Weghorst and Broja in, no Free Hit: How I’m planning to navigate FPL Gameweek 27

As I write this, we’re 10 games into Double Gameweek 26 with another four still to come, and I sit 51,875th overall in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The last couple of rounds have been a bit of a slog – mainly Gameweek 24 when I opted to captain Harry Kane (£12.2m) over Diogo Jota (£8.4m) – but after picking up 71 (-4) points so far this week, it at least feels like we’re moving in the right direction again.

The plan had always been to Triple Captain Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) against Norwich City/Leeds United and use my second Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 30. However, I’m still debating the latter, given that only three fixtures are currently guaranteed to take place:

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester City v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

That could perhaps rise to four if West Ham United beat Southampton in the FA Cup, which in turn would allow Burnley v Southampton to be added, but either way, I have a feeling I will gain more by saving it for the run-in.

Wildcarding ahead of Double Gameweek 26 was a really popular move in the community, and I can see why, but the key to that approach was loading up on Liverpool and Arsenal assets, then Free Hitting in Gameweek 27.

Having already used my first Free Hit in Gameweek 19, that was never really an option for me, but if anything, it has been really cool seeing some alternative chip strategies out there, which definitely shakes things up and makes the game more interesting.

With so many Free Hits flying around, getting through Gameweek 27 with minimal damage is my next challenge. For context, here’s how I’m currently set-up with one free transfer and £0.3m in the bank.

Immediately, I have a few issues which you can see, and it’s highly likely I’ll have to take a -4 or -8 to remain competitive.

TRANSFER PLANS