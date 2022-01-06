85
News January 6

FPL Daily: Man City hit by Covid, Watkins close to fitness

85 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

Thursday’s big news, of course, was the confirmation of four additional fixtures in Gameweek 22, meaning that eight teams – Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford – will ‘double’.

CITY COVID OUTBREAK

There may be no FPL deadline this weekend but there are still plenty of pre-match press conferences happening up and down the country on Thursday and Friday, with all 20 Premier League clubs in FA Cup action.

Manchester City get the third round of England’s premier cup competition underway on Friday night but they’ll be short of numbers both on and off the field.

Pep Guardiola will miss the tie against Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of those isolating for coronavirus-related reasons amongst the City camp to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

There’s still over a week until the champions-elect face Chelsea in Double Gameweek 22 but it’s a situation to keep an eye on, given what has gone before with postponements.

“At this moment we have a squad and we want to play the game and to keep playing as many as possible until, if unfortunately we can’t fill the team, we will have to think about postponement. But at this moment in time we’re ready to play the game.”

“Again we don’t know [about the Chelsea game in Gameweek 22], it’s unpredictable. Two days ago we had five (positive tests), yesterday three.

“Every time we’re less and less people, but still a lot don’t have it and it’s unpredictable because we have people with the first and second variant. It’s not a virus that when you have it once you won’t get it again, (there are) no guarantees. It’s unexpected what will happen tomorrow and next week even less so.” – Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell 

WATKINS ON THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Ollie Watkins (£7.8m) was a surprise omission from Aston Villa’s teamsheet in Gameweek 21, with no concrete reason given for his absence.

A positive Covid-19 test was suspected and Steven Gerrard’s comments in his pre-match presser would only add fuel to that fire, with Watkins due back in training a week after his no-show against Brentford.

He’ll return in good time for Gameweek 22, then, when Villa entertain cup opponents Manchester United a week on Saturday.

“Ollie Watkins is due back with the group on Saturday, so that will be a welcome addition. Tyrone Mings comes back from suspension – he’s fit, well and available.

“Ashley Young’s got an outside chance. He’s got a frustrating one where he’s still got a little bit of discomfort in his fractured toe, but he’s doing everything he can to get back as quick as he can.

“The rest is as it was. We’ve come through Brentford with no major injuries. Kortney Hause has had a bit of tightness after the game, but that’s settled down and he trained today.

“Assuming the last couple of COVID tests go well, we should be in good shape.” – Steven Gerrard

OTHER TEAM NEWS

Elsewhere, Graham Potter confirmed that Brighton were Covid-free heading into their FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion.

That’s not the case with Burnley, however, with manager Sean Dyche among those hit by the virus, Nick Pope (£5.4m) still not back in training after his own recent positive test and four new cases in the first-team squad.

“(Nick) Pope didn’t train with us today and (Josh) Brownhill is a possibility.

“I’ve trained today with 16 players and Michael Jackson has come over from the 23s to help me out. That includes Connor Roberts, who is back on the grass for the first time this week.” – Burnley assistant boss Ian Woan

Brentford should have a host of names back for their Double Gameweek 22, meanwhile, among them Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m).

“The good news that I can say is that Kristoffer [Ajer] will start, so that’s very positive. We need him to play. Bryan [Mbeumo] hopefully most likely will be involved in the game on Saturday.

“Sergi [Canos] and Matty [Jensen] will not be involved in the game on Saturday. They should be available for Southampton – especially Matty. Charlie [Goode] and Zanka are a bit further away. Rico [Henry] is just one step too early.” – Thomas Frank

All of the above teams have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 22 and another, Watford, could have Ben Foster (£4.1m) back fit in time – but it sounds like it will be a close-run thing:

NEW SIGNINGS

While Kieran Trippier’s signing for Newcastle United remains at the ‘imminent’ and not ‘completed’ stage, there was another defender who was trading his black-and-white shirt for a different colour.

Watford have captured central defender Samir from Udinese on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with the Brazilian following left-back Hassane Kamara through the door.

That’ll hopefully help shore up a backline that is still without a clean sheet in 2021/22 ahead of the Hornets’ crucial double-header against Newcastle and Burnley.

85 Comments Post a Comment
  1. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    What do you think a good FH score is?

    Based on the RMT tool, the best FH team would score me an extra 20 points…

    Open Controls
    1. blauriecon
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Probably depends on how the popular single gamers do that week and how many double gamers the FH gives you. Could double your score (~50 pts.).

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      How do you use RMT to figure out best FH team vs your team points comparison?

