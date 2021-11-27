318
Dugout Discussion November 27

Arsenal v Newcastle team news: Odegaard in for Lacazette

318 Comments
Fantasy interest is mostly centred around the hosts as Arsenal entertain Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Gameweek 13 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off in north London is at 12:30 GMT.

Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe have ownerships of 64.6% and 32.3% among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, which is generally a more reliable gauge of popularity than the overall ‘selected by’ figures in FPL given that there’ll be plenty of inactive bosses further down the standings after three months of 2021/22.

There’s also a bit of interest in Bukayo Saka and Ben White, whose ‘effective ownerships’ range from 6-9% in the top 10k, with Callum Wilson – fielded by 4.3% of the leading 10,000 managers in Gameweek 13 – the most popular Magpie.

Wilson is a booking away from a one-match ban, having collected four cautions already this season.

As for the team news, Mikel Arteta makes just the one change from the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. Martin Odegaard replaces the benched Alexandre Lacazette, so that means that Nuno Tavares again keeps his place over Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Eddie Howe has made three changes from the 3-3 draw at Brentford, meanwhile.

The fit-again Martin Dubravka makes his first Newcastle appearance of the season and replaces Karl Darlow between the posts, while Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser come in for Ciaran Clark and Jacob Murphy.

It remains to be seen whether Howe is keeping faith with the same 3-4-3 set-up he used against Brentford or instead moving to the 4-4-1-1 formation he mostly preferred at Bournemouth.

A trio of former Cherries, Fraser, Wilson and Matt Ritchie, are reunited in the same side once again.

The Gunners have won 17 and lost just one of their last 18 matches against Newcastle and haven’t conceded a single goal in their previous six meetings with the Magpies.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Lokonga, Saka, Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff.

  1. Utopsis
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Tomiyasu is so good

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      He isnt that good. He is just more committed, determined.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Which makes him good

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Everytime I've seen him he's solid defensively, gets up and down well, that block at the end of the half was outstanding as well.

        But you're right, I meant he's so good for someone I'd never heard of before he joined Arsenal

        Open Controls
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      He also has ASM ‘marking’ him

      Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    ESR Assist robbed. Arsenal should ditch auba. Penalty miss and now this

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Esr robbed? You mean esr robbed saka of his assist!

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
        9 mins ago

        Let’s start a petition to exile Auba in the Saharan desert somewhere

        Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        I still find it weird how Auba is picked ahead of Laca. From what I've seen, Arse play better with Laca up front.

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
            3 mins ago

            100%

            Open Controls
      • FantasyClub
          12 mins ago

          Why is Tomiyasu taking so many shots!?

          Open Controls
          1. Cok3y5murf
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Competing with Tavares

            Open Controls
            1. Ligdon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              4-3 atm none on target between them

              Open Controls
          2. jason_ni
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Tavares says hello.

            Open Controls
        • Randaxus
            11 mins ago

            The better move the mic in the second half lmfao

            Open Controls
            1. G B
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              I mute the games and play music instead. Much more enjoyable.

              Open Controls
              1. Randaxus
                  just now

                  There was a child screaming directly into the mic at the end of the first half, it is equally hilarious and extremely annoying.

                  Open Controls
            2. Mork calling Orson
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              Tavares - I don’t now about Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel, but his last 2 shots were so skied, they might be hitting an angel.

              Open Controls
            3. G B
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Gabriel is a warrior. Superb defender.

              Open Controls
              1. Differentiator
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Yes, he has been excellent for Valencia this season

                Open Controls
            4. Ligdon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Saka always looks so dangerous, if only his teammates could finish

              Open Controls
              1. matiakez
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Saka has been so frustrating to own, constantly feels on the cusp of returns but they never ever come

                Open Controls
            5. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              NEW to win this match in 2nd half...

              Open Controls
              1. jackruet
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 mins ago

                Ramsdale Don't think so

                Open Controls
              2. mdm
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Wilson agrees

                Open Controls
            6. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              I'd be better off if I've kept injured Lukaku and never bought Aubameyang. He's testing my nerves week in week out. Just score some goals ffs man.

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Lots of premium strikers off it this season

                Lukaku blanking for weeks on end
                Auba complete loss of confidence and form
                Kane no where
                Vardy hot and cold

                Open Controls
              2. Hot Toddy
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Less fpl points than Eric Dier 🙂

                Open Controls
            7. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              DCL needs to get fit quicker & lay off the adverts

              Open Controls
              1. Utopsis
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Heard he's boycotting the game until skirts are introduced

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Hah.. made me laugh.

                  Open Controls
            8. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Arteta can win this easy.. All he need to say in HT is "tomiyasu and Tavarez you fu***** DON'T SHOOT AGAIN".
              Easy win then.

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Would you rather have 'em pass to this version of Auba?

                Open Controls
              2. jackruet
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                arteta thinks tomiyasu and tavarez is his Cancelo and trent

                Open Controls
            9. The Mandalorian
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              So much of Arsenal's best chances are coming from central positions.

              Saka is stuck on the wing and not getting decent chances.

              ESR is coming in central and seems key to Arsenal's system. He looks like a season keeper.

              Open Controls
              1. jackruet
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                ESR Actually plays deep and central. His late run and positioning is promising.

                Open Controls
                1. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Quite similar to Gallagher in that sense

                  Open Controls
            10. Echoes
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Wilson to get booked and miss the Norwich game. Inevitable.

              Open Controls
              1. BigRedDog
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Hope so 😀

                Open Controls
            11. BigRedDog
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Does anyone else hedge their FPL bets with the bookies? Lol

              Got Jota and Alonso in rather than potentially James or Gundo. Sold Raphinha. So I've got bets on Raph, James and Gundo to score haha

              Open Controls

