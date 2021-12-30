Scoutcast: New Year’s FPL resolutions

Joe, Andy and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 21 and the New Year.

With Covid continuing to wreck the fixture schedule planning is proving tricky in FPL this Christmas. The imminent scheduling of Double Gameweeks is making team tweaks especially difficult.

To ensure their content stays relevant ahead of Gameweek 21, our Scoutcast trio focus on their New Year FPL resolutions as they look ahead to 2022. This involves pinpointing the changes they’d like to make in the way they play the game.

This chat also takes in the community’s own resolutions, with the importance of managing Fantasy Football in the context of family life mentioned by Joe and many others.

Meanwhile, Seb’s resolution takes in the value of hits, while Andy is keen to avoid planning in such uncertain times.

The Scoutcasters look back on their mixed fortunes in Gameweek 20 and over the festive schedule so far.

They also reveal their teams for the first Gameweek of 2022, frisk the rest of the upcoming fixtures and check in on the Community Team, which they are managing on behalf of a top manager who is taking a break.

Elsewhere, the live chat community is called on to pose some quick-fire questions to our Scoutcasters, who do their best to give one word answers to the key issues facing Fantasy managers. This section will be a new regular feature as the Scoutcast team tap into the knowledge of the live chat crew even more in the months ahead.

This week’s live show took place on Thursday December 30. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