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Best Wolves defender to bring in

    A Ait Nouri
    B Kilman
    C Semedo
    D Coady

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Marcal?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        Is he nailed or will Ait Nouri get place

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Marcal likely to drop into back 3 and Ait Nouri to play wingback. For me Marcal is better long-term, Ait Nouri if FH 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Ait-Nouri had displaced Marcal at LWB until he got injured. When Saiss is back, Ait-Nouri will likely keep his place if his performances continue to be good, dropping Marcal to the bench.

            Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Marcal and Dendoncker have played most of their Wolves careers as placeholders. If you see them starting consistently, someone is likely unavailable, or someone will likely displace 'em soon. Just like Schlupp at Crystal Palace

            These aren't the worst players in their teams, nor are they near the best at any position in their teams. They're just versatile "squad players", with the way their coaches use 'em

            Open Controls
          3. Moxon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Sorry guys it seems I was trying to convince myself about Marcal more than anything. Ait-Nouri is probably the best bang for your buck

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Kilman

      Cheap and nailed. You buy budget defenders for reliability of starts. Ait-Nouri's place is threatened by Marcal.

      Open Controls
  3. Bench-Life
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    D- always is

    Open Controls
  4. estheblessed
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    How's this looking;

    DDG*
    Rudiger*, Cancelo, AA, Reguillon*
    Maddison*, Son*, Bruno*, Bowen
    Antonio, Dennis*

    Foster, Watkins, Gallagher, Manquillo

    Open Controls
    1. Cantonesque
        27 mins ago

        Really good team. Bruno the only eye-opener but this seems as good a time as any to take that punt!

        Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Still don't have Son somehow... regret not taking a hit for him last week because even though he only scored 6 I'm in the same position this week where I need a hit to bring him in.

      Plan is to sell Gundo + watkins/antonio for Son + Dennis/King. However, it'd be for a hit and I'd also have to bench one of Foden or Gray and don't fancy benching either. So do I just not take the hit and go without Son again?

      Open Controls
      1. Angelic upstart
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Don't sell watkins

        Open Controls
        1. F_Ivanovic
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          So you'd sell Antonio? I don't want to sell either tbh but I have to bring in King or Dennis surely for these 3 fixtures. I figure Watkins has the tougher fixtures (United then Everton) as opposed to (Leeds and United) and then I can bring watkins back in for 24 when they play Leeds.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Under no metric is Everton currently a bad fixture for an attacker

            But yeah, Watkins is the more disposable of the two for GW22 only. Very short-term, though. Son is also a short-term move right now, as 3 of his next 4 aren't the best opponents, especially with how underwhelming Spurs attack can be. I prefer City's fixtures, but still sell Gundo because he won't start often. Maybe Gundo to Raphinha

            There's this option: Watkins to Dennis now, Antonio to Ings/Watkins (the one who's higher up the pitch) in GW23

            Oh, and by the way... Dennis, NOT King. That argument has been settled for a while

            Open Controls
            1. F_Ivanovic
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              thanks for the reply. Yeh Spurs fixtures aren't great and going him would actually prevent me an easy route back to watkins. Just feel it's not worth taking a hit for Maddison or Raphina (who doesn't even have a double)

              And yeh, leaning Dennis but there is the slight worry with him coming off at HT and maybe he's unhappy at not being allowed to AFCON.

              Open Controls
              1. Cantonesque
                  24 mins ago

                  Dennis owner here who also worries people are underrating the "strop factor" after Watford blocked his international tourney. I have to cross my fingers but if I was choosing now, King might edge it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZimZalabim
                    • 5 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    choose King if u like and maybe there is more to Dennis being hooked at half time, he has history of falling out with his manager, but to clarify Watford didnt block him going to Afcon, he was given the choice and he decided to stay, there is a full twitter thread about it going back a few years on the blow by blow of the events and facts.

                    I dont have the link but Ze_ Austin might I think he was the one that posted it here last week

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Well, I've been summoned

                      Open Controls
                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Watford didn't block Dennis (or Troost-Ekong) from joining the Super Eagles. Dennis decided not to go: https://twitter.com/MrMowiz/status/1477181223961337857?s=20

                    Dennis was withdrawn at half-time with fatigue, not an injury or frustration. He wasn't 100% fit before the match, so Ranieri decided to rest him for the second half: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/01/foden-and-gallagher-uncertainty-as-ranieri-explains-early-dennis-exit/

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cantonesque
                        13 mins ago

                        Many thanks fellas, very reassuring info, will continue to feel good about owning Dennis then.

                        OP, you heard the men, buy Dennis.

                        Open Controls
        2. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Not sure what to do with this bunch to be honest.

