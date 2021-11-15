337
The FPL players who are most underperforming their xG ahead of Gameweek 12

337 Comments
Among the underlying statistics on offer in our Members Area is expected goals (xG), which many will be familiar with already. 

Simply put, xG is the measure of a quality of shot based on criteria such as proximity to goal and angle of attempt. For example, a shot from inside the six-yard box will carry a higher xG than a speculative effort from 35 yards.

When these stats are collated for a player, you get an idea of how many goals they should be scoring.

However, it also gives us an opportunity to identify those who are underperforming in front of goal, via their xG delta. This is calculated by subtracting the xG figure from actual goals scored.

So, in this, our latest Fantasy Football Scout Members article, we’ve analysed the top xG underachievers in each respective category ahead of Gameweek 12. Ideally, we’d look at a player’s goalscoring expectation over a longer period of time, but focusing on this season’s data alone does reveal some interesting findings, which we’ll explore below.

FORWARDS

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

337 Comments
  1. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    1.0 it, 2 ft.
    Time to get rid of Grealish?
    Keep or best option from zaha, cornet, Gallagher, Jota, esr etc?

    abaalan
    1. Milkman Bruno
      4 mins ago

      Jota, Zaha, Gallagher. In that order I think.

      Milkman Bruno
      1. Gingerman
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Best direct replacement prob Jota

        Gingerman
    2. nurav11
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Wouldn't necessarily say is worth getting rid of grealish - otherwise from the list of others is probs jota, gallagher, esr for me (jota considerably better i think)

      nurav11
  2. Milkman Bruno
    52 mins ago

    Still can’t decide on this one. Ply one of:

    A) Reguillon
    B) Raphina
    C) Livramento

    Currently I have them in that order. Playing Reguillon and Raphina 1st sub, Livramento second.

    Milkman Bruno
    1. nurav11
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Yep bizarrely have exact same order except playing top 2 - feel like if gambling on reg we'd have to play him...

      nurav11
      1. Gingerman
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Some bleddy bench

        Gingerman
      2. Milkman Bruno
        just now

        I think so too.

        Milkman Bruno
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I will certainly start Livra over Raph.

      Baps hunter
      1. Milkman Bruno
        just now

        Starting Reguillon over both currently. Norwich will score I think.

        Milkman Bruno
  3. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bench one

    Livra
    Raphinha
    Hwang

    Thanks

    TeddiPonza
    1. Gingerman
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Hwang

      Gingerman
    2. Milkman Bruno
      28 mins ago

      Yeah, Hwang.

      Milkman Bruno
    3. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hwang

      The Riders of Mohan
  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Worth doing Mbuemo to Gallagher just to not burn a transfer, or would you keep vs Newcastle?

    Iceball
    1. Gingerman
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Mbeumo gone for me before the Gallagher rise so he'll prob grab a couple now.

      Gingerman
    2. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Keep Mbuemo for Newcastle if I were you.

      Goooo Rickie
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nothing else you can do? I might sell him tbh.

      Baps hunter
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Could do Toney and White to James and Pukki and plau 4 defenders (Pukki mostly on bench or rotate with Mbuemo)

        Iceball
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Timing to get James in is perhaps not optimal. You have Jota?

          Baps hunter
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I prefer Toney over Mbeumo, but Pukki is cheaper than Toney and has lacked service. Nothing wrong with him. Since you have Toney, I believe that you can afford to sell Mbeumo.

          Baps hunter
  5. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    A or B? 2FT. Have Son.

    A. Havertz > Jota
    B. Havertz, Vardy > Gallagher, Kane

    Ginola
    1. Milkman Bruno
      13 mins ago

      Not many will have the spurs double up. They have the fixtures and Conte has had a little bit more time now. Both look good options.

      Milkman Bruno
    2. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I do like B. But, it's too risky with out of form Kane. Vardy still edges it for me.
      Havertz > Gallagher now. Then assess 2nd FT Fri/Sat.
      You have Son so at least you're covered.

      The Riders of Mohan
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A Livramento
    B Raphinha
    C Mbeumo
    D Chilwell
    E James

    dunas_dog
    1. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      The Riders of Mohan
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He is the first one to start 😎

        Baps hunter
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B or Che def

      Baps hunter
  7. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Pick one to bench: Rudi, Raphi, Vardy

    Ruinenlust
  8. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Would anyone start Lamptey over ASM or Toney this week?

