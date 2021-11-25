464
Pro Pundit Teams November 25

Is Antonio a keep or sell and is Alonso a good Chilwell replacement in FPL?

We are now approaching the business end of the season and the Gameweeks will come thick and fast. As Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, we need to react and absorb information over a short period. There is no room for passengers.

Speaking of passengers, I want to start off this article talking about FPL’s top-scoring forward – Michail Antonio (£8.2m).

It’s just one goal in the last six matches for the West Ham United striker, so let’s have a look at his numbers.

MICHAIL ANTONIO: KEEP OR SELL?

Above: Forwards sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweeks 1-6

Antonio notched 47 of his 63 points in the first six Gameweeks, despite missing one game due to suspension.

He topped the numbers for forwards in that period, with a whopping 21 shots in the box, 11 chances created and seven big chances. He was also top for expected goal involvement (xGI) (5.21) by some distance.

Above: Forwards sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweeks 7-12

A look at the last six weeks sees a significant drop in his numbers. While his chance creation has actually gone up (12 from 11), his shot volume has dropped massively (10 shots in the box vs 21 earlier). There have been only two big chances, too, which sees his xGI fall to just 2.39, less than half of his Gameweek 1-6 total. Again, it’s worth mentioning he played one game fewer in the previous sample. 

We discussed the merits of premium wing-backs in our latest episode of The FPL Wire. With Chilwell’s injury, you can easily substitute Alonso into the conversation. I highly recommend watching it. 

Good luck and see you next week. 

  1. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 4 mins ago

    Sanchez (Foster)
    Cancelo TAA Chilwell* (Livra, Amartey)
    Salah Son Foden Jota ESR
    Antonio Hwang (Broja)

    Would you take a hit in order to sell Chilwell? Or play Livramento?
    No FTs left...

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'd take the hit

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 40 mins ago

        Who'd you get? Alonso or Reguilon/another?

        Open Controls
        1. Invincibles
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 38 mins ago

          I think Rudiger is being overlooked - nailed and could easily score against a utd team that's poor on set pieces.

          Open Controls
    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      I would take the hit for Alonso

      Open Controls
  2. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    Chilwell & Foden to Alonso & Jota for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes imo

      Open Controls
    2. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      either not both imo

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    5. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Thanks 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. I am 42
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        maybe you should consider changing the way you post your question

        who will score more?
        Jota or
        Foden + 4

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 12 mins ago

          That sounds like a different question to me.

          Open Controls
  3. I am 42
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    play livra means free cs

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      How come?

      Open Controls
      1. I am 42
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 42 mins ago

        assuming you transfer Chiwell to James and James got cs only aka 6 points

        it's equivalent to Livra scoring 2

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner97
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 39 mins ago

          In my case, that's a yes.

          Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      What?

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Assuming he gets 2 points. More likely Soton concedes at least 2 goals and Livramento 1 pointer

      Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      I have option to play livra rather than use a transfer to get chilly out but surely Sou concede min of 1 of 2 goals so at best he will only get 1 or 2 pts?

      Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 4 Years
    8 hours ago

    Would you swap foden or just to play Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      Is Foden definitely out for the weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 39 mins ago

        It's Pep - wont know until line up is announced.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Only if out for the weekend

      Open Controls
  5. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 59 mins ago

    Start one.

    A - Antonio
    B - King

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      I'm thinking of starting Gilmour ahead of Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    I’m sure this has been asked plenty of times before but one last time:

    Chilwell to (FT):

    A. James
    B. Alonso
    C. Reguilon

    Other defenders are TAA, Cancelo, Duffy and Livra.

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Defo James

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    4. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      Thanks all 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. Invincibles
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    A) Duffy + Mbuemo > James, 4.7 (-4)
    B) Duffy + Foden > James, Bernardo (-4)
    C) play Mbuemo.

    Can do B with exact funds so would need to do it quickly.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      Problem is we want get more info on Foden until tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 38 mins ago

        we won't*

        Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      i think mbeumo is fine to play this week but you need james in, whats your team, be interested to see if you have other options to get him in

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 36 mins ago

        Sanchez, 4.0
        TAA, Cancelo, Rudi, Livra, Duffy
        Mbuemo Salah Foden Raph Gallagher
        Kane Antonio Broja
        1.0 itb.

        Any advice welcome!

        Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    G2G here?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Tierney
    Salah (c) Son Jota Gallagher
    Jesus Jimenez Toney

    Foster Chilwell Livramento Sissoko

    Open Controls
  9. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    Start ASM or Antonio?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      easily ASM imo

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      ASM

      Open Controls
  10. grumpyman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 54 mins ago

    It’s generally understood that the best performing managers take less hits than average ones. Despite this, I’ve always regarded myself as being pretty good at judging the risk/reward balance of hits. I make sure I track each hit over a period of three weeks and measure the effect on my overall team score.

    Last season I was 49 points up on my hits (I made 53 in total over the season). And the year before I was 22 points up. Pretty good.

    This season I had a great start, 24 points up on my first hit after just one week!

    I just updated my spreadsheet. Even after that great start I’m a total of 45 points DOWN on my hits so far. The most damaging hit in terms of impact was Havertz and Vardy in for Lukaku and Benrama in GW9, which cost me 25 points over three weeks.

    Basically, I’ve had a shocker.

    Anyone else keep a record of their hits to see how successful they’ve been?

