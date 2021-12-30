603
Podcast December 30

Scoutcast: New Year’s FPL resolutions

Joe, Andy and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 21 and the New Year.

With Covid continuing to wreck the fixture schedule planning is proving tricky in FPL this Christmas. The imminent scheduling of Double Gameweeks is making team tweaks especially difficult.

To ensure their content stays relevant ahead of Gameweek 21, our Scoutcast trio focus on their New Year FPL resolutions as they look ahead to 2022. This involves pinpointing the changes they’d like to make in the way they play the game.

This chat also takes in the community’s own resolutions, with the importance of managing Fantasy Football in the context of family life mentioned by Joe and many others.

Meanwhile, Seb’s resolution takes in the value of hits, while Andy is keen to avoid planning in such uncertain times.

The Scoutcasters look back on their mixed fortunes in Gameweek 20 and over the festive schedule so far.  

They also reveal their teams for the first Gameweek of 2022, frisk the rest of the upcoming fixtures and check in on the Community Team, which they are managing on behalf of a top manager who is taking a break.

Elsewhere, the live chat community is called on to pose some quick-fire questions to our Scoutcasters, who do their best to give one word answers to the key issues facing Fantasy managers. This section will be a new regular feature as the Scoutcast team tap into the knowledge of the live chat crew even more in the months ahead.

This week’s live show took place on Thursday December 30. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I really do find it unbelievable that Maguire never gets dropped. It seems he can do what he likes and will still be undroppable.

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Look at his competition

        Open Controls
      • ‘Tis the Season
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        As a Liverpool fan, he is undroppable

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        At least Maguire put decent performances in last year, Varane hasn't done much to impress in a United shirt. Lindelof has been their best CB this year

        Open Controls
      • Ephurion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Big MacGuire and Ronaldo running the club

        Open Controls
      • just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Who do you drop him for? Jones?

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Captain. Leader. Legend.

        Open Controls
        1. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          No that's Djemba Djemba, greatslest Man United midfielder ever

          Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Chocolate wrists Henessey will chuck in a couple today at least.

      Open Controls
    3. Pringle
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Would you ditch Foden or Jota for Maddison?

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          No, I don’t think so

          Open Controls
        • Ephurion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Not really. Would ditch someone else, though

          Open Controls
        • DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          No chance.

          Open Controls
        • Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          LEI NOR might be off anyway

          Open Controls
        • F4L
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          no unless on WC

          Open Controls
        • Camzy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          No.

          Open Controls
        • TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Own all 3

          (Not that it’s Helped me that much…)

          Open Controls
      3. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        How bad is a Ronaldo haul for non owners today?

        Open Controls
        1. RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          It seems many haven’t captained so hopefully not too bad. Or not as bad as I was expecting at least

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          ~25% EO.

          13 = ~3.25 rise in average.

          Meh...

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Need a De Gea clean sheet to offset that.

            Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          56 mins ago

          At 90k for example, if he scored 12 points say, you'd only fall to ~100k or so.

          Still relatively low ownership.

          Open Controls
      4. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        May see an on-form Ronaldo tonight, with Fernandes out of the team.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Sancho & Cavani are very good for Ronaldo, less sure on Greenwood's creativity.

          If Sancho right & Shaw left there's a chance...

          Open Controls
      5. Critical Observer
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Gonna take a huge stab in the dark here and predict that ManU's gameplan will revolve around Shaw sending one wishful ball after another into the general direction of Ronaldo and Cavani.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        2. Hooky
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          That's still a better plan than asking AWB to try and cross it in.

          Open Controls
        3. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yeah, seems like it with both Cavani and Ronaldo together up top.

          Open Controls
        4. F4L
          • 7 Years
          just now

          sound plan to target Burnley's weaknesses

          Open Controls
      6. SouthCoastSaint
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Dalot owner. Soucek 1st sub.

        Please fantasy gods give me this one…

        Open Controls
        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Reckon your good. Enjoy the points.

          I get Toney's typical 2 points. Big whoop.

          Open Controls
        2. JoJoRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Same request. Really hoping he doesn't appear late on

          Open Controls
        3. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I remember the days I had a bench..

          Open Controls
      7. MattB
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Best United defender to bring in? Need to offload James and United’s fixtures are the best on paper, maguire the safest bet? Or will telles/dalot get their spots back do we think?

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Maguire. The end.

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          El Slab.

          Open Controls
        3. RedRo
            1 hour ago

            It’s Maguire. And that’s why no-one’s getting Man Utd defenders.

            Open Controls
          • just a man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            None. They will rotate and they will concede.

            Open Controls
          • SINGH
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            Does it matter if their fixtures are good when they are a crap club with average players?

            Open Controls
            1. MattB
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              2 clean sheets in the last 3

              Open Controls
              1. SINGH
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                One of those was against Norwich, not a team banging in goals at the moment. Newcastle showed a fast attack will get at their defence. If you desperately want one then go for Maguire for guaranteed starts or DDG

                Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • 11 Years
            58 mins ago

            Don't buy one.

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            58 mins ago

            Maguire. Rotation risk in the FB spots

            Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            53 mins ago

            I'd avoid United defence.

