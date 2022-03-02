243
Podcast March 2

Scoutcast: Double trouble again for FPL managers in Gameweek 28

243 Comments
Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 28 and beyond.

Gameweek 28 sees teams including Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton enjoy two fixtures. But following a lacklustre Double Gameweek for those who invested in Burnley assets this week, enthusiasm for the next round of matches may be muted.

Do FPL managers really want to buy into Wolves’ blunt attack or back a clean sheet for Villa’s shaky backline?

Perhaps Southampton assets could be the answer, as Joe and Andy look through the best doubling defenders, midfielders and attackers for Gameweek 28.  Saints players certainly figure prominently on the latest tables from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area.

Chelsea look likely to play twice. too, depending on FA Cup results this week. Could their rearguard provide the solution to the Double Gameweek traps that await?

Players due a goal on Joe’s Goals Imminent table are also looked at, as are the worst defences and those single Gameweek stars that may be overlooked this weekend, especially for the captaincy.

Joe and Andy get their crystal ball out for some fixture frisking. This takes in not only the next three intriguing sets of blanks and doubles, but also the final eight rounds of fixtures.

Thomas Tuchel’s troops, Arsenal and Leicester City look key in the long term, according to their analysis.

Right on queue, Foxes marksman Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) marked his return to action during this latest episode to remind FPL managers of his points potential. His double-digit haul against Sean Dyche’s side will certainly turn heads.

Streamed live during the East Midlands side’s clash with Burnley on Tuesday 1 March, this episode also saw the occasional groan of disappointment from our Scoutcast pair. They, like many others, had loaded up on Clarets players for Double Gameweek 27. When will they learn?

In this packed show, which Andy managed to take part in despite having Covid, the Scoutcasters also reveal plans to Wildcard the community team, discuss their own transfer and captaincy plans, and answer the live chat crew’s quickfire questions.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. puhd
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    WC:

    Foster (Ramsdale)
    TAA Coady Rudiger (Cancelo Johnson)
    Salah JWP Willock Coutinho (Saka)
    Kane Adams Dennis

    Rip it up! Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Dennis/Adams -> Broja/Jimenez if you can afford

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        why get rid of adams??

        Open Controls
      2. puhd
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Get rid of Adams?

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Lose Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yes, Dennis my weak link. Maybe i'll bench him and play Saka

        Open Controls
    3. TN
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Is Sa not a better gk option for this dgw? if you have enough money?

      Open Controls
  2. TN
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is it ever ok to take a -16? Currently taken a -8 and there is ideally two transfers i want to make which are Bowen-->Coutinho and Gilmour --> Willock

    I have taken the -8 on Sa, Livra, Broja so currently have 7 dgw players

    Open Controls
    1. tim
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I wouldnt unless its for extremely long term moves.

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      The points you’ve already spent aren’t really important.

      If those 2 transfers score enough to make up the 8 points hit then you’re up.

      I would ask who you’re planning on benching to play Willock and Coutinho as that’s the more important comparison than who you’re selling.

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Good answer

        Open Controls
      2. TN
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        My team would look as follows:

        Sa
        TAA Robbo RAN Livra
        Salah Coutinho Willock
        Watkins Broja Dennis

        Ramsdale Saka Mahrez Cancelo

        If anything maybe leaning towards a -12, making the Bowen --> Coutinho transfer

        Open Controls
        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          If you did the -16 I would BB.

          Otherwise I’d stick with what you have and play your bench players.

          Open Controls
    3. puhd
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      -16 is too many hits

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Its all relative. If you have players who are out, not starting, then bringing in double gameweek players could pay off, especially if they are long term moves.

        In this case, who is getting benched is key point to consider if brining in and starting Coutinho and Willock.

        But Bowen vs Pool, and Gilmour, vs Coutinho dbl, and willock dbl dbl, hard to see how -8 doesnt get paid back.

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Thanks Jason_NI i have posted my team above as somebody else also wanted to see my bench.

