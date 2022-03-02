Scoutcast: Double trouble again for FPL managers in Gameweek 28

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 28 and beyond.

Gameweek 28 sees teams including Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton enjoy two fixtures. But following a lacklustre Double Gameweek for those who invested in Burnley assets this week, enthusiasm for the next round of matches may be muted.

Do FPL managers really want to buy into Wolves’ blunt attack or back a clean sheet for Villa’s shaky backline?

Perhaps Southampton assets could be the answer, as Joe and Andy look through the best doubling defenders, midfielders and attackers for Gameweek 28. Saints players certainly figure prominently on the latest tables from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area.

Chelsea look likely to play twice. too, depending on FA Cup results this week. Could their rearguard provide the solution to the Double Gameweek traps that await?

Players due a goal on Joe’s Goals Imminent table are also looked at, as are the worst defences and those single Gameweek stars that may be overlooked this weekend, especially for the captaincy.

Joe and Andy get their crystal ball out for some fixture frisking. This takes in not only the next three intriguing sets of blanks and doubles, but also the final eight rounds of fixtures.

Thomas Tuchel’s troops, Arsenal and Leicester City look key in the long term, according to their analysis.

Right on queue, Foxes marksman Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) marked his return to action during this latest episode to remind FPL managers of his points potential. His double-digit haul against Sean Dyche’s side will certainly turn heads.

Streamed live during the East Midlands side’s clash with Burnley on Tuesday 1 March, this episode also saw the occasional groan of disappointment from our Scoutcast pair. They, like many others, had loaded up on Clarets players for Double Gameweek 27. When will they learn?

In this packed show, which Andy managed to take part in despite having Covid, the Scoutcasters also reveal plans to Wildcard the community team, discuss their own transfer and captaincy plans, and answer the live chat crew’s quickfire questions.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT