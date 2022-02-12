847
Dugout Discussion February 12

3pm team news: Trossard benched, Maupay and Lamptey start

847 Comments
After Manchester United fell flat in the lunchtime match, three more Premier League fixtures get underway at 3pm GMT this afternoon.

One of the games is Brighton and Hove Albion’s first Double Gameweek 25 match, which is away at Watford, while Brentford v Crystal Palace and Everton v Leeds United are also starting at the traditional kick-off time.

The headline team news from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective is the benching of Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister, who are back in the Albion matchday squad following their absences with Covid-19.

Yves Bissouma is also surprisingly a substitute, with the influential midfielder one of two players – the other being Solly March – who makes way from the side that was defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck replace them.

Roy Hodgson sticks with the same Watford side that were beaten 1-0 at West Ham in midweek, with Ismaila Sarr named on the bench after returning from international duty with Senegal.

Frank Lampard has made four changes from Gameweek 24 for Everton’s clash with unchanged Leeds United, two of which are enforced.

Donny van de Beek, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi and Jonjoe Kenny are brought into the side, with Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray injured and Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend both benched.

Odsonne Edouard is back in the Crystal Palace starting XI as Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the Crystal Palace team that drew 1-1 at Norwich. Jordan Ayew is also recalled as Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta have to make do with substitute roles.

Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are in for Mads Roerslev, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos in Thomas Frank’s three alterations. Ivan Toney is still absent.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Fernandez, Lossl, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke

Everton XI: Pickford: Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Coleman, Allan, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Summerville, Shackleton, Kenneh

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis

Subs: Sema, Kabasele, Cucho Hernández, Bachmann, João Pedro, Sarr, Ngakia, Masina, Louza

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Welbeck

Subs: Duffy, Ferguson, Caicedo, March, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Steele, Trossard

  1. HD7
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Michael Keane compensated for the own goal... what do you know

    Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Webster stonks

    Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Bielsa on the withdrawal of Raphinha at half-time. "I decided that Daniel James should take over his role on the right and Tyler Roberts take over in the centre. He is not injured."

    Oof

    Open Controls
    1. G B
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Been crap since the window closed. Wonder if he was denied a move.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        There's gotta be something, for Brazil he's just fine...

        Open Controls
  4. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Will Cancelo and Laporte likely be rested v Spurs too?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Very unlikely!

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. Rbyrne95
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Really need to go back to listening to my gut. Opt to C Foden but decide to take him out for Bruno (C) for a -4 instead of KDB :))). The joys of FPL

    Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which one would you choose going forward - Kane or Weghorst?

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        This & Broja

        Open Controls
    2. RoryzonderR
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Weghorst

      Open Controls
  7. Roni! Toni! Toney!
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Kdb(c) and Salah(vc) here… Hope he stays on the bench. Although my subs for Cancelo and Kdb score 3 points altogether (Dennis and Broja)
    🙁

    Open Controls
  8. Collings
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Guehi and Gordon on my bench but Cancelo and Laporte not starting. What's the chances that they don't come on?

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cancelo a certainty to come on because I've got Keane as my first sub. When that happens I'm going to put my boot through the telly so it's going to be quite an expensive evening for me.

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        First, 50/50 on Cap Trent or Jota last week. This week, 50/50 on Dunk or Webster. 20 points down. Telly is still alive though-)

        Its a game of fine margin, first half of the season i had every 50/50 right, now it seems to even out a little..
        If not injury i think you are safe with cancelo.

        Open Controls
  9. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    Would you lose Raph before the DGW as Man U & Liv & think he is on his bike in the summer & has downed tools

    Open Controls
  10. CarelessGenius©
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Played my Free Hit in GW19....can't seem to play it for GW26.....why not?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      You should be able to.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Have you made transfers?

        Open Controls
        1. CarelessGenius©
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not today....

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Free hit needs transfers.

            Open Controls
            1. CarelessGenius©
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yeah....I made a stack of them but the Transfers button still greyed out....

              Open Controls
    2. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dont you not get the option until you have a transfer cost?

      Open Controls
      1. CarelessGenius©
        • 10 Years
        just now

        The Transfers button is greyed out......

        Open Controls
    3. CarelessGenius©
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Played WC#1 in GW5, FH #1 in GW19, and WC#2 in GW21......
      The FH button is available to click: when I do I just get that pop up saying how it works.....

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      U can only activate it when u make a transfer

      Open Controls
    5. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      You need to make a transfer and it will ask you to confirm or use your free hit.
      If you opt for free hit, you can not cancel it

      Open Controls
    6. CarelessGenius©
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sorted it.....was being a tit, obviously......£0.1m over was my crime!!!

      Open Controls
  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone else looking at a team full of blankers again? 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Here

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah. Only return from 6 played is 5 points from Dunk (and I took a hit to get him).

      Open Controls
  12. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1492546377481658380?s=20&t=wCkMU6EnVcPZDrZJjvfhCA

    Brutal as usual from Bielsa after a bad first half. Raph isn't injured

    Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Template rating check? Mine's 54%.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not looking at live FPL until the gameweek has finished.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      just now

      68% apparently and that was after a wildcard to go five at the back

      Open Controls
  14. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    For next week:

    A) Move DDG out for Pope
    B) Move Bruno out for Son (Have Kane also)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A is probably worth a hit if you consider the successive DGWs, so both.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not too sure how Son will do against City. Second game is against Burnley who look great defensively. Bruno has Leeds.

        Open Controls
  15. Ian & Zen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    No KDB, Cancelo & Laporte...I daren't look who I have on the bench!

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        6 mins ago

        Baines, Austin, Taarabt?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don't know about Baines and Taarabt, but I prefer a sofa to the bench

          Open Controls
    2. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      GW22 - GW24 I have had 23 blanks out of my starting 33 which includes 3 DGW players double blanking. The only players who didn't blank were the high owned players everyone has.

      This week after the 1st 4 games, I have had 4 players play and all have blanked. On top of that, 2 players are not starting and I have only 1 sub who has also blanked.

      This is the worst 4 GW sequence in the 16yrs Ive been playing FPL. I've forgotten what it feels like to enjoy meaningful returns.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Once again, maybe you should try listening to advice instead of ridiculing them 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Once again I will ask the question. What advice was this?

          Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Does Weghorst look capable of scoring a goal or two for Burnley? I haven't seen him kick a ball.

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      New article da fellas

      Open Controls

