Champions League April 6

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review and Wednesday preview

179 Comments
UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues this evening, which means a chance for managers to make further changes to their teams.

Here, our European football writer ‘Stats Don’t Lie’ looks back on last night’s matches and previews Wednesday’s action.

For a recap of his captaincy and differential picks for tonight, read this piece.

Four Things We Learned Last Night

Liverpool’s new guard step up

Liverpool took away a 3-1 away victory from the first leg against Benfica, though the scoreline perhaps makes the game seem like it was far more comfortable for the Reds than was actually the case, particularly in the second half. The goals for Liverpool came courtesy of Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, two of whom have been new additions to their squad this season. Konate started the game well, though his second-half howler looked to have given Benfica a way back into the game before Diaz bagged his first Champions League goal for Liverpool. Diaz also provided an assist for Mane’s goal and put in the kind of performance he has been threatening in every appearance for Liverpool so far, culminating in a deserved Man of the Match award.

Benfica play a classic game of two halves

The first half of last night’s game was plain sailing for Liverpool really as they cruised into a 2-0 lead. Benfica looked off the pace, perhaps a little shy, and just couldn’t put a glove on Liverpool. It may have been the case that the 17th-minute goal from Konate in particular ruined any plans they had for the game. In the second half, however, they looked much more threatening, brave and much more like the team that knocked out Ajax in the round of 16 and beat Barcelona 3-0 in the group stage. They put much more pressure on the Liverpool defence and after getting a gift from Konate that led Darwin Nunez to make it 2-1, they should’ve then arguably had a penalty after Virgil van Dijk brought down the Uruguayan in the 66th minute. Benfica now face an uphill task travelling to Anfield if they are to cause one of the bigger upsets in recent UCL history.

Pep never likes to keep it simple

Following a funny press conference where Pep Guardiola joked about his tendency to overthink on big UCL nights, he put out another squad yesterday that made many think “oh dear, he’s doing it again”. Guardiola chose to not use any of Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish or Phil Foden from the start and instead opted to make room for all three of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in the side. The end result was a narrow 1-0 victory where Man City were comfortable for most of the game, with De Bruyne once again being the hero for Guardiola’s side as he has been so often in recent weeks. Interestingly, it was Foden who came off the bench to provide the decisive assist, which just reinforced the questions being asked as to why he didn’t start. One thing is for sure, we will never be safe from Pep roulette.

Smash-and-grab strategy lacks execution for Simeone’s Atletico

From the first minutes of last night’s game, it was clear that Atletico Madrid had travelled to the Etihad with the aim of securing a draw and trying to steal a victory if the opportunity presented itself. Diego Simeone has shown many times that his side are happy to sit back and soak up the pressure waiting for a counter-attack opportunity. They played large parts of the game with two banks of five and lacked any endeavour going forward, as evidenced by their tally of zero shots the whole game. Their best opportunity perhaps came early in the second half when a mix up at a Manchester City corner led to Antoine Griezmann breaking on the counter but Gundogan did just enough to deny him a clear one-on-one opportunity versus Ederson. Atletico have now left themselves with a challenge when they take on Manchester City at the Wanda Metropolitano next Wednesday, where they will have to be a bit more adventurous.

What can we expect on Wednesday Evening?

Emery’s Villarreal face their toughest challenge in years

Bouncing back from successive league defeats is never an easy task. Doing so against probably the best attacking side in Europe at the moment in a Champions League quarter-final is all the more difficult. Yet in Unai Emery, Villarreal have a coach with tremendous European pedigree who has won the most Europa League titles by any manager (four). He has also said that the league is the priority for his side and their current UCL achievements are a bonus, clearly aiming to instil some energy and freedom in his side ahead of this match-up.

Bayern will have to live up to the “favourites” tag

Julian Nagelsmann has challenged his side to live up to the title of favourites against a side that Bayern cannot risk underestimating. He also admitted that there is much more pressure on the result for his club than their opponents but believes his team are more than capable of coping with that pressure. The biggest question will perhaps be who will line up from the start for Bayern, with a plethora of in-form attacking options at Nagelsmann’s disposal and many more players fit and available than has been the case in recent months. Whoever starts, you can be sure that Bayern will look to take the game to Villarreal and they will hope to give another masterclass in attacking football.

Chelsea need crowd support in tough tie

Thomas Tuchel admitted in his pre-match press conference that both the crowd and his players were flat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and that a strong performance from the home support could make all the difference. Chelsea start with a home leg and Tuchel emphasised that it is important that his team can light a spark in this game which they can carry into what will likely be an even more difficult away game in Madrid next week. He also downplayed any comparison to last season’s semi-final tie between the two sides, saying that this quarter-final will be a new challenge against one of the most underrated players in the world in Karim Benzema.

New year, New Madrid

Real Madrid will be looking to make good on the painful semi-final exit against Chelsea last season and that starts at the Bridge tonight. This feels like a completely different side to the one that played those semi-final matches last year. This year, Real Madrid have transformed into a frightening attacking side with their Batman in Karim Benzema being effectively supported by his Robin (Vinicius Jr). Those two will be the key as Real Madrid search for a win against the Londoners, and form would certainly suggest that they will prove nigh-on impossible to stop. Much will also depend on whether Carlo Ancelotti will be able to take to the touchline for this match, with the Italian testing positive for COVID last week and needing a negative PCR before he is able to travel. His potential absence will be just one of the challenges that Real Madrid will have to overcome tonight.

