Scout Notes April 8

Wood on target as Newcastle prepare for FPL Double Gameweek 33

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website (which now has a new look!), and our own Premium Members Area.

WOOD NETS WINNER

Chris Wood (£6.7m) netted his second Premier League goal for Newcastle on Friday, both of which have arrived in his last five matches.

After a slow start to his Tyneside career, the New Zealander is starting to settle ahead of Double Gameweek 33, which sees Eddie Howe’s side face back-to-back home clashes against Leicester and Crystal Palace.

And Howe’s home record has been very good, too.

In fact, the Magpies have now won four matches in a row at St James’ Park, while Manchester City are the only team to take all three points since he took charge.

In a match low on quality, Wood had a goal disallowed by VAR before his second-half penalty secured the points, although it was arguably team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) who was the livelier of the two forwards.

Lining up on the left of Newcastle’s front three, the Frenchman had plenty of chances to affect the game, as he racked up four goal attempts, three shots in the box and 34 final-third touches, all match-leading totals.

“He’s needed the two games he had. He gave everything for the team. The move for the penalty was really good and he had a few chances today. He didn’t take those chances but it was great to see.” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin

“He’s a goalscorer. He wants to score. I trust my players and if they want the penalties then they get it. He wants that responsibility. If you come to this club you need broad shoulders and he has that.” – Eddie Howe on Chris Wood

Newcastle have struggled to score goals from open play of late, but at the same time, they have been clinical from set play situations. In fact, eight of the Magpies last 12 goals have arrived from dead balls, whether it is penalties, corners or free-kicks.

Following tonight’s clean sheet, which notably saw Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) collect bonus points, Newcastle have now conceded 13 goals in their last 12 outings, and five of those arrived in the heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 31, highlighting the defensive improvements made under Howe.

FRASER INJURY LATEST

Newcastle were hit with an early blow against Wolves after Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) limped off after just 13 minutes at St James’ Park.

The Scot chased down a ball in the early stages but pulled up with a hamstring injury.

Despite initially trying to carry on, he then went down again and was eventually replaced by Miguel Almiron (£5.0m), who only recently returned to fitness himself.

Eddie Howe confirmed after the match that it was a hamstring injury, although he was unsure how serious it is and that he will be assessed ahead of next weekend’s match against Leicester.

BLUNT WOLVES

Following tonight’s defeat to nil, Wolves have now managed just one goal in their last three away matches.

Against Newcastle, they were missing the influential Daniel Podence (£5.5m) through a foot injury and struggled without him, as they could only muster five shots which carried an xG value of 0.29.

Above: Wolves shot map v Newcastle in Gameweek 32

However, on a more positive note, they can at least now welcome back Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) following suspension, which is important given that Fabio Silva (£5.6m) has struggled to make much of an impact in the Mexicans absence.

Bruno Lage also sounded optimistic regarding Podence and Leander Dendoncker’s (£4.7m) availability, with the latter also missing out tonight through illness.

“We don’t have a match in the next week but in the couple of weeks we have in front of us they will be ready to return to training with the team.” – Bruno Lage on Daniel Podence and Leander Dendoncker

As alluded to above, Wolves face a blank in Gameweek 33 thanks to their game with Man City being postponed because of the latter’s involvement in the FA Cup.

A trip to Burnley and a home game with Brighton follows, before a tough May schedule which sees them up against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Cundle, Moutinho, Marcal (Ait-Nouri 86), Trincao (Campbell 78), Hwang (Neto 78), Silva

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Buuurnnnn!

    Open Controls
  2. Smokey_Lowkey
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    FH33 draft v1.0:

    Dubravka
    White Cancelo Schar Justin
    Saka Maddison Son Bruno
    Kane Ronaldo

    Foster Broja Livra Brownhill

    0.3 ITB. Any glaring weakness?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      No Weghorst

      Open Controls
      1. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Isnt that a strength??