          I am 18 points behind my Mini League leader and desperate to catch, I feel this hit and perhaps cap-ing a differential such as Sa or playing a little safer with Cout could finally allow me to overtake! (Leader is set and forget on Salah, so might be brave and not cap Salah)

          Open Controls
    4. My Name Is Prince
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Just took a -16 for DGW26 and gained 20pts, so yeah, sometimes it’s ok

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        That's what I'm aiming for! Think I'll just stick to a -12 tho but thanks for the advice everyone

        Open Controls
  3. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    A) Kilman
    B) Rudiger(-4)

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Rudiger

      Open Controls
    2. Sturridge Wars
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Kilman

      Open Controls
  4. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Who do you want to win tonight for FPL reasons?

    West Ham or Southampton?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Don’t mind. Have two Spurs and two Saints on my current WC draft. Open to change but Boro’s win is a big bonus and effectively confirms I won’t FH30.

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      WHU winning makes my transfers decisions easier so them.

      Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have no Southampton or Burnley so would rather that game was off in 30.

      That would mean I’d have to find a way to get Kane or Son in though.

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I have 2 Spurs, 2 Southampton and 2 Burnley (although the latter won't stick around) so either or for me. Kane and Son are probably harder for most to get to though if they haven't already moved so they'd arguably be bigger for me but Southampton are a really good side too so I can't say I mind

      Open Controls
  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? Would give me:

    28: 9 DGWers
    29: 7 DGWers
    30: 9 starters

    Ramsdale, Foster
    Trent, Rudiger, White, Coady, Ait-Nouri
    Salah, Son, Raphina, Martinelli, Ramsey
    Kane, Jimenez, Broja

    Bank 0.0m

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I like it - pretty balanced.

      Who do you bench this GW?

      Wonder if Gordon over Ramsey gives you a better balance between 28 and 29?

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Price difference would also allow you to do Ait-Nouri to Kilman which would address your riskiest player.

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah I did look at Gordon, but he doesn't play in 30 so 1 less starter there. Could be worth it I suppose. I think Ait-Nouri will start most games, but yeah I guess he is more of a risk than Kilman (although more attacking threat).

          Open Controls
          1. CABAYE4
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Main reason for suggesting Gordon was to avoid benching Trent!

            You’re right it does give 1 less in 30 though so you get 1 less game overall.

            Comes down to:

            A. TAA (WHU), Gordon (WOL, NEW)
            B. Ramsey (SOU, lee, ARS), Jimenez (eve).

            B gets you an extra game so maybe edges it but A avoids the pain of benching Trent!

            RAN is a risk for me that’s not really worth the reward but understand it.

            Open Controls
            1. Jinswick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Yeah it's close!

              Open Controls
      2. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Cheers. This week it would probably be this bench:

        Ramsdale, White, Martinelli and 1 of Trent/RAMSEY (bit of a benching headache)

        Another option to avoid this would be the following team (changes in CAPS) - less DGWers/starters (7-7-7) and riskier, but potentially more explosive. 4 extra starters in the first option though...

        Ramsdale, Foster
        Trent, JAMES, White, Coady, KILMAN
        Salah, Son, Raphina, MOUNT, Martinelli
        Kane, Broja, RICHARDSON

        Bank 0.1m

        Would mean Ramsdale, White, Martinelli and Richardson on the bench this week and Foster, Coady, Kilman and Richardson on the bench next week.

        Which do you prefer?

        Open Controls
        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          It’s really tight!

          I think I’d get Rudiger over James regardless unless Azpi is ruled out for a while.

          Mount over Jimenez has the potential to be a big upgrade so maybe the 2nd one.

          You have made me think again about WC though so thanks!

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            I think the 4 extra games swings it for the first option, especially with CHE having so many midfielders to choose from (Mount could easily miss one of the DGW). I'm liking your Gordon over Ramsey (and upgrade RAM to Kilman) suggestion best at the moment!

            Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Assuming TOT vs WHU is NOT a blank in GW30 which transfer would you make?

