West Ham v Chelsea team news: James returns, Lukaku and Benrahma subs

The dust of Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has barely settled but we’re already up and running for Gameweek 15, which gets underway in east London this lunchtime.

A tasty-looking clash between West Ham United and Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

Reece James – who rather curiously dropped in price last night – is back for this clash as expected and is one of four changes that Thomas Tuchel has made from the Blues side that unconvincingly beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech also return, with Christian Pulisic, Saul and Cesar Azpilicueta dropping to the bench and Trevoh Chalobah missing out altogether with a hamstring injury.

Romelu Lukaku is again only a substitute.

Hammers boss David Moyes makes two alterations to the team that drew 1-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini return to the starting line-up, with Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma dropping to the bench. That will see the hosts turn to a wing-back system, a shape Moyes has adopted in the past when up against the big guns.

Aaron Cresswell remains out with a back injury.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Masuaku, Kral, Ashby

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Sarr

