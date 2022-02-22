232
Pro Pundits - Tom February 22

Weghorst and Broja in, no Free Hit: How I’m planning to navigate FPL Gameweek 27

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans

As I write this, we’re 10 games into Double Gameweek 26 with another four still to come, and I sit 51,875th overall in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The last couple of rounds have been a bit of a slog – mainly Gameweek 24 when I opted to captain Harry Kane (£12.2m) over Diogo Jota (£8.4m) – but after picking up 71 (-4) points so far this week, it at least feels like we’re moving in the right direction again.

The plan had always been to Triple Captain Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) against Norwich City/Leeds United and use my second Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 30. However, I’m still debating the latter, given that only three fixtures are currently guaranteed to take place:

  • Aston Villa v Arsenal
  • Leicester City v Brentford
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

That could perhaps rise to four if West Ham United beat Southampton in the FA Cup, which in turn would allow Burnley v Southampton to be added, but either way, I have a feeling I will gain more by saving it for the run-in.

Salah Triple Captain, Son in: FPL Double Gameweek 26 reaction 2

Wildcarding ahead of Double Gameweek 26 was a really popular move in the community, and I can see why, but the key to that approach was loading up on Liverpool and Arsenal assets, then Free Hitting in Gameweek 27.

Having already used my first Free Hit in Gameweek 19, that was never really an option for me, but if anything, it has been really cool seeing some alternative chip strategies out there, which definitely shakes things up and makes the game more interesting.

With so many Free Hits flying around, getting through Gameweek 27 with minimal damage is my next challenge. For context, here’s how I’m currently set-up with one free transfer and £0.3m in the bank.

Immediately, I have a few issues which you can see, and it’s highly likely I’ll have to take a -4 or -8 to remain competitive.

TRANSFER PLANS

Southampton’s home form, Broja’s goals and Brentford’s defence: FPL Double Gameweek 21 notes 4

232 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bumbaclot
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Shameless panicky repost after no response.

    So I’m currently on this:

    Degea
    Davies/livramento/cancelo
    Bowen/foden/Ramsey
    Weg/Ron/Dennis

    Saka salah Trent tierney

    1. I could do saka to jwp for -4
    2. tierney to mee for -4
    3. ride with 10 players no hit
    4. FH (have 2)

    What would you guys suggest? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      id do Ronaldo to Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Bumbaclot
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I see what you mean but I feel transferring out Ronny before Watford at home seems a bit sideways. Still
        Would only be on 10 players as wel

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Kane vs leeds that have just played united then liverpool midweek is an unmissable fixture imo vs ronaldo 37 off the back of multiple starts I dont think he even starts vs watford and they have improved massively defensively

          as for playing 10 its fine imo but u can take the extra hit to get mee in for the double

          OR as you have 2 FH can always pull the trigger or have you got a plan in mind from both as of now ?

          Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah to Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Bumbaclot
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Would you then put salah in again next week then?

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Dont like the idea of selling Tierney/Saka now with great fixtures & doubles coming up. Could go either way re: FH - do you plan to use 1 in GW30? Prob worth saving 1 for 33 so depends if you think you get more pts from FH27/30

      Open Controls
  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    The last time we had a GW without blanks or doubles was nearly three months ago (GW15 starting on 4 Dec), and that's going to continue for at least another 4 GW's, and possibly all the way to GW38 (GW's 31 to 37 all have free midweek when those not in Europe could have postponed fixtures rearranged).

    Open Controls
  3. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    DDG
    Cancelo Digne Livramento
    Salah* Bruno Coutinho Bowen
    Antonio Weghorst King
    Steele TAA Saka Tierney

    GW27

    A. Salah to Son
    B. Salah to Son + Saka to Foden -4 (0.1 off Mahrez)

    GW28

    A. Bruno to Salah
    B. WC then BB in GW29

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      AA
      Already did Salah to Son

      Open Controls
  4. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Uh oh developed a new strategy.

    Gw27 Get Mee/Livra to field 11 (-4)
    Gw28 get back Salah, plus a dgw keeper
    Gw29 Bowen & King to Gordon & Kane, field 9 DGWers

    BOOOOMM

    Open Controls
  5. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    on FH which option is better

    A. start KWP bench (Ramsey, Amartey, Williams)

    B. start KWP bench (Douglas Luiz, Livra, Amartey)

    C. start Livra bench (D. Luiz, Dalot, Amartey)

    D. Start Dalot bench (D.luiz, Livra, amartey)

    Open Controls
  6. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    This gets me in a nice position for the double but should I free hit this week????

    Foster
    Cancelo - Coady - Dalot - White
    Saka - Ramsey - McTominay
    Dennis - Broja - Ronaldo

    No bench playing: Salah - Jota - TAA

    2x free transfers. Saka + White out for Livramento + Coutinho
    May also do Ronaldo to Kane for -4

    Next week Dennis out for Jimenez

    Open Controls
  7. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Another attempt, any thoughts?

    Current team below, WC used, can field only 9 at max. Would want to save FH for later and just bite the bullet next week. What do you recon? All ideas appreciated!

    1ft 0.4itb

    Sa
    Saiss Tarkowski
    Raphinha Son(c) Bowen
    Broja JRod Jimenez

    OUT: Ramsdale, Tierney, Salah, Saka, Robbo, TAA

    Open Controls

