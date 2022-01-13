499
Spot the Differential January 13

Brighton and Leicester differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 22

499 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MARC CUCURELLA

  • FPL ownership: 3.3%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW22-26 fixtures: CRY + CHE | lei | – | wat | BUR

Spaniard Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) has made a real impact at Brighton and Hove Albion since his summer transfer from Getafe.

Across his 16 Premier League starts, the attack-minded defender is averaging 4.1 points per match, a team-leading total.

During that time, amongst all defenders, only Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Reece James (£6.2m) have produced more final-third touches, whilst he also sits in the top 10 for crosses and expected assists (xA). Notably, he’s a bit of a BAP-magnet, too, sitting joint-eighth overall for bonus points in 2021/22.

The Double Gameweek 22 matches are far from perfect but both opponents – Crystal Palace and Chelsea – have allowed more crosses from their right-flank than the left (198/176 and 170/152 respectively) to date, with the Blues’ split more significant when zoning in on the last six matches – 49/28. That’s encouraging for Cucurella’s small army of owners, who’s delivery from wide areas is one of his main strengths. 

Brighton’s defensive form is also worth touching on here, as Graham Potter’s side have now kept four clean sheets at the Amex this season, conceding just nine goals in as many games.

Meanwhile, if you can afford to bench Cucurella for his Gameweek 24 blank, it’s worth noting his fixtures to follow, which includes back-to-back matches against Watford (a), Burnley (h), Aston Villa (h) and Newcastle United (a).

Cucurella has been one of Brighton’s players of the season so far, and could be an effective differential for Double Gameweek 22 and beyond.

LEANDRO TROSSARD

  • FPL ownership: 1.8%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW22-26 fixtures: CRY + CHE | lei | – | wat | BUR

Staying with Brighton, another differential worth considering is Leandro Trossard (£6.1m).

The Belgian has performed well this season, but in Fantasy terms, it has been a little underwhelming, with just four goals and one assist across his 18 Premier League appearances.

However, his most recent strike against Brentford signalled an upturn in form for the Seagulls, which has seen them beat Thomas Frank’s side and Everton, whilst also taking a deserved point from Chelsea.

As a result, Graham Potter’s side now sit ninth in the table, with six wins, nine draws and only four losses.

For Trossard, he can be found in just 1.8% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads ahead of Double Gameweek 22, which sees Brighton play at home twice, facing Crystal Palace and Chelsea. That’s important, too, given that he has posted team-leading totals at the Amex for goal attempts, shots in the box, created chances, penalty area touches and expected goal involvement (xGI).

In fact, across the season, amongst all players, only Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) have attempted more shots on home turf, though we should point out that just under half have been from range.

Tactically, Trossard usually starts off the left, but mainly occupies more central zones due to Brighton’s reliance on their wing-backs to provide the width. Because of that, he is always heavily involved in the final third, and a lot of the time, is asked to get in behind the oppositions defence.

All things considered, that makes Trossard one of the better midfield options in Double Gameweek 22.

PATSON DAKA

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £7.1m
  • GW22-26 fixtures: bur + TOT | BHA | liv | WHU | wol

In the absence of Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m), Patson Daka (£7.1m) will surely be tasked with leading the Leicester City line in Double Gameweek 22.

The Zambian, who was passed fit by Brendan Rodgers in Thursday’s press conference, was brought to the King Power Stadium for a reported fee of £27m in the summer, after hitting 27 goals in 28 Austrian Bundesliga appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in 2020/21.

His Premier League minutes have been limited since, though it is worth noting that he has made a real impact when on the pitch, producing two goals and three assists in just 286 minutes. During that time, he is averaging 2.28 shots in the box per 90 minutes (p90), whilst his 0.54 xGI p90 is a team-leading total.

Meanwhile, Daka’s UEFA Europa League form has been equally impressive, too, having bagged five goals from six appearances, including four in just one match against Spartak Moscow back in October.

With three players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), plus an extensive injury list, Leicester’s squad is stretched ahead of Double Gameweek 22. However, Rodgers today provided positive updates on Luke Thomas (£4.3m), Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m), plus Daka of course, which suggests they will be ready on Saturday, when they take on a Burnley side that has failed to win a single league match since October.

With five attacking returns from seven Premier League appearances so far, Daka will now be looking to add to his tally against Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, and could be a nice differential pickup for those on the lookout for a new forward.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

499 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ilikewud
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Are folks genuinely worried that Ronaldo won't play both games?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Scaremongering

      Open Controls
    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes
      He’s a confident guy, so the fact he said “hopes to” means I can see 1 start maximum

      Open Controls
    4. Harvey_27
        48 mins ago

        He’s my captain and I’m “concerned”

        Open Controls
      • G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Nah, not here, but understand the concern of others...

        Open Controls
    5. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Best move here?

      De Gea
      TAA -  Rüdiger - Reguilón
      Jota - Bowen - Raphinha - Gray
      Ronaldo - Antonio - Watkins

      (Ramsdale) - Bernardo - Cancelo - Livramento) - 2 FT - 2 FH in-hand

      A) Bernardo —> Madison (Save 1 FT)
      B) Bernardo + Antonio —> Maddison + Dennis (2 FT)
      C) Antonio + Watkins + Bernardo —> Kane + Dennis + Gordon (-4)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        B for me

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
      2. pwill40
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        B looks very tempting.

        Open Controls
      4. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        I’d do A or B. Defo keep Watkins. Possible DGW in 23. I’m not sure re Dennis. Demotivated re Afcon debacle maybe. Would have been hard watching Nigeria beat Egypt the other night.

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, makes sense. Will go this route

          Open Controls
      5. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        The thing with C is that you might want Watkins back the very next GW?

        For me, it's got to be A or B, and call me a dullard...

        Open Controls
        1. Piksau
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Dullard

          Open Controls
        2. Ibralicious
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers, appreciate it

          Open Controls
    6. pwill40
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      So I should be free hitting this right ???

      Sanchez
      Rudiger / TAA / Cancelo
      Bowen / Bernado / Gray / Son (have 1FT to sort this)
      Broja / Dennis / Ronnie

      Ramsdale / ESR / White / Keane

      Open Controls
      1. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        I wouldn’t FH

        Open Controls
      2. Lucky Z
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        Of course. TAA to Lamptey, Bowen to Trossard.

        Open Controls
      3. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        If you have 2 FHs then yes, otherwise just 1 FT to sort the Son situation out.

        Open Controls
        1. pwill40
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yep 2FH still - Thanks

          Open Controls
      4. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        no way would I FH that, one hit and Broja/Son out and you can have not far off a FH team.

        Bowen and Gray perfetly good SGW options with those fixtures (might even start Keane over Silva)

        Open Controls
    7. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      For GW22

      Who is the best DGW defender to have?

      &

      Who would you have out of Ronaldo or Kane?

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Emerson
        Kane

        Open Controls
      2. pwill40
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Kane + Reguilon (if just for 1 week) TAA if this is setting you up going forwards

        Open Controls
      3. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Spurs or Brighton defender. I would have 2 defenders out of Spurs/Brighton/Utd and the GK of the 3rd team.
        CR7 would be the clear choice but not until his injury situation becomes clear

        Open Controls
      4. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        So you just keep reposting and don't interact with anyone who has given advice?

        Faux pas

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          34 mins ago

          I’m a bit like that too sometimes. I don’t mean to be, but I just get unexpectedly busy. I asked a question earlier and didn’t respond.

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Yeah but you do usually engage

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I try when I can. But maybe I should ask questions when I know I’m definitely free.

              Open Controls
        2. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          In fact i just looked at your profile. You basically never answer anything just reposting begging for help.

          Pathetic

          Open Controls
          1. Piksau
            • 7 Years
            just now

            THETINMAN woke up today and chose violence!
            Haha...

            Open Controls
      5. TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Stop asking the same question, boring.

        Open Controls
    8. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      DDG
      TAA* Cancelo Alonso
      Son** Foden Jota Bilva Bowen
      Ronaldo* Dennis
      ----
      Foster* Tomiyasu* Omobamidele* Dickson*

      Wildcard or -8? 0 FT

      Thinking Son + Bilva -> KDB + Mount

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Foden flagged as well

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        You could WC if you have 2 FH's to negotiate the blanks/doubles. That's what I'm doing

        Open Controls
      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        TAA playing tonight so the flag will come off

        Open Controls
    9. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      With many deciding not to FH I'm going to risk it and WC to bring in Kane and Ronaldo (hopefully they hit big) - Way back in the rankings for context.

      Thoughts on this team?

      Sanchez
      TAA, Robbo, Cucurella, Nouri
      Jota, Bowen, Moura
      Ronaldo, Kane, Dennis

      Sa - Cancelo, Gordon and a mid up to 6.0

      Open Controls
      1. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        No Leicester attack?

        Open Controls
        1. ilikewud
          • 1 Year
          29 mins ago

          You can read. nice.

          Open Controls
          1. griffzinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            I sure can. And I’m ranked top 200 and suggest you get some Leicester attack going on. Just my too cents. Thought you posted looking for opinions.

            Open Controls
            1. Junglist95
                23 mins ago

                Fantastic and. .

                Fantastic reply.

                Open Controls
                1. Junglist95
                    22 mins ago

                    Minus "too" , for "two", but I'm not being picky in this case!

                    Open Controls
                    1. griffzinho
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Tired and after ‘two’ ear surgeries and stuck in Pembroke fog so forgive the slip up!! Honestly don’t know why people ask for advice and then abuse back. Just strange. Ah well. I’m Maddy captain. Burnley throwing together a team and demoralised after Wood leaving. Shaken the club plus I’m not too enamoured by the Spurs defence! Feel Leicester attack is essential.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Junglist95
                          9 mins ago

                          Lookman worth a throw of the dice? Can't quite afford Madds I think

                          Open Controls
                          1. griffzinho
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Just concerned that they have strength back in attack. Long term minutes an issue. Maybe a punt for this GW but not a hold imho.

