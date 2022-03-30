178
Podcast March 30

Scoutcast: FPL managers face a mixed set of Double Gameweeks

178 Comments
Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 31 and beyond.

With relegation-threatened Burnley and Everton playing twice over the next week, FPL managers are bracing themselves for arguably the worst Double Gameweek they have faced in recent memory.

Our Scoutcast trio consider the long-term prospects of loading up on the likes of Clarets striker Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) and Toffees defender Mason Holgate (£4.2m).

They look at the best options and wonder whether Burnley’s statistically best asset Dwight McNeil (£5.6m) will really interest many FPL managers.

Meanwhile, there are far better Double Gameweeks on the horizon, featuring assets with significant points potential. The crew delve into the possible permutations ahead, with a close eye on when the likes of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) will play twice in a Gameweek.

Joe unleashes a flurry of statistics for those looking to deploy a chip in Double Gameweek 33, which looks to be among several pivotal Gameweeks ahead.

Elsewhere, Seb makes Andy “laugh like a teenager”, with his startling comments on City star Phil Foden (£7.8m).

There is the community team’s latest travails to consider, Gameweek 30’s poor scores to rake over and crucially the Scoutcasters’ captaincy and transfer plans for the weekend to reveal.

With Liverpool’s injured defender Trent Alexander Arnold (£8.4m) set to miss a Gameweek or two, could risk-takers prosper by removing him until he returns? Joe, Seb and Andy ponder this classic dullard-versus-maverick decision, which could make or break FPL managers’ season.

This latest show, which was streamed live on the evening of Tuesday 29 March is once again slightly different, with Andy and his Yeovil internet kindly taking on hosting duties while Joe updates his tech.

There’s also time for some quick-fire questions at the end of his mammoth episode to help FPL managers recover from the international break and return to team tweaking and captain calls.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. LeytonOrient
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Any updates on Ramsdale?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not yet, could be out for a couple of weeks with hip injury but I'm hoping he is fit for Monday night

      Open Controls
    2. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Poor mans Vigouroux

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Nothing new so far.

      Open Controls
  2. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Maybe Ziyech is the Chelsea mid to get. Mount/Havertz might be taken off early or rested for UCL.

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yeah maybe, although Havertz and Mount are more likely to do well when they play so I would be choosing one of those two

      Open Controls
  3. jimmy6363
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Worth bringing in Weghorst for -4 when I could play Doherty and Che Adams instead (I'd have to bench one of them if I played Weghorst)?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      I think I’d probably just play 1 of those 2, both with a decent enough fixture

      Open Controls
    2. LeytonOrient
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Weghorst not worth a hit

      Open Controls
    3. VIVA_RONALDO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Would play Adamas and Doherty even if I had Weg

      Open Controls
    4. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      I had the same predicament, although I did bring Weghorst in for free. Why do we put ourselves through this 😀

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Have FH, WC and BB - any recommendation regarding the strategy? FH GW33?

    Ramsdale/Foster
    TAA/Cancelo/VVD/Doherty/Jonny
    Salah/Saka/Kulu/Martinelli/Ramsey
    Kane/Jim/Broja

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Team is similar to mine and I'm going to FH33 and WC34 to BB in 36.

      Trent to James or Robbo this week and get him back on WC

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        FH33 sounds reasonable so may target GWs 31 and 32, just the thing is with that team GW32 ain't looking great for points tbh

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Maybe Jim Ramsdale to Weghorst Mendy -4?

      Open Controls
  5. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which move (already have Robertson and only 1 FH left)

    A. TAA Kilman and Jimenez to Cancelo RJames and Weghorst for -4 (bench Tierney, Broja, Amartey)

    B. Kilman and Jimenez to Gelhardt and Cancelo. Keep TAA through injuries (bench Gelhardt, Amartey, TAA)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Playing TAA. Who should be the first bench:

    A) Gelhardt
    B) Ramsey
    C) Davies

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. XABI 15
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      he wont start, but Ramsey out of those

      Open Controls
  7. XABI 15
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Rephrasing my previous post.

    Of 4.4 and under defenders who do you prefer:
    1. Burn
    2. Schar
    3.Roberts
    4. other

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  8. TopBinFC
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Is TAA 100% out? Why is everyone selling, surely wait til presser.

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        he almost certainly wont play this week. Liverpool can win without him.

