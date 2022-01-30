43
News January 30

FPL Daily: Salah’s AFCON progress raises Gameweek 24 doubts

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

WILL SALAH BE BACK FOR GAMEWEEK 24?

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m) are among nine Premier League players whose stay at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was extended further this weekend.

Egypt and Senegal joined hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso in progressing to the AFCON semi-finals, with Salah and Mane both contributing attacking returns to their respective nations’ quarter-final victories.

Crucially when it comes to FPL, it also should ensure that they – along with seven other UK-based players – will remain with their countries until Sunday 6 February, as even the two teams who lose their semi-finals will contest a third/fourth-place play-off on the same day as the tournament final. We say ‘should’ as the play-off is ultimately a bit of a dead rubber, so Premier League clubs may decide to chance their arm with a cheeky early release request.

Liverpool are in Gameweek 24 action four days after AFCON ends so, while Salah and Mane could easily be back in the UK in time for the clash with Leicester City, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would entertain the idea of including his two wingers in his starting XI after they previously featured in up to seven international matches in the space of four weeks.

Salah has also been through extra-time twice in the knockout rounds already, racking up 510 minutes in all over the last three weeks.

PlayerTeam/CountryMatches Played in AFCON So Far (Starts + Sub Apps)Minutes Played in AFCON So FarGW24 Fixture
Mohamed SalahLiverpool/Egypt5510v Leicester (Thu 10 Feb)
TrezeguetAston Villa/Egypt1 + 4238v Leeds (Wed 9 Feb)
Mohamed ElnenyArsenal/Egypt5498v Wolves (Thu 10 Feb)
Sadio ManeLiverpool/Senegal5430v Leicester (Thu 10 Feb)
Ismaila SarrWatford/Senegal0 + 132v West Ham (Tue 8 Feb)
Edouard MendyChelsea/Senegal3270None
Cheikhou KouyateCrystal Palace/Senegal3 + 1295v Norwich (Wed 9 Feb)
Bertrand TraoreAston Villa/Burkina Faso3257 v Leeds (Wed 9 Feb)

*Nampalys Mendy (Leicester/Senegal) is also at AFCON but isn’t part of the Foxes’ 25-man Premier League squad

A post-tournament breather for Salah and Mane like the one Pep Guardiola gave Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) is another possibility.

Klopp did this with a selection of players after the 2018 World Cup, although we’re talking about a completely different time of the season. When AFCON was last staged in January in 2017, the Liverpool boss brought Mane back into a matchday squad three days after Senegal were eliminated, with his involvement limited to 15 minutes off the bench.

Mane, however, had only played three matches for his country while away, rather than seven.

The winger then started and lasted the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s next league game, four days later.

LIVERPOOL LAND LUIS DIAZ…

While owners of Diogo Jota (£8.4m) will perhaps be glad to see Salah and Mane go deep into AFCON and lessen the competition for a place in Gameweek 24 at least, they’ll have been less enamoured by the arrival of a new attacker in the shape of Luis Diaz.

The 25-year-old winger has signed a long-term contract with the Reds and joined for an initial £37.5m from Porto.

The Colombia international is currently representing his country in the World Cup qualifiers in South America but will hook up with his new teammates after Tuesday’s meeting with Argentina, allowing him a good week or so of integration time before the Reds face Leicester.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.” – Jurgen Klopp

Diaz scored 14 goals and assisted a further five in 18 league appearances for the Portuguese giants this season.

This is by far his most productive season in Europe, having only found the back of the net on six occasions in the previous two campaigns with Porto.

The good news for Jota and his owners in FPL is that Diaz is a left-winger, so it’s Mane first and foremost who would appear to be chiefly under threat. The Senegal international could on occasion be deployed elsewhere in the front three, however, so the arrival of the new Colombian wide-man may still have a slight indirect effect on Jota’s expected minutes going forward.

We’ll have a proper, more detailed Scout Report on Diaz in the coming days.

…AND NEWCASTLE SIGN BRUNO

Another South American is set to make his Premier League debut in Gameweek 24 but this one will be of less interest to FPL managers.

Newcastle’s lavish January transfer window spending continued with the purchase of Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has signed from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a reported £35m up front, with additional bonuses due after that depending on player and team performance.

Why the 24-year-old Selecao star won’t be of much use to Fantasy managers is because he’s a defensive/deep-lying midfielder, with a record sheet that shows three goals, five assists and 10 bookings in 56 Ligue I appearances.

While Guimaraes will not himself be a key FPL target, the silky, ball-playing ‘number six’ is nevertheless a signing to consider when weighing up the appeal of the Magpies’ Fantasy defenders, who have been complete non-starters in 2021/22.

With Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) on board and potentially Dan Burn (£4.4m) to follow, Eddie Howe’s rearguard ought to at least stand a better chance on paper of boosting their meagre clean sheet count.

