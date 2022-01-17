133
News January 17

FPL Daily: Ronaldo latest, Lamptey fit, AFCON news, Burnley v Watford off

133 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

GOOD NEWS ON RONALDO?

Ralf Rangnick will hopefully let us know more about Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.5m) availability for the midweek clash with Brentford in tomorrow’s pre-match press conference but the player himself hinted at positive news in a social media post.

The forward missed out on Manchester United’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday evening with a hip injury but he was pictured back in training on Monday, along with the similarly flagged Paul Pogba (£7.4m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m).

The Tweet suggests Ronaldo and co were in competitive first-team training action, too, rather than individual rehab, with the pictured players presumably victorious in an in-house seven-a-side contest at Carrington.

BURNLEY v WATFORD POSTPONED

The Premier League confirmed on Monday night that they have approved Burnley’s request to have their Gameweek 22 match against Watford postponed.

Sean Dyche told reporters earlier in the day that the Clarets were in worse shape than they were before Saturday’s postponed fixture against Leicester City.

“We’re actually slightly worse off than we were in the game that’s just been called off because Charlie Taylor has took a knock. So far at training today there were 10 recognised first-team players.” – Sean Dyche in Monday’s pre-match press conference

Dyche provided a glimmer of hope that the Gameweek 23 match between his side and Arsenal would go ahead, although we’ve of course yet to hear from Mikel Arteta on how the Gunners’ own decimated squad is faring.

“Later this week I’d hope to have a better view on what situation we’ve got, with some players coming back from injury, some players coming back from Covid, hopefully clearing the situation in our favour.” – Sean Dyche

BRIGHTON v CHELSEA TEAM NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea does look set to go ahead on Tuesday, at least.

Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel both faced the media on Monday, with the former confirming that Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) will be fit to feature after a muscle problem reduced his involvement to a second-half substitute’s role against Crystal Palace.

Tuchel meanwhile said little had changed regarding the Chelsea team news picture.

“[Lamptey] had a problem last week, it was more precautionary. That’s why he didn’t start against Crystal Palace but he came on as a sub and is available for selection.

“Dunky’s made good progress but tomorrow will be too soon. Shane [Duffy] looks like he will miss the game too with his ankle. Adam [Lallana] has a hamstring issue which might rule him out. Enock [Mwepu] is also out with his hamstring.” – Graham Potter

“We train later. I think we have no re-injuries and no new injuries. This is actually the good news but I think no-one is coming back for tomorrow’s game.” – Thomas Tuchel

Claudio Ranieri had earlier given Watford a clean bill of health, existing injuries aside, ahead of their ill-fated meeting with Burnley.

NEW COVID CASES FALL

The Premier League has recorded the lowest weekly number of new positive Covid-19 cases since early December.

In the seven days up to and including Sunday 16 January, there were 33 new positive cases among players and staff, from 13,625 tests. There were only three new positive cases between last Friday and Sunday.

It is the third successive week that the number of positive tests has fallen:

22-28 Nov: 3,379 tests; seven positive
29 Nov-5 Dec: 3,154 tests; 12 positive
6-12 Dec: 3,805 tests; 42 positive
13-19 Dec: 12,345 tests; 90 positive
20-26 Dec: 15,186 tests; 103 positive
27 Dec-2 Jan: 14,250 tests; 94 positive
3 Jan-9 Jan: 12,973 tests; 72 positive
10 Jan-16 Jan: 13,625 tests, 33 positive

FPL ASSETS AT AFCON – WILL ANYONE RETURN EARLY?

The final round of group games at the Africa Cup of Nations will take place from Monday to Thursday this week, the results of which will determine the shake-up for the knockout rounds.

Any Premier League players who are representing countries who are eliminated at the first hurdle could theoretically return early in time for Gameweek 23, so it’s worth taking a quick look at the current situation before we bring you a more definitive round-up later in the week.

The top two nations from each group qualify, while four of the six third-placed teams also make it through.

CountryPremier League Players at AFCONCurrent Position in GroupNext Group Stage FixtureResult Needed to Ensure Progression
Burkina FasoBertrand Traore (Aston Villa)2nd, Group A (qualified for the knockout rounds)
GuineaNaby Keita (Liverpool)1st, Group Bv Zimbabwe, Jan 18Draw (could also progress with a defeat)
SenegalEdouard Mendy (Chelsea), Cheikhou Kouyate (C Palace), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)2nd, Group Bv Malawi, Jan 18Draw (could also progress with a defeat)
MoroccoAdam Masina (Watford), Imran Louza (Watford), Romain Saiss (Wolves)1st, Group C (qualified for the knockout rounds)v Gabon, Jan 18
GhanaThomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (C Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester)3rd, Group Cv Comoros, Jan 18Win (wouldn’t completely ensure progression but likely to)
NigeriaFrank Onyeka (Brentford), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester), William Troost-Ekong (Watford)1st, Group D (qualified for the knockout rounds)v Guinea-Bissau, July 19
EgyptMohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Trezeguet (A Villa), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)2nd, Group Dv Sudan, July 19Win (a draw is also likely to ensure progression, could also progress with a defeat )
Ivory CoastNicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Wilfried Zaha (C Palace), Eric Bailly (Man Utd)1st, Group Ev Algeria, July 20Draw (could also progress with a defeat)
AlgeriaRiyad Mahrez (Man City), Said Benrahma (West Ham)4th, Group Ev Ivory Coast, July 20Win (wouldn’t completely ensure progression but likely to)
MaliYves Bissouma (Brighton), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton)2nd, Group Fv Mauritania, July 20Draw (could also progress with a defeat)

Burkina Faso, Morocco and Nigeria have already qualified, while Guinea, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mali are all sitting pretty on four points and are almost home and hosed.

Algeria look the most at risk above – a draw will almost certainly see them eliminated while a loss to the Ivory Coast will definitely put a premature end to their competition. Even if that were to happen, however, the fact that Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and Said Benrahma (£5.9m) play for their countries on Thursday suggests that they still almost certainly wouldn’t feature in Gameweek 23.

Ghana and Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.7m) Egypt need wins to progress into the knockout rounds (this isn’t definite for Ghana but very likely to be the case) but are odds-on favourites to win their respective final group games. The Pharaohs could quite easily get through with a draw, while even an embarrassing defeat wouldn’t 100% eliminate them as they could still progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Only if Sudan and Guinea-Bissau win their final matches in Egypt’s group will Salah definitely be on the plane home for Gameweek 23 – and you’d get over 100/1 for that to happen at the bookies.

One player who is making an early return to the UK is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.6m), who will have “heart lesions” assessed after a recent positive Covid-19 test.

133 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Devos
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Reguilon please don't play up. Cancelo is eager to fill your spot!

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cancelo on your bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Devos
            just now

            Yeah, had a real bench headache last week. Couldn't convince myself to bench a dgw player or someone who was about to play Norwich or Leeds.

            Open Controls
        2. estheblessed
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I'm thinking the same I've got Gallagher (9) on the bench!

          Open Controls
          1. Steerpike
            • 12 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yep, Coady here.

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I'm the opposite having fielded Cancelo, Gallagher and Coady. Hope Reg and Ronaldo play cameos to stop others getting the benefit of their subs and VCs.

              Open Controls
      2. Wild Guus Chase
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thanks for the article Neale. Let's hope Ronny is actually fit to play from the start - for the sake of all us owners!

        Open Controls
        1. The Train Driver
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Most owners don't want him to play it seems...

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I have Dennis vice i want him to play

            Open Controls
          2. theplayer
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            I definitely want him to play. Rival stands to benefit with Bruno vice.

            Open Controls
        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          My pleasure, Guus!

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Thanks for the write up SR, let’s hope Ronaldo is fit to start!

            Open Controls
      3. mojoindojo
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        My non FH team is outscoring my FH team. This game is 90% luck...

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          100% about decisions

          Open Controls
        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          That’s totally untrue. More like 95%.

          Bad luck by the way. Hope the last few matches work out

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            It is untrue. Ridiculous comment actually.

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              I’ve done like a ton of research and it turns out fantasy football is 94.8465% luck. 3.26% inspiration and 7.19% courage

              Open Controls
        3. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Luck plays huge part but game isn't completely random.

          Also playing FH in the middle of covid\cancellations frenzy was always a bit of gamble.

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Worked for me so far. My free hit team could hit 100. My non free hit would have got 20 points.

            Open Controls
            1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Result, a good decision Willie. Nice to see it come off. If everybody played the game a bit more cavalier it would be more interesting. I for one, applaud you.

              Open Controls
        4. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Leave it to the hour when you have all the information. Don’t do early transfers and then complain you got it wrong.

          Some many whiny noobs on here.

          Open Controls
          1. Ian & Zen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            In the final hour you wouldn't have known nor predicted the postponed matched after the deadline.
            for many the postponements have caused total carnage, whilst a few have been lucky that they games have played.
            I only wish that we can get back to normal where we only have to deal with Pep's roulette and Everton's ridiculous form

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              The arsenal spurs game was pretty easy to predict.

              And the Watford Burnley game was a clear risk based on the Leicester game being postponed.

