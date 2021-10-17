Wilson and Son start as Newcastle host Spurs in Gameweek 8

All eyes will be on St James’ Park this afternoon as Newcastle United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first game since the Saudi-led takeover.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The Magpies’ are given a boost by the return of talisman Callum Wilson (£7.3m), who has been out since Gameweek 3 with a thigh injury.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m) also comes back into the starting XI, with Federico Fernandez (£4.4m) dropping to the bench.

As for Tottenham, they are unchanged from the side that beat Aston Villa in Gameweek 7.

That means another start for Son Heung-min (£10.1m), despite suggestions that he wouldn’t be involved due to a positive Covid-19 test.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Shelvey, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle

Spurs XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguillon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Gil

