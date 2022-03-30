Scoutcast: FPL managers face a mixed set of Double Gameweeks

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 31 and beyond.

With relegation-threatened Burnley and Everton playing twice over the next week, FPL managers are bracing themselves for arguably the worst Double Gameweek they have faced in recent memory.

Our Scoutcast trio consider the long-term prospects of loading up on the likes of Clarets striker Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) and Toffees defender Mason Holgate (£4.2m).

They look at the best options and wonder whether Burnley’s statistically best asset Dwight McNeil (£5.6m) will really interest many FPL managers.

Meanwhile, there are far better Double Gameweeks on the horizon, featuring assets with significant points potential. The crew delve into the possible permutations ahead, with a close eye on when the likes of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) will play twice in a Gameweek.

Joe unleashes a flurry of statistics for those looking to deploy a chip in Double Gameweek 33, which looks to be among several pivotal Gameweeks ahead.

Elsewhere, Seb makes Andy “laugh like a teenager”, with his startling comments on City star Phil Foden (£7.8m).

There is the community team’s latest travails to consider, Gameweek 30’s poor scores to rake over and crucially the Scoutcasters’ captaincy and transfer plans for the weekend to reveal.

With Liverpool’s injured defender Trent Alexander Arnold (£8.4m) set to miss a Gameweek or two, could risk-takers prosper by removing him until he returns? Joe, Seb and Andy ponder this classic dullard-versus-maverick decision, which could make or break FPL managers’ season.

This latest show, which was streamed live on the evening of Tuesday 29 March is once again slightly different, with Andy and his Yeovil internet kindly taking on hosting duties while Joe updates his tech.

There’s also time for some quick-fire questions at the end of his mammoth episode to help FPL managers recover from the international break and return to team tweaking and captain calls.

It is also available as a podcast.