            I surprised when DDG was flavour of the transfers in about 3 game weeks ago.

            Open Controls
            1. SINGH
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Peeps got excited about his save points. Suppose 3 points is better than 2 lol

              Open Controls
        4. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Would you WC this lot???

          DDG/Ramsdale
          TAA, Alonso, Cancelo, Dalot, Bavies
          Salah, Jota, Foden, Gallagher, ESR
          Watkins, Antonio, Pukki

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            No

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Any suggestions? Have both FHs, BB and TC

              Open Controls
              1. EL tridente
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Save FT for GW22

                Open Controls
                1. EL tridente
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  FH

                  Open Controls
          2. EL tridente
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            Things chance so quick right now, so I would save the WC a bit longer..

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            59 mins ago

            Nope.

            ESR > Bowen. If need funds, dump Salah for Son early.

            You're all on track for a big DGW22.

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              58 mins ago

              Looked at that. Could be a real good shout. Might FH this GW

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                56 mins ago

                Don't FH this week. You put yourself another transfer behind for GW22.

                Open Controls
          4. Critical Observer
            • 5 Years
            59 mins ago

            I identify 2 or 3 players you likely want to get rid of - not a chance I'd WC that, come on.

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              just now

              ESR, Pukki, Gallagher, Dalot all probably need to go

              Open Controls
        5. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Vardy is out for 3-4 GWs, if i am looking at GW23 WC, can i punt on Ihenacho for next 3 GWs? Is Nacho nailed when Vardy is out?

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Nacho going AFCON after this weekend.

            Open Controls
          2. Hooky
            • 6 Years
            57 mins ago

            Afcon

            Open Controls
            1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Damn i forgot, already have Maddison, i guess enough of Leicester then.
              Benteke Vardy Ron
              Current front 3. Who to get for Vardy?
              0 ITB

              A. Antonio( rising soon)
              B. Watkins
              C. Anyone else?

              Open Controls
          3. SINGH
            • 3 Years
            56 mins ago

            AFCON

            Open Controls
          4. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            If Nacho and Daka are at AFCON and Barnes still injured, who the hell do Leicester play up front those weeks?

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Perez

              Open Controls
            2. SINGH
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Perez Lookman

              Open Controls
        6. WD27
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Everytime OGS didnt start/play DVB there was a discussion - why not anymore? Is there something behind the scenes we dont see, i think so?

          Open Controls
          1. Hooky
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            He's obviously not in Ronaldo's gang.

            Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            That died out months ago, now the whole of United is concerning

            Open Controls
          3. SINGH
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            He is the equivalent of Ginger Spice - not liked lol

            Open Controls
        7. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Blessing in disguise for United that Bruno is suspended.
          But who takes over whinging duties tonight.

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Ronaldo

            Open Controls
            1. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Whingaldo

              Open Controls
        8. mataave
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          Iheanacho a good option if the Leicester game goes ahead?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            54 mins ago

            He's off to Cameroon for the AFCON tournament

            Open Controls
          2. mataave
            • 6 Years
            54 mins ago

            ignore me, answered above. Better question - who will play as Leicester's striker with Daka & Vardy out?

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              54 mins ago

              Both injured atm.

              OOP Lookman seems most likely.

              Open Controls
              1. SINGH
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Perez could start too

                Open Controls
          3. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            If on FH.

            Open Controls
          4. SINGH
            • 3 Years
            53 mins ago

            AFCON

            Open Controls
        9. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          If anyone has any other scores to settle perhaps now is the time so we can all start 2022 with a clean sheet?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            * or should that be slate?

            Open Controls
          2. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep. I will in future will try not to get highly irritated when people use the word "unalive"

            Open Controls
        10. rozzo
          • 8 Years
          57 mins ago

          Still blows my mind how anyone could have DDG or a United defender

          At least DDG makes about 10 saves a match but surely that tells you the state of the defence

          Open Controls
          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            27 mins ago

            Saves score points don’t de doh

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            o/

            Open Controls
          3. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            2 clean sheets in the last 3. What more do you want against one of the lowest scorers in the division?

            Open Controls
          4. Cok3y5murf
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24572585

            Posted this just 2 hours ago. I seriously suspect people here don't watch football and just pick players based on green FDR fixtures

            Open Controls
            1. Lord.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yep. And it was refuted then too.

              Open Controls
              1. Cok3y5murf
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Errm no, it was disagreed with. No counterarguments, just talking about past points, asking for link, etc.

                Open Controls
            2. RedRo
                3 mins ago

                Everything OK at home mate?

                Open Controls
            3. SINGH
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              How they are not in a relegation battle shocks me more

              Open Controls
            4. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              United played Palace, Norwich, Newcastle and now Burnley with great fixtures and a possible DGW ahead

              Open Controls
            5. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              Top manager who's starting with improving the defence. CS written all over this match and future matches to come.

              Open Controls
              1. RUN DCL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
            6. F4L
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              shame Cornet isn't fit for this, would've backed Burnley to score

              Open Controls
            7. Fantasy Football Friend!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Lots of doubles to come. DDG a season keeper

              Open Controls
            8. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Time for a 14 pointer

              Open Controls
          5. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            52 mins ago

            If shaw or awb put on a good performance tonight will they keep their place for the weekend?