          DDG*
          TAA Cancelo Dias
          Jota Son* Bowen Salah
          Watkins Antonio Edouard
          Foster Keane Livra Brownhill

          1FT, 0.0itb, all chips available -1FH

          Salah out for a DGWer seems to be the obvious move and probably a -4 to bring in a second, but I'd really like Dennis and Ronaldo which would be -8, worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I'd WC this. Check my comment history for my opinion on WC21/22

            There are enough changes for your team to head into WC22, but avoid tunnel vision for DGW22. Sa over DDG, for instance, and probably only Ronaldo and Dennis as your DGW forwards. DCL vs Antonio is up to you for the third striker, but I currently lean towards DCL due to fixtures

            Cancelo, TAA, Bowen, Jota and Son should stay. The rest are arguably disposable atm, regardless of doubles

            Open Controls
        3. Alisson WondHaaland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          As a Watkins + double City owner with no Spurs assets, I think a FH looks very good for me.

          Contrary to popular opinion, I think this is a solid week to FH instead of taking hits because most of the best players for this week have poor fixtures after the double. Ill still have the WC+BB combo to use in the big DGW at the end of the season + 1 FH to navigate one of the blank BGWs.

          Too many players I want but too many players I dont want to transfer out. Free hit is surely the solution

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            How many of these players will be on your Free Hit?

            TAA, Jota, Robbo, Bowen, Antonio, DCL, Sa/Ait-Nouri

            I'm not against FH22 if it's perfectly suited for your team. Just warning against DGW tunnel vision. The players I listed will likely be among top scorers from the pool of popular FPL assets, so I think a few of them should make it into the FH team

            Open Controls
        4. Price Changes
          Ragabolly
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Risers: Emerson Royal (5.0)

          Fallers: None

          Open Controls
          1. ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Cheers RB

            Open Controls
          2. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
          3. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            45 mins ago

            Dawson to Royal at 4.9 is a success !!!

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              as long as he doesn’t catch Covid or get injured or Spurs have their games cancelled before GW22 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                1-0 Get in!

                Open Controls
              2. MagicMessi
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Please no ;D

                Open Controls
        5. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          would you FH this team ?

          DDG
          TAA, Cancelo, Reg
          Salah, Jota, Son, Bowen, Gray
          Dennis, Antonio

          Watkins, Dawson, Williams, Gilmour

          or I could -4 salah and watkins to Maddy or Mount and Ronaldo or Kane and just go with 6dgw players and probably put gray first sub ?

          Open Controls
          1. Ragabolly
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Absolutely not

            Open Controls
            1. ZimZalabim
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              cheers RB
              so -4 with salah and Watkins out the move to make then ?

              Open Controls
              1. Ragabolly
                • 11 Years
                57 mins ago

                yeah looks good but obviously wait

                Open Controls
                1. ZimZalabim
                  • 5 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  cheers yeah wont make any moves till close to deadline

                  Open Controls
          2. ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            59 mins ago

            Disregard Gilmour on the bench forgot I sold him for gray last week

            Open Controls
          3. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            44 mins ago

            Would do the -4 definetly but wait near deadline

            Open Controls
        6. akhilrajau
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          De gea,
          TAA, Cancelo, Davies
          Jota, Son, Bowen, Maddison,
          Antonio, CR7, King
          Bench: Bachmann, Cash, Douglas Luiz, White
          Bank: 1.7m, FT: 1

          A. Antonio -> Dennis
          B. Cash -> Alonso
          C. Cash -> Maguire
          D. A+B/C (-4)
          E. Save FT

          Open Controls
          1. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            E

            Open Controls
        7. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Anyone feel like the SGWers could disappoint?

          Pool could struggle without Salah & Mane and West Ham could blank and we’d all regret not using our FH

          Open Controls
          1. ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            its always a possibility

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              This. But its Brentford. And Leeds

              Open Controls
        8. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Better option here? 1ft, 0.1m itb.

          A. Bernardo > Maddison
          B. Bernardo tierney > Maddison maguire -4
          C. FH
          D. Something else?

          LLORIS
          Taa cancelo ALONSO
          SON Jota Bowen Bernardo
          RONALDO KING Antonio

          Foster gray Johnson tierney

          Open Controls
          1. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            A easy

            Open Controls
        9. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          5 DGW players for gw22 good to go? Any more changes will mean taking hits.

          De Gea* (Foster)
          TAA, Alonso*, Cancelo, Keane (Johnson)
          Son*, Jota, Bowen, Foden (Luiz)
          Kane*, Dennis*, (Watkins)

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            G2g

            Open Controls
        10. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          59 mins ago

          See Royal went up tonite
          https://gameofeleven.com/report-kane-and-son-were-furious-with-25m-tottenham-man-last-night-his-starting-place-is-now-under-threat/?fbclid=IwAR2OvgP4mvkL2JTqT_O4xtRceb-owf7yfpKa8rzbUchxCSVdEsWMaMX5Unk

          Open Controls
          1. -2 Hit
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Wouldn't take too much notice of this

            Open Controls
          2. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            I'd be irritated more at his crossing quality rather than his lack of crosses.

            Open Controls
        11. MagicMessi
          • 9 Years
          57 mins ago

          Gray / Doucore. >>>. Telemans/ Lookman -8 worth it or be too much?
          Used my FT dawson > Royal

          Degea( fernndez)
          Royal. Arnold. Cucurellia. Cash. Janssen
          Gray. Doucore. Bowen. Son. Maddison
          Kane. Antonio. Calvert

          (Enough money itb to upgrade son to salah later)

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Too much. Leicester is depleted, no guarantee those moves will bring success, can bite you back much easier

            Open Controls
        12. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          35 mins ago

          -4 hit for 2nd keeper & BB if all available, or FH for dgw?

          de Gea²
          Rüdiger² Trent Coady Cancelo
          Son² Bernardo Jota Bowen
          Dennis² Antonio

          [Steele² Laporte Gallagher* Watkins*]
          £3.2M 0FT 2FH WC TC

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            I suppose the real question is will the bench be needed this week, and whether Gallagher and Watkins start.

            Open Controls
          2. vova
            • 11 Years
            16 mins ago

            Think you have a good enough team not to use a chip or a hit this week. No point forcing in DGW players just for the sake of it.

            Smarter people than me seem to think there will be more appealing gameweeks to use your chips.

            Open Controls
          3. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Don't force it. Team is gtg

            Open Controls
        13. klopptimusprime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Antonio, DCL or Watkins for Dennis

          Open Controls
          1. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            Antonio for ne

            Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Watkins

            Open Controls
        14. Goooo Rickie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          Not for me, -8 is too much

          Open Controls
          1. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks even for doublers which mean -4 not -8 supposing 4 points from each ?

            Open Controls
        15. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          30 mins ago

          FH team with a front three of
          Kane, Lukaku and CR?

          Open Controls
          1. vova
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            What’s your current team? None of those three are in form tbh.

            Open Controls
          2. Cantonesque
              18 mins ago

              Someone has to do this.

              Open Controls
            • NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              Kane Ronaldo and Dennis if I FH

              Open Controls
          3. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            Lads is there a possibility that more games added or thats it ? Thx!

            Open Controls
          4. vova
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            A) Raphinha to Maddison/Tielmans
            B) Livramento to Emerson
            C) Johnson to Bavies/Dier

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          5. Lignja
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            What would you do here, was planing to bb gw22 but does not look like best time to do it ...

            Ddg
            Cancelo, Davies, Taa
            Jota, Son, Foden, Bowen
            Antonio, Ronaldo, King

            Sanchez, Dalot, Coufal, Martineli

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              With that bench I'd consider BB. Alternatively you can just save FT. No pressing transfer imo

              Open Controls
            2. vova
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              If I was confident in Dalot and Martinelli starting I would likely use the BB but I’m not.

              Open Controls
          6. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Thoughts DZers? 1 FT, 0.1 itb

            DDG*
            TAA Alonso" Keane
            Son* Jota Bowen Salah(!)
            Antonio King* Wood*

            (Guaita Cancelo Tierney ESR)

            A. Salah to Maddison
            B. Keane to Emerson (bench Salah, play Cancelo)
            C. Keane & Salah to Regs & Maddison (-4)
            D. Save FT (bench Salah, play Cancelo)

            If I do D, I will probably do Salah & Alonso to KDB & Laporte for free next GW.

            Open Controls
          7. vova
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Actually quite liking the idea of saving all my chips until later on in the season.

            Always much more fun being the hunter in the mini leagues, especially when you know your rivals used their chips up and you still have yours.

            Open Controls
          8. vova
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who is Spurs’ alternative to Emerson?

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Regs (if you have extra money), Davies and Sanchez all viable options

              Open Controls
              1. vova
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                I meant who could Spurs start ahead of him if Conte decides to rotate/drop Emerson. Only Doherty?

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sorry, read the question wrongly. Yeah Doherty but then there's rumour he's leaving for Wolves. Unless Tanganga can play RWB, I think not much competition for him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. vova
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    No worries, thanks bud! Emerson defo on my radar then. Not making any moves until the last minute though so hopefully I don’t get priced out (have just enough to get him in after his price rise).

                    Open Controls
                2. Ze_Austin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Reguilón on his wrong foot at RWB, with Sessegnon at LWB. Very unlikely, imo

                  Doherty apparently doesn't exist at Spurs

                  Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Doherty

              But no Spurs coach has liked Doherty so far. There must be something wrong in training

              So, Royal remains nailed until they get a replacement in the market or academy

              Open Controls
              1. vova
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Thank you!

                Open Controls

