Thursday team news as four further Gameweek 18 fixtures are postponed

Following the postponement of Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, tonight’s Premier League action now gets underway at 19:45 GMT with Chelsea v Everton, followed by Liverpool v Newcastle United 15 minutes later.

It has also been revealed that a further four Gameweek 18 fixtures have been called off this weekend, which makes five in total:

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Norwich City

The following fixtures remain on, at least for now:

Aston Villa v Burnley

Leeds United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

As for tonight’s team news, Thomas Tuchel makes two changes for Chelsea, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic coming in for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Havertz and Werner miss out completely, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku also absent from the matchday squad.

Rafael Benitez makes five changes for Everton, with Jonjoe Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon and Ellis Simms replacing Seamus Coleman, Fabian Delph, Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Richarlison.

The headline news at Anfield is that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are not included in the squad due to Covid, while Callum Wilson starts on the bench for Newcastle United.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Gordon, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Allan, Coleman, Gbamin, Dobbin, Onyango

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Ritchie, Hendrick, Willock, Almirón, Gayle, Longstaff, Wilson