        They have a huge double CL QF, FA cup semi and game vs Man City in league (in next 2 weeks), would be a total shock to see him play.

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Probably was never injured in the first place

          Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        The rush to sell is a little puzzling but I agree with the above it’s unlikely he plays the next game

        Seems strange to sell when he could be back the game after, he’s literally missing 1 game

        Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Any ideas on what to do here? Have WC; FH, BB. Probably will not FH in 33 (5 or 6 doublers)

      Sanchez
      Cancelo, Digne, Doherty, Livra
      Salah, Son, Foden, Saka
      Watkins, Broja

      Foster, TAA, Willock, Dennis
      3.0 itb, 1ft

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        I would be tempted to WC this GW

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      I am feeling low today guys

      I don't even feel like tinkering with my team

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Same mood since last couple of years 😀

        Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        What's got you down Spud?

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          This and that mate

          I just sold digne and feeling better now. 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            That's the spirit!

            Open Controls
      3. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        That's OK mate, we all have days/weeks like that.

        Anything else you wanna chat about besides FPL?

        Open Controls
    • boombaba
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Would you sell Coutinho for Havertz/Maddison or is he worth keeping?

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Did he play with Brazil? Not sure he'll even play this GW if he's back late

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Played an hour.

          Thinking Havertz but he could also be rested vs Brentford at home and tricky games coming up.

          Maddy is a shout in prep for the DGW but gets rotated and they are in Europe comp still....

          Open Controls
    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC team? Plan is to BB33, FH36

      Pope Schmeichel
      Robbo Cancelo James White Schar
      Salah Saka Havertz Foden Fraser
      Kane Weghorst Cucho

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Few too many sad mid range options in mid/up top for me, I think post BB you'll be looking to downgrade Weg/Cucho/Fraser v quickly but I can see the logic

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Decent.

        Open Controls
    • Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Does this need a WC, or can it be fixed with a couple of hits? Can do Trent Jimenez to Robbo Kane (-4)… 1FT 4.3m ITB

      Ramsdale* (Foster)
      TAA Cancelo Lamptey Livramento (Digne)
      Salah Foden Saka (Bowen* Moura)
      Jimenez** Dennis Broja

      Any thoughts appreciated x

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Couple hits fine, like your moves too

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        I'd WC with that team.

        There's a lot of dross that needs moving like Digne, Moura, Bowen, Dennis, Jimenez. Now that TAA is out you're just patching over a dying team. Just do it.

        Open Controls
    • ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Leaning towards C, but thoughts welcome:

      A) Trent to Cancelo, start Saiss GW31
      B) Saiss to James, start Broja GW31
      C) Saiss/Ramsey to Cancelo/Gordon -4, start Gordon GW31

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    • G Banger
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Dier + Jiminez => Robertson + Cucho leaves me with:

      Sa (Dubravka)
      White Rudi Robbo Cancelo (TAA)
      Martinelli Raph Salah Kulu (Willock)
      Kane Broja (Cucho)

      a) Go for it
      b) Too weak up front

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Which option do you like the most?

      A) Watkins > Laca
      B) TAA > Robbo
      C) Digne > Robbo
      D) Watkins, TAA > Kane, Matip (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    • hogree
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Current state of affairs - WC and BB to go.

      Sa - Steele
      Robbo - TAA - Cancelo - Doherty - Dalot
      Kulu - Saka - Salah - Coutinho - Willock
      Laca - Watkins - Toney

      Thoughts on:
      Watkins + TAA + Coutinho --> Kane + James + Delph (-8 - exact money)

      GW34 Wildcard
      GW36 Bench Boost

      Bit lost on this gameweek, ngl. Appreciate any thoughts

      Open Controls
    • El_Gigante
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      A. Jimenez > DCL / Rodrigo or further downgrade
      B. Jimenez, Foden > Lacazette, Benrahma (-4)
      C. Jimenez, Son > Kane, Benrahma (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        C because Kane

        You don't want DCL, trust me..

        Open Controls
    • McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bench one;

      A) Coutinho
      B) Barnes
      C) Saka

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Barnes this week

        Open Controls
    • unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Morning folks, what moves would you recommend here with 2FT?

