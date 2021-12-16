1442
Dugout Discussion December 16

Thursday team news as four further Gameweek 18 fixtures are postponed

1,442 Comments
Share

Following the postponement of Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, tonight’s Premier League action now gets underway at 19:45 GMT with Chelsea v Everton, followed by Liverpool v Newcastle United 15 minutes later.

It has also been revealed that a further four Gameweek 18 fixtures have been called off this weekend, which makes five in total:

  • Everton v Leicester City
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Southampton v Brentford
  • Watford v Crystal Palace
  • West Ham United v Norwich City

The following fixtures remain on, at least for now:

  • Aston Villa v Burnley
  • Leeds United v Arsenal
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

As for tonight’s team news, Thomas Tuchel makes two changes for Chelsea, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic coming in for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Havertz and Werner miss out completely, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku also absent from the matchday squad.

Rafael Benitez makes five changes for Everton, with Jonjoe Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon and Ellis Simms replacing Seamus Coleman, Fabian Delph, Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Richarlison.

The headline news at Anfield is that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are not included in the squad due to Covid, while Callum Wilson starts on the bench for Newcastle United.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Gordon, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Allan, Coleman, Gbamin, Dobbin, Onyango

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Ritchie, Hendrick, Willock, Almirón, Gayle, Longstaff, Wilson

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,442 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bennyboy1907
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    81 (-4) watkins foden for son and wilson worked a treat and also finally double Chelsea working

    Open Controls
  2. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Whew! with all the cancellations, I was just focusing on my Cup matchup. I thought I was done, but it looks like I'll squeak by 44-42.

    Thank goodness for Trent's bonus!

    Open Controls
  3. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    anyone think about Lacazette? Arsenal pretty decent at the moment, plus issues with Auba.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      You mean the guy nicknamed Lacatalent?

      No, not really, no

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        there is only like 2 other strikers to choose from tho

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          You are not wrong

          Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Best ST this GW!

      Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Decent shout - not many strikers looking good atm

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Getting him

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Prefer him now to Watkins

        Open Controls
  4. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not rolling ft & doing esr to galla instead of foden/mount very costly

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pt chasing never works

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, was torn btw. Foden and galla i like galla fixtures so got him

        Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Safe to say this was a GW for the professionals.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh the lolz

      Open Controls
  6. Differentiator
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trent last gasp goal keeps me in the cup 😉

    Open Controls
  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    74 with Son, Cancelo, Bernardo and Dennis playing 45 minutes for 1 point between them.

    Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    i wouldnt care if people always post their scores but every week it s only the good ones that show up, unless some folks never score below 50 points, stop going on about your only good gw of the season please. That's it, I had my moan 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You don't own Watkins and you own Rudiger. Am I lying?

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      73 here thanks for asking

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's how it works here 😛

      Open Controls
    4. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      150 here. Any good?

      Open Controls
    5. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      If this is your first time here, what does the 7 next to your name mean?

      Open Controls
    6. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same people who will say look at me mummy on the swings later

      Open Controls
  9. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Out of the cup because of goal difference :S

    Open Controls
    1. prawin27
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unfortunate, the cup is overrated so shouldn't care much about it.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        You out then?

        Open Controls
    2. HD7
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      First round I was out because I had less goalscorers in the team

      Open Controls
  10. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why own Trent if you wont captain him?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why play this game if you won't win

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too much value with the armband.

      Open Controls
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you think Shelvey owns Trent?

      Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
        1 min ago

        Because i own Salah too.

        Open Controls
    5. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      79 all out. 65K TO 30K onwards and upwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Brilliant rank for this stage of the season

        Open Controls
    6. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jota(C) fail over Salah. Still 80 (-4) points. Happy days.

      Open Controls
    7. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      5 fixtures postponed are too many. Suspect we will have a game or 2 by the start of gw18. Would that mean PL stops it altogether or they will go on?

      Open Controls
      1. Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Said they'll continue to play games we're it's safe to do so

        Open Controls
    8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      79 no hits. 17k to 6k and 12 players for the games if they go ahead.
      Gtf out of my way 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No link no love

        Open Controls
    9. Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Do u think liv vs spurs will go ahead ?

      Open Controls
      1. Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Was it spurs who called it off tonight or Leicester?

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Spurs

          Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sunday is a long way away in these times and the cases only started with Liverpool today, I fear it won't happen.

        Open Controls
      3. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I would say no. Few cases for both teams the more time off the more that number can grow.

        I would just cop a bad week over selling pool players

        Open Controls
    10. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Who would you rather get in if you already got Bernardo?
      A) Foden
      B) Mount

      Open Controls
    11. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Looks like 50 needed to survive in LMS

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
    12. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      This 10 strong enough if 5 fixtures remain at the weekend ?

      TAA, Cancelo, James, Rudiger
      Salah, Jota, Bernardo, Son, ERS
      Watkins

      Open Controls
    13. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Lukaku confirmed with COVID means he won’t be fit for the weekend game. Going to move him on. How does Lukaku and Zaha to Watkins and Mount -4 look?

      Open Controls
    14. Old Bull
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Can field 10 at the weekend at present. slight doubt over Silva included. 1FT

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.