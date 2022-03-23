Scout’s team of the week for the free-to-play Fantasy game, CLUB

Sponsored by CLUB

We’ve again selected our pick of the players from the weekend’s matches across Europe’s top five leagues.

This recurring feature is brought to you in association with CLUB, a new free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step in the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

It combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of club-building, available on iOS and Android.

Uniquely, you’ll be able to choose players from Europe’s top five leagues and they’ll score you points based not only on their performances in domestic leagues but also in European competitions too.

SCOUT’S BEST XI FROM LAST WEEKEND

GK – Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

Starting with Ligue 1, the Montpellier shotstopper faced 25 shots against Bordeaux – 11 of which were on target – yet managed to escape with a 2-0 victory. WhoScored gave him a 10.0 rating, with FotMob going with 9.4.

DEF – Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

Barcelona’s resurgence under Xavi continued with a remarkable 4-0 El Clasico win. They reached this score after just 51 minutes and part of this stunning win over league leaders Real Madrid was the performance of 23-year-old centre-back Ronald Araujo. He scored the second goal and kept a clean sheet.

DEF – Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin)

Another defender to succeed at both ends of the pitch was Hertha Berlin’s Niklas Stark. The 3-0 win over in-form Hoffenheim was a great start to life under new head coach Felix Magath.

DEF – Moussa Niakhate (Mainz)

Elsewhere in Germany, Mainz centre-back Moussa Niakhate bagged a goal and clean sheet in a 4-0 victory against Arminia Bielefeld.

MID – Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

The Italy international warmed up well for the Azzurri’s crunch World Cup play-offs by netting twice in Sassuolo’s 4-1 win over Spezia.

MID – Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes)

Several Rennes players could have made this line-up thanks to their 6-1 crushing of Metz on Sunday. Midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud didn’t score but did assist three of them. Rennes are currently third in Ligue 1 and in pole position to grab a Champions League spot ahead of Nice and Strasbourg.

MID – Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan)

The only goal in AC Milan’s win at Cagliari came from former Arsenal man Ismael Bennacer. It means they were able to maintain a three-point gap over second-placed Napoli. FotMob gave an 8.9 assessment, alongside 8.6 from WhoScored.

MID – Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Overshadowed by teammates Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski in recent weeks, Son Heung-min took centre stage during Spurs’ 3-1 win over West Ham United. Although Kane set up all three, two were scored by Son to continue their remarkable on-pitch relationship. The South Korean’s total of 15 points was the weekend’s highest in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

FOR – Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is having a great time in Serie A and this continued when scoring twice in the Rome derby. He is already on 23 goals for the season, aided by a pair in the comfortable 3-0 win over Lazio.

FOR – Serhou Guirassy (Rennes)

It would be harsh to miss out on proceedings when you’ve secured a hat-trick, so Serhou Guirassy is the second Rennes man to make this XI. In fact, Martin Terrier could count himself unlucky to miss out, as he scored two himself.

FOR – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

Similarly, Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres failed to make the cut despite helping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tear Real Madrid apart. New at the Nou Camp, he pipped his strike partners by netting twice and assisting one other. A fantastic, emphatic win to escalate Xavi’s great homecoming.

