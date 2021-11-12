Meet the Manager: Tips and strategy from three-time top 1k FPL finisher

Joe (@FFScout_Joe) chats to Dave Perrins (@SimpleGull), who can boast of three top 1,000 finishes across his last nine seasons as a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager.

Dave’s stellar career also includes two further top 10k overall ranks, and he talks to Joe about his key strategies and tips for success.

But while he has an enviable track record in FPL, the bulk of their chat focuses on Dave’s mission to use the game to bring families together.

As the head of a training consultancy for new dads, Dave has created a Big and Smalls league for FPL managers and their children to take part in.

This includes some notable FPL families, including those of Mark Sutherns (@FFScout_Mark), Tim Hill (@FFScout_Anorak) and Richard Nykvist (@VionylRichie).

Can the grown-up, seasoned veterans learn about FPL management from their offspring? The current standings indicate they can, with Mark among many dads to be either lagging behind or matched by their children.

Not weighed down by painful memories of triple captaining Brighton centre-back Shane Duffy (£4.4m) or faced with an onslaught of Fantasy Football opinion on social media, the junior FPL managers are excelling this season in making simple, effective decisions to propel them up the rankings.

There’s a serious message to the league too, as it means parents can share their hobby with their children and involve them in the highs and lows of the game they love.

Dave’s strong record in FPL is not forgotten, though. Joe finds out how he has achieved so many high finishes and why his riskier mentality hasn’t always gone to plan over his career.

He also reveals his Gameweek 12 plans and why he is set on continuing with a ‘big at the back’ strategy, especially with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) covering the captaincy for the foreseeable future.

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, who have an interesting view of the game and who can provide a unique insight into Fantasy management.

This chat is available below.

