A chat with the Fantasy Premier League world number two

In our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) video of the November international break, Az chats to the current world number two Oscar – aka FPL Focal – about his triumphant season to date.

Oscar can be found profiling some of the greatest FPL managers of all time over on his YouTube channel but is in with a shout of achieving something special himself in 2021/22, sitting just three points behind Daniel Masson-Abraham in first place.

Oscar discusses his spectacularly successful decision to Bench Boost in Gameweek 11, the result of which catapulted him from 323rd to a podium place.

Luck versus skill is debated as Oscar talks us through his season history, while thoughts on his Gameweek 12 set-up and future plans – including what to do with the misfiring Ivan Toney (£6.7m) – are also discussed.

You can watch the interview via the embedded video below or over on our YouTube channel.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT