The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 29: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – so we’ve collated all of our articles from the last week into this last-minute help sheet.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 29 (AND BEYOND)?
- FPL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks: Three triple-ups as Son misses out
- The FPL players on the Watchlist for the next four Gameweeks and beyond
- The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Double Gameweek 29
- Three differentials for Double Gameweek 29
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29: TEAM BY TEAM GUIDE
- The best Arsenal players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond
- The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond
- Who is the best Liverpool option alongside Salah and Alexander-Arnold for FPL Double Gameweek 29?
- The Newcastle, Everton and Brighton options for FPL Double Gameweek 29
GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- FPL team news: Gameweek 29 injury updates on Bowen, Ronaldo, Gray and more
- FPL Gameweek 29 team and injury news: Updates on Cancelo, Sessegnon and more
- Predicted Line-ups page
- Injuries and Bans feed
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 29?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS
- FPL points projections for Double Gameweek 29: Salah leads a Liverpool 1-2-3
- FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
ADVICE AND TIPS FROM TOP FPL MANAGERS
- Kane v Son v Kulusevski: The ‘eye test’ analysis for FPL Gameweek 29
- FPL Q&A: Martinelli v Saka, Liverpool defence and when to play the Free Hit
TEAM REVEALS
- Az’s FPL Gameweek 29 Wildcard
- Mark Sutherns’ FPL Double Gameweek 29 preview and transfer plans
- Lateriser’s Gameweek 29 Bench Boost
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW29 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE[anon_only id="snack_dex5"] [/anon_only]
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT[anon_only id="snack_dex6"] [/anon_only]
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
2 mins ago
Coutinho and Kilman > Kulusevski and Robertson worth a -8?