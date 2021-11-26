419
Rate My Team November 26

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The deadline for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching and the questions are, as ever, coming thick and fast in our comments section.

Most of these are requests for advice on transfer dilemmas and it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 90 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the team news article goes up at 5pm GMT, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area (where there is currently a Black Friday discount on annual subscriptions), which gives points projections for this weekend and beyond – an example of which is below:

419 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    It’s lucky Toon Arsenal is down south. Early kick off and it looks really bad up here at that time!

    
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Liverpool match being cancelled would be annoying, but would also make taking hits easier.

      
  2. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    How should the bench look?

    And (vice) captaincy? Son & ESR good options too?

    Guaita
    Cancelo TAA(c) James Alonso
    Son Raphinha Gallagher ESR
    Jimenez(v) Jesus

    Foster | Foden*, Edouard, Livramento

    
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    I'm in Starbucks discussing FPL with the barristas. Everyone's Alonso In. Transfer done ✔

    
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Trustworthy company

      
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Alonso in it is then.

      
    3. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      That's enough for me

      
    4. Shark
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Alonso and a spiced pumpkin mocha.

      
    5. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Send Rafa our regards

      
  4. chriskon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I'm considering Foden to Jota for a -4 hit. What are your thoughts?

    
  5. _figu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    1 FT, 0.1 itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White
    Salah Jota Foden ESR
    Vardy Jimenez

    Antonio first sub. Would you save?

    
  6. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Maybe Im to wrapped up in my earlier belief that this is Foden's " break out" year. But my reasoning -if he gets 70% of Jota's game time he outscores him comfortably . He will get more assists and he is way ahead as a more clinical finisher . He will also get more Baps whenever he gets an attacking return which has been long evident . No doubt Jota is a good pick but if a toss up Foden for me all day long

    
    1. Shark
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Interesting observations. I would disagree slightly going on current team performances. Foden plays on the wing for a team that has scored 25 goals this season whereas Jota plays centre forward for one that has scored 35. Jota and Foden owner here incidentally.

      
    2. Guba
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      The stats disagree with you, as a Foden owner without Jota. Not that I don't think Foden will score well this year.

      

