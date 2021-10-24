1880
Dugout Discussion October 24

Mane, Matip and Pogba benched as Man Utd host Liverpool in Gameweek 9

1,880 Comments
In the final match of Gameweek 9, Manchester United host Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Manchester United make three changes from Gameweek 8, with Marcus Rashford (£9.4m), Fred (£4.9m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) replacing Nemanja Matic (£4.5m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m) and Jadon Sancho (£9.0m).

Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m) also starts despite heading into the game as a doubt.

For Liverpool, Sadio Mane (£11.9m) drops to the bench with Joel Matip (£5.0m).

As a result, Diogo Jota (£7.5m) starts in attack alongside Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m), while Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m) partners Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) in defence.

Curtis Jones (£5.0m) is a substitute having missed the last two games with a groin injury, but Fabinho (£5.4m) and Thiago (£5.3m) miss out completely.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Lingard, Matic, Pogba, van de Beek, Cavani, Sancho

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Mane, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip

avfc82

  1. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 8 hours ago

    My sources are telling me there are people on here who captained Kai Havertz over Salah? ....Kai Havertz!? Drink. it. in.

    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Who is havertz? Never heard of him

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      United fan lashing out at others I take it. Hurt in peace please

    3. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Coverage pick

    4. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      I did and some strange reason didn’t save and left it on Salah
      When Chelsea scored seven looked up checking how is my captain points looking having also Mount in the team
      Ufff
      Call it luck or fluke

    5. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/132645/event/9

    6. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      God I hate posts like this.

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        Ones that start "Drip Doctor"?

  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 8 hours ago

    Depite bringing in Cancelo/Toney/Vardy for a - 4.they got 4 and I got 101. Weird gw

  3. PartyTime
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Please don’t sack Ole. Let him complete his project please

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        He just needs more time

      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        \o/

      3. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        What’s the project? What’s the goal? What’s the style of play? A reason people are not willing to give him the benefit of the doubt is that we can’t see what he’s trying to do.

      4. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        I have full faith in him, he can get utd relegated

      5. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        Every club has a so-called 'project' and is always in the middle of it.

        It is called trying to improve and win games. And some fail.

      6. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        'Project' = manager trying not to get sacked.

      7. Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        Ex-Man Utd players supporting Steve Bruce for months surely can't be two faced enough to call for Ole's replacement?

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Imagine how it would have been on here if Lukaku didn’t get injured but did a Kai yesterday and got 2 points. Think captaincy would have been more split.

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        I agree, I was thinking that too. Loads more would have been on Lukaku

      2. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        Would’ve scored against Norwich. I’m quite sure. One or two. You have a point though. Huge swings.

      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        I 100% would have captained Lukaku.

      4. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        yea and I would've stayed on Salah instead of stupidly jumping on havertz (c)
        First hit taken this season and boy was it a bad one! Trying to be too clever

    • Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      I'm pleased for Gary Neville though...

    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      NEW BRAGGING ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/24/antonio-on-target-as-tottenham-attack-fails-to-impress/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24294762

    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Beautiful interviews outside Old Trafford.

    • diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Ronaldo another example of a player who has come in from an easier league and isn't hitting the same heights as before.

      Liverpool got it. They realised the value of PL experience and purchased accordingly or brought through youth that have been in the PL system. Look at the majority of the players who played today that had PL experience:

      TAA (youth), Robertson (ex-Hull), VVD (ex-Southampton), Henderson (ex-Sunderland), Jota (ex-Wolves), Salah (ex-Chelsea), Milner (ex-Man City, Leeds, Newcastle, Villa), Jones (youth), Mane (ex-Southampton) and Ox (ex-Arsenal).

    • Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      If Raphinha is ok, and no other injuries:

      A) Semedo --> Chilwell (Have James already)

      B) Semedo --> TAA

      If A I will bring in TAA soon anyway

    • Tripleh123
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Need advice. For a hit -4, best option next gw

      a. Benhrama> Mount
      b.Benhrama> Grealish
      c.Sarr> Mount
      d.Sarr> Bernado.Silva

    • Shark
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Bottom 3 for expected goals this season...
      Spurs 9.48
      Watford 9.47
      Norwich 7.06

      1. Randaxus
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          The difference is that Tottenham have Kane and Son who are two are the best attacking players in the world, their numbers will improve. Last season Tottenham scored 62 goals 5th highest in the league 7 less than Liverpool at 69.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            and they play Utd next 🙂

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        It's one of those crazy weeks where 88 points feels distinctively average. Which I guess it is.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          Top 10k average is about 84, so yeah a bit above. Crazy week!

        2. Randaxus
            2 days, 8 hours ago

            500K GW Rank is not average, average would be 4M because that is half of the player base, 500K is in the top 7% of the player base.

        3. HavertzHero
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          127 all out 345k > 34.5k love it

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            Yooo

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            Massive move...

        4. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          Wow, the highest scorer of the week took 12 transfers and TC Salah (not only that his VC was on Mount lol)

          Hits work (-40) to 115 if they come off lol 🙂

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            Never get why FPL don't net off the hits for the highest scoring team
            He scored 165(-40) so 125 which is great but some on here scored more...

        5. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          Have Christensen. Is Tierney to Chalobah a decent shout to cover either for a benching?

        6. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          700k rank rise to 250k once bonuse etc applied. Happy days :).

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            How many points did you need to do that?

        7. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          does anyone else jsut get stuck in that 50k - 200k region for eternity? So hard to move out of it with something like a random Mount haul

          1. have you seen cyan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            without something like a mount haul*

        8. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          My FPL XI:
          48 from 10 Players combined
          48 from Salah
          😀

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            96 is alright

        9. aleksios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Anything worth a hit here? 2.4itb.

          --Sanchez
          --Rudi--Chilwell--Cancelo--TAA
          --Salah--Sarr--Gray--
          --Vardy--Antonio--Hwang.

          --Steele--Livra--Raphinia--Gallagher.

          Thanks all.

        10. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Saka, Auba and Ramsdale is feeling like way too much Arsenal.
          I'll keep Ramsdale but Saka or Auba out first, neither inspire me much.

        11. Fadi AMJK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          468k to 62k!
          You can’t ask for a bigger Green Arrow from a single gameweek

        12. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Which mid would you bring in 7.4. Have Salah, Son, Gray and Brownhill

          1. lugs
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            surely has to be Mount

            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 days, 6 hours ago

              Thought of it but felt like point chasing and he won’t be playing NOR again.

        13. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          87 being a red is joke lol, how many people had Mount??

          1. ANGRY PERSON
              2 days, 6 hours ago

              Your rank must be quite high

              1. have you seen cyan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                200k

          2. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            Great week as I'm sure it was for many on here. Finished on 99, and had I played Sanchez instead of Foster I'd have hit 102. Up to 100k from 190 though, so finally making some ground

          3. lastmanback
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            Thinking of transfers for the week, would you rather A) Saka to Mount for free or B) Saka to Foden for -4?

