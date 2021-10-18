Zaha misses out as Palace face attacking Arsenal XI: FPL Gameweek 8 team news

In the final match of Gameweek 8, Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Mikel Arteta makes just one change from Gameweek 7, as Nicolas Pepe (£7.1m) replaces Albert Sambi Lakonga (£4.9m) in an attack-minded starting XI.

He joins Martin Odegaard (£5.5m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.4m), Bukayo Saka (£6.4m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) in the forward positions.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m), who was a doubt heading into the game, is named as a substitute, with Granit Xhaka (£4.9m) a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) misses out completely, with Christian Benteke (£6.3m) taking his place alongside Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) in attack.

Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) – who is owned by 7.8% of FPL managers – features in midfield, ahead of Joel Ward (£4.5m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Marc Guehi (£4.5m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) at the back.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli

C Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly

