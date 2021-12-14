690
Spot the Differential December 14

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 17 and beyond

690 Comments
Share

Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EMILIANO BUENDIA

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW17-21 fixtures: nor | BUR | CHE | lee | bre

Emiliano Buendia (£6.2m) is set to return to Carrow Road in Gameweek 17, and could be an effective midfield differential for the festive period, given Aston Villa’s schedule.

In Monday’s pre-match press conference, Steven Gerrard revealed that he will be without two first-team players due to positive Covid-19 tests, but did not reveal names due to medical confidentiality. However, in a training clip uploaded by Villa’s social media team earlier in the day, Buendia was spotted alongside Ollie Watkins (£7.6m), which does suggest he isn’t one of the players affected.

Now, having only played for the final 21 minutes of the 1-0 loss at Liverpool on Saturday, the Argentine playmaker should be raring to go, and the expectation is that he will be restored to the starting XI against former club Norwich City.

“He’s a fantastic talent. I’m really happy to work closely with him – I think our system suits him really well. He’s had a couple of knocks over the last three or four sessions, so we have tried to manage his load. The idea was always to have him fresh and ready for this game. He’s trained extremely well this morning. We believe he can keep growing and evolving as a player. I’m excited to keep working with him moving forward, and there’s a big role for Emi to play. When he’s at his best, everyone knows he’s very inventive, creative and he can score goals. I’m sure he’s looking forward to this fixture.” – Steven Gerrard on Emiliano Buendia

Under Gerrard, Buendia has started in games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City, helping his side to victories on both occasions. He was also named in the starting XI for the Gameweek 14 home tie against Manchester City, which ended in a narrow defeat. And while he is still yet to produce an attacking return for his new boss, he is clearly one of Villa’s key creative forces, and may be able to kick on now the fixtures are easing.

Villa’s performances under Gerrard do suggest they are building some momentum, and as Buendia settles into this new system, he could become a smart midfield differential for our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

MATT TARGETT

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 17 and beyond
  • FPL ownership: 2.0%
  • Price: £4.7m
  • GW17-21 fixtures: nor | BUR | CHE | lee | bre

Staying with Aston Villa, another differential worth considering is defender Matt Targett (£4.7m), who is averaging 4.5 points per game in his four starts under Steven Gerrard.

A product of the Southampton academy, he’s played a key role in a defence that has shown real signs of improvement in recent weeks, scoring his first goal of the season at Selhurst Park last month.

Since Gameweek 12, which coincided with Gerrard’s first game in charge, fellow full-back Matty Cash (£5.0m) trumps Targett in all of the key goal threat statistics. However, when it comes to creativity, Targett is ahead per 90 minutes for chances created (0.77/0.38) and successful crosses (1.03/0.19), plus final-third touches (13.07/12.93). His contribution at the back is telling, too, with 15 of his 20 attempted tackles won, plus four blocks, just one behind Tyrone Mings (£4.9m) and Ezri Konsa’s (£4.9m) totals.

Villa’s defensive form is also worth noting. Across their last five Premier League matches, which has included fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool, they have conceded just five goals, and rank ninth for non-penalty expected goals conceded (non-pen xGC) during that time. That suggests they can offer value in the coming weeks, with appealing ties after Norwich against Burnley, Leeds United and Brentford.

Priced at £4.7m, Targett offers the cheapest route into Villa’s defence, and could be a solid set-and-forget option given their appealing run.

MARC GUEHI

  • FPL ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW17-21 fixtures: SOU | wat | tot | NOR | WHU

Sunday’s 3-1 win over Everton returned Crystal Palace to winning ways at Selhurst Park, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures which sees them take on Southampton (h), Watford (a) and Norwich City (h) before the end of the year.

That promotes defender Marc Guehi (£4.6m), who has been an ever-present for Palace in the Premier League so far this season, as an interesting budget differential.

The former Chelsea man has already produced two goals from 10 shots this season. And in addition to that goal threat, his appeal is also boosted by his ability to rack up baseline bonus points (BBPS), largely thanks to his pass completion stats, with his total of 216 only bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.2m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.8m) amongst all defenders.

Palace’s defensive numbers also stand out. Across their opening 16 matches, only Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion have posted lower non-pen xGC totals, with just 17 big chances conceded over that period. However, they have continually been let down by their inability to defend set pieces, though they did show signs of improvement in that respect in Gameweek 16.

In a relatively short space of time, Guehi has proven he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League, and could be a useful budget option for our backlines.

690 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Foden , Bilva or Mount?

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Was about to post this exact question.

      Thinking one of the City boys but really can’t decide

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I like Foden

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I am torn between Foden (triple MCI) and Gallagher. Going probably all in with Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I will be on Cancelo, Foden and Jesus

        Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Sterling

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Will he start?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Can ask the same about all the others

          Open Controls
        2. Tinkermania
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          No one is guaranteed a start. I am sure you already know that.

          Open Controls
    6. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Tbh I'm not fully sold on that Foden hype as he was mainly playing out wide recently

      Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Silva. Minutes.

      Open Controls
  2. Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A: Mbuemo > Bowen
    B: ASM > Dennis
    C: Steele/DDG > ??

    *Steele
    TAA James White *Liv
    Salah Bilva Jota
    Vardy Hwang ASM

    **DDG **Mbuemo **Cancelo **McArthur

    1FT 2.5ITB

    Open Controls
  3. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Good God, the forwards in FPL are so bad. There is literally no one I want to bring in for Ronaldo.

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Just save then

      Open Controls
  4. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Just do Jimenez to Watkins? 1FT 1.9 ITB

    Ramsdale (Foster**)
    TAA James Reguilon* (Livramento* Cancelo**)
    Salah BSilva ESR Gallagher (McArthur**)
    Vardy Dennis Jimenez**

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Craicer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Looks like a good choice to me.

      Open Controls
  5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Ronaldo to:

    A) Watkins
    B) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Aimar
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Thinking alot about ings

      Will he starts ?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Given his history will be difficult for him to start back to back games in quick succession.

        Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I’m considering Antonio

      Open Controls
  6. osceola31909
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Who to bench:

    A. Antonio
    B. Bowen
    C. King

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  7. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Buendia is a strange scout pick considering he's come off the bench in our last 2 games....but what do I know

    Open Controls
    1. Aimar
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      What about ings ?

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Gerrard confirmed he would start this game.

      Open Controls
  8. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Am I G2G for the gameweek? Captain and bench order good?

    Bachmann
    TAA - Rudiger - James
    Salah (c) - Son - Jota - ESR - Bernado (v)
    Antonio - Dennis

    DDG - Lamptey - Broja - Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yes, that’s strong all things considered

      Open Controls
  9. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Is it crazy to consider Lacazette?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      nope but could be a short term pick

      Open Controls
  10. Totti
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    what to do with that lot
    any suggestions plz guys?

    ramsdale
    TAA James Livramento ( cancelo johnson )
    Salah Bernardo ESR gray (douglas)
    ronaldo vardy dennis

    0.1 itb and 1 FT

    Open Controls
  11. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    1) jimi to Dennis
    2) Esr to gallagher
    3) both for (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      1. Keep ESR

      Open Controls
  12. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Though my transfers have already been decided, won't pull the trigger at least 5 minutes before deadline. In such uncertain times, any news we get could be absolutely vital.

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      At that point the server will be shot and you won't be able to

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        56 mins ago

        15 minutes then 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yeh, I'm worried about that.

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Just remember the deadline is now 6:15.

      Open Controls
  13. Henning
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    -4 to get two Palace players sounds Insane. Is it?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Insane decisions are the only decisions worth making in an insane season 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Henning
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        I like that ansvar. Thanx

        Open Controls
  14. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/14/how-im-planning-to-navigate-a-chaotic-gameweek-17-and-beyond/

    Open Controls
  15. yanky
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    bottomed

    a) ddg > ramsdale (fields 11 for free with gundo brownhil)
    b) ronaldo brownhill > watkins/pukki jota (-4 and no keeper)

    DDG* (4.0)
    TAA James Coufal (Cancelo* Dalot*)
    Salah Bowen Gray Gundo Brownhill
    Antonio King (Ronaldo*)

    Open Controls
  16. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Any more updates on whether the city match will go ahead. Don't really want to set my alarm for 3am to do my transfer so might just risk it and bring in foden now

    Open Controls
  17. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    In terms of hits and missing players, I seem to be in the minority that it’s almost always a good idea to take a hit to get to 11 players.

    A normal hit is -4 points and assuming you’re swapping between 2 playing players you need a return to break even. It’s obviously much riskier.

    With 10 players or less (eg non playing gk). By not taking a hit you are actually confirming an effective minimum -2 (assuming pretty much every player gets 2 points if they play) v anyone who fields 11 players.

    By trading in a player, even if they blank (get 2 points), you are still ending on -2 v a team with 11 players. You’ve lost nothing but gained the opportunity of your player returning.

    Now add in that you’re picking a player to trade in (good fixtures / form) then their average is likely way above 2. So you should have a very high confidence of improving on that -2 from making no transfers.

    Sure in one week you may still get unlucky but if across a season you always hit to get 11 then I think you’re pretty much guaranteed to at least match teams who always take the -2 from fielding 10.

    Plus I’d much prefer to take a small risk in any given week to have the upside of a haul. Than admit defeat with a small loss and move on.

    Of course this is all based on good transfers and planning, so I often can still mess up! But that maths and logic strongly suggest you should almost always consider the hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      It depends on who you buy.

      The pitfall of selling Ronaldo for a hit even to field XI is that none of the options are really good. All the forwards sucks.

      Open Controls
    2. FF Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Your maths is a bit wrong. You still lose 4 points to an opponent if comparable players both score 2 points. Essentially you get a half price hit if your player scores 2 points, so still worth the risk IMO, but your logic that you are no worse off if returning 2 points is flawed.

      Open Controls
  18. Aimar
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A) Livra ——-> Cash/ konsa / Mings

    B) Wilson —-> Wilson / Ings

    Which Transfer should i do ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Wilson -> Wilson sounds good

      Open Controls
      1. Aimar
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Lol
        I mean watkins

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Seriously though I've been contemplating same moves, both good options, & just did Livramento -> Cash

      Open Controls
  19. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    I can see Klopp rubbing salt into FPL wounds and giving Salah a rest vs Newcastle this GW. I guess ultimately we’ll all be in that boat. Historically he gets a rest around GW14/15/16 (thanks Ben Dinnery) …. So it’s coming soon (hopefully in the cup game vs Foxes) …..

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Really tempted to captain Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        I can feel the temptation too, but it seems risky given that almost everyone will Captain Salah

        Open Controls
  20. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    thoughts on Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. Rhys85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Seriously considered him as a decent enabler. Just not sure of his role with Smith Rowe back in the side.

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        good point

        Open Controls
  21. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I have only two playing defenders - TAA, White, Amartey (doubt), Dalot*, Cancelo*

    So.. would you?

    CR7, Amartey -> Watkins, Tierney (-4pts) (or any defender because of the money...)

    Open Controls
  22. Jolly Good
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Ok I need to upgrade one of my bench players to cover for Ronaldo. Max 6.9mio in midfield or fwd line

    Can either go
    a) Davis -> Dennis/King
    b) Brownhill -> Gallagher

    One advantage of a) is that Brownhill is playing bench giving 2/3pts which can come in handy in case of further postponements or unexpected benchings.

    Open Controls
  23. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Lol I done Steele to DDG last gw and kept Sanchez so that I would have 2 playing keepers. Rumours of Sanchez being out now and Steele having to step in. Unbelievable

    Open Controls
  24. King Kun Ta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    For my FT Ronnie tooooo....

    A Laca
    B Watkins
    C other? Already own Dennis

    Ta lads!

    Open Controls
  25. Tripleh123
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Covid & suspensions has really put me in a spot here.Unsure whether Man Utd will even have a match this weekend.

    Leaning towards C or D atm. For a hit of -4, Ronaldo to

    A Laca
    B Watkins
    C Vardy
    D.Antonio

    Open Controls

