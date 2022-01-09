113
News January 9

Leicester and Everton’s Double Gameweek 21 match postponed

113 Comments
A modest-sized Double Gameweek 21 got even smaller on Sunday night.

Tuesday’s match between Leicester City and Everton has been postponed after it was deemed that the Foxes had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

The decision from the Premier League came after Leicester highlighted unavailability issues not just due to Covid-19 cases but also because of injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

There’s nothing us Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do about it now so all eyes turn to Double Gameweek 22.

Brendan Rodgers’ side face Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in their double-header but the match against the Clarets in particular may be also at risk, as the Foxes had only eight senior outfield players available for the FA Cup third-round win over Watford on Sunday.

Five more additional bodies would be needed for Leicester to reach the minimum number required (13), which might just be possible in the shape of Patson Daka, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas an A.N.Other.

We’ll hopefully get a clearer picture in the coming days so the advice, as if it needed repeating, is to hold those Gameweek 22 transfers or chip activations until as late as possible.

  1. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 hours, 45 mins ago

    Neverton

    
  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    How many actual covid cases do Leicester have?
    That’s the only reason a game should be cancelled. The rest is bad luck/planing

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      Don’t disagree but PL need to change /tighten rules for that. At present rules only refer to COVID as one factor alongside availability, illness and where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.

      
    2. RedJaro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Hi. So nice to hear from an expert. So how do you plan not to have any injuries? A game is cancelled if a team dont have players (2 keepers and 3 bench players) available. If they are injured or out with covid does not matter. Still the same number of players.

      
      1. rjcv177
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        So wrong. Couldnt be any more away from reason.
        They should had implement a minimal number of Covid cases to cancel the game. This availability number is a mess. Players gone to afcon? What if city suspend foden for his behaviour, can't count to availability lol
        Before covid, teams were not asking for postponements if players were injured.

        
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Actually it's about having enough PL squad players to make up the necessary requirement.

      
  3. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Our FPL teams mean little in comparison. Players are ill, injured or absent. Like the furore around Liverpool’s Cup cancellation, those fans moaning have their own agendas.

    
    1. Solanke
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      Little?
      My team means the world to me

      
  4. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    Wow

    Total net spend 2017:
    Man City – £490.96million
    Man Utd – £444.91million
    Arsenal – £336.99million
    Tottenham – £202.09million
    Chelsea – £180.07million
    Liverpool – £147.07million

    
    1. Torres76
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      Proves what a good job Klopp is doing with a shoestring budget

      
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      I’m guessing there’s a ‘since’ missing in there

      
    3. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Bought the media keep telling us Everton have spent £550m. I don’t get it.

      
  5. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is it likely Leicester v Burnley will be off next weekend?

    Maddison as a dgw22 option off the table? Thanks

    
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hopefully know by Friday.

      
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Hope so!

        
        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 37 mins ago

          Wouldn't make transfers until Friday.

          
  6. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Less than a week to enter.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-5/

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Can I use my mulligan?

      
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        If FPL lets you.

        
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 38 mins ago

          They banned me for being too good a player.

          
          1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 38 mins ago

            Good players don't have mulligans.

            
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 30 mins ago

              Next you’ll be telling me I’m not a real knight!

              
              1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                6 hours, 22 mins ago

                You are obviously Sir Knight Template.

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 8 Years
                  5 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Arise!

                  
  7. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    Just read that Liverpool's Covid Tsunami was all false positives bar one. Very convenient that

    
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Klopp said they were told the false positives weren't allowed to play according to PL rules so I doubt it was exactly what he wanted

      
    2. Torres76
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Very much doubt they want to create a fixture pile up towards the end of the season

      
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Quite the opposite.

      
  8. Salan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    Disgrace. Choose to play FA cup but not PL.

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Assuming you mean Leicester rules different for PL and FA Cup. PL to blame more than Leicester for not having tightened up rules.

      
      1. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Little bit more for PL but both to blame actually.