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
                5 mins ago

                Possibly. I wouldn’t be going near their defenders. The only one safe is Maguire. And he’s Maguire.

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Yeh thanks about right - will see how maguire is tonight

                  Open Controls
              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Always a chance. They were the first choice fullback pairing for ages. Match fitness may play a part.

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Mmmm.. think better to avoid

                  Open Controls
            2. RUN DCL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              49 mins ago

              Best and worst pundit on TV?

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                  25 mins ago

                  Best: Gary Neville/Jamie Carragher
                  Worst: just too many to even try answering this

                  Open Controls
                  1. RUN DCL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 mins ago

                    Lol. I agree. Hate to say it but Carra is probably my favourite

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                        just now

                        Yeah, me too. They’re the only two I ever feel are telling me something I don’t already know with their analysis.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Fantasy Football Friend!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Carragher best, Redknapp worst

                    Open Controls
                  3. _Ninja_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Michael Owen

                    Not sure who the worst is though

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                        just now

                        😆

                        Open Controls
                    2. _Ninja_
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Best co-commentator is McCoist

                      Open Controls
                    3. Scots Gooner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Liking Ally McCoist on commentary lately.

                      Worst, Michael Owen, by a country mile.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wild Rover
                        • 11 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        McManaman worst, not even close

                        Open Controls
                        1. RUN DCL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          4 mins ago

                          I used to play with him when we were kids. He was more interested in cross country then. 😀

                          Open Controls
                    4. Lloyd Xmas
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      McCoist and Keown.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lloyd Xmas
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        *Live pundits

                        Open Controls
                    5. RUN DCL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      18 mins ago

                      Ray Houghton. Not sure if he’s still on talksport but he just criticises every single thing the players do constantly for the whole game. He shouldn’t have done that he should’ve done this. Like that Bloke off harry enfield.

                      Open Controls
                    6. Scots Gooner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Paul Merson comes out with some sh*te too.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        The top grade variety

                        Open Controls
                      2. MysticMac17
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        He has the drink excuse to fall back on though

                        Open Controls
                    7. MysticMac17
                      • 3 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      The best are Neville, Carragher and Souness (yes he’s grumpy but he only takes sense -You also have to ask yourself where was Pogba?)

                      Worst is Owen, Redknapp and Ferdinand (“Man United are back. We are back”). The three of them are absolute idiots.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lloyd Xmas
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Neville was good at the start, but not now IMO.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          At least he will return to being good in a few years time when either United have improved or he has let go

                          Open Controls
                  4. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
                    • 7 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Benteke /Vardy /Ron
                    Current front 3. Who to get for Vardy for the next 3 GWs, will wildcard GW23.
                    0 ITB

                    A. Antonio( rising soon)
                    B. Watkins
                    C. DCL

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      I think you need to wait for DGW announcements to make the best decision.

                      (Ben Crellin thinks they'll be announced by 6pm tomorrow, just a guess though).

                      Love Everton's fixtures but too soon for DCL personally. Comebacks after a long layoff are a bit slower than you hope typically.

                      Open Controls
                  5. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Got to be a positive for Ronaldo captaincy that Pope isn't in goal for Burnley.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 5 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      They breed good goalies though

                      Open Controls
                    2. DycheDycheBaby
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Big Wayne is decent mate

                      Open Controls
                  6. Camzy
                    • 11 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    I really hope Ronaldo doesn't make himself a must-buy tonight.

                    My team will struggle to fit him in.

                    Open Controls
                    1. fricky_
                        24 mins ago

                        Honestly think Cavani is the better option the way he played

                        Open Controls
                      • RedRo
                          23 mins ago

                          I own him but I don’t think anything he does tonight makes him a must buy

                          Open Controls
                        • Lloyd Xmas
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          He wont.

                          Open Controls
                        • KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 5 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          I have a Kane sized hole for him

                          Open Controls
                      • Root
                        • 10 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        https://twitter.com/norwichcityfc/status/1476644386767257600

                        Norwich - Leicester postponed

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sondre van Bank
                          • 8 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Here we go again...

                          Open Controls
                        2. Scots Gooner
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Bummer

                          Open Controls
                        3. Dammit_182
                            1 min ago

                            Leicester may still get 1 match right? I’ve not moved for a Leicester player yet despite the price rises but they should have a midweek slot to make up one right?

                            Open Controls
                        4. 420king
                          • 7 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          With Bernardo to Maddison now off, who should go first?

                          A) James (start his replacement)
                          B) Bernardo (start Targett)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dammit_182
                              6 mins ago

                              I’m selling James. Bilva is ready for the sell but at least he is fit and not dropping tonight

                              Open Controls
                            • DycheDycheBaby
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              James

                              Open Controls
                          2. RamaJama
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            0-0 written all over this game?

                            Open Controls
                            1. DycheDycheBaby
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              I hope so

                              Open Controls
                          3. DycheDycheBaby
                            • 6 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Ah wooodie

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.