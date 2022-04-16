60
Scout Notes April 16

The Lacazette latest and the good and bad of Man Utd ahead of mooted Double Gameweek 34

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s four Gameweek 33 fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

We’ll be reacting to the FA Cup semi-finals in a separate piece.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website (which now has a new look!), and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

1

INJURIES AND BANS

Saka’s goal contributions, Lacazette’s creativity, Watford’s home form: FPL notes 2

Absent from training this week because of what Mikel Arteta said were “personal reasons”, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) was not part of the Arsenal squad that was defeated by Southampton on Saturday.

Local reporters had suggested the striker had been ill, and Arteta seemed to confirm that Covid was the cause of his no-show on Saturday.

It will depend whether he’s negative and whether he is feeling better and if his symptoms have gone and if he’s available to play.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Lacazette might return to action this week

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m) both made their respective sides’ benches after being doubts for the FA Cup semi-final Wembley but Kyle Walker (£5.4m) failed to recover from a twisted ankle. Again, we’ll have more reaction to that five-goal thriller in the coming days.

Most of the fresh injury news came from the visitors’ camp at Vicarage Road.

Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) was substituted against Watford due to a hamstring injury, while Sergi Canos (£5.5m) missed today’s game with a hamstring issue too and might be out for a “few weeks.” Zanka (£4.5m) has an unspecified muscle problem, meanwhile.

FPL TALKING POINTS

ATTACK THE UNITED DEFENCE

Manchester United’s latest dismal defensive performance, in which they almost contrived to lose to the division’s lowest scorers and 20th-place club, will have been viewed keenly by owners of Liverpool and Arsenal’s attacking assets ahead of forthcoming league fixtures over the next week.

The Red Devils could also face Chelsea in a Double Gameweek 34, a scenario that will be confirmed if the Blues win their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Norwich racked up the highest expected goals (xG) tally from open play on Saturday (see above), and when Ralf Rangnick is heralding the display of David de Gea (£5.1m) against a side that had previously scored just eight goals on the road in the whole of 2021/22, you know something’s wrong.

“The 2-0 lead should have made life easier but we didn’t defend well. David de Gea kept us in the game.

“It was highly important we won the goal but the way we played was not good enough. It is a question of intensity and physicality.” – Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick of course won’t go again with Paul Pogba (£7.4m) as his sole holding midfielder as he did against Norwich but on Saturday’s evidence and all that came before it, the ‘MUN’ on the Season Ticker should be dark blue from an attacking perspective.

BATTLING BRIGHTON

The division’s highest scorers in 2022, Tottenham Hotspur, failed to register a single shot on target, let alone a goal, in the lunchtime kick-off.

This was Harry Kane‘s (£12.6m) first blank since Gameweek 26 and it’s not often we have seen Son Heung-min (£11.1m) nullified to the point of him being taken off, as happened on Saturday lunchtime.

Albion have arrested their winless run with back-to-back wins in north London and it’s coincided with formation and personnel changes; the midfielder-packed 3-5-2 set-up has made the Seagulls a lot more solid-looking – when Enock Mwepu (£5.9m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.1m) are your starting ‘strikers’, the object of the game seems to be control and containment – and they suffocated Spurs in the same manner they did Arsenal a week earlier.

They’re not going to be key targets for FPL managers but it’s worth factoring in their solidity if your player is set to come up against Graham Potter’s troops in the week to come.

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) may have turned managers’ heads with back-to-back goals but a word of caution: he’s effectively playing as a left wing-back in this system and his strikes in Gameweeks 32/33 came from his only two efforts in the opposition area.

IN-FORM BRENTFORD UP NEXT FOR SPURS

We can allow Spurs players to have an off-day after their recent heroics but it might not be too easy for Kane and co in Gameweek 34 either, with opponents Brentford sitting pretty in third in the six-match form table.

Only five goals have been conceded by Thomas Frank’s side in that time (the joint-third lowest), while 14 have been scored at the other end of the pitch (the fourth-highest). The Bees fare well for expected goals figures over that period, too, so the results haven’t been a total fluke.

Christian Eriksen (£5.6m) now has three attacking returns in his last four starts, and Brentford’s reliance on dead-ball situations – over half of their xG over the last six matches comes from set plays and penalties – does give him that extra bit of appeal.

RONALDO CLOUDING THE PREMIUM PICTURE?
The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 3

Had Manchester United not had a Double Gameweek, chances are that we wouldn’t have taken a second look at many of their FPL players.

But here we are halfway through one double and potentially on the cusp of another for the Red Devils.

Much of the premium player talk in FPL has been over which combination of Spurs, Man City and Liverpool heavy-hitters to go for but Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) also has to be in the conversation, if only for the prospective Double Gameweek 34.

He’s actually beating Kane (43) for FPL points over his last six matches (46), and trumping every other £10.0m+ asset for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) in that time:

Yes, his latest hat-trick was ‘only’ against Norwich. But he delivered on a bigger stage against Spurs recently and he’ll be encountering a depleted Arsenal at a potentially good time next