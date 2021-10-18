1015
Dugout Discussion October 18

Zaha misses out as Palace face attacking Arsenal XI: FPL Gameweek 8 team news

In the final match of Gameweek 8, Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Mikel Arteta makes just one change from Gameweek 7, as Nicolas Pepe (£7.1m) replaces Albert Sambi Lakonga (£4.9m) in an attack-minded starting XI.

He joins Martin Odegaard (£5.5m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.4m), Bukayo Saka (£6.4m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) in the forward positions.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m), who was a doubt heading into the game, is named as a substitute, with Granit Xhaka (£4.9m) a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) misses out completely, with Christian Benteke (£6.3m) taking his place alongside Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) in attack.

Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) – who is owned by 7.8% of FPL managers – features in midfield, ahead of Joel Ward (£4.5m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Marc Guehi (£4.5m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) at the back. 

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli

C Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly

  Phaze 1
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Looking for some WC feedback, please. Currently 14k and looking for a slightly differential WC to make a push up the ranks.
    I have 0.1 ITB. I thought about Vardy but if Luka does do well vs Norwich then the exposure might kill my other diff.

    Sanchez

    Trent, Chilwell, Cancelo

    Mbeumo, Raph, Salah, Son

    Tony, Iheanacho, Lukaku

    Foster, Livramento, Manquillo, Brownhill

    Open Controls
    No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Maybe start foster instead or Sanchez?! Team looks good, shame you can't find a spot for Livramento this week..

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      That is the best back 3 one can own.

      Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      really the only different pick i see is Iheanacho.

      i would be going for Mane if I was on WC this week.

      Lukaku & Mbeumo > Mane & Broja?
      Lukaku & Son > Mane & Aubameyang?

      Open Controls
      Phaze 1
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmm, I actually really like this. Luka and Son can also become KDB and Aub but then I'm taking a big chance with Norwich. Defo something to think about. Cheers

        Open Controls
    caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't worry about being differential to cling the ranks, just keep being consistent and that will be enough.

      Open Controls
      caldracula
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Climb*

        Open Controls
  No Kane No Gain
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    If Chillwell starts midweek, is Alonso captain madness this week?! I want to him out next week for TAA but out with a bang!

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's risky

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Very risky.

      Tuchel re Chilwell.

      "He got his chance against Southampton and he took it. He was able to score and play for England which gave him more confidence and today again he was strong. He's in good shape but we need him in this shape because we have many games in many competitions to play. I'm happy and it was a decisive goal that will give him confidence."

      Open Controls
      No Kane No Gain
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thank you for that. Very helpful. But with Wednesday night and Saturday midday being there next 2 games, followed by the carabao cup midweek the week after, Will he play Norwich if he plays Malmo too?!

        Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Could work if you have Salah as VC.

      Open Controls
    Phaze 1
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      100% Madness. The risk that he doesn't start but potentially comes on is way too high. Salah and Luka are better options.

      Open Controls
      No Kane No Gain
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Luka is risky if he gets 90 mins V Malmo!

        Open Controls
    HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      do you own Lukaku?
      there's zero point owning him if you won't captain him at home to Norwich

      Open Controls
      No Kane No Gain
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I own him. Just worried about his minutes if he plays 90 V Malmo...

        Open Controls
        HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Gotta be either Salah against a poor United defence or Lukaku against Norwich
          This is not the week to take a punt on someone who may not even play
          Let's hope Lukaku is rested vs Malmo, surely they can win without him

          Open Controls
          No Kane No Gain
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Just thinking of an alternative if he does play 90 against Malmo!!

            Open Controls
        FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Laughing at your grav.

          It always looks like Phil Jones goes into spasm the way he pulls his face.

          Open Controls
    It's gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
  cigan
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Looking to get rid of Jota, Semedo, Benrahma, Sarr and Lukaku. 1 FT, 1.5 ITB. Who gets the chop first?

    Semedo > Cancelo/Dias?
    Jota > Mbeumo/Doucoure?
    WC time?

    Open Controls
    cigan
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lukaku > Vardy if Lukaku plays the CL game?

      Open Controls
    Gunneryank
        1 min ago

        Ben or Sarr to Mbeumo first is what i would do.

        Open Controls
    Champions League Varane
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ronaldo and Williams to Vardy and Chilwell for free? For some reason I don't trust Vardy vs Brentford though..

      Open Controls
      estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I just did Ronaldo to Vardy. Looks at Vardys stats. Hes in a purple patch if he blanks this week he will score the next. With Ronaldo it looks pretty ropey at the minute.

        Open Controls
      Gunneryank
          just now

          Yeah but Foxes are looking a bit better and they will be looking to attack a Brentford side that isn't afraid to attack them right back. Plus Vardy can score vs anyone. As strong as Brentford are on defense, they will still give up goals to big attacking sides imo.

          Open Controls
      It's gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Start one:

        A) Saka (AVL)
        B) Livra (BUR)

        Open Controls
      CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Olise (5.4m) will become a serious option at some point this season, looks brilliant every time he's on the pitch.

        Open Controls
      estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        How is this looking for coming GW?

        Ramsdale
        Cancelo, Rudiger, Christensen
        Benrahma, Salah, Rapha, Sarr
        Vardy, Lukaku, Antonio

        Foster, Luiz, Duffy, Manquillo

        Open Controls
        camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I too am giving Sarr another chance v Everton

          Open Controls
      Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bench 1;

        A) Greenwood - home to Liverpool

        B) Sarr - away to Everton

        C) Livramento - home to Burnley

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        estheblessed
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Quite a tough one. C)

          Open Controls
      camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Glad I held off on Arsenal assets, phew...

        So for my 2fts I'm thinking..

        Digne➡️Cancelo
        Ings➡️Toney

        And using my BB on

        Foster(Eve)
        Livremenco(Bur)
        White(Avl)
        Gallagher(New)

        Yes or no?

        Open Controls
      Zinedine Kilbane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        2 free transfers and exact funds (so likely need to do tonight) for Jiminez and Grealish to Mbeumo and Vardy. Sound good?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.