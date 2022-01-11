Southampton v Brentford team news: Mbeumo returns, Broja leads line

Double Gameweek 21 continues at St Mary’s Stadium this evening, with Southampton hosting Brentford at 19:45 GMT.

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes from Gameweek 20, in a system that could be a 3-4-3 or 4-2-2-2, with centre-backs Lyanco, Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu all named in the starting XI.

Further forward, Armando Broja – owned by 6.5% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – leads the line, with Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella the other attacking options to feature.

Che Adams returns as a substitute following a positive Covid test, though the Saints are without the likes of Moussa Djenepo, Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy, Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters.

“This season it’s been a much better performance at home. We are stronger here and want to keep that going. We need every point and to get something against every team is tough for us, but we are prepared for it. Although we have a few injured, suspended or with Covid, we still have a strong side and will do everything for a win” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on tonight’s match

As for Brentford, they make four changes from their 2-1 win over Aston Villa, with Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Shandon Baptiste and Bryan Mbeumo replacing Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Forster, Lyanco, Bednarek, Salisu, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo, Perraud, Redmond, Tella, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Simeu, Small, Chauke, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, S Armstrong

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste, Canos, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech Sorensen, Stevens

