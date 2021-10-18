191
Scout Notes October 18

Is it time to sell Jota in FPL and is Salah the best Gameweek 9 captain?

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 write-ups with analysis of Watford v Liverpool.

For a shorter summary of all of Saturday’s action, click here, while you can read up on Sunday’s two Premier League fixtuers here and here.

WATFORD 0-5 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Sadio Mane (£11.9m), Roberto Firmino (£8.8m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m)
  • Assists: Salah, James Milner (£4.9m), Firmino, Neco Williams (£3.9m)
  • Bonus: Firmino x3, Salah x2, Milner x1

TIME TO SELL JOTA?

All of Liverpool’s front three were among the points in Saturday’s thrashing of Watford but unfortunately for Diogo Jota‘s (£7.5m) owners, he wasn’t part of that attacking trio.

His omission was all the more galling given that Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) scored a hat-trick of goals from point-blank range, central areas where Jota has been getting – and spurning – chances in recent weeks.

Jota averages only 4.0 points per Gameweek this season if we include his weekend no-show, and is joint-20th among FPL midfielders for points per appearance (4.6).

He’s also now the most-sold player in his position ahead of Gameweek 9, with close to 100,000 transfers out.

£7.5m still represents a phenomenal price for a Liverpool centre-forward and, stats-wise, the former Wolves man is right up there with Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m), virtually level with his two teammates for big chances per 90 minutes (see below):

But Firmino’s treble surely catapults him back into pole position for the central striker role and he would seem the likeliest to start against Manchester United on Sunday, given Jurgen Klopp’s love of the Brazilian in the so-called bigger games: he had started 36 consecutive ‘big six’ matches before that record was broken against Manchester City a fortnight ago.

With Liverpool playing twice a week until 2022, Jota will, of course, continue to get a lot of minutes. Perhaps he is one to revisit closer to December, a frenetic period when Klopp traditionally rotates more heavily and a time when even the likes of Salah and Mane can expect to occasionally warm the bench in the league, thus narrowing the guaranteed game-time gap between Jota and the more expensive Liverpool assets.

Jota is also a very desirable option come January, when his two African club teammates are away at the Cup of Nations.

For those of us who are already rolling the dice on a weekly basis with rotation risks like Phil Foden (£8.0m), Reece James (£5.5m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.9m), however, Jota might be one uncertainty too many at present.

A FIRST LOOK AT RANIERI’S WATFORD

Claudio Ranieri’s first match in charge of Watford ended in a thumping defeat for the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Three of the hosts’ squad, Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m), Ben Foster (£4.0m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m), were well owned in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) heading into Gameweek 8 and all were included in Ranieri’s inaugural starting XI as the new Watford boss.

For owners of Foster, the teamsheet brought the welcome news that the veteran goalkeeper was still preferred to Daniel Bachmann (£4.4m) despite the change in the managerial hot-seat – although the scoreline, let alone the upcoming fixtures for the Hornets, further underscored the fact that Foster’s primary role in many Fantasy squads will be as emergency back-up.

How much the concession of five goals, not to mention possible internal disciplinary measures against the experienced shot-stopper, affects Ranieri’s thinking regarding goalkeeper selection remains to be seen.

It was a curious line-up from the well-travelled Italian, with Adam Masina (£4.3m) and Danny Rose (£4.3m) both fielded and having horror shows on the left, and Sarr deployed through the middle with Dennis on the right wing.

Above: Watford’s average position map against Liverpool

The prospect of Sarr being used as an ‘out of position’ forward was always possible following Ranieri’s appointment, given his love of a 4-4-2 (the winger scored three goals and assisted two others in nine appearances in a central role last season), but the sight of the Senegal international being used as a lone striker against Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) and Joel Matip (£5.0m) was an odd one.

Despite being mostly nullified and looking borderline disinterested at times, he still managed to rack up three shots and six penalty area touches, seeing one effort tipped onto the post.

That provides a bit of encouragement for existing Sarr owners despite the heavy defeat, then, although the upcoming fixture run likely won’t encourage any more buyers.

SALAH CAPTAIN IN GAMEWEEK 9?

Salah is 27 points clear of any other FPL player after his fifth double-digit haul of the season; he managed just six of those 10+ returns in the whole of 2020/21.