    Goooo Rickie
  9. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    2 FTs. Which combo is best?
    A) Gallagher and Ronaldo
    B) Gallagher and Kane
    C) Son and Wilson

    HollywoodXI
    1. Lennox142320
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      B

      Lennox142320
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Eastman
    2. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      The Riders of Mohan
  10. Lennox142320
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Havertz and Vardy to Bowen and Kane -4? Potentially C Kane or Cancelo over Salah
    Or
    just roll the transfer
    Team - Sa, (Steele), TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Livra, Henry, Salah, Raph, Havertz, Bernardo Silva, Mbeumo, Vardy, Antonio, 4.5. 0.2 ITB

    Lennox142320
    1. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Like the Bowen / Kane move

      Eastman
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I don't. Now is not goid time to get Whu players in.

        Baps hunter
  11. No end product
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Vardy + Benny > Kane + Brownhill
    2 FTs

    No end product
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Or Sonny + Wilson.

      Baps hunter
    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Easy yes

      SuperG
  12. Every Point Matters
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    My first ever post...

    I can't decide on the below:

    A) Son and Wilson -4 points
    or
    B) Kane and ESR -4 points

    thoughts please?

    many thanks in advance

    Every Point Matters
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      You're very welcome.

      A.

      GreennRed
      1. Every Point Matters
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Every Point Matters
    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hard to say for certain without seeing the rest of your team, but Kane is the man. So I’d go with him.

      SuperG
      1. Every Point Matters
        • 2 Years
        just now

        my current team is

        Ramsdale (Foster)
        TAA, Chilwell, James, Cancelo (Livramento)
        Salah, Raph, Jota, Gallagher (Benhrama)
        Vardy, Antonio (Hwang)

        have 1.1M and 1FT, so looking at :
        A) Son+Wilson for Benhrama+Vardy
        or
        B) Kane+ESR for Vardy+Benhrama

        Every Point Matters
  13. ZakyJ
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Super strong Def or Jota

    Guaita Foster
    TAA James Cancelo Livra xxxx
    Salah Foden Raph Gallagher xxxx
    Kane Hwang Broja

    A) Chilwell & ESR
    B) Johnson & Jota

    ZakyJ
  14. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC please:

    McCarthy Foster
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell James Johnson
    Salah Son ESR Raph Foden
    Antonio Hwang Denis

    Thanks

    Eastman
    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks good

      That front line will be hard to get up to kane lukaku or Ronaldo if they hit form but a double swap with son is possible.

      The big at the back looks good for now

      Open Controls
    2. ZakyJ
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gallagher over ESR I believe. Similar to mine above

      ZakyJ
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Also thinking Son to Gallagher and Antonio to Kane which I can just about do

        Eastman
    3. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great team – should last for a couple GWs.
      I would look at Raph > Gallagher and free funds up there now. I assume you'll do Son/Hwang > Ron/X by GW16?

      The Riders of Mohan
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wouldn't get Antonio on WC now and wouldn't go without Jota, but if money is tight, it's difficult.

      Baps hunter
  15. Ruth_NZ
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just a comment on the article, which I can't read as I'm not a member. Nothing against Tom, by the way, just to make that clear.

    First thing to say is that hiding these stats is plain stupid. They are widely and freely available, in fact you can get better numbers elsewhere because StatsBomb (for example) have better modelling for xG than Opta do.

    Second is to ask what the implication of a player undershooting xG is? The answer, of course, is that if it is based on a short series of games it means nothing. There used to be a 'goals imminent' table in the members area (probably still is) and it was the dumbest thing going. The idea that a goal is imminent because a player had some chances saved is equivalent to thinking that a head is due in a coin toss because the last 8 tosses were tails. Anyone with basic mathematics can tell you that the probability (assuming a fair coin) is still 50%.

    In fact, if anything the opposite is true. If a player has missed a few it can affect confidence or make them more tense; in other words it may make them LESS likely to score from the next chance. "Goals imminent" should read "running cold".

