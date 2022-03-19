60
Podcast March 19

Meet the Manager: Tackling the rotation threats facing FPL managers

60 Comments
Joe chats to data analysis expert Emma, who each week looks to second-guess the rotation threats facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Before each Gameweek, thousands of FPL managers consult the latest set of predictions produced by Emma on Twitter via  @jumpthewave. This research channels the expertise of a team of analysts, fans and Fantasy Football veterans, including FFScout’s resident maverick, Luke.

Her research has fast become a staple part of Gameweek preparation for many, as she looks to get inside the minds of Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, to assess which players will start.

As part of the latest Meet the Manager video series, Emma explains how she only started playing FPL a few years ago, to join her Chelsea-supporting families’ mini-league.

Completely new to the game in 2018, she used her experience as a data analyst to assess the best transfer and captaincy calls each week. She has also learned to curb her instinct to take risks at times too, as data drives her decisions.

And her use of data is certainly paying off with a top 3,000 finish in her three-year career, as well as another just outside the top 30,000. With an overall rank of around 51,000 this year she looks set for another strong finish.

While currently her research focuses on Manchester City and Chelsea, she is looking to expand her reach to look at the predictive line-ups of other Premier League teams. But for this, she needs the FPL Community’s help. Budding line-up experts are urged to contact her to see how they can help add even more weight to her research.

Joe and Emma also chat about the rest of the 2021/22 season’s plans. This includes the best time to use chips, with Gameweeks 33 and 36 looking a pivotal time for her Free Hit and Bench Boost.

Just how much will the teamsheets of the top four teams influence her decisions? Given her successful predictions so far, FPL managers are advised to pay attention to how her data can help their decisions each week.

Joe’s chat with Emma can be viewed below.

In the Meet the Manager series, Joe chats to an FPL manager who is offering new insight into the game or has an incredible rank history, to help the FPL Community fine-tune their decisions each week.

  1. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    TAA, keep or sell ?

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I kept, too much value tied in him and I'd definitely want him back

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Sold but could massively backfire. Just wait a week or two as we'll know if he's back in training.

      Open Controls
    3. sandman58
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He'll be back for City so bench him for 1 gameweek

      Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Sold a few weeks back. Klopp has him on defensive duty

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can't believe people are even selling at this stage.

      Open Controls
  2. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Lowest scoring GW of the year

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not exactly a surprise

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Until Kane scores 10 goals tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        West Ham 1-0 masterclass

        Open Controls
    3. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Unfortunately this say people every week. Every week you can read that this was the most awful week ever.

      Open Controls
    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      19 from 4 with 4 left to play. Switched -4 transfer to Saka from Martinelli at last minute and despite having Jimi, still on a greenie at 155k. Just need Son to match Kane tomos to gain and not lose minileague ground which I was not expecting.

      Open Controls
  3. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Broja or Dennis to Weghorst worth a hit?

    Burnley are hardly scoring lots of goals

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Dennis maybe, Broja has an extra fixture

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Broja loses the Chelsea fixture

        Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I own Weghorst, I would take him for a Bag of Chips, but not a Hit

      Open Controls
    3. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I captain him on the last double game week and he only got three points. I do not know if it is good to transfer him in for free.

      Open Controls
  4. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I think James may not start vs. Brentford. We know he is crucial to how Chelsea play. An appearance off the bench to stretch his legs before Real would be my best bet. Also, after the Real game, i'd say he wouldn't start vs. Southampton 3 days later (given how his latest injury happened).

    Prediction:

    2nd April - Brentford - Sub
    6th April - Real Madrid - Starts
    9th April - Southampton - Sub
    12th April - Real Madrid - Starts
    17th April - Leeds - Sub
    20th April - Arsenal - Starts

    Open Controls
    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Basically a nightmare for FPL owners

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I am so wary of getting him... Doubt Tuchel will want to risk him too much after what happened after Burnley

      Will only look at him after the Madrid games i think

      Open Controls
    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wont start vs Real Madrid first leg if he cant play 60+ vs Brentford. Sub Southampton. Then he gets injured again.

