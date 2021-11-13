A chat with the Fantasy Premier League world number two

In our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) video of the November international break, Az chats to the current world number two Oscar – aka FPL Focal – about his triumphant season to date.
Oscar can be found profiling some of the greatest FPL managers of all time over on his YouTube channel but is in with a shout of achieving something special himself in 2021/22, sitting just three points behind Daniel Masson-Abraham in first place.
Oscar discusses his spectacularly successful decision to Bench Boost in Gameweek 11, the result of which catapulted him from 323rd to a podium place.
Luck versus skill is debated as Oscar talks us through his season history, while thoughts on his Gameweek 12 set-up and future plans – including what to do with the misfiring Ivan Toney (£6.7m) – are also discussed.
You can watch the interview via the embedded video below or over on our YouTube channel.
Im doing just one FT this week,which one?
A. Sanchez to Foster(i own ramsdale)
B. Rudiger to James(I own Chilwell)