      Ramsdale -- Dubravska
      Robbo Doc TAA -- Digne Saiss
      Saka Salah Kulu Raph Son
      Laca Jimmy -- Broja

      A: Saiss + Jimmy >> James + Weghorst and bench Taa
      B: Taa + Jimmy >> Cancelo + Weghorst
      C: Saiss + Digne + Jimmy >> Cancelo + Roberts + Weghorst (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Wait for pressers.

        Open Controls
    • cam
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      To replace TAA would you transfer in Robertson or VVD? VVD less likely to be rotated, Robertson could be rotated with Tsimikas due to liverpool playing 8/9 games in April.
      Also VVD as played more minutes and scored more points than Robertson, and also cheaper saving money to replace Jiminez. But who to replace Jiminez?
      Thanks for reading

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Robbo - more attacking threat and in great form.

        There's no one good up front to replace Jiminez so may as well get the cheapest you can, Geldhart, although he won't play 90 much

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        I would still go for Robertson.

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Robbo. They won't rest while they still have a shot at winning everything. Robbo also in great form.

        Open Controls
      4. cam
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks everyone Robertson it will be

        Open Controls
    • Colby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Morning everyone.
      Thank heavens the international break is nearly over!!!

      Can I have your thoughts on these transfers please?

      Sa - Pope
      Raphinha - Sancho
      Jimenez - Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Interesting moves. Why Sancho?

        Open Controls
        1. Colby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Morning Nights Template. I like the look of United’s upcoming fixtures bar the Liverpool away game. They have the fixtures to challenge for that 4th place in the league and Sancho has been matching Bruno’s output for a good few weeks now. He has low ownership too, doesn’t cost as much as Bruno and Ronaldo who I wouldn’t risk captaining in 33.

          Open Controls
      2. G Banger
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Not keen on the first two, as don't see much of an upside.

        Bottom one is interesting as I am looking for a cheap FWD, but will be play? I am looking at Gelhardt or Cucho

        Open Controls
        1. Colby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          On the football.London website on March 22 they did an article on why Mateta is Viera’s number 1 striker and I do like the look of him. He’s signed a new contract too.

          Open Controls
      3. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Good differentials for the run-in and especially next few gameweeks. Is this - 4 or - 8?

        Open Controls
        1. Colby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          It’s for -4 mate. You’re entirely correct in that the changes are with one eye on coming gameweeks too. I do honestly think that that 4th place spot is up for grabs and that Sancho and Mateta are such an under-the-radar picks. After a difficult season for me personally I’m going to try to enjoy the final stretch and I think these low-owned picks will be exciting to watch.

          Open Controls
    • G Banger
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Ok so I think I've decided what to do, just need an FWD 5.3mil or under and already have Broja:

      a) Cucho
      b) Gelhardt
      c) Other suggestion

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cucho or Mateta.

        Open Controls
    • mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      WC this week or in 34?

      Ramsdale (Foster)
      Robbo, Cancelo, Regulion, Dawson, (Livra)
      Salah, Raphina, Coutinho, Kulu, Saka
      Kane, (Broja), Dennis)

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Save WC for later.

        Open Controls
    • balint84
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      What do you think of Weghorst? Is he the best forward choice this weekend and good for gw33?

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Some would say the best of the worst. I think WW is gonna score at least 2 goals in next 5 games and he's worth a punt.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          I believe 1 goal for him is much more likely than 3.

          Open Controls
    • tim
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Good day,

      1FT what to do?
      Play Cash?

      DDG
      Cancelo Rudi Tierney
      Saka KDB Kulu Brownhill Salah
      Broja Weghorst

      Foster Cash Dennis TAA

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        I am starting Cash over Broja atm.

        Open Controls
    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Reece James is explosive asset and a good one when he starts. But looking at his injury record and minutes during this season, I have started to wonder if selling TAA for him is worth it. He could be easily eased in and used more in other competitions. Tuchel isn't forced to risk him in PL. Therefore I have started to wonder if he is next big fpl trap.

      Open Controls
      1. vova
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        I wouldn't rush to get James in, his minutes will definitely be managed (especially in the league).

        Open Controls
    • vova
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      A) TAA > Cancelo
      B) Jimenez > Weghorst
      C) Both -4 (Broja starts otherwise)

      Open Controls
      1. Froes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I would do both

        Open Controls
    • Froes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Doherty or kulusevski to start ?

      Open Controls