      Open Controls
  5. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Evening all

    Pondering these moves soon, yay or nay?

    Digne + Son > Robbo + Havertz -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Ziyech

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Is he nailed?

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Is Mount a better option? He would play both with Havertz or Lukaku in the 3 or 4 back system

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Mount is an option but Havertz upfront seems like the better option?

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Tuchel could always play the Lukaku system if he rotates around the CL fixtures. 4231 with lukaku up top and 343 with Havertz up top seems like the two systems he's using the most now

          Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What's soon?

      Wouldn't do a damn thing for two weeks. Way too much could happen over the IB.

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Got my eye on possible price rises and being priced out of the moves. Aware IB is on horizon though so will wait it out. Would you do the moves when it’s safe too?

        Open Controls
  6. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hear me out... is Richarlison worth a punt (for Jimi) for DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      just, stop getting players from bad teams. Dennis, King, Weghorst, Mbeumo etc etc, so many lessons this season

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        See hot topics

        Open Controls
    2. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No. My opinion only though. I don’t think I’ll be going near any Burnley or Everton players regardless of the DGW. Been burnt before

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        I might get Ben Mee

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Dcl would be better.

      Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’ve had him for the last DGW

      Avoid avoid avoid!!

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah go for it

      Open Controls
  7. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    2.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Foster ¦ Raya
    Rudiger Cash White
    Salah Son Raphinha Ramsey
    Kane Lacazette Broja
    ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

    Early thoughts on Raphinha, Ramsey -> Mount, Fred (for BB 33)

    Open Controls
  8. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Saka surely 8m next season?

    Open Controls
  9. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    this is a joke right. my biggest rival in ML forgot to do transfers.. he has Salah as (c) and.... Saka as (vc). Well played

    Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    What is the most common plan for these with WC, BB and FH?

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      i have those and extra FH. Im thinking FH 33, WC 35, BB 36 and second FH somewhere i dont knwo

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Sounds right!

        Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same here but contemplating WC GW 31/32 as my squad is seriously leaking water in a lot of places...

        Open Controls
  11. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Rival had 10 players this gw.
    Hes on 1 from 6. Pretty rough.

    Sa, Kilman, digne, martinelli, jimi, laca.

    I'm not much better, 12 from 6.

    Open Controls
  12. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Kane is going mental tomorrow isn’t he? He’s in that kid of form

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kind*

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He's in amazing form against terrible teams, he just about justifies his price tag against the others. There's no particular need to fear him tomorrow if you don't own him.

      Open Controls
    3. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Fifth form?

      Open Controls
  13. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    2.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Foster ¦ Raya
    Rudiger Cash White
    Salah Son Raphinha Ramsey
    Kane Lacazette Broja
    ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

    Early thoughts on Raphinha, Ramsey -> Mount, Fred (for BB 33)?

    Open Controls
  14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    I have FH and BB left. Would you play:

    A) FH33 and BB36
    B) BB33 and FH36

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I heard that A is more preferred here

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Entirely depends on your team

      Open Controls
      1. ChelseaGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Hutchiniho
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Do you like
    TAA and Broja
    Or
    Laporte/James and Kulu?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      All aside from Broja

      Open Controls
  16. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    I am going to ask FPL for my Free Hit back.

    But after the Spurs game. If they were to lose 0-2 or something

    It would cause me grave anguish, unless I got my free hit back

    Open Controls
  17. HD7
    • 5 Years
    just now

    What would be your next moves here, mates?
    Obviously Jimi is the priority and waiting for TAA news.

    0.8 ITB
    Sa
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Tierney Coady
    Salah Son Saka Maddy
    Adams

    Steer Ramsey Jimi Scarlet

    Open Controls