        Yes, by current "rule" from PL, Leicester may be not wrong. But it's obviously morally wrong. They know they can field the XI but still choose not to play PL coz of only injuries from Vardy etc.

        So, it is still a "Disgrace".

        
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      If you look at the team and bench in the FA Cup a lot of them aren't registered in the Leicester first team squad ; AFAIK they can't use those players in the PL.

      
  9. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Last hopes of a recovery thwarted by the Everton postponement.
    Set to be eliminated from LMS and all cup comps this week with worst score of the season.
    Six flagged players so may WC for GW22.

    
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      You could still make it if Coufal and Bowen do well.

      
    2. Hunta
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Currently contemplating my WC as well. Have 9 with triangles, more thank likely to play but unsure about two others. The rest are a no go. 🙂

      
  10. 272MK
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    1st Livra.

    Now Gray

    I need at least 2pts from Antonio to draw in the cup

    
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Should be fine

      
  11. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Timmy Cahill is the only Everton player I like. And by like I mean regularly got points from. I always baulked at Baine’s cost to my detriment.

    
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Didst thou not fly thy banner on DCL at the start of last season?

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Tis true, tis true.

        
  12. Casual Player
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi all - obviously nothing set in stone, but looking at plans

    Curious about the following:

    1. What do you think a par score for a Free Hit is e.g. how many more points than your current team (less hits you would take if not using FH)? 20? 30? More?

    2. Are there any articles, data analytics, twitter threads etc. looking at this?

    
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Do you really want your old team back after FH?

      
      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yeah. I'm setup well for GW23 and beyond

        
        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          20 minimum.

          
          1. Casual Player
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            Thanks. Was thinking 20-30 is par. I think it's a bit marginal for me at the moment. Won't be able to make a call until we know more about duration of Son injury, Leicester, TAA COVID, and so on.

            
            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              TAA should be fine for 22, Son out a bit longer, Leicester depends on the darts.

              
  13. Casual Player
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    So in a non=pandemic season, Leicester would have 9-10 fit outfield players rather than 8. Because the rest of the their list is injuries or AFCON. And then they would have to play?

    
    1. The Rumour Mill
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Correct. It's blatant abuse of the special rules in place at the moment because of the pandemic.

      
      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Seems like it. But really the blame is with the league on this. Could've easily been foreseen and prevented.

        Probably the biggest sports league in the world - at least outside of the USA - and it often seems to be run with all the consideration and transparency of a social golf day.

        
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          PL dwarfs any US league.

          
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Or not . . .forget they wrap their sponsorship into the league.

            
  14. Junglist95
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      -3 from Keane!

      Woooooohoooooo!

      I love bringing in Everton assets, especially for a hit!

      
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yeouch!!

        
      2. West End Exile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        -5 from Keane and Gray - excellent selections!

        
    • waldo666
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Will FPL take the match out or can't as GW has already started? Kinda annoying seeing them still listed with a match we know isn't going ahead.

      
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        Passed their bedtime, later in the morning.

        
      2. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        They've taken them out after the GW has started all the other times. Think it will happen UK AM time.

        
    • Hunta
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Got a few new triangles today. Loving 2022 so far………:-(

      
    • The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Can anyone beat 109 points benched?

      
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        130

        
      2. Eddie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        137

        
      3. Noisy Neighbour
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        186!

        Amateurs

        
      4. Toalie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours ago

        203 😉

        
      5. NorCal Villan
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          103

          
        • The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Misery loves company!

          Any of you fail to C Mo in gwk 9? No, just me?

          
          1. TKC07
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            You're underestimating managers who captained Havertz in 7-0 home win Vs NOR..

            
        • Boberella
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          98 so far. And 48 of those were from Dennis

          
        • Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          167 but I've gone with a strong bench because of Covid etc

          
      6. No Price Changes
        Ragabolly
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        No price changes

        
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          Cheers, Ragabolly

          
        2. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Cheers RB

          
        3. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Cheers Ragabolly.

