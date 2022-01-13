Brighton and Leicester differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 22

Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MARC CUCURELLA

FPL ownership : 3.3%

: 3.3% Price : £5.1m

: £5.1m GW22-26 fixtures: CRY + CHE | lei | – | wat | BUR

Spaniard Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) has made a real impact at Brighton and Hove Albion since his summer transfer from Getafe.

Across his 16 Premier League starts, the attack-minded defender is averaging 4.1 points per match, a team-leading total.

During that time, amongst all defenders, only Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Reece James (£6.2m) have produced more final-third touches, whilst he also sits in the top 10 for crosses and expected assists (xA). Notably, he’s a bit of a BAP-magnet, too, sitting joint-eighth overall for bonus points in 2021/22.

The Double Gameweek 22 matches are far from perfect but both opponents – Crystal Palace and Chelsea – have allowed more crosses from their right-flank than the left (198/176 and 170/152 respectively) to date, with the Blues’ split more significant when zoning in on the last six matches – 49/28. That’s encouraging for Cucurella’s small army of owners, who’s delivery from wide areas is one of his main strengths.

Brighton’s defensive form is also worth touching on here, as Graham Potter’s side have now kept four clean sheets at the Amex this season, conceding just nine goals in as many games.

Meanwhile, if you can afford to bench Cucurella for his Gameweek 24 blank, it’s worth noting his fixtures to follow, which includes back-to-back matches against Watford (a), Burnley (h), Aston Villa (h) and Newcastle United (a).

Cucurella has been one of Brighton’s players of the season so far, and could be an effective differential for Double Gameweek 22 and beyond.

LEANDRO TROSSARD

FPL ownership : 1.8%

: 1.8% Price : £6.1m

: £6.1m GW22-26 fixtures: CRY + CHE | lei | – | wat | BUR

Staying with Brighton, another differential worth considering is Leandro Trossard (£6.1m).

The Belgian has performed well this season, but in Fantasy terms, it has been a little underwhelming, with just four goals and one assist across his 18 Premier League appearances.

However, his most recent strike against Brentford signalled an upturn in form for the Seagulls, which has seen them beat Thomas Frank’s side and Everton, whilst also taking a deserved point from Chelsea.

As a result, Graham Potter’s side now sit ninth in the table, with six wins, nine draws and only four losses.

For Trossard, he can be found in just 1.8% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads ahead of Double Gameweek 22, which sees Brighton play at home twice, facing Crystal Palace and Chelsea. That’s important, too, given that he has posted team-leading totals at the Amex for goal attempts, shots in the box, created chances, penalty area touches and expected goal involvement (xGI).

In fact, across the season, amongst all players, only Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) have attempted more shots on home turf, though we should point out that just under half have been from range.

Tactically, Trossard usually starts off the left, but mainly occupies more central zones due to Brighton’s reliance on their wing-backs to provide the width. Because of that, he is always heavily involved in the final third, and a lot of the time, is asked to get in behind the oppositions defence.

All things considered, that makes Trossard one of the better midfield options in Double Gameweek 22.

PATSON DAKA

FPL ownership : 0.9%

: 0.9% Price : £7.1m

: £7.1m GW22-26 fixtures: bur + TOT | BHA | liv | WHU | wol

In the absence of Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m), Patson Daka (£7.1m) will surely be tasked with leading the Leicester City line in Double Gameweek 22.

The Zambian, who was passed fit by Brendan Rodgers in Thursday’s press conference, was brought to the King Power Stadium for a reported fee of £27m in the summer, after hitting 27 goals in 28 Austrian Bundesliga appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in 2020/21.

His Premier League minutes have been limited since, though it is worth noting that he has made a real impact when on the pitch, producing two goals and three assists in just 286 minutes. During that time, he is averaging 2.28 shots in the box per 90 minutes (p90), whilst his 0.54 xGI p90 is a team-leading total.

Meanwhile, Daka’s UEFA Europa League form has been equally impressive, too, having bagged five goals from six appearances, including four in just one match against Spartak Moscow back in October.

With three players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), plus an extensive injury list, Leicester’s squad is stretched ahead of Double Gameweek 22. However, Rodgers today provided positive updates on Luke Thomas (£4.3m), Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m), plus Daka of course, which suggests they will be ready on Saturday, when they take on a Burnley side that has failed to win a single league match since October.

With five attacking returns from seven Premier League appearances so far, Daka will now be looking to add to his tally against Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, and could be a nice differential pickup for those on the lookout for a new forward.

