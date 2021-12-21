162
News December 21

Sizeable Double Gameweek 22 a possibility after FA Cup replays scrapped

162 Comments
With the number of games postponed piling up due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak, something had to give, and in an attempt to avoid increased fixture congestion, there will be no FA Cup replays in rounds three and four this season.

In a statement released on Monday evening the Football Association said:

“This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.

Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.

Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards.”

Recent weeks have seen Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City – amongst others – have fixtures postponed due to Covid outbreaks, with the current crop that need rescheduling as follows:

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Covid)
  • Southampton v Brentford (Covid)
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

For Fantasy managers, the key takeaway from this development is that it increases the likelihood of a Double Gameweek in 22, with the midweek to follow now free.

Firstly, this is educated guess work at present, but what we might see is several of those fixtures detailed above moving into Gameweek 22, which starts Friday 14th January.

Current Gameweek 22 schedule

That means the five teams listed below – who are yet to be affected by a cancellation – won’t play twice in Gameweek 22, unless they get a postponement soon that is, but everyone else, at least in theory, could.

  • Leeds United
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Newcastle United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21?

However, it doesn’t end there.

Further to the FA Cup replays news, we may also see the EFL Cup semi-finals – which are traditionally two-legged affairs – reduced to one.

If that happens then there is a possibility that some teams could double in Gameweek 21, too, especially those with multiple postponements.

CHIP STRATEGY

So, what does this mean for Fantasy managers? Well, it makes assets from those clubs that could feature twice more appealing in the coming weeks, if they are indeed handed a Double, while Gameweek 22 may be a good time to deploy the Bench Boost chip.

However, most of us only have four free transfers to prepare for it, and a Gameweek 21 Wildcard may not be ideal, given the sizeable gap between the two Gameweeks. That’s a lot of time for things to go wrong, potentially leaving you without 15 starters.

Another option, and perhaps the more attractive, would be to Free Hit, though that chip may be best held till further down the line, when we are faced with FA Cup blanks. Alternatively, the Triple Captain chip could be used, but with Liverpool and Manchester City probably playing just once, there isn’t an obvious option as it stands, at least for now.

In all of the Double Gameweek talk, we also shouldn’t lose sight of those playing just once who have good fixtures, like Liverpool who are at home to Brentford.

What is certain, is that it is very hard to plan right now without knowing the full picture, and maybe looking too far ahead is another trap to mindful of. Perhaps the best option is to simply ensure you have two free transfers, so you can react to the fixtures when they are rescheduled.

Football Chatbox posed the ‘time for chips?’ question in a Hot Topic earlier today, with some of the replies on site included below.

162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    If United do end up with a double DGW, are people really expecting Ronaldo to play every game?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      By the end of it the planners will be banging on about the perfect 15 on bench boost.

      Often their bubble will burst with benching, rotation, injuries and suspensions etc.

    2. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Not really. He could have covid then too. I wouldn't plan too far ahead at the minute

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      No, Same goes for basically all assets - but since he is their talisman and they are in a massive scrap for top 4 I think he’ll see minutes in nearly every game

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        If they have a double double in 21 and 22 I reckon he starts 3

    4. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Pending any injuries/covid, etc Son and DDG are my only locked in players for the DGW so far. One of Kane or Ron will also come in if Salah goes to afcon.

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Probably not no but likely to come in when I lose Salah

    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If he has two fixtures in GW21 they could be more than a week apart.

    7. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I reckon he would play in every game yes, but probably won’t start in all of them.

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Foden is on Pep's naughty corner ... wondering whether he's starting?

    1. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      There’s basically no way of knowing.

      That’s why I fancy paying the extra 2.0 for someone like Son, rather than getting a City mid.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Bernardo Foden > Son Bowen ... that's my plan

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Still a good long term hold. Just need to hope the punishment is over now. City attack with Jesus, Mahrez and Sterling as the front 4 weren't great.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah prob give another round to see

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Oops front 3*

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      All city mids are a risk.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        But they bring points when start 😛

        1. The Point About It Is
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          not for me recently 🙁

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Unlucky 😆

  3. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Rudi > Dalot and Bilva > Son for a -4 anyone? I know prudence is required but I've got exact funds

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Dalot hasn't been seen training today. Son isn't a must have for this GW imo. Up against a solid Palace team and have Andersen back from injury

      1. The Point About It Is
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        this ^ save this week

  4. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Flip a coin, take your pick, and hope for the best, covid roulette is as bad as pep roulette.

    Keep 2 transfers in your sky rocket cos you're gonna be needing them soon

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Very few were able to save their ft last week.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I am one of the few my ha ha ha ha

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      2 GWs ago I rolled and got a massive green arrow
      1GW i gambled and did 3 moves (-4) and lost all of my gains with a big red.

      this week i'm rolling again...

  5. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Alonso
    Salah (C) Jota Foden Silva ESR
    Ronaldo Dennis
    ____
    Foster Tomiyasu Fodder Fodder

    0.9 itb

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      1 FT*

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Too many fodders, but no need to do anything yet.

  6. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best use of 3.3m:
    A) Mount -> Son
    B) ESR -> Foden

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      A.

    2. Serendipity
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

    3. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      A, no guarantees Foden starts the next one.

  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/21/fpl-team-news-injury-updates-ahead-of-efl-cup-quarter-finals/