          
        4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I should think so

          
      7. rjcv177
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        By these rules, next season teams Will have a great starting XI, a few bodies on the bench and no need to squad depth.
        If the best XI is not available they ask for postponement lolol

        
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          PL squads are 25 players

          
      8. jia you
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        DCL - Disappointing Covid Lemon

        
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Bravo

          
      9. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Will Wood go to Newcastle? Good retirement fund booster.

        
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Newcastle ambition!

          
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Clean out in the summer window.

            
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wouldn’t mind playing in the Championship

          
      10. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Leicester will be a couple of injuries or Covid cases away from having games called off during the double.

        Tempted to go without Maddison now.

        
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Agree

          
        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Agree, might just bring in a city mid instead

          
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            I'm tempted to get Raphinha. Already have Foden, Jota, Bowen & Gray.

            
        3. vova
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          wonder if EPL will grant them a couple of postponements in a row, I'm somewhat more tempted by Maddison now after the Everton game got postponed. Gives them some time to rest and recover.

          
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            They can't keep granting Leicester postponements also as Leicester are one of the teams for whom rescheduling fixtures isn't easy as they are a part of Europa League.

            
            1. vova
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              yep that's somewhat my thinking too. However, Burnley have a lot of players too so maybe the pressure to postpone will come from their side too, although they also have a lot of games to reschedule.

              
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                42 mins ago

                No problem to reschedule Burnley games. Almost every midweek is free for them. The fact that have Leicester have tough games from GW23 onwards and EL to deal with puts me off Maddison even more.

                
                1. Mreidfelt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  True. I am struggling to find a burnley player that I want even with a dgw...

                  Cornet would be interesting but at Afcon...Lowton is the only Burnley player I could find appealing when I really want to find someone...

                  
            2. Hiiler
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              32 mins ago

              Understandable but what do you propose then, if they literally don't have players. Play with less then 11 players or play with squad a,b,c,...... x. Squad b is accceptable to me , but any squad lower then b is not fair either. You might as well write a lost game into the table without even playing then.

              
      11. 03farmboy
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Best defender to get in for James?

        I already have taa, Dias and cancelo

        
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I went for Regi

          
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Same

            
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Coady

          
      12. Sailboats
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Alonso auto subs in for Maddison.
        Saka auto subs in for Watkins.

        All skill, no luck

        
        1. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          I have Targett and nobody coming in for Foden and Watkins.

          Would definitely say you have demonstrated far more skill in building a team/squad.

          Jam is never just jam, despite what the haters may tell you.

          
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah, it is.

            
      13. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Newcastle fixtures! 😮

        
      14. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        well DCL was a good move lol.. got 1FT 1.3 ITB, how to fix this? Take a hit to get james + salah out?

        DDG Bach
        james cancelo livra taa johnson
        salah jota esr bowen foden
        antonio dennis DCL

        
        1. Jebiga
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Ronaldo for dgw?

          
      15. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        Planning ahead doesnt work anymore. Just wait till the last moment. See the final fixtures and do transfer.

        
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Thats what Keane and Dominic owners did 😀

          
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            just now

            +1

            
        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          thats what I did last week with dcl and gray before I brought them in for a -8

          
          1. Salan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Exactly.

            
        3. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Its all just blind luck at this point.

          
        4. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          So casual

          
        5. Hiiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 mins ago

          This tactic gives you a little more chance to get it right, but you might still get burned badly, especially with DGW's as seen recently by everton and Leichester game postponement.

          I'm the one who was worried a bit for not having everton players for DGW, so in my case it was a good postponement.

          Although no glue what to do with DGW 22 now. 😀

          
          1. Hiiler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            clue

            
      16. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        This means leicesters dgw 22 is also off right ?

        
        1. Hiiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          No, but it might be, you never know. The chances off it being off are bigger now though I guess.

          
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          probably better to avoid them and their opponent

          

