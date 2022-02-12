3pm team news: Trossard benched, Maupay and Lamptey start

After Manchester United fell flat in the lunchtime match, three more Premier League fixtures get underway at 3pm GMT this afternoon.

One of the games is Brighton and Hove Albion’s first Double Gameweek 25 match, which is away at Watford, while Brentford v Crystal Palace and Everton v Leeds United are also starting at the traditional kick-off time.

The headline team news from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective is the benching of Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister, who are back in the Albion matchday squad following their absences with Covid-19.

Yves Bissouma is also surprisingly a substitute, with the influential midfielder one of two players – the other being Solly March – who makes way from the side that was defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck replace them.

Roy Hodgson sticks with the same Watford side that were beaten 1-0 at West Ham in midweek, with Ismaila Sarr named on the bench after returning from international duty with Senegal.

Frank Lampard has made four changes from Gameweek 24 for Everton’s clash with unchanged Leeds United, two of which are enforced.

Donny van de Beek, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi and Jonjoe Kenny are brought into the side, with Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray injured and Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend both benched.

Odsonne Edouard is back in the Crystal Palace starting XI as Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the Crystal Palace team that drew 1-1 at Norwich. Jordan Ayew is also recalled as Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta have to make do with substitute roles.

Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are in for Mads Roerslev, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos in Thomas Frank’s three alterations. Ivan Toney is still absent.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Fernandez, Lossl, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke

Everton XI: Pickford: Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Coleman, Allan, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Summerville, Shackleton, Kenneh

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis

Subs: Sema, Kabasele, Cucho Hernández, Bachmann, João Pedro, Sarr, Ngakia, Masina, Louza

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Welbeck

Subs: Duffy, Ferguson, Caicedo, March, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Steele, Trossard