    Open Controls
    1. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      *53 TRANSFERS not hits, LOL

      Open Controls
    2. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      I don't think you are looking at the right numbers. It's not about whether you are up compared to no hits, but what you could have achieved by taking fewer hits instead. For instance by waiting a week instead, or perhaps choosing an even better asset with your free transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours ago

      Yes, I definitely do. Is what you do similar to this? https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/08/points-gained-over-the-lifetime-of-a-transfer/

      I didn't track this in so much detail last season, but I was able to see that my success rate for hits was 0/2 in SGWs, 2/3 in BGWs, 2/2 in DGWs/TGWs. No wonder people like Fabio only take hits in DGWs/BGWs.

      Open Controls
  11. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Any tweets or rumours about the following chances of starting?

    a) Foden
    b) Gray

    I'll need to take the one who isn't starting out

    Open Controls
    1. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think you need to lose Gray regardless if he starts or not

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        That would a luxury I can't afford as my bench is terrible for this match

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
    2. Hiiler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      Hard to say, both might miss out and both might be needed to play, because of injuries and/or suspensions.

      Open Controls
  12. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Hi all

    These moves yay or nay?

    Foden + ESR > Bernardo + Jota

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      Wait on Foden news and maybe > bernardo.

      Keep ESR for newcastle.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thanks both

        Open Controls
  13. GoonerByron
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Which of these to do?

    A - Start Normann for 1 GW, no hit

    B - Manquillo -> Alonso/City def for -4, Normann 1st sub

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      B - hit will pay off

      Open Controls
    2. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      B defo

      Open Controls
  14. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which one to bring in Can only have 1 at this stage.

    A) Cancelo
    B) Reece James

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cancelo, no brainer.

      Open Controls
    3. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  15. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 44 mins ago

    Do we think Jesus will start at the weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah rested now and on good form

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      I think Pep will protect Foden and play Jesus CF, Sterling LW and Mahrez RW.

      Open Controls
    3. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      yes imo

      Open Controls
  16. Dave2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    Chilwell out for
    A Alonso
    B Rudiger
    C Reguilón
    I'm thinking B A C.
    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      ABC

      Open Controls
    2. TopBinFc
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        Tough one, B maybe, guaranteed to start, Alonso probably nailed too

        Open Controls
      • House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 20 mins ago

        Alonso

        Open Controls
      • SoulShakinTex
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        In similar thoughts. Considering C myself to free up a little bit of funds.

        Open Controls
    3. dshv
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      Start foden so first on the bench

      1. Antonio
      2. Duffy
      3. Livra

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      2. SoulShakinTex
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        2-1-3 for me

        Open Controls
    4. SoulShakinTex
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      How to replace Chilwell? Have TJCC + Livra at the back now, and don’t want to start Livra this week.
      A) Chill to Reg, Gilmour to Jota and Antonio to Pukki for a -8
      B) Chill to Reg and Raph to Jota for -4
      C) Just Chill to Reg for a FT, and save the 0.8 for later
      D) Chill to Rudi for a sideways FT and no chance of upgrading midfield
      E) Play three at the back this week, wait for news on Chilwell and have 2FTs next week. Would mean starting Gilmour now.

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        D- A lot of games in a short period. Minimum 1 week out (highly unlikely) is 3GWs. Latest reports are he is out until at the end of this year

        Open Controls
        1. SoulShakinTex
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          Thanks. Am trying to strenghten bench for festive season, but would also like to upgrade mid of Salah/Raph/Galla/Saka/Gilmour

          Open Controls
    5. SKENG
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      With Foden doubtful, would you do Foden > Jota for -4? If Foden misses I will get Brownhill off the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'm strongly considering this as it allows me to do Duffy to Alonso (4th premium def) in GW14.

        Open Controls
    6. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/25/meet-the-manager-great-and-the-good-league-founder-greyhead/

      New article.

      Open Controls
    7. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      Should I use my free transfer to get Gallagher or ESR in for Townsend? Townsend isn’t in my starting XI so would need to bench Antonio to play one of them. Maybe best just to save my transfer and have 2 next week?

      Open Controls
      1. SoulShakinTex
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        I’d use it and bench. Even considering losing Ant and bringing back later.

        Open Controls
    8. Prinzhorn
        7 hours, 31 mins ago

        A) Havertz -> Jota this GW + Chillwell -> Cancelo GW 14
        B) Havertz & Chillwell -> Jota & Cancelo (-4) and Dias -> James GW 14

        I have Livra and TAA too. Next to Chillwell no other CHE-def.

        Open Controls
        1. SoulShakinTex
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 hours, 8 mins ago

          Can you not do Dias and Chilwell for Cancelo and James straight away?

          Open Controls
          1. Prinzhorn
              7 hours, 4 mins ago

              No I need the funds from Havertz (0.4 ITB)...

              Open Controls
              1. SoulShakinTex
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 hours, 1 min ago

                Maybe Chil to James first then.

                Open Controls
                1. SoulShakinTex
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  7 hours ago

                  They all seem sensible moves, but not minus-eight-sensible…

                  Open Controls
                  1. Prinzhorn
                      6 hours, 40 mins ago

                      It would be a minus-4 for the second option which i'm considering most if Jota is 100% fit.

                      Open Controls
          2. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            No Antonio this evening. Moyes has all but said he'll be starting the next three league games.
            Chilwell I also have, but likely to fade a price drop before he's confirmed red flag meaning I'm okay to hold one more week. TAA maybe the move. I'll decide on that after the weekend.

            Open Controls
          3. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Jeez wish I went Jota instead of Son last week

            Open Controls