                            Open Controls
                  • Ron_Swanson
                    • 11 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Excellent! Well said

                    Open Controls
          2. Steve McCroskey
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Any news on whether Burnley will look to postpone the game with Leicester? Want to pull the trigger on Son to Maddison.

            Open Controls
            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              We will find out tomorrow

              Open Controls
            2. griffzinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              48 mins ago

              I’ve just read their forum and there seems to be no concern re fielding a team but a big concern about the quality of the team. Very peed off about Wood transfer.

              Open Controls
            3. dansully3
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Surely Burnley can't postpone anymore fixtures, haven't they 4 or 5 in hand

              Open Controls
          3. WibblesTeam
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            A: Antonio > Ronaldo (c) -4, wont have a fit 3rd defender
            B: James > Cucurella -4, King (c)

            Open Controls
            1. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Depends on the rest of your squad actually, but your 1st priority should be atleast a playing back 3.

              Open Controls
          4. Mr Bird
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            *5 DGW players*

            DDG*
            Alonso* TAA Cancelo
            Jota Maddison* Foden Bowen
            Ronaldo* King* Watkins

            3.9 Brownhill Coufal Livramento

            Is it worth a -4 to bring in Reguilon/Emerson Royal for Livra?

            If so who would you play them over?

            Open Controls
            1. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Could be a good move, and if you do then Foden should be your 1st sub, with Coufal being your 1st.

              Open Controls
          5. Torres76
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Pick one please.

            1. Kane
            2. Ronaldo
            3. King

            Already got Dennis and Antonio

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. daftvaper
              • 1 Year
              26 mins ago

              Kane

              Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              2

              Open Controls
            3. TB303
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              Ron

              Open Controls
              1. Piksau
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Would wait for any updates on CR7s Yellow Flag, if he is fit then 2

                Open Controls
          6. TB303
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Which one for -4? Not much on my bench

            A) Antonio -> Kane
            B) Foden -> Bruno
            C) save

            Open Controls
            1. daftvaper
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Kane

              Open Controls
            2. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              A+B for a -8?
              I am half kidding here, but only because i think that Bruno will start both games.

              Open Controls
            3. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              A or c

              Open Controls
          7. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            A or B with this team?


            TAA,Cancelo,Lowton,Reguilon
            Bowen,Gray,Jota,
            DCL,Kane(c), Antonio

            Pickford,Odegaard,Dawson,Son 1FT 0.0itb

            A) Save then Son,Antonio/DCL >> Sterling,Watkins for free wk 23.
            B) DCL/Antonio > Dennis this week.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              You WC recently?

              B DCL

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Last week.

                Open Controls
            2. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Either get Son out this GW or keep him next GW also. Looks like he will be back in starting of Feb.
              B for me - DCL

              Open Controls
          8. yanky
            • 12 Years
            58 mins ago

            1) watkins/antonio > dennis/king for a hit?
            2) best reece james replacement for mid term?
            3) bench 2 of dalot, gundo, martinelli, dias (playing cancelo)

            Open Controls
            1. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              1 - Watkins Yes
              2 - Utd/Pool/Spurs defender

              Open Controls
            2. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              just now

              3 - Dalot Dias

              Open Controls
          9. Roni! Toni! Toney!
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Best mid up to 5.0?

            I live Kovacic but Chelsea is not a good team to invest right now

            Open Controls
            1. Piksau
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Moder?

              Open Controls
            2. griffzinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Gordon from Everton has returned two games in a row and will have a DGW next week probably. Competition back but surely unstoppable after scoring two goals last game. 4.4M save a few quid as well.

              Open Controls
              1. popey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                El Ghazi coming in a new threat?

                Open Controls
                1. griffzinho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Good point and noted re competition but surely form and fans favourite will seal starts in next two.

                  Open Controls
            3. Roni! Toni! Toney!
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              cheers

              Open Controls
            4. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Ramsey/Luiz at Villa (some risk on Ramsey position with Coutinho, possibly. no wingers fit in short term though so guess Coutinho drops into the 'Grealish' position for now)

              Gordon at Everton maybe - Ghazi may take his space

              Given you wont want to start them may as well stick to 4.5s and bank the extra 0.5m - makes a lot more difference in defence

              Open Controls
          10. Piksau
            • 7 Years
            46 mins ago

            Sorry for the Repost!

            My FH Team:

            DDG (GUNNARSSON)
            CUCURELLA TAA SANCHEZ (SHAW THOMAS)
            MOUNT MADDISON JOTA BOWEN (MODER)
            CR7(C) DENNIS KANE(VC)

            0.3 ITB
            Good to go?

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Looks good

              Open Controls
          11. -GK22-
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Evening all

            Son, James and Edouard to
            Maddison, cucurella, Kane for -8

            Sensible or not?

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeh

              Open Controls
          12. Roni! Toni! Toney!
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            If I can’t afford Reguilon, is Emerson a good option? What about Sanchez for just 4.6?

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Emerson

              Open Controls
            2. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              If you want a cheaper option I think I'd go for Davies, he often looks quite dangerous. But Emerson loves a bonus point so I'd go for him if you can.

              Open Controls
          13. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Daka an option or everyone steering clear?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.