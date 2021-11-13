43
Video November 13

A chat with the Fantasy Premier League world number two

43 Comments
Share

In our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) video of the November international break, Az chats to the current world number two Oscar – aka FPL Focal – about his triumphant season to date.

Oscar can be found profiling some of the greatest FPL managers of all time over on his YouTube channel but is in with a shout of achieving something special himself in 2021/22, sitting just three points behind Daniel Masson-Abraham in first place.

Oscar discusses his spectacularly successful decision to Bench Boost in Gameweek 11, the result of which catapulted him from 323rd to a podium place.

Luck versus skill is debated as Oscar talks us through his season history, while thoughts on his Gameweek 12 set-up and future plans – including what to do with the misfiring Ivan Toney (£6.7m) – are also discussed.

You can watch the interview via the embedded video below or over on our YouTube channel.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Legohair
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Im doing just one FT this week,which one?

    A. Sanchez to Foster(i own ramsdale)
    B. Rudiger to James(I own Chilwell)

    Open Controls
    1. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Both moves are sideways imo, but probably B

      Open Controls
    2. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rudiger to Cancelo,

      Will give you TAA, Cancelo & Chilwell

      Open Controls
      1. Legohair
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Cant do it,0.5 too short

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          roll the FT and do it next week 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Legohair
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            What about rudiger to walker?

            Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Neither.

      Open Controls
  2. Dexters Laboratory
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A) Gallagher
    B) Toney

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
    Jimenez Antonio

    Foster Vardy Livramento Brownhill

    2 FT, 0.0 itb

    1. Vardy + Brownhill >> Son + FWD fodder [4.8 budget] (Davis)
    2. Brownhill Vardy >> Jota Wilson
    3. Something else ??

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Tricky one. 2 gives better squad but will be a benching headache.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Definitely!! Fear going without Son or Kane but equally Jota could be good

        Open Controls
        1. Ayzay112728
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I don’t think Jota is going to get the big hauls. He was wasteful in those early fixtures. Son has the bigger ceiling imo

          Open Controls
  4. antis0cial
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Early thoughts, plan was to get Son in for fixtures, thoughts?

    A) Bring in Son for Havertz, -4
    B) Havertz to Jota for free
    C) Save
    D) Other - if so what?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell James
    Salah Havertz Foden
    Antonio Jimenez Toney

    Foster Livramento Raph Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Probably B given the hit for Son

      Open Controls
    2. Ayzay112728
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      What’s your extra transfer needed for Havertz to son?

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Benrahma to Bissouma probably. Otherwise Toney to fodder or Jime to 6 fwd.

        Open Controls
  5. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is steele brightons no2

    Is any one going with playin with 10 men

    Son or kane for hit

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes Potter did confirm that Steele would start

      Open Controls
  6. Ayzay112728
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    2 FT and 1.7m ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA, Rudiger, Livra, Reguilon
    Salah, Havertz, Raphina, ESR
    Vardy, Antonio

    Bench - Steele, ASM, Semedo ,Allan,

    Should I go:

    A) Havertz, Vardy, Semedo —> Son, Wilson, Cancelo (-4)

    B) Havertz, ASM —> Son, Hwang

    C) Havertz, Semedo —> Jota, Cancelo

    D) Havertz, Semedo —> Foden, Cancelo.

    Open Controls
  7. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    What to do.with this mess

    Sanchez (steele)
    Taa cancelo livramento chilwell (coady)
    Salah sarr havertz (saka sarr)
    Antonio vardy toney

    1ft

    Open Controls
    1. Ayzay112728
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Need to get Havertz out, how much in the bank?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazardous1983
        • 11 Years
        just now

        0.7m

        Open Controls
        1. Ayzay112728
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I’d do Havertz for Foden/Jota then

          Open Controls
    2. n-doggg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Double sarr is an issue you are right

      Open Controls
      1. Hazardous1983
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Lol was meant to say sissoko

        Open Controls
  8. n-doggg
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rudiger to James worth a -4? Needs to be done tonight otherwise priced out

    Open Controls
    1. Ayzay112728
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Not for a -4

      Open Controls
    2. griffzinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Overwhelming yes and I own both. James is essential. A creative beast!

      Open Controls
  9. n-doggg
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Gallagher
    B. ESR

    Y. Rudiger
    Z. James -4

    Open Controls
    1. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      AY

      Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Definitely AZ. Actually just made those very transfers ahead of next GW for -4, taking Rudi out for James; as long as you have a decent bench, you’ll be better off.

      Open Controls
  10. n-doggg
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    How long is Bobby out for?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lemme shoot him a text. I'll get back to u

      Open Controls
    2. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      At least a month I think?

      Open Controls
  11. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    I sometimes wonder why do we spend so much time on fpl, while we could be learning something that actually can earn you money and is not that entirely different, like poker or investing. Bummer

    Open Controls
    1. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I does all 3

      Open Controls
  12. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    1.0 it, 2 ft.
    Time to get rid of Grealish?
    Keep or best option from zaha, cornet, Gallagher, Jota, esr etc?

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Gallagher or ESR

      Open Controls
  13. C0YS
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who is the best bench enabler to have for 5.4 or under?
    A) Dennis
    B) Doucoure
    C) Other mid/forward

    Open Controls
  14. George James
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Best move?

    A) Havertz >> Son

    B) Antonio + Havertz >> Kane + Gallagher -4

    Open Controls
  15. C0YS
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Tough one, but I’d go with A. Ronaldo may be the premium forward to get vs Kane anyway

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.