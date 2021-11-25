Is Antonio a keep or sell and is Alonso a good Chilwell replacement in FPL?

We are now approaching the business end of the season and the Gameweeks will come thick and fast. As Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, we need to react and absorb information over a short period. There is no room for passengers.

Speaking of passengers, I want to start off this article talking about FPL’s top-scoring forward – Michail Antonio (£8.2m).

It’s just one goal in the last six matches for the West Ham United striker, so let’s have a look at his numbers.

MICHAIL ANTONIO: KEEP OR SELL?

Above: Forwards sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweeks 1-6

Antonio notched 47 of his 63 points in the first six Gameweeks, despite missing one game due to suspension.

He topped the numbers for forwards in that period, with a whopping 21 shots in the box, 11 chances created and seven big chances. He was also top for expected goal involvement (xGI) (5.21) by some distance.

Above: Forwards sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweeks 7-12

A look at the last six weeks sees a significant drop in his numbers. While his chance creation has actually gone up (12 from 11), his shot volume has dropped massively (10 shots in the box vs 21 earlier). There have been only two big chances, too, which sees his xGI fall to just 2.39, less than half of his Gameweek 1-6 total. Again, it’s worth mentioning he played one game fewer in the previous sample.