The Egyptian is a remarkable 35 points ahead of where he was at this stage in his record-breaking 2017/18 campaign and is now averaging 10.4 points per match this season.

It’s hard to decide what was better between his outside-of-the-foot assist for Mane’s opener against Watford and the Egyptian’s superb solo goal on Saturday, a strike that carried an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.05, such was its level of difficulty.

To state the bleeding obvious, he’s in tip-top form.

Manchester United’s defensive horror show at Leicester City, coupled with four straight blanks for Romelu Lukaku (£11.9m), has suddenly made the Gameweek 9 captaincy debate not quite the clear-cut choice it looked a few weeks ago.

The Belgian is still the early front-runner in our captaincy poll (see below) but had Chelsea and Liverpool’s fixtures being the other way round this weekend, it’s fair to say that Salah would be winning by a landslide.

Double-digit hauls against Chelsea and Manchester City have already arrived this season for the Egypt international, who has two goals in his last three outings against United.

Watford XI (3-4-3): Foster; Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Femenia (Ngakia 58), Kucka, Sissoko, Masina (Cleverley 46); Dennis (Pedro 69) Sarr, Hernandez.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Oxlade-Chamberlain 64), Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 64); Milner (Williams 83), Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

191 Comments
  1. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    WC team:

    Raya (Foster)
    TAA James Chilwell (Livramento, Manquillo)
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbeumo
    Lukaku Jimenez Toney

    The obvious one is no City, but with Cancelo being rotation risk anyway, and with Chelsea's next three games, I think Chelsea wingback double is worth the risk. Especially with Livramento having good fixtures to cover if needed. Also, it allows Toney instead of Hwang.

    I prefer Jimenez to Antonio, although it might be mistake, but fixtures over next 6 are there. Bamford could return as an option too, so I think it's time to part ways with Antonio for now.

    The main question for me is should I pick Son or Vardy, and it comes down to Son and Toney over Vardy and Gallagher/Townsend.

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Timing!

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      I forgot Norman, I think it's nice 4.5 option, on set pieces and although it's Norwich fixtures are nice. I don't intend to play him anyway.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        James and chilwell is too much.

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          But the next three are Norwich, Newcastle and Burnely, don't think there's better three in a row than that.

          Open Controls
      • BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        I was playing around with a WC draft myself earlier. I had exactly the same team except Cancelo over Chilwell, Brownhill over Normann and Ramsdale over Raya.

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 55 mins ago

          It's pretty much standard wc team. In hindsight, I probably shoud've done it this week already. I don't have enough for both Cancelo and Toney, though.

          Open Controls
      • Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Cancelo as a rotation risk is a misconception

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          What I meant is, both him and Chilwell are the same level of rotation risk. Maybe not, because Chilwell has the more serious competitor in Alonso, but you can't say both are nailed and certain to start every game. So I would go for a cheaper Chilwell who's got three great fixtures.

          Open Controls
    4. tbos83
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        2ft and 0.3itb.
        A) Ronaldo, Kov > Vardy, Raph (bench Benny)
        B) Ron, Benny > Kane, Raph
        C) Ron, Benny > Toney, Son
        D) something else

        Sanchez
        Christensen Livra Digne
        Salah ESR Benny Gray
        Lukaku Ronaldo Antonio

        Steele Kovacic White Shaw

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
            6 hours, 1 min ago

            Ronaldo and Digne to Trent and lukaku

            Open Controls
            1. tbos83
                6 hours ago

                Thanks but already got Luk..

                Open Controls
                1. TheBiffas
                    5 hours, 59 mins ago

                    Sorry meant vardy

                    Open Controls
              • Max City
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 39 mins ago

                A with Vardy+Son

                Open Controls
            2. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 2 mins ago

              those who still have WC, when are you looking to use it? Is the best fixture swing at GW12?

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                  6 hours, 1 min ago

                  14

                  Open Controls
                  1. dbeck
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    5 hours, 50 mins ago

                    this to get on board the city and united fixtures?

                    Open Controls
                • Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours ago

                  When my team needs it...

                  Open Controls
                • BeWater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  6 hours ago

                  Possibly this week. If not will revaluate at the next IB.

                  Open Controls
                • CROYDON DE BRUYNE
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Either GW12, GW14 or GW16, depends how I fare over the coming weeks

                  Open Controls
              2. sovietrockettes
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 54 mins ago

                Ramsdale
                TAA Cancelo Dias James
                Salah Foden Mbeumo ESR
                Lukaku(C) Antonio

                Livramento Armstrong Brownhill Foster 1.3 ITB 1FT

                A) Save
                B) Armstrong>Broja
                C) ESR>Raphinha
                D) Brownhill>Raphinha, Armstrong>Broja for a -4

                Open Controls
                1. Max City
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours, 37 mins ago

                  a

                  Open Controls
                2. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 32 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              3. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 50 mins ago

                Alonso will drop again this week, isn't he? Will price me out of Alonso>TAA.........as soon as I make the move he will score 21 points though fml

                Open Controls
              4. Tango74
                • 1 Year
                5 hours, 50 mins ago

                Is raphina pointless without bamford ?

                Open Controls
                1. Nanoelektronicar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 48 mins ago

                  No, not at all, he's great one on one and he'll get even more shots if Bamford's not there, imo. I don't think he needs Bamford, as much as Bamford needs him to be effective.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tango74
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                2. RedRo
                    5 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Is Ronaldo pointless without McTominay?

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                        5 hours, 47 mins ago

                        Raphinha’s the star of the team. He’s a great pick regardless of Bamford situation.

                        Open Controls
                  • Iceball
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Ramsdsle and White - monday night fever!!

                    Open Controls
                    1. tbos83
                        5 hours, 41 mins ago

                        ESR and White. Need them to do something!!

                        Open Controls
                      • Max City
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        5 hours, 36 mins ago

                        hope he saved a couple of penalties

                        Open Controls
                      • DannyDrinkVodka
                        • 2 Years
                        5 hours, 30 mins ago

                        Ramsdale and ESR, badly need ESR to go double digits

                        Open Controls
                      • DonaldDrapier
                        • 1 Year
                        3 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Ramsdale, Tierney and ESR -clean sheet come on!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Bertonian
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      5 hours, 37 mins ago

                      If you could have 2 of these 3 for next run of games (other forward being Lukaku till wk 12 then Kane). Got Mbeumo so not looking at Toney

                      A Jimmy & Nacho
                      B Jimmy & Antonio
                      C Nacho & Antonio

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                    3. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
                      • 11 Years
                      5 hours, 33 mins ago

                      What are alonso owners doing with him? Keep and hope he starts or get rid

                      Open Controls
                      1. FFSbet.com
                        • 6 Years
                        5 hours, 30 mins ago

                        Sold for Chilwell to catch rise and avoid drop so probably he start next game.

                        Open Controls
                      2. DannyDrinkVodka
                        • 2 Years
                        5 hours, 29 mins ago

                        I'm waiting until Wednesday at least..........if he starts against Molde, I'm getting rid.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      5 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Is this an easy save? 0.7 itb.

                      McCarthy
                      Azpi Cancelo Livramento TAA
                      Salah Raphinha Townsend Foden
                      Lukaku Antonio

                      White Hwang ESR

                      Open Controls
                      1. King Kohli
                        • 9 Years
                        5 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Yes unless you want Chilwell.
                        Not tempted to start Hwang vs a poor Leeds defence?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          5 hours, 21 mins ago

                          No I’m not interested in Chilwell.
                          Who would you swap out for Hwang?

                          Open Controls
                    5. King Kohli
                      • 9 Years
                      5 hours, 25 mins ago

                      1. Who is the bigger priority to get in, Son or Chilwell?
                      2. Would you do Dias > Chilwell for free this gw?

                      Ramsdale Foster
                      TAA Cancelo Dias James Livramento
                      Salah Mahrez Raphinha Mbeumo Brownhill
                      Lukaku Antonio Hwang
                      1 FT 0 ITB

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        5 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Son.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Pep bites Kun
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 52 mins ago

                        Can you afford a straight Son swap? Dias > Chilwell doesn't make sense and isn't a good use of a transfer

                        Open Controls
                    6. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      5 hours, 20 mins ago

                      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/18/vardy-in-top-fpl-form-as-man-utds-defence-struggles-ahead-of-salah-test/

                      Open Controls
                    7. Ginola
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 hours, 12 mins ago

                      On wildcard. Would you go for option A or B?

                      A. White, Townsend & Vardy
                      B. 3.9 fodder, Son & Iheanacho

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.