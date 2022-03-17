Everton v Newcastle team news: Pickford ill, Calvert-Lewin benched

The 13th and final match of Double Gameweek 29 takes place this evening and it’s unlucky for owners of Jordan Pickford, who is absent from the Everton squad for the match against Newcastle United.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 19:45 GMT.

Pickford and loanee Donny van de Beek both miss out because of illness, with local media suggesting the goalkeeper’s absence is Covid-related.

Those two are among four players who drop out of the Everton starting XI, with Vitalii Mykolenko benched and Jonjoe Kenny banned.

In come Asmir Begovic, Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi and Allan.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is only fit enough for bench duty after illness.

Ryan Fraser, Emil Krafth, Joelinton and Joe Willock all return to the Newcastle starting XI as Eddie Howe also makes four changes.

Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles and Javier Manquillo drop to the bench, where they are again joined by Allan Saint-Maximin.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Godfrey, Holgate, Coleman, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: André Gomes, Alli, Rondón, Calvert-Lewin, Mykolenko, Tyrer, Patterson, Townsend, Lonergan

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka, Krafth, Schär, Burn, Targett, Willock, Joelinton, Bruno Guimarães, Fraser, Wood, Almirón

Subs: Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Murphy, Longstaff, Lascelles, Gayle, Ritchie, Darlow, Dummett

