Leicester and Everton’s Double Gameweek 21 match postponed

A modest-sized Double Gameweek 21 got even smaller on Sunday night.

Tuesday’s match between Leicester City and Everton has been postponed after it was deemed that the Foxes had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

The decision from the Premier League came after Leicester highlighted unavailability issues not just due to Covid-19 cases but also because of injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

There’s nothing us Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do about it now so all eyes turn to Double Gameweek 22.

Brendan Rodgers’ side face Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in their double-header but the match against the Clarets in particular may be also at risk, as the Foxes had only eight senior outfield players available for the FA Cup third-round win over Watford on Sunday.

Five more additional bodies would be needed for Leicester to reach the minimum number required (13), which might just be possible in the shape of Patson Daka, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas an A.N.Other.

We’ll hopefully get a clearer picture in the coming days so the advice, as if it needed repeating, is to hold those Gameweek 22 transfers or chip activations until as late as possible.

