Aston Villa v Burnley postponed and Gameweek 18 deadline put back

Aston Villa v Burnley has become the sixth Gameweek 18 fixture to be called off.

The announcement was made less than an hour before the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline was due to pass.

As a result of the postponement at Villa Park, the Gameweek 18 deadline is now moved to 16:00 GMT.

Interestingly, it was not just Covid-19 cases but also “injuries and illness” that were cited as the reason for the game being postponed.

A Premier League statement said:

After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team. This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness. The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused. The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned. The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with. With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.

Leeds United v Arsenal will now get Gameweek 18 underway at 17:30 GMT, although it goes without saying that any FPL managers still mulling over their transfers for the upcoming Gameweek will want to hold on until the last possible minute to finalise any moves.

The latest suggestion is that this Saturday evening match is not in doubt but events are moving at such a pace that it’s worth keeping an eye on these pages, social media and beyond over the coming hours in case anything changes.

As of 13:18…. there's confidence from both Leeds and Arsenal camps their game at 17:30 will go ahead. — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) December 18, 2021

