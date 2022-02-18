Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 announced: Liverpool among 11 teams affected

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ plans were thrown into further disarray on Friday afternoon with the announcement of two more Double Gameweeks.

Double Gameweek 28 will feature two fixtures for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Double Gameweek 29 will involve Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur playing twice.

Only one side – Newcastle – have back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 28 and 29, so 11 different clubs are affected.

Only seven outstanding fixtures now remain unscheduled but more will have to be rearranged as a result of the clash with the FA Cup in Gameweeks 30 and 33.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 FIXTURES

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Leicester (3)

Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Everton (2)

Aston Villa, Norwich, Spurs (1)

Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Southampton, Watford, West Ham, Wolves (0)

OUTSTANDING GAMES:

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Burnley v Everton

Leicester City v Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leicester City

The above outstanding matches will have to be fulfilled from Gameweek 31 onwards.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK OUTLOOK

Gameweek 26 : A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Spurs, Watford and Wolves.

: A Double Gameweek for and Gameweek 27 : A Double Gameweek for Burnley . Three sides, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, blank.

Gameweek 28 : A Double Gameweek for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers .

: A Double Gameweek for and . Gameweek 29: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur .

A Double Gameweek for and . Gameweek 30: No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Aston Villa v Arsenal, Wolves v Leeds and Leicester v Brentford are the only fixtures that so far will definitely go ahead.

No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. and are the only fixtures that so far will definitely go ahead. Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.

A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too. Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 LATEST

Gameweek 30 Match Current status Game will go ahead if… Wolves v Leeds Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Arsenal v Aston Villa Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Leicester v Brentford Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Man City v Brighton Possible blank Man City are beaten by Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round Newcastle v C Palace Possible blank Palace are beaten by Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round Norwich v Chelsea Possible blank Chelsea are beaten by Luton *and* Norwich are beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round Watford v Everton Possible blank Everton are beaten by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round Burnley v Southampton Possible blank Southampton are beaten by West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round Spurs v West Ham Possible blank Spurs are beaten by Middlesbrough *and* West Ham are beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round Liverpool v Man Utd Possible blank Liverpool are beaten by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round

