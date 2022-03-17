613
Dugout Discussion March 17

Everton v Newcastle team news: Pickford ill, Calvert-Lewin benched

613 Comments
The 13th and final match of Double Gameweek 29 takes place this evening and it’s unlucky for owners of Jordan Pickford, who is absent from the Everton squad for the match against Newcastle United.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 19:45 GMT.

Pickford and loanee Donny van de Beek both miss out because of illness, with local media suggesting the goalkeeper’s absence is Covid-related.

Those two are among four players who drop out of the Everton starting XI, with Vitalii Mykolenko benched and Jonjoe Kenny banned.

In come Asmir Begovic, Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi and Allan.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is only fit enough for bench duty after illness.

Ryan Fraser, Emil Krafth, Joelinton and Joe Willock all return to the Newcastle starting XI as Eddie Howe also makes four changes.

Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles and Javier Manquillo drop to the bench, where they are again joined by Allan Saint-Maximin.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Godfrey, Holgate, Coleman, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: André Gomes, Alli, Rondón, Calvert-Lewin, Mykolenko, Tyrer, Patterson, Townsend, Lonergan

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka, Krafth, Schär, Burn, Targett, Willock, Joelinton, Bruno Guimarães, Fraser, Wood, Almirón

Subs: Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Murphy, Longstaff, Lascelles, Gayle, Ritchie, Darlow, Dummett

  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Yes Keane you filthy lover. Get me that ton you babe.

    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Lol. Nice

    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I admire people who (still) have Everton players.

  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Just come in...why 16 mins of injury time?

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      you wouldnt believe me if i told you

      1. Londongeezaa
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Lol

    2. Londongeezaa
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Protester cable tied his neck to a goalpost lol

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        and there were a few VAR reviews

    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Just stop oil

  3. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Wow Dubravka owners had to go through back to back last minute clean sheet wipes... both which were pretty undeserved for the opponents!

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Delighted. Rival has him.

      But he also had Jota/Robertson last nite when I had Ramsdale.

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      unbelievable. glad I was busy and didn't watch the matches, at least.

    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Yeah, what might have been, he? He was at fault for this 2nd one, though. Poor positioning, should have been a fairly easy save

      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        ...eh? not he?

    4. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours ago

      I have Targett. Can’t take much more of this. Saiss on my bench of course.

      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours ago

        Started Digne….

  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Worth taking a hit to get Maddison in?

    Have 9 with Kane (c)

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      nope

    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      if you think he will get some sort of attacking return then yes - otherwise no

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    So after today match who to get
    A- Maddison
    B- Willock

    1. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

    3. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Why would you get Willock.
      No game in 30.

    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Sorry Guys i mean Barnes

  6. Tabasco
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Barnes, Maddison or an Arsenal mid?

    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Arsenal midfielder.

    2. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Maddison, because Barnes played full 90 tonight.

    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Arsenal

    4. 97PG
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Maddison or Barnes considering Villa are no walkovers lately

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        my order of preference

        Martinelli
        Kulusevski
        Saka
        Son
        Odegaard

        Lanzini
        Benrahma

        Eriksen
        Leicester mid

    5. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      thoughts on this lot?

      Is Kane essential this week?

      Ramsdale*
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty* Kilman*
      Salah Son* Saka* Kulu* Cout*
      Maupay Jimi* Broja

      a) Son & Jimi to Marti & (K)ane -4
      b) Save FT and get Kane in GW31

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        I don't think I'd sell a player with a game in 30 to get him

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Get Kane this GW instead of Salah this GW and then get Salah after IB
        Salah & Broja >
        Maddison & Kane

        1. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          This!

        2. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          I have boxed myself in with 3 Spurs already, so has to be Son out to get Kane.

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            Oh Sorry So u shouldn't sell both players play GW 30 sell one of ur big defenders who wouldn't play

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Can you keep Raul and ditch Maupay and Broja for Kane and Gelhard with improved plan A (-8)? I would like to get that team intact asap, since doing it now is better than later. You'll get some points back at least.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Then you could sell Jimenez for Wout for example.

          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Thanks for the suggestion, I do have enough cash to do those moves. I just took a -8 in GW29 so will need to think on another -8!

    6. 97PG
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Has there been any word on why Daka was left out of the squad v Rennes?

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          i think i saw illness

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Illness- apparently not COVID

      • Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Any news on Hwang?

        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          4 hours ago

          Bit of penecillin should be fine for Friday action

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Looks like he’s fit

          https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wolves-pedro-neto-leeds-united-23418296.amp

      • JBG
        • 3 Years
        4 hours ago

        Yes very FPL like this... Losing a CS because something not related to football interrupted the match, so wonderful. I'm not bitter at all, this is just great, I'm fiiiiiine.

      • MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours ago

        Ramsdale
        Johnson Saiss
        Barnes Kulu Son (C) Saka
        Laca

        Already on -4. G2G? Ofc terrified of going without Kane, but that would cost a total of -12.

      • OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        4 hours ago

        Wrong question above 🙂
        So after today match who to get
        A- Maddison
        B- Barnes

        1. JoTAA
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Son

        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          the real is answer who tf knows. probably lookman!

          I'm gonna wait til 33 before buying leicester

      • FCSB
        • 6 Years
        4 hours ago

        Storm warning for London on the weekend, HurriKane

        1. Slava Ukraini
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          It can blow the tumbleweed away from this joke.

          1. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Wow sorry mr grumpy

            1. Gunneryank
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                I thought it was a quality Dad joke. 😀

                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Thank god I’m a dad haha

              • Slava Ukraini
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                It was meant in good spirit mate. Perhaps it's time I embraced emojis.

                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 51 mins ago

                  No hard feelings

          2. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            Hope so. Given me 41 pts last two wks..

            1. FCSB
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              Did you captain him?

        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          BB scored 27 this week, happy with that. Now to take that top10k back on.

          1. demob
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            It's spelled heroes

        3. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Please help....
          2 FH's and BB left

          Dubrovka Ramsey
          TAA Cancello Rudi Doherty Kilman
          Salah Saka Forster Raph Mount
          ASM Kane Broja

          Not sure whether to FH but fixtures poor.
          Any other ideas?

          Thanks

          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            6 for 30 but you have Kane, Saka, Doch, Kilman, Raphinha, Rambo.

            Got to weigh up a hit vs low scoring week & the player you bring in needs to score 4 or more?

            1. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Thanks. May just look at Fraser to Martinelli or Ramsey to give 7

        4. tristanabc
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Is it worth moving out a Liv player to get 11 this week? FT, 0.5 ITB.

          Ramsdale
          Tierney Coady Doherty
          Raph Kulu Saka Ramsey
          Kane(C) Jimi

          Dubravka Salah TAA Robbo Broja

          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            nope

        5. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Struggling to decide what move to make this week. I have 8 for the blank game week so far:
          Ramsdale
          Saiss, Doherty
          Kulu, Saka, Ramsay,
          Kane, Toney

          Blankers are Sanchez, Rudi, TAA, Cancelo, Salah, Mahrez, Weghorse.

          Tempted by a -4 for Mahrez and Weg to maddison and Jimenez. That gives me 10 playing.

          Or could just do Mahrez to Maddison?

          Any other suggestions or advice welcome.

          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            That's a great core of players you have for 30.
            Seems like you're trying to force a move for the sake of increased numbers (like many this week)?

            Suggest building a gw31 team and see what changes you're planning as having 2ft next gw after internationals could be more valuable.

            eg: I'm considering Broja to Toney this week who then face Chelsea in 31. Instead I might roll and look at something like Raph to Havertz + another move

            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              After I posted this I immediately thought I'm not sure I want to ditch mahrez just before their trip to Burnley.
              I guess 8 is solid and maddison isn't really likely to cause too much damage. And Jimenez really doesn't fill me with much hope!

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Mahrez to Maddison imo. Wout ha two doubles, no point to sell him now imo.

            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Weg and Burnley are just doing nothing though. Double probably equals 4 points anyway.
              I'm torn now on Mahrez. Don't city always smash Burnley as well? Feel like I'll want him back next game week.

        6. DandyDon
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Ragging. Pickford Ill and his stand in gets 10 points. What’s the point in planning with this game! Of course Gordon only got booked to over two games!
          Still a strong 107 points this week.
          Think others will do better than me next week getting more players out than me. Only 8 for my team.

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            I'll have 9 (assuming Ait-Nouri plays).
            Won't be bringing anyone else in either.

            Think 8-9 is going to be pretty normal.

          2. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            besides owning Everton players I wouldn't stress. I expect the average non FH teams to have 7-9 players

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              And those who have more, have probably taken hits.

              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                yeh you'd think so. might be good time to save.
                it's broja to toney for me or roll and reassess for 31

        7. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          That clean sheet wipeout kept me in the top 100k.
          About 1000 places or so.

          Didn't think anybody would have Newcastle assets - but I guess BB with Dubravka and Schar or something makes some sense.

          12 weeks since last in the top 100k. Feels good to be back - hope I can stick here

        8. MrJobby
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Have 9 players gw30
            1 ft used Edoaurd to Toney
            Ramsdale , ben white , Coady ,
            Kulu, coutinho , Raph, saka
            Kane Toney
            Leave or anyone worth a -4
            1.3m

            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              definitely leave

          • HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            West Ham extra time, can't be a bad thing for Spurs at the weekend

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              West Ham is still able to score. Might be good idea to have triple Spurs attack.

              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 32 mins ago

                Doherty Son Kulu for me. Can’t get to Kane with double move

          • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            Wow west ham

          • RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            yarmooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooolenkoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

          • Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            RMT -tool is not expecting Cancelo to get even 20 minutes gw 31. What info have I missed?

          • Londongeezaa
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Man United need a manager like David Moyes 🙂

          • Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            A) Wood to Ihenacho for one week and move to Weghorst the week after
            B) Schar to Fofana or some defender