              Open Controls
        5. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          There sure are bad beats in FPL, like in poker, but over some time good decisions will pay off…just like poker.

          Open Controls
          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            This. It's all about making decisions based on perceived probability using available information.

            E.g. I was going to out Dennis in this week, but then didn't as probability of Burnley Watford getting called off went up when Burley's other match was confirmed. Maybe it will still go ahead, but I'm happy with decision.

            I think the best example is having 15 good (not just playing) players over the past month or so. Means you have to spread cash and have pts stuck on bench some weeks, but also means you can absorb cancellations, are prepared for last min doubles etc. you win some, you lose some, but generally benefit from more good "luck" than bad.

            Open Controls
        6. teneighty
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          15% concentrated power of will

          Open Controls
        7. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Assuming the linked team isn’t yours then?

          Open Controls
      4. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        "If a tree falls and no-one is there to hear it, does it make a noise?" - Mark Molesey, 2022

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            So... does a penguin get cold?

            Open Controls
            1. Moonlight Marv'
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. NorCal Villan
                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                Does anybody remember laughter?

                Open Controls
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Yes. About midway through the second session of the last day of the Ashes

                  Open Controls
            3. adam wigan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              I’d say no- it would make vibrations but that only gets turned into appreciable noise inside the ear

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                sound is vibrations

                Open Controls
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Light too! The whole world is black and white without a good set of peepers

                  Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/MattGarrahan/status/1482364435255676933?s=20

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              Very funny! “Terry’s brought a briefcase in. It’s got four Japanese working dogs in there. This is what we’re working with”

              Crazy!

              Open Controls
          3. Lindelol
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Yes, because sound is vibrations and yes a falling tree will definitely produce those vibrations. It doesn't depend on anyone listening to it.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              52 mins ago

              Are you sure?

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yes

                Open Controls
        2. Thanos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Is Ait-Nouri first choice for Wolves? Or better to go with Coady on WC?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            I'd go Ait-Nouri.

            Open Controls
            1. Thanos
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Thanks Camzy!

              Open Controls
        3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Anybody else feel that Watford v Burnley could be the turning point in which the EPL will start playing hardball with clubs now, simply because they're craven and they don't want to start making demands against big teams like Liverpool or Arsenal?

          I think this request might get rejected if it's borderline.

          Open Controls
          1. griffzinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Turning point opportunity was Arsenals ‘one’ Covid case.

            Open Controls
            1. acidicleo
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Missed opportunity yes..But rectify mistake rather than repeat ..

              Open Controls
          2. PastaConcerto
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Would be nice, but I think postponement will happen. Mostly because I captained a Watford player. Total lottery...green arrow if your captain scores points and you field 11 by chance.

            Open Controls
            1. Fpl orynx
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Reality is of course there is some bad luck if a fixture gets postponed. But if Burnley v Watford gets postponed I don’t think those who had Watford players captain should complain. The risks were there because of the previous Burnley game getting postponed. I think Ronaldo captainers were unlucky as ragnick indicated he was confident Ronaldo would play and he wasn’t even in the squad.

              Open Controls
          3. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          4. Would Ed Woodward
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            No, they've already been granted one postponement a few days ago so if their situation hasn't improved since then they'll have to be given another.

            Open Controls
          5. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Ignore the media noise, there a rules, if they meet the criteria it will be postponed, if not it won't. If and when the rules are changed will be the turning point.

            Open Controls
          6. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            I really hope so

            Open Controls
          7. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            No way do they turn the screws on Burnley after letting Arsenal get away with it.

            Open Controls
          8. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            If they reject Burnley then it is completely unfair after accepting arsenal.

            They need to make a statement saying at this point there are new criteria.

            Open Controls
            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              This
              Needs to be minimum of 5 cases
              Everything else is just bad luck, like every season

              Open Controls
          9. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I hope so .

            Open Controls
        4. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Martinelli potentially a good pick for GW23?
          Also, would hat would you do with him after that? Trying to keep for Brentford and Watford games despite of the blanks?

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Arsenal vs Burnley is the riskiest game of GW23, at the moment

            According to the " < 13 outfielders & 1+ Covid case" rule, both teams are the closest to applying for a postponement in GW23. Leeds will be closer once they get one Covid case, but none yet

            Things should be clearer close to the deadline, though

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              They have to finally recover, ain’t they?

              Open Controls
        5. PartyTime
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Pick one

            A)Lamela’s rabona goal vs Arsenal

            B) Schick’s long range goal vs Scotland

            Open Controls
            1. No Need
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              I was glad to see B after getting that 0-0 thrashing off them

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Haha… well A won the Puskas today. Spurs fans will use that against Arsenal fans for life lol. The closest they have gotten to winning a trophy lol

                  Open Controls
              2. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                B. Though a long way from greatest ever goals

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Yeah. I would pick B too. The way he striked that ball& the trajectory of it was beautiful to see.

                    Open Controls
                2. Layifioren
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    https://youtu.be/07Hq4RQistc

                    Jay Jay Okocha vs Oliver Kahn

                    Open Controls
                3. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 53 mins ago

                  A for me but take a look at Eddie Gray (leeds) v Burnley 1970. Beats the lot.

                  Open Controls
                  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Ibra v “someone”
                    https://youtu.be/q2WsVHbD7zg

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                        2 hours, 10 mins ago

                        I’m guessing vs England.

                        That goal is in my top 5

                        Open Controls
                    2. PartyTime
                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Just did. Looked like a fantastic footballer back then, would have been a huge double digit haul in that match in fpl 😆

                        Great goal tbf but I’ve seen better tbh

                        Open Controls
                        1. PartyTime
                            2 hours, 16 mins ago

                            Or goals rather

                            Open Controls
                      • HuttonDressedasLahm
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 52 mins ago

                        “In the seven days up to and including Sunday 16 January, there were 33 new positive cases among players and staff, from 13,625 tests. There were only three new positive cases between last Friday and Sunday.”

                        Ridiculous that any games got called off!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jimmers
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 44 mins ago

                          Clubs just gaming the system rather than playing games

                          Open Controls
                          1. mox81
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 40 mins ago

                            Don't hate the player, hate the game. As long as the rule is 1 covid case, this will happen.

                            Open Controls
                            1. NorCal Villan
                                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                                Exactly. If the PL administration has set it up so that they can be so easily gamed, that’s on them. As horribly inept as the big-4 sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL) here in the USA/Canada can be, there is no way that they would be so inconsistent and opaque. The PL’s handling of the pandemic has been embarrassing, to say the least

                                Open Controls
                        2. RamaJama
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 51 mins ago

                          How on earth did Ronaldo get into the FIFA allstar team?

                          Open Controls
                          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                            • 12 Years
                            2 hours, 21 mins ago

                            Insta followers

                            Open Controls
                            1. RamaJama
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 hours, 10 mins ago

                              Unbelievable, must be because of old merits, must be harsh for other forwards around the world who has done better than him this year

                              Open Controls
                          2. acidicleo
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            No salah

                            Open Controls
                            1. RamaJama
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 hours, 10 mins ago

                              Ronaldo better than Salah?

                              Open Controls
                            2. RamaJama
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 hours, 4 mins ago

                              FIFA picked 4 forwards to make place for Ronaldo. Sorry Salah, bad luck

                              Open Controls
                          3. Firminoooo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 59 mins ago

                            Ronaldo over Salah? Are they insane!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Firminoooo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 52 mins ago

                              Even Jorginho made the cut…

                              Open Controls
                        3. NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 44 mins ago

                          Hoo boy

                          https://mobile.twitter.com/ev_bartlett/status/1483144779445768196

                          "Arsenal unsure if they can raise a team for the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool"

                          Open Controls
                          1. acidicleo
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Pools will like to play it after afcon guys return too...so win win..

                            Open Controls
                          2. Firmino
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            2 hours, 11 mins ago

                            Only available midweek is the week before final. Don't think EFL wants that.

                            Open Controls
                          3. Crunchie
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 47 mins ago

                            They should stop loaning out players then.

                            Open Controls
                          4. Kun Tozser
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            So Leeds have the decency to squad up with teenagers but Arsenal can’t or won’t

                            Open Controls
                            1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              They're proper blokes up north.

                              Open Controls
                        4. FCSB
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 35 mins ago

                          Where is Cristiano flying off to on his instagram?

                          Open Controls
                          1. PartyTime
                              2 hours, 24 mins ago

                              Flew to Zurich to receive an award for international goal record

                              Open Controls
                              1. FCSB
                                • 5 Years
                                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                When’s he flying back in Manchester?

                                Open Controls
                                1. PartyTime
                                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                    It depends on him tbh. Wouldn’t mind if he gets benched vs Brentford lol & bags 1 pt in the 2nd half

                                    Open Controls
                                2. AC/DC AFC
                                  • 6 Years
                                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                                  Is this for real?

                                  Games gone. All about celebrity now.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. PartyTime
                                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                      Yes. He might not start vs Brentford

                                      Open Controls
                                3. RamaJama
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                                  8 goals and 3 assists so far this season. Salah 16 goals and 10 assists. Salah only lucky and Ronaldo unlucky? Or were mostly European Championship players preferred?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. FCSB
                                    • 5 Years
                                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                    It’s a popularity contest mate

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. PartyTime
                                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                                      Well Messi won Fifa Balon d’or & Lewy won Fifa”the best” award for 2021 so who actually deserves both awards… corrupt fifa imo

                                      Open Controls
                                    • RamaJama
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                                      Ah, I see

                                      Open Controls
                                    • PartyTime
                                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                                        Also Ronaldo did not win the main award tonight. He won for record number of international goals

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. RamaJama
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          2 hours, 6 mins ago

                                          But among the 11 in the team for 2021. Maby Maradona would had enough fans to wote him in there still to, if he were alive

                                          Open Controls
                                    • NorCal Villan
                                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                        Las Vegas?

                                        Open Controls
                                    • Milkman Bruno
                                      • 1 Year
                                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                                      Any Reguillon update?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        2 hours, 13 mins ago

                                        hope he misses out - would get Cancelo off the bench.
                                        (yes I'm a fool for benching Cancelo)

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Milkman Bruno
                                          • 1 Year
                                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                          If he misses out and Burnley is off, I will get Ramsey off the bench

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. No Professionals
                                            • 4 Years
                                            1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                            I will get Keane, so there!

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. RogDog_jimmy
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 1 Year
                                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                              lol - ouch.
                                              hoping reguillon plays and gets a 15 pointer for all our sakes.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. No Professionals
                                                • 4 Years
                                                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                                Fernandes captainer so rough with the smooth

                                                Open Controls
                                    • gmando2011
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                                      Anyone got links to premier league player teams? I saw maguire team an bamford - keen to see others of anyone got links. Thank you

                                      Open Controls
                                    • 03farmboy
                                      • 2 Years
                                      2 hours, 14 mins ago

                                      Mount to de bruyne or coutinho??

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. No Professionals
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                        Depends if villa double or not.

                                        Open Controls
                                    • TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • Has Moderation Rights
                                      • 12 Years
                                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                                      Last Man Standing Update (742 teams)

                                      Current safety score = 35
                                      Top score = Debuchy on 84

                                      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. RamaJama
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                        Cheers!

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • Has Moderation Rights
                                          • 12 Years
                                          1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                          Will you make the next round?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. RamaJama
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                            On 46 with Kane, Rudiger, De Gea and Maddison left, Dennis C… so far from safe, will be exciting days

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. Rupert The Horse
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                        Go on Debuchy. Love that guy.

                                        Open Controls
                                      3. pundit of punts
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                        Still in it

                                        Can’t believe I’ve lasted this long

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Ze_Austin
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                          ...is precisely what he said

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. NorCal Villan
                                              1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                              Great minds think alike 😎

                                              Open Controls
                                      4. AC/DC AFC
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                        So what's happening to the Burnley pies?

                                        Presumably Lancashire hot pots.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                          Genuinely concerned

                                          Open Controls
                                      5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                        AFTV is more exciting than AFC

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. DavidBadWillie
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                          What a silly comment.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Rupert The Horse
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                            Why?

                                            Open Controls
                                      6. Ginkapo FPL
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                        That 7aside team seems very stacked, what were the other two teams?

                                        Open Controls
                                      7. WHUFCSmith23
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                        In a league where 5 of us are in with a shout of winning. The other 4 benched Cancelo (1st bench).

                                        They all started Reguillon and captained Ronaldo. I am sweating worse than the guy from airplane. Wednesday needs to hurry up.

                                        Side note, they all vice captained a Watford striker and I vice captained Bowen. Regullion really is make or break this week in a tight league.

                                        I mean I know we are barely half way through but still, can dream can't I?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. No Professionals
                                          • 4 Years
                                          46 mins ago

                                          Don’t go wishing your life away for fantasy football

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. WHUFCSmith23
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            32 mins ago

                                            My life is pretty boring to be fair. Not missing much haha

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. The Ilfordian
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 3 Years
                                          31 mins ago

                                          Legends are based on these vagaries of fortune

                                          Open Controls
                                      8. DF Team
                                        • 5 Years
                                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                        Eriksen at £6.5m?

                                        Open Controls
                                      9. Original - Wolves Ay We
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                        What's the delay PL? Make a decision now. Arsenal got their answer quick enough.

                                        Open Controls
                                      10. Rupert The Horse
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                                        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                                        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/17/dignes-fpl-potential-evident-in-aston-villa-debut/

                                        Open Controls
                                      11. Paulo67
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        32 mins ago

                                        Well no Watford game now! Best call in hindsight now would’ve been single game week players. One step forward and two back for me this season!

                                        Open Controls

