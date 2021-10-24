Mane, Matip and Pogba benched as Man Utd host Liverpool in Gameweek 9

In the final match of Gameweek 9, Manchester United host Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
Manchester United make three changes from Gameweek 8, with Marcus Rashford (£9.4m), Fred (£4.9m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) replacing Nemanja Matic (£4.5m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m) and Jadon Sancho (£9.0m).
Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m) also starts despite heading into the game as a doubt.
For Liverpool, Sadio Mane (£11.9m) drops to the bench with Joel Matip (£5.0m).
As a result, Diogo Jota (£7.5m) starts in attack alongside Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m), while Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m) partners Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) in defence.
Curtis Jones (£5.0m) is a substitute having missed the last two games with a groin injury, but Fabinho (£5.4m) and Thiago (£5.3m) miss out completely.
GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Lingard, Matic, Pogba, van de Beek, Cavani, Sancho
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Salah, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Mane, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip
