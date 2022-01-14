235
FFS Cup January 14

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

235 Comments
Our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are nearing their conclusions, with the quarter-finals set to take place in Gameweek 22.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Two managers sitting inside the top 1k made it through to the quarter-finals of our FFS Members Cup but another bowed out.

ZIKOFLY (179th) and Mingo (973rd) saw off The Darkest Knight and Jonaldinho respectively, the former squeaking through by a single point.

Minority Laporte had another green arrow to move up to 423rd but their Gameweek 21 score of 82 points wasn’t enough to beat Scrumper, who prospered by a narrow two-point margin.

I Member (1,867th) dropped out of the top 1k and exited our FFS Open Cup after losing 69-64 to Phoenix From The Flames.

The standard is high in our quarter-finals, with all eight remaining managers inside the top 35k. 

The full results from round six are here.

The quarter-final draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

In contrast to the FFS Members Cup, there are no managers within the top 1,000 still standing in this tournament.

In fact, Matjes_taet – who saw off AntyChosenOnes 77-71 in Gameweek 21 – is the only one in the top 10k.

The mysterious ‘Restored’ team continued their fairytale run after a presumed hack in Gameweek 7, with their latest victory seeing wayne50 eliminated. Dansen is next up for the phoenix-like FPL side.

Fusen‘s score of 93 was the highest of the round and enough to see off Lanley Staurel Utd.

The full round seven results can be viewed here.

The quarter-final draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.