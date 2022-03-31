264
Scout Squad March 31

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Double Gameweek 31

264 Comments
The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 31 are debated by our regular panel.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man squad of Fantasy players with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

Their selections serve as a long list for the Scout Picks, as the players nominated will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.5m) for our final weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

*If you didn’t see it previously, we’ve started doing a ‘bus team’ Scout Picks earlier in the week in order to share our initial selection thoughts with Fantasy managers who perhaps couldn’t be around closer to the deadline – but we’ll still be publishing our final squad as we were before.

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 31

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

264 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Do we think Livra starts?

    Open Controls
  2. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Is Jimi to DCL too risky?

    Open Controls
  3. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    So Trent is back in full training, but only training alone?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I am keeping him

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    GK for GWs31&32?

    Keep Ramsdale with Foster as a backup or use FT to get Pope/Mendy?

    Open Controls
  5. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Can I live without salah until GW33?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Contemplating the same. I'm free hitting 33 and WC 34 so it's just the Watford game that's a concern.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh but means I have to lose son

        Open Controls
    2. Ruth_NZ
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think you can happily go without Salah until GW36. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I think I would be hiding behind my sofa a lot !!

        Open Controls
        1. Ruth_NZ
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Of course. But if you have the balls for it you could well be rewarded.

          Open Controls
  6. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Those wildcarding this week, does no Mee put you off getting Pope or don’t overthink it since post City it’s Everton and Norwich coming up then another double?

    Open Controls

