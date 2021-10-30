Mount absent with illness as Mbeumo, Jota and Azpilicueta are benched

A large percentage of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets will feature in the five 3pm kick-offs this afternoon, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all in action.

The Reds host Brighton and Hove Albion, Thomas Tuchel’s troops are away at Newcastle United and the reigning Premier League champions entertain Crystal Palace.

Burnley v Brentford and Watford v Southampton are the other two matches getting underway at the traditional kick-off time.

There are no real shocks in the Liverpool and City line-ups, so we start our team news on Tyneside.

Mason Mount – the most bought FPL player of Gameweek 10 – is absent from the Chelsea squad altogether because of illness, while Cesar Azpilicueta is benched for the second league match in a row.

Mount is one of three players who drop out of Thomas Tuchel’s line-up from last week, with Trevoh Chalobah and the injured Mateo Kovacic also making way.

Andreas Christensen, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech start in their places.

Newcastle are unchanged.

The benching of Diogo Jota is the headline news at Anfield, with Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones replacing the Portugal international and the injured James Milner.

Brighton make three changes to the side that went down 4-1 to Manchester City, with Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Shane Duffy recalled. Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay drop to the bench, while Dan Burn is injured.

Kevin De Bruyne in for Ilkay Gundogan is Pep Guardiola’s only change from Gameweek 9, while Patrick Vieira has benched Christian Benteke, Luka Mililojevic and Michael Olise to accommodate Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Bryan Mbeumo has made the Brentford matchday squad but only as a substitute. Marcus Forss starts alongside Ivan Toney instead but Ethan Pinnock has recovered from a hip problem to feature. Alvaro Fernandez is in for the injured David Raya.

Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson return for Burnley, with Nathan Collins and Jack Cork dropping out.

Joao Pedro has replaced Ozan Tufan in Claudio Ranieri’s only alteration for Watford v Southampton.

James Ward-Prowse, Kyle Walker-Peters, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams are all back in the Saints starting XI, with Romain Perraud, Ibrahima Diallo and Theo Walcott dropping to the bench. Armando Broja is sidelined with an ankle injury.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gudmundsson , Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, McNeil, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, Lennon, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Canos, Jensen, Onyeka, Forss, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Goode, Ghoddos , Mbeumo , Fosu, Janelt, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Gomez, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Morton.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Moder, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard.

Subs: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Gross, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

Subs: Steffen, Jones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Mateta, Mililojevic, OIise, Schlupp, Benteke.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, S Longstaff, Hayden, Manquillo, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Murphy, Gayle, Joelinton.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Niguez.

Watford XI: Foster, Nkagia, Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sissoko, Kucka, Hernandez, King.

Subs: Bachmann, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Nkoulou, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Adams, Adam Armstrong.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Valery.

