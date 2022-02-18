257
Fixtures February 18

Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 announced: Liverpool among 11 teams affected

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ plans were thrown into further disarray on Friday afternoon with the announcement of two more Double Gameweeks.

Double Gameweek 28 will feature two fixtures for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Double Gameweek 29 will involve Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur playing twice.

Only one side – Newcastle – have back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 28 and 29, so 11 different clubs are affected.

Only seven outstanding fixtures now remain unscheduled but more will have to be rearranged as a result of the clash with the FA Cup in Gameweeks 30 and 33.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 FIXTURES

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match
  • Leicester (3)
  • Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Everton (2)
  • Aston Villa, Norwich, Spurs (1)
  • Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Southampton, Watford, West Ham, Wolves (0)
OUTSTANDING GAMES:

  • Aston Villa v Burnley

  • Everton v Leicester City

  • Burnley v Everton

  • Leicester City v Norwich

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

  • Chelsea v Arsenal

  • Chelsea v Leicester City

    • The above outstanding matches will have to be fulfilled from Gameweek 31 onwards.

    DOUBLE GAMEWEEK OUTLOOK

    Raphinha and Bamford both deliver returns as Saint-Maximin steals the Newcastle show
    • Gameweek 26: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Spurs, Watford and Wolves.
    • Gameweek 27: A Double Gameweek for Burnley. Three sides, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, blank.
    • Gameweek 28: A Double Gameweek for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
    • Gameweek 29: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.
    • Gameweek 30: No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Aston Villa v Arsenal, Wolves v Leeds and Leicester v Brentford are the only fixtures that so far will definitely go ahead.
    • Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.
    • Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

    There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

    BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 LATEST

    Gameweek 30 MatchCurrent statusGame will go ahead if…
    Wolves v LeedsGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
    Arsenal v Aston VillaGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
    Leicester v BrentfordGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
    Man City v BrightonPossible blankMan City are beaten by Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round
    Newcastle v C PalacePossible blankPalace are beaten by Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round
    Norwich v ChelseaPossible blankChelsea are beaten by Luton *and* Norwich are beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round
    Watford v EvertonPossible blankEverton are beaten by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round
    Burnley v SouthamptonPossible blankSouthampton are beaten by West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
    Spurs v West HamPossible blankSpurs are beaten by Middlesbrough *and* West Ham are beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round
    Liverpool v Man UtdPossible blankLiverpool are beaten by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round

    257 Comments Post a Comment
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thoughts on below moves this gw for -4.

      DDG
      Reguilon - Cancelo - TAA
      Son - Bruno - Jota - Foden - Bowen
      Broja - King

      (Foster) - Antonio - Lamptey - Livra

      Jota + Bruno + DDG > Saka + Salah(TC) + Ramsdale. Could keep DDG and do Livra > White instead

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Reggie myself but I'm thinking of selling for an Arsenal defender because I don't think he plays especially against man city

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This is what I did. Actually was going to go for Kilman but was 0.1m short, so in came White.

          Open Controls
    2. XABI 15
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Raphinha now an option again?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I always liked the guy. Definitely a good option

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        7 games between now and GW30, big option!

        Open Controls
      3. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I will probably replace Moura with him in GW28

        Open Controls
    3. J to the T
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      If Regu has covid will he miss both games this gameweek?

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Games YET to be rescheduled:

      (3) Leicester vs NOR, che, eve
      (2) Arsenal vs che, tot
      (2) Burnley vs EVE, avl
      (2) Chelsea vs ARS, LEI
      (2) Everton vs bur, LEI
      (1) Aston Villa vs BUR
      (1) Norwich vs lei
      (1) Spurs vs ARS

      Leicester with 3 games left to play while still being in the UECL where they should go far...

      A Leicester TGW is on the cards!

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Vardy 30 pointer

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Vardy party!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Er, you mean the guy who cant play 2 games a week...? Would be better FPL-wise if he were still injured

          Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Maddison (TC)

        Open Controls
      4. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Vardy TC

        You hear it here first

        Open Controls
      5. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Patson Dakaaaa

        Open Controls
    5. Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any reason to not go Jota to Son for a cheeky - 4.?

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        just now

        go for it

        Open Controls
    6. Romford Pele - Don't w…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench two of:

      A) Pogba (lee)
      B) Foden (TOT)
      C) Antonio (NEW)
      D) Cancelo (TOT)

      Open Controls
    7. Ginola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Could someone tell me who is the best Wolves defender? Thinking Saiss or Semedo?

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Saiss, attacking threat

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Saiss

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Semedo on from.

        Open Controls
    8. FPL ZB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Trossard to Odegaard worth a hit? And then bench Watkins?

      Only have TAA, Mo, Ramsdale and King doubling at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Can you stretch to Watkins ➡ Lacazette?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL ZB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Alas only got 0.2 in the bank, so can’t even stretch to Saka!

          Open Controls
    9. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      With Leicester City at home, is Antonio to Jiménez worth it now and bench Ramsey for this week?

      With the extra double to come?

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think so. They are getting a few of their players back soon too

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I think I'm doing it

        Open Controls
    10. dansmusen
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      My bench this week Sanchez/Coufal/Bernardo/Dennis....BB ?

      Open Controls
    11. Pukkipartyy
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is this viable?

      TC26
      FH27
      WC28

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        It was good before, I think its even better now.

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
      4. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Of course but it depends on your team. Why wouldn't it be?

        Open Controls
      5. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Why not save the FH and wc in 27 with an eye on gw28 and beyond

        Open Controls
    12. XABI 15
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Used my second WC and only 1 FH left. To plan ahead for all the doubles and blanks is this worth it?

      Dalot Foden Mahrez Idah to Jimenez Saka Saiss Raphinha

      Would give me 4 players in 30 and 4 players who double in 26 and 28/29.

      Open Controls
    13. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Are you changing chips strategy?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Prob BB29. Still FH27

        Open Controls
    14. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      WC GW28 looks really appealing now

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        kinda agree

        Open Controls
      2. dansmusen
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes doing that.

        Open Controls
    15. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      WC28 it is.

      Open Controls
    16. Craicer
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota > Saka seems like a no brainer but with the recent DGW news, is Maupay > Jimi worth a -4 if I'm free hitting in 27?

      Open Controls
    17. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do we still think 36 will be better dbl gw for BB?

      WC 28, BB 29 means probably left with alot of players you wouldnt really want for the run in.

      Open Controls
    18. Johnjo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I see the Scout has TAA in its Bus team picks but not in the Liverpool predicted team line-up!

      Open Controls
    19. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      WC 28 get DGW player for 28 & 29 and a blank GW 30

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep

        Open Controls
    20. Releasebreaks
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      plan:
      26 FH
      27 Navigate
      28 Navigate
      29 TC
      30 FH
      31-38 WC and BB somewhere.

      Open Controls
    21. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Jimenez a better option than Lacazette now that he has a DGW 28?

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep I think so

        Open Controls
    22. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Will Livramento play? Soton looking good going forward, but not defensively

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Perraud & KWP have been playing well, I don't think we can rely on Livra anymore.

        Open Controls
    23. dansmusen
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Having all chips intact is blessing not a curse remember that folks.

      Open Controls
    24. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Considering the fixtures, wouldn't say it is so hard to navigate DGW 28 and 29 without WC, thoughts?

      Open Controls
    25. Nespinha
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Pick one:

      A) VVD, play Sanchez

      B) Ramsdale, play Reguillon

      Open Controls