  1. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Emerson Royal (4.9) Edozie (4.7) Matic (4.3)

    Open Controls
    1. Zogzeg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks Ragabolly

      Thanks Ragabolly
  2. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Ya'll still planning on bring Salah back in this GW ??

    Open Controls
    1. danebsworth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      He’s got a lot of minutes under the belt these last couple of weeks. I might just sit tight for now and keep the money to one side.

      Open Controls
    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Na getting Bruno for 2 gws then Salah for Nor.

      Open Controls
    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Starting to very much regret holding him through AFCON....

      Open Controls
    4. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Might even hold off until GW28, all dependent on DGW's

      Open Controls
    5. lugs
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      nah, i've got other moves i want to do first, like bringing in Welbeck for the dgw 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. baggs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Salah could be a great enabler for Welbeck 😀

        Open Controls
    6. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      He got 119 exhausting minutes today. So 5 ball games, with the pressure of Egypt on his shoulders. Now could play two more games. He may not play a 3rd place game, unless Egypt really want that bronze medal.

      With LFC trucking along with Jota, Firmino, and Ox, They probably just rest Mane and Salah. Should beat Leicester anyway.

      Open Controls
  3. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Donny vdb at Everton?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Heavens no!

      Heavens no!
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Tempted to hang on to Gray a little longer...

      Open Controls
  4. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bernardo > Bruno worth a hit this gw? Or get Bruno in next gw for the double?

    Lloris
    Taa cancelo tierney digne
    Kdb Bernardo Jota Bowen
    Antonio king

    Foster gray Dennis Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Not worth a hit, looks good for the DGW though

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Cheers

        Cheers
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Calum Chambers to ARS...someone please remind me if he was any good? Is he in defense?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      yeah he's pretty good, just unlucky with injuries, and unlucky that he had better players ahead of him at cb and rb, i don't think he will be first choice and Villa either but he is a fine reserve to have in the squad

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks lugs

        Thanks lugs
    2. Mweene
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Decent squad player for an average Premier League club.

      Open Controls
  6. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Well i for one am very glad the schedule goes mental over christmas just to have weeks of nothingness now.

    Open Controls
  7. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Two thoughts from this article:

    1. I'll wait until GW25 with bringing back Salah.
    2. My third Pool spot could become Robbo in GW28.

    My daily contribution 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thank you

      Thank you
  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Rams vs Bengals in 2 weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      That was very 49ery.

      Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      The Bengals O-line will need to be at the top of their game to protect Burrow from Von Miller and Donald in order to give them a chance to win. Chase and Ramsey will be a great matchup as well. Should be a very fun Super Bowl!

      Open Controls
  9. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    What about
    Alonso, Rudiger -> Sanchez, Cresswell
    ??

    Open Controls
    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      -4

      -4
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      You been at the vino?

      Open Controls
      1. baggs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Rival has Reguilon want to avoid him. is Dier nailed?
        Cresswell has great fixtures in the next 3.

        Open Controls
    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      You must have had a few BAGGS

      Open Controls
  10. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Dawson
    Jota Foden Bilva Bowen Maddison
    Ronaldo King

    Foster Dennis Livramento Alonso

    1FT, 3.0itb

    Bring in:

    1. Salah
    2. Bruno (placeholder for Salah after DGW25)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Samsonite
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Would you consider Digne for Alonso?

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Burnley has lots of doubles to come so it would be useful to have a Burnley defender as bench fodder.

      Lowton was benched in the last game for Connor Roberts … is it Roberts’ place to lose now ? a very attacking full back

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I am thinking Cornet in the mid as a option.

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Son, Salah, Foden, Bowen, Cornet
          Dennis, Antonio, Borja

          Rotate Dennis, Borja & Cornet for fixtures … very solid indeed

          Antonio could be DCL etc
          or Bowen could be Jota or Raph

          Open Controls
        2. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Cornet seems like a good option as I remember he was doing generally well before AFCON. Just not sure if Wood leaving helps or hinders his prospects, and I also wonder if Burnley will look to score their way out of relegation on the back of Cornet or be contempt and look to 0-0/1-0 their way out

          Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      6.3 ITB

      Sanchez ¦ Steele
      TAA Cancelo Cash
      Foden Bowen Gallagher Gray Martinelli*
      Ronaldo DC-L
      ¦ Dawson Lowton Dennis*

      What to do?
      A) Martinelli -> Bruno
      B) Martinelli, Dennis -> Salah, Broja (-4)

      Exact money for both the moves!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        Might as well see if Salah gets injured.

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Already carrying a knock I hear.

          Open Controls
    4. Erez Avni
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Woud you WC that team?

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo Coufal Reguilon
      Foden Jota Bowen
      CR7 King Watkins

      Foster Rudy Trossard Gilmour

      Not an awful team but have no bench and really want De Gea, Digne, Bruno, KDB, Robo snd Gallagher

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.