    A) Dier (EVE, mun/bha, WHU) ➡️ Rudiger (bur/nor, NEW, blank)
    B) Bowen (liv, AVL, tot) ➡️ JWP (avl/NEW, WAT, bur)

    Using BB this week so want to strengthen bench.

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        B, Dier is very underrated and dangerous from set plays, also doubles in 29

        Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      another should i BB 28 -4??
      pope/saka/dier/gabriel
      leaning towards no with w/c 35 and bb all15 gw36

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        35/36 is my plan to maximise it.

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I was considering BB in gw29 but i think i will probably save for w/c 35 and then use it 36

          Open Controls
      2. TopBinFC
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Yeah, I'd playing BB this week of Sanchez, Son, cancelo and Toney. GW36 might have very little riding on it, rotation, players rested, big guns could be in CL final etc

          Open Controls
      3. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Dalot out for:

        A)Rudigar
        B)Livramento
        C)Kilman (Dbl with Saiss)
        D) Save FT - means I can get Robbo next week moving Digne out after this weeks double.

        If i bring in any of the 3 options, means Bowen drops to bench.

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Does A price you out of D next week?

          If so, then C followed by D next GW would be good.

          Open Controls
        3. TN
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I would go for B, i think he is back on form and is fantastic value and has excellent fixtures, including his dgw28. This will leave you with plenty of funds for D.

          Double wolves defender feels risky to me, i know they are good defensively but variety is the spice of life as the saying goes!

          Open Controls
      4. FPL_ Ups_Down
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Would you BB this lot ? With -4
        Ramsdale: Saka Rudiger ASM

        Playing TC in GW 29 Salah
        No FH GW 30
        No FH GW 33 ( Spurs, Leicester)
        FH DGW 36

        Open Controls
        1. Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Probably

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_ Ups_Down
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Thanks leaning on it 90%
            Last year had shocker.. got to start cutting to fodders to upgrade attacking Mids

            Open Controls
        2. TopBinFC
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Yep, but whats your 11? How could you have 2 DGW players on bench?

            Open Controls
          • FPL_ Ups_Down
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            TAA Cancelo Ait Nouri Dinge

            Salah Raph Son Saka Couth
            Jimi Borja

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Nice team, yeah defo BB

                Open Controls
          • Hansel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            A) Willock + Kane
            B) Son + Jimenez

            Open Controls
            1. Indio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              That's tough. Perhaps 'A' shades it for potential, but either combo could haul.

              Open Controls
            2. jam
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              I'd go A, Jiminez not convincing (I have him tho!)

              Open Controls
            3. TopBinFC
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                B for sure, getting 2 forwards more or less

                Open Controls
              • Levi's 501
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                B.

                Open Controls
            4. Indio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Would you work towards getting Kane for team below for GW29, or go for stronger mids and more GW 30 players?

              Ramsdale, DDG
              TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Tierney, Dalot
              Saka, Foden, Salah, Son, Bowen
              Edouard, Idah, Broja
              1 FT/1 FH/BB

              Open Controls
              1. TopBinFC
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Nah, Son is enough, too hot and cold spurs

                  Open Controls
              2. jam
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Play Ramsdale or Sanchez > Sa for a hit and an extra DGW?

                Open Controls
                1. TopBinFC
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    No hit, play Rams

                    Open Controls
                2. Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Worth a -8;

                  Bruno > Raphinha
                  Bowen > Coutinho
                  Webster > R. James

                  Cheers.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Buck The Trent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Yup

                    Open Controls
                  2. TopBinFC
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      I'd hold on reece, wont play many mins this GW

                      Open Controls
                    • Karan14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Would keep Bowen if he doesnt blank in GW30.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Big_Andy_GAWA
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Thinking of going Pickford as my second 'keeper on W/C. Other would be Sá who plays 28 and 30 for me.

                    Pickford in 29 gives WOL / NEW

                    Other option would be Ramsdale with LEI / LIV.

                    Wouldn't have any other Eve or Ars defenders.

