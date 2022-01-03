190
FPL Burning Questions: Possible ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 22 plus Q&A

Sonaldo and Pras address some of the burning issues ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

The pair pick out the best players for each team that could potentially double in Gameweek 22 and answer some questions from the FPL community.

You can view the video below or over on our YouTube page, with the timestamps for each section listed below the embed.

  1. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Expectation: "Don't worry, folks, everything will go back to normal next year."
    Reality: Phil Jones starts for Man United.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Phil Jones and Ronaldo, wow ... sir Alex back?

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Convinced that the hadron collider smashed us into looney land universe

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        In next week's episode, we'll have Patrick Evra licking a raw chicken in the West stand at Old Trafford.

        Open Controls
  2. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Would rather drop Ronaldo than Fernandes.

    Fernandes is 27 and has some good years left in him.

    Ronaldo is 36 (almost 37) and his best years are behind him.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Signing Ronaldo was the issue, massive panic.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Problem with re-recruiting a superstar ...

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Winning team, and all that. The attackers played too well in the last one

      Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Sorry but this is nonsense. Bruno has been well and truly crap this season and it was about the time to drop him. Decision has nothing to do with Ronaldo, irrelevant. At least he is still scoring goals.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        By the same process why does anyone start for United?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          How are you expecting him to field a team then? He has to find ways to get back to winning days and have a consistency. One way to do is drop the players whom are underperforming and you gotta start from somewhere.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Who hasnt underperformed?

            Open Controls
            1. European Bob
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Phil Jones

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                😀

                Open Controls
              2. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Deserves a start

                Open Controls
            2. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              DDG

              Open Controls
          2. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Simple:

            De Gea
            AWB Varane Maguire Shaw
            McTominay Fred
            Sancho Fernandes Rashford
            Cavani

            Henderson
            Dalot Lindelof Bailly Telles
            Matic Pogba
            Diallo VDB Martial
            Greenwood

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              I'll let you have De Gea, McTom and Cavani.

              Open Controls
            2. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Bruno and Rashford should be nowhere near to starting line up

              Open Controls
      2. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Bruno was good until Ronaldo came into the team.

        Have you forgotten his hat-trick vs Leeds already?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          So it’s all Ronaldo’s fault? If you watched it closely, you’d see Bruno is far from his best, has nothing to do with Ronaldo imo

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Ronaldo disturbs the 'teamwork' element of the team.

            A team = quality of individuals + teamwork. Man Utd had an overall better team without Ronaldo. The quality of individuals was lower, but was more than made up for by the teamwork.

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              How is Ronaldo disturbing the teamwork element?

              Or is it actually some players not being up to standards and playing really crap this season? It’s all about taking accountability rather than blaming arguably the best player in history of football.

              Open Controls
              1. diesel001
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Doesn't press. Does what he wants. Moans a lot and points the finger. A leader who leads by bad example.

                Open Controls
                1. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Have you seen Ronaldo pressing in his entire career? He is understandably frustrated to play amongst average bunch player. Make no mistake, he should be stop moaning and have a better body language too. But he is a human after all and has higher standards.

                  Open Controls
  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Had almost forgotten that Phil Jones played for Man Utd

    Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Its great to have the tweets back

    Open Controls
  5. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Don't think i've ever seen Jones have a bad game

    Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    It's either 2 or 7 minutes to the new article, I guess

    Open Controls
  7. Siva Mohan
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Phil Jones has started a Premier League game this season before Donny van de Beek

    Open Controls
  8. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Shame Dalot's not an option any more

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Definitely, I loved seeing him in other people’s teams

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      It's the same thing with the Portuguese National team, Bruno cannot thrive within this system where the only concern is to feed one player. Even Bernardo and Jota are way bellow the level they show in the PL. I don't know if it's a tactical issue, a mental issue, something else, but clearly something does not work well

      Open Controls
    3. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Instead of deriding Phil Jones, people need to look into his injury problems. He's had a nightmare of a time and I'm really happy he's still actually able to walk on to a football pitch.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I’ve not seen too many people deriding him (with the exception of Rio Ferdinand who came out and apologised since) - it’s almost like he’s just forgotten mostly which is understandable I think. Do agree with you though. He’s been massively unfortunate and should be shown kindness.

          Open Controls
        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I completely agree. He's had his moments on the pitch for sure but being out for that long is horrendous, delighted for him to get a moment like this

          Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        This is all set up for a Phil Jones goal. Not sure which net but it’s happening 😆

        Open Controls
      3. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Which English player holds the record for most Premier League games but without an England cap?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Kevin Nolan

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            no

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Google said English, I take no responsibility

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Google said Kevin Nolan*

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  In a 2016 article

                  Open Controls
        2. badgerboy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Mark Bright

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            no

            Open Controls
        3. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Arteta

          Open Controls
        4. Siva Mohan
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Steve Bruce ?

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            no

            Open Controls
        5. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Josh King

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            He’s a Norwegian

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Oh, we caught a big fish here

              Open Controls
        6. redsallstars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Mark Noble

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            This seems correct. I'm shocked he's never been capped.

            Open Controls
        7. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Probably a goalie. Although England hasn't had a genuinely world class goalie in decades.

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              David Seaman

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                I don't think David Seaman was a world class goalie. And even if he was, it qualifies as decades ago at this point.

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Yeah, I think he was very good but you’re right about ‘world class’ and about it qualifying as decades ago now actually - I’m getting old!

                    Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Was it the 2002 world cup where Brazil rained goals into the top corner of Seaman's net?

                  Didn't Gary Lineker say England were beaten by the only player who can eat an apple through a tennis racket?

                  Ronaldinho.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      Yeah, I think so - he wasn’t really at his best at that point anymore though.

                      Open Controls
              2. Danno - Emre Canada
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Steve Watson?

                Open Controls
                1. wulfrunian
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  no

                  Open Controls
              3. wulfrunian
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Great career with a Lancashire team.

                Open Controls
                1. wulfrunian
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  *Horwich

                  Open Controls
                  1. La Roja
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Fashanu?

                    Open Controls
                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Southampton player?

                    Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Chris Sutton

                  Open Controls
                3. Danno - Emre Canada
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Kevin Nolan?

                  Open Controls
                  1. La Roja
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Dial up?

                    Open Controls
              4. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Tony Coton

                Open Controls
                1. wulfrunian
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  He could be but it's for the Premier League.

                  Open Controls
              5. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                * games or goals?

                Open Controls
                1. wulfrunian
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  444 and 88 goals

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Kevin Davies was capped in 2010. Its Mark Noble

                    Open Controls
                    1. wulfrunian
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 9 mins ago

                      wow.My mistake then.

                      Open Controls
                      1. La Roja
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 8 mins ago

                        Know your facts lad

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                          Still isnt Kevin Nolan

                          Open Controls
                        2. wulfrunian
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                          sorry La Roja

                          Open Controls
                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Matt Le Tissier.

                    Open Controls
              6. Old Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Steve Bruce??

                Open Controls
                1. wulfrunian
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  no

                  Open Controls
                2. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  no - must predate PL

                  Open Controls
              7. wulfrunian
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Teammate with Matthew Taylor..

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  See above

                  Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  A Burnley player?

                  Open Controls
              8. wulfrunian
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                GINKAPO FPL is right.I thought that it was Kevin Davies but he was capped in 2010.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  That was the best non quiz of 2022!!

                  Open Controls
            • The Mandalorian
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Phil Jones has seen more injuries than a hospital.

              Open Controls
            • Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              New article

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                I concur

                Open Controls
            • Jässi
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Did that Marcal "shot" count as a save for De Gea?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.