        Open Controls
  3. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    What Leicester players do we think play both games in 33?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      The GK.
      Really need to see the next 2 lineups to have an idea.

      Open Controls
    2. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maddi
      Kasper
      Nacho

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hoping Maddy, Castagne and Nacho

      Open Controls
  4. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    why is fpl so addictive?

    I think because of the competitive nature it draws out of players to reach for that top10k that is so heralded.
    Obviously ignoring the more conscious reasons such as a dopamine hit from a goal by your player.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Provides mild relief from the great cosmic boredom.

      Open Controls
    2. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bragging rights amongst friends and family is my biggest pull.

      Open Controls
  5. KeanosMagic
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Hello, would you do any of these moves?

      Pope to Schmeichel / Dubravka
      Saka to Barnes
      Kulu to Madisson (have Son).

      The first 1 would fund either 2 or 3 (or both)

      Open Controls
      1. redsallstars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I would do 1 and 3. Schm and mad. Lei great fixtures and plenty of doubles. Keep saka for now, double coming up

        Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      LMS Overall Ranks (133 teams)

      Highest ranked = 19th
      Lowest ranked = 199,992nd

      Exactly 50 are in the top 10K.

      Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Would you BB this: Sanchez, Dalot, Rudiger, Dennis

      Or save for 36?

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        dennis may have lost his starting spot

        Open Controls
    • Fintroy
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Apart from King, one of the pleasurable transfers outs ever......Moutinho....utter 2 ( or 1) point donkey

      Open Controls
    • VaVaVoom14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Who scores more points from now till the end of the season:

      A) Robertson Foden Salah
      B) Trent Jota Kdb

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        tough because hard to predict how much jota will play, leaning towards A

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        i think exactly the same.
        but Jota won't play some and so you'll get some bench points if you guess right.

        which is cheaper?

        Open Controls
    • putana
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      is this worth a bench boost or wait for 36?

      foster (brentford), kulu (brighton), cucho(brentford), gordon (leic)

      Open Controls
    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I miss owning Wood.

      Held him GW15-29. Not even one PK

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Geez, that's a heck of a long time!!

        Open Controls
        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Lot of viagra to hold wood for 14 weeks

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Seriously I didn't know what happened. Maybe always a bigger fish to fry. But he gave me one massive green arrow the one time he scored when I owned him for 15 GWs! Lol

          Open Controls
    • George Agdgdgwngo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Kane or nacho for dgw 33

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Kane

        Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit here?

      Dubravka*
      TAA, Robertson, James, Schar*
      Salah, Sancho*, Saka*, Martinelli*, Kulusevski
      Kane

      Sa, Broja*, Alonso, Greenwood.
      0 ft. 0.8itb

      Not sure on starting Broja over anyone just yet.
      (This is after Foster > Dubravka - which gives a nice rotation with Sa for rest of the season)

      Kane + Kulusevski > Iheanacho + Fernandes / Ronaldo + Barnes (-8) ???
      Seems too risky to me. I don't like any of them long term.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Looks good enough for dgw33.

        Not liking any of your proposed moves. Maybe Alonso to an Arsenal defender (Gabriel?) but even that is not really a good one

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Yeah - he's slated to become Laporte/Cancelo for gw34 (downgrade Sancho). A mid-move to Gabriel could work.

          I could bench James and guess he's rested if there's europe/cup fixtures to worry about (i can't remember)

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            You need Cancelo sooner or later so better hold your fire bud

            Open Controls
    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Should I BB in GW33 or 37?

      A. BB33: Schmeichel (new, eve), Schar (LEI, CRY), Martinelli/Ode (sou, che) Mateta (new)

      B. BB37: Schmiechel (wat, che), Mitchell (avl, eve), Gordon (BRE, CRY), Mateta (avl, eve)

      If I do B (BB37), my bench this week will be Schmeichel, Mateta, Gordon, Robbo/James (playing Schar)

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        A for me.

        Leicester fixtures are a wash.
        Schar > Mitchell (home v away)
        Arsenal >>>>>> Everton regardless of fixtures
        Mateta is worse 1 fixture.

        The upside is not having to care about your bench again - so if a random injury happens you're not scrambling.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Thanks Jimmy.

          I like your upside point. Yeah I WCed 31 with a view BB33, plus leaving a slot and money itb for an Arsenal mid as Gordon replacement, but DGW37 announcement made me overthinking.

          Now gonna use my 2 FTs to replace Raph & Gordon with DGWers, possibly Barnes and Gabby.

          Still hurting from losing Son and Doherty from WC31.. to get Salah Mahrez and James.

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        No major qualms with your bench for 33, which makes the BB37 plan look feasible. Assume playing keeper is Dubravka or another DGW-er?

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Pope lol

          Team for 33 atm with 2 FTs & 1.1 itb

          Pope
          Robbo Cancelo James
          Salah Saka Mahrez Raph*
          Kane Weghorst

          (Kasper Schar Gordon Mateta)

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            I'd BB next week Nabil, thats a nice set up and if no injuries that is good to go

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Thanks man.. yeah that's the whole plan. Actually planned for Gordon to Fraser but now must choose between Gabby or Ode.

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                id probably do Gordon to Martinelli and Raph to Maddiosn. I am not sure if you have a WC but Mahrez to Sancho for a -4 if you did?

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  0.1 short of that move 🙁

                  Cannot afford Mahrez to Sancho unless I opt for Barnes instead of Maddison. You got me thinking, cheers!

                  Open Controls
    • FPL_ Ups_Down
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Would you do Rahpinha to Maddison or Barns for -4 for rest of the season ?

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I'm doing it for free. Would take a hit yes

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_ Ups_Down
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Thanks NABIL. Who would you Go for Maddison or Barnes ?
          I have exact money for Maddison.
          At the moment leaning towards Mad

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Mads all day long

            Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Perhaps Maddison edges it because his game is FPL friendly and more explosive. But suspect his minutes are going to managed more than Barnes.

            Barnes is still a good pick since his playing further forward, taking more shots and always end the season well. It's 50/50 call for me.

            Fwiw I'm probably going to do Raph to Barnes to allow me to get Gabby or Ode for Gordon

            Open Controls
    • Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Started Foster ahead of Sa by "accident". Hope 3 points won't be something I'll want come the GW's end.

      Open Controls
    • L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      GW33 BB, Y/N? (Still have WC, FH)

      Foster-Doherty-Kulu-Havertz (all @ home)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        WC then BB

        Open Controls
        1. L S P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          It’ll feel good to concentrate on my 11 from here on out. Don’t know if I want to carry 15 players until 36/37

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            33 mins ago

            Yeah WC then BB is kinda overrated but you don't really need like 15 DGWers, maybe 9 or 10 will do.

            Obviously you can carry 15 players if those on bench are Collins/Roberts, Gordon, Mateta or Cucho.. all have doubles 36/37 and provide good cover if your XI went AWOL

            Open Controls
            1. L S P
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              28 mins ago

              Foster aside, my bench is a much higher quality of teams than that tho

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                Yeah your bench is quality. Obviously nothing wrong playing BB with that bench. Just the thought of having two bites at the cherry. GL

                Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Do they double?

        Open Controls
        1. L S P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          SGWers

          Open Controls
    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Well in Hindsight may have got it wrong but we will see.

      Was going Tierney to Schar but went James instead.

      WC in -4

      If I did the former I could have done VDD to Burn and Raph to Fernandes (-4) with Salah against Utd.

      Now it just has to be Raph to Maddison

      Mind you I am not sure Newcastle will keep two clean sheets against Leicester and Palace

      Who knows we will wait and see 🙂

      Open Controls
    • banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      One chip left : 1 FH.
      Good to use it this week with the following team?

      Ramsdale²
      TAA | Robertson | Cancelo | James | Doherty
      Salah | Mahrez | Son | Saka²
      Broja²
      (Foster | Kulusevski | Mateta | Dennis)

      I am overthinking that this team of 8 SGWers has favorable fixtures and might actually return some good points.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        No Mahrez to Sancho/Maddison is fine

        Open Controls
    • Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      What's considered the best chip strategy for the rest of the season for the FH, BB and WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        There is no 'best' without hindsight. FH33, WC 34/35, BB36 makes sense. Or move FH to 37.
        Not sure FH is needed in 36, unless you're shifting Spurs players for 1 week only.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I WCed in 31 with the intention to BB33 and FH36.

          Small advantage for me is to replace Kane who's having poor DGW in 36 and use the money to load up on City or Chelsea assets

          Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        For my team it is WC34, BB36, and FH37. If Man City moved into 37 Oh my days

        Open Controls
      3. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        It depends

        Open Controls
    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      So Schar scored a goal and got a CS when I benched him.

      Surely he'll get nothing when I finally start him.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Well in Hindsight may have got it wrong but we will see.

        Was going Tierney to Schar but went James instead.

        WC in -4

        If I did the former I could have done VDD to Burn and Raph to Fernandes (-4) with Salah against Utd.

        Now it just has to be Raph to Maddison

        Mind you I am not sure Newcastle will keep two clean sheets against Leicester and Palace, but they could

        Who knows we will wait and see

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          WC34

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          James is an obviously good move. Yeah no guarantee Schar can produce in dgw33 but there are grounds to be optimistic 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Schar has 3 home games then Norwich.

          Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      BB this or not:
      Sanchez*, Dalot*, Rudiger, Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        I wouldn't

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Would you play Dalot over any of these singlers: Doherty, TAA, Son, Salad?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        55 mins ago

        No. In the case of the last 3 - please God, no.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          52 mins ago

          If you could please confirm you’re not going to play Dalot over Salah that’d be great btw as I’m a touch invested in this now

          Open Controls
          1. Ruinenlust
            • 4 Years
            31 mins ago

            Salad has been terrible lately

            Open Controls
            1. FredUpAlready
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              And Dalot is in his peak right?

              Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Best Arsenal midfielder bar Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        38 mins ago

        Options are Odegaard, Martinelli and ESR. Odegaard is most nailed, Martinelli’s the one you’d want assuming equal game time

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Martinelli

        Open Controls
    • RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      49 mins ago

      If you’re barely inside top 1k and only have a FH chip left, no chance if winning now right?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Winning what?

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Peak humblebrag

        Open Controls
      3. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Humility contests?

        No chance.

        Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Will Willock be fit for double?

      Open Controls
    • FCSB
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Ramsdale*
      TAA Rudiger Doherty
      Salah Saka* Barnes*
      Kane Weghorst* Broja*

      Dubravka Raphinha Saiss Kilman Coutinho

      2FT, 1.1itb

      1. Saiss Raphinha >> Cancelo Martinelli
      2. Saiss Raphinha >> Schar Maddison (then Kilman >> Laporte GW34)
      3. Saiss Kilman Raphinha >> Cancelo Schar Martinelli* [-4] (benching headache)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Risers: Kane (12.6) Iheanacho (7.1) Rüdiger (6.2) Eriksen (5.6) Gabriel (5.4) Schär (4.4)

      Fallers: Salah (13.2) Coutinho (7.2) Bernardo (7.0) Adams (6.8) Lookman (5.9) Willock (5.6) King (5.6) Mac Allister (5.1) Digne (5.0) Tierney (5.0) Cucurella (4.9) Arrizabalaga (4.5) Livramento (4.3)

      Open Controls
    • FCSB
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who to hold onto post GW33:

      1. Coutinho
      2. Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        1 of cos

        Open Controls

