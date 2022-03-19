Meet the Manager: Tackling the rotation threats facing FPL managers

Joe chats to data analysis expert Emma, who each week looks to second-guess the rotation threats facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Before each Gameweek, thousands of FPL managers consult the latest set of predictions produced by Emma on Twitter via @jumpthewave. This research channels the expertise of a team of analysts, fans and Fantasy Football veterans, including FFScout’s resident maverick, Luke.

Her research has fast become a staple part of Gameweek preparation for many, as she looks to get inside the minds of Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, to assess which players will start.

As part of the latest Meet the Manager video series, Emma explains how she only started playing FPL a few years ago, to join her Chelsea-supporting families’ mini-league.

Completely new to the game in 2018, she used her experience as a data analyst to assess the best transfer and captaincy calls each week. She has also learned to curb her instinct to take risks at times too, as data drives her decisions.

And her use of data is certainly paying off with a top 3,000 finish in her three-year career, as well as another just outside the top 30,000. With an overall rank of around 51,000 this year she looks set for another strong finish.

While currently her research focuses on Manchester City and Chelsea, she is looking to expand her reach to look at the predictive line-ups of other Premier League teams. But for this, she needs the FPL Community’s help. Budding line-up experts are urged to contact her to see how they can help add even more weight to her research.

Joe and Emma also chat about the rest of the 2021/22 season’s plans. This includes the best time to use chips, with Gameweeks 33 and 36 looking a pivotal time for her Free Hit and Bench Boost.

Just how much will the teamsheets of the top four teams influence her decisions? Given her successful predictions so far, FPL managers are advised to pay attention to how her data can help their decisions each week.

Joe’s chat with Emma can be viewed below.

In the Meet the Manager series, Joe chats to an FPL manager who is offering new insight into the game or has an incredible rank history, to help the FPL Community fine-tune their decisions each week.