                    Thoughts?? Thanks.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TopBinFC
                        2 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Too much cash in keepers, Sa and a cheapy, Dubraka or someone. You'll most likely play Sa every weekend after 30

                        Open Controls
                        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          Have enough money in the bank to accommodate, tbh. Like these two as an option

                          Open Controls
                          1. TopBinFC
                              2 hours, 20 mins ago

                              Fair enough, once I play my BB this week I'm changing tactic and going for bench fodder

                              Open Controls
                      • BrockLanders
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                        Seriously considering Bruno, Weghorst, Dalot to Kane, Podence, Rudgier/James for -8. Gives me 7 DGWers and leaves me with this. Yes or no?

                        Ramsdale
                        TAA, Digne, Rudgier/James
                        Salah, Ramsey, Raphina, Podence
                        Broja, Kane, Dennis

                        DDG, Saka, Cancelo, Bavies

                        Open Controls
                        1. tokara
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          Potence not nail

                          Open Controls
                          1. BrockLanders
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 24 mins ago

                            Who instead? Have £0.9 itb

                            Open Controls
                            1. BrockLanders
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 23 mins ago

                              Could actually do Willock instead?

                              Open Controls
                            2. TopBinFC
                                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                                I like the podence pick, he is nailed, many were rested v west ham. Defo rudi over james, I'd lose Dennis tho, ASM or Wood

                                Open Controls
                        2. manu4life99
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          2 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Suggestions? (1FT, £0.6m itb)

                          Lamptey/Reg to Kilman/KWP/Cash/Alonso?

                          To get Rudiger I would need to downgrade someone and take a hit.

                          Ramsdale
                          TAA Cancelo Tierney
                          Salah Raph** Coutinho** Ramsey**
                          Kane Jimi** Broja**

                          sanchez bowen lamptey reguilion

                          Open Controls
                        3. Earn your Spurs
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 21 mins ago

                          Why doesnt the RMT tool show my pre-Free hit team?

                          Do I really have to rebuild it from scratch to use RMT?

                          Open Controls
                        4. aidmata
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 15 mins ago

                          Foster

                          Livra Cancelo TAA Mee*
                          Son Salah Saka Foden
                          Broja Dennis

                          Subs: DDG Bowen Weghorst Dawson

                          What would you do this week with the above team guys? I have WC intact and also both FHs. £2.4 ITB

                          1) Mee to Rudiger
                          2) FH GW28
                          3) WC

                          Open Controls
                        5. MShalkz
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Currently leaning towards banking the FT this week. Got 0.6ITB. If not banking the FT, who would people suggest bringing in? (Free Hitting in 30)

                          Ramsdale (Sanchez)
                          Cancelo, Kilman, Cash, Trent (Davies)
                          Raphina (c) Coutinho, Salah, Willock (Bowen)
                          Broja, Kane (Weghorst)

                          Open Controls
                        6. Henryyy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 6 mins ago

                          Planning to use my BB this week.
                          Got 1FT, do you see a good move here?

                          Foster
                          TAA Saiss Kilman Digne
                          Salah Son Ramsey Raph
                          Jimenez Broja

                          Ramsdale - Saka Lacazette Robbo

                          1FT 1,4 ITB

                          Cheers!

                          Open Controls
                        7. Djokovic Airlines
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 58 mins ago

                          Is it possible to play two FHs in a row?

                          Open Controls
                          1. DavvaMC
                            • 1 Year
                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                            No.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Djokovic Airlines
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 27 mins ago

                              Cheers!

                              Thank god it's not possible. Otherwise my ML rival would be able to line up a serious squad for GW28. Luckily he didn't set up a very clever WC team in GW26 and played his first FH in GW27.

                              Open Controls
                        8. artvandelay316
                          • 1 Year
                          22 mins ago

                          Is it worth going for two Chelsea defence rather than risking who will be played in midfield? Currently can fit T. Silva and Rudiger in with ease and I keep tinkering with midfield and removing Mount anyway...

                          Open Controls

