Dugout Discussion December 4

West Ham v Chelsea team news: James returns, Lukaku and Benrahma subs

The dust of Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has barely settled but we’re already up and running for Gameweek 15, which gets underway in east London this lunchtime.

A tasty-looking clash between West Ham United and Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

Reece James – who rather curiously dropped in price last night – is back for this clash as expected and is one of four changes that Thomas Tuchel has made from the Blues side that unconvincingly beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech also return, with Christian Pulisic, Saul and Cesar Azpilicueta dropping to the bench and Trevoh Chalobah missing out altogether with a hamstring injury.

Romelu Lukaku is again only a substitute.

Hammers boss David Moyes makes two alterations to the team that drew 1-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini return to the starting line-up, with Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma dropping to the bench. That will see the hosts turn to a wing-back system, a shape Moyes has adopted in the past when up against the big guns.

Aaron Cresswell remains out with a back injury.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Masuaku, Kral, Ashby

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Sarr

  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    70 mins to go until lovely double cleanie

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Zouma & Johnson?

  2. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Boring game. Fall asleep last 5 mins

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Takes some skills to post here while sleeping...

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I am loving it double chelsea defence. Just waiting for that James assist. And/Or Rudgier goal from the corner.

  3. dark91
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    YC to the 3rd best player in the world

  4. FantasyClub
      4 mins ago

      How embarrassing was that from Jorginho

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Pathetic.

      2. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Clown

    • diesel001
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jorginho a 2nd YC risk now. 65 mins to play and he sits deep so he can be pressured like he was for his first YC.

      1. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Alonso on pens?

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Mount I would say if Jorginho is subbed.

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Come on Alonso, us owners deserve something

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sorry. He won't let you do that.

    • diesel001
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Havertz misses a good chance from a James cross.

    • Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I own Alonso but wow he is really bad

      1. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
        • 10 Years
        just now

        what did he do?

        1. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          just now

          just in general as a player

    • Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      That Chelsea kit look like Dortmund

    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Silva goal

    • jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Antonio brave now please.

      2-1 West ham

    • Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Is that James assist?

    • Randaxus
        just now

        You have to be kidding me I have James Rudiger and Alonso and Silva scores HAHAHA