Stats Don\'t Lie Team: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/397/history FCB Winner - Team IHOP. Pundits Playoff Winner - UJFC. Twitter: @Stats_D0nt_Lie”

179 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Roll transfer??

    Foster
    TAA Burn White Roberts Doherty
    Salah Son Willock
    Kane Weghorst

    Forster JWP Ramsey Broja

    2.4m itb, 1FT, BB and FH left

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Folks. Is Iheanacho a good option ?

    I need to get rid of one of Jimmy or Broja and don’t see a better option.

    Would also love some Leicester coverage

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Vardy is lurking Rodgers is keeping hush on a return for a reason

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      I’d go with Pukki or Mateta and bank the change to spend elsewhere.

      Leicester mids is where it’s at

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Vardy could be a threat as he is surely due back anytime now

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I'm happily retired from the forward market for the season, but if I weren't I'd jump on Iheanacho for sure given the dearth of other mid pricers

      Open Controls
    5. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sounded to me that Vardy will be out for a while. Having a Leicester mid is pointless, as every one and each will have onem you need either 2 mids, bit there is no room for that imo or you need something Else. Nacho could be a decent pick.

      Open Controls
  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    If you only had a FH and BB left, when would you play them and who is the best DGW33 DF replacement for Kilman

    Rest of Team

    Ramsdale Dubravka

    Rudiger Doherty White Keane xxxxxxxx

    Ramsey Saka Salah Kulveski Barnes

    Kane Dennis Weghorst

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    4.4ITB 1FT BB and FH left

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Would play BB33 and get Livramento for Kilman

      Open Controls
  4. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    save or Tierney out & Bench Hwang?

    Dubravka
    Cancelo Robbo James Doherty
    Salah Son Saka Martinelli
    Kane Hwang

    Sa Ramsey Tierney* Broja*

    0.2m itb, 1ft

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save. Nice team. Captain Kane!

      Open Controls
  5. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    37 mins ago

    Sa and Richarlison —> Saint max and Schmeichel for the long run?

    Getting Richarlison/Dcl back for GW36

    Open Controls
  6. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    3.8m itb. Mac Allister > Maddison and bench Dennis or play him, roll FT and reasses next week?

    DDG (eve)
    Robbo (mci) James (sou) Targett (WOL)
    Salah (mci) Saka (BHA) Willock (WOL) Fraser (WOL)
    Kane (avl) Weghorst (nor) Dennis (LEE)

    Sanchez Laporte Mac Allister Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Roll and reasses next week. Id play Dennis this week he could grab a goal against Leeds

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Just worried he won’t start after benching vs pool x

        Open Controls
        1. SonnyPikey
            10 mins ago

            He will. was tactical v pool

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Tactical how?

              Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      1FT, 1.8 ITB -

      Pope - Bachmann
      TAA - Cancelo - Coady - White - Livramento
      Salah - Saka - Raphinha - Kulusevski - Douglas Luiz
      Kane - Antonio - Toney

      Got FH, WC & BB left, I can get 6 doubles with my FT or 7 doubles in GW33 with a -4, would you FH in GW33 or GW37?

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      What should I be looking to do with this lot long term? 1Ft 0.2 ITB
      Pope
      James Doherty Cancelo Robertson (Livra)
      Salah Sancho Gray Saka (Ramsey)
      Kane DCL (Broja)

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        De-Everton-ise

        Open Controls
    4. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Can anyone please confirm what website andy uses for his team planning? Thanks guys

      Open Controls
    5. hustler7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Which do you prefer for DGW33:

      A) Castange/other LEI defender & Bruno
      B) Maddison & Sancho

      Open Controls
    6. Hazardous1983
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      still got tierney jiminez aitnouri and broja who to get rid of this week and for whom

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I'm looking at Matip/Mitchell (or possibly Schär/Fofana) as Tierney replacements. Keeping Broja. Iheanacho might be a good Jimenez replacement

        Open Controls
    7. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA, James, Cancelo
      Salah, Son, Coutinho, Raphina, Martinelli
      Cucho, Kane

      Foster, Doherty, Livramento, Broja

      Would you make any changes for GW32? Have 1 FT

      0.2 in the bank

      Open Controls
    8. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Current back line
      Rudiger, James, Cancelo, TAA, Robertson

      One needs move to Doherty to free some money up for midfield.
      Who goes?

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Rudiger (although he is the cheapest), if not enough then go all out and bin TAA

        Open Controls
    9. Hazardous1983
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      which 2 to bench, rudiger james doherty taa

      Open Controls
    10. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA, James, Cancelo
      Salah, Raph, Saka, Coutinho, Willock
      Kane, Weg

      Foster, Dier, Livra, Broja

      1FT. 1.9 ITB. FH next week so want to use the transfer…Willock - Kulu?

      Open Controls
    11. User Unknown
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      What's the benefit to WC34 rather than WC35? Just the chance to stock up on City players?

      Open Controls
    12. Openboxman
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Right, I've got WC and 2x FH to use.

      What the hell do I do.

      Ramsdale
      TAA - Rudiger - Concelo
      Salah - saka - coutiniho - raph - kulu
      Kane - weggy

      Dubrovka - Doherty - broja - coady

      Open Controls
    13. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any better FH36 drafts than this one?

      Mendy
      TAA Robbo Cancelo James Laporte
      Salah Mahrez Havertz Maddison
      Vardy

      Fodder

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thats still miles off

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.