    Examining the xG delta can only tell you which players are getting the chances but failing to convert them. It is up to you to decide whether (a) they have been unlucky, or (b) they are just poor finishers. One way to do that (with more established players) is to examine their career xG delta. If they have generally exceeded xG (Son, for example), they are a good finisher. If they have tended to undershoot over a period, they probably aren't. But you also have to factor other information in to form your best appraisal.

    So, here are the 9 players with the biggest negative delta so far this season (according to StatsBomb, minimum 450 minutes played) together with comments.

    1. Trincao - minus 2.3 goals. This guy has failed to score all season but his (fairly short) career history suggests he's capable. It would be hard to prefer him to others around 6m, though.
    2. Pépé - minus 2.1. Pointless looking at him really as he's not currently 1st choice at Arsenal.
    3. Mbeumo - minus 2.0. Not surprising since he has hit the bar/post 6 times so far. His career delta is not available (don't have xG numbers for the Championship) but he has a decent career record and certainly looks worth 5.6m. As with almost all players in that price band, it will be a matter of having him at the right time but I'd edge towards him being a bit unlucky thus far.
    4. Traoré (Wolves) - minus 1.6. This is no surprise, Traoré has regularly undershot xG and there's enough evidence to suggest he just is a poor finisher. His strengths are ball carries, dribbles, crosses and assist threat arising from that, he's a high-percentile player in that regard. But as a finisher, no.
    5. Redmond - minus 1.6. This is another guy with a long-term negative xG number - in the last 5 seasons he has an xG of 19 and has scored 13 goals. It's not all doom and gloom with him because he also has significant assist threat. But if he is a good option (again questionable) it isn't because he's 'due' a goal or two; it would be more correct to expect him to continue to miss more than he converts.
    6. Pogba - minus 1.6. Somewhat surprising as he is usually a decent enough finisher, but it's a small sample so far this season. The bigger question is whether he gets in the same team as Ronaldo and Bruno. 😕
    7. Cancelo - minus 1.5. Not unusual, there is enough career history to show that he does tend to under-perform his xG. It's not the whole story, though, because he has strong assist threat and has typically out-performed his xA (indicative of a quality of final pass). The whole package is great if he plays enough and the xG delta is quite incidental in that assessment really.
    8. Wood - minus 1.3. Slightly surprising to find him in this list; since being at Burnley has has marginally out-performed xG (48 goals from 46.4 xG). I'd guess he'll find a way to get his standard 10-12 goals this season if he stays fit but his current negative delta has nothing to do with that appraisal.
    9. Bowen - minus 1.3. Another slight surprise, since he has been at West Ham he has hit his xG pretty exactly. Nothing to be seen here in that respect. His xG + xA per 90 have taken a big step forward this season, however, and that is much more interesting (from 0.38 the last 2 seasons to 0.52 this). If he maintains his current level he'll be the cute pick among the West Ham midfielders come GW16.

    So, there we are. That's my article on the same subject, free to read. Stats are courtesy of StatsBomb. 🙂

    Ruth_NZ
    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lovely stuff

      Open Controls
    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Really strong. And your people and numbers are pretty close to the article’s.

      Personally I think FFS are right to make the data in here hide behind a paywall. Of course you can find it elsewhere but largely FFS are doing the heavy lifting for members through articles like this. They’re a business and this type of article offers significant time-saving value for the masses.

      SuperG
  16. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Vardy to Wilson -4, price changes definitely incoming for both..

    Warby84
    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends what you can do with the cash next week. Vardy still has decent fixtures to come

      Open Controls
    2. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for a -4.

      The Riders of Mohan
  17. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Ramsdale,
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo,
    Salah (c), Foden, Raphinha, Mbeumo
    Antonio, Vardy, Toney

    Foster, Livramento, Duffy, Brownhill

    2ft 1.8 itb

    A) Vardy + Mbeumo > Wilson + Son
    B) Vardy + Mbeumo > Kane + Gallagher/EMS
    C) Vardy > Kane

    FPLMACKEM
    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B with Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Id have to do the Gallagher move tonight as it looks like hes rising and id be priced out. Prefer the Son Wilson double up tbh.

        FPLMACKEM
  18. Man Chest Hair United
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any value in a Zahra Gallagher double up?

    Palace have a dream run and seem to be a much improved attacking unit this year

    Open Controls

