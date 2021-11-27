Arsenal v Newcastle team news: Odegaard in for Lacazette

Fantasy interest is mostly centred around the hosts as Arsenal entertain Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Gameweek 13 curtain-raiser.

Kick-off in north London is at 12:30 GMT.

Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe have ownerships of 64.6% and 32.3% among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, which is generally a more reliable gauge of popularity than the overall ‘selected by’ figures in FPL given that there’ll be plenty of inactive bosses further down the standings after three months of 2021/22.

There’s also a bit of interest in Bukayo Saka and Ben White, whose ‘effective ownerships’ range from 6-9% in the top 10k, with Callum Wilson – fielded by 4.3% of the leading 10,000 managers in Gameweek 13 – the most popular Magpie.

Wilson is a booking away from a one-match ban, having collected four cautions already this season.

As for the team news, Mikel Arteta makes just the one change from the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. Martin Odegaard replaces the benched Alexandre Lacazette, so that means that Nuno Tavares again keeps his place over Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Eddie Howe has made three changes from the 3-3 draw at Brentford, meanwhile.

The fit-again Martin Dubravka makes his first Newcastle appearance of the season and replaces Karl Darlow between the posts, while Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser come in for Ciaran Clark and Jacob Murphy.

It remains to be seen whether Howe is keeping faith with the same 3-4-3 set-up he used against Brentford or instead moving to the 4-4-1-1 formation he mostly preferred at Bournemouth.

A trio of former Cherries, Fraser, Wilson and Matt Ritchie, are reunited in the same side once again.

The Gunners have won 17 and lost just one of their last 18 matches against Newcastle and haven’t conceded a single goal in their previous six meetings with the Magpies.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Lokonga, Saka, Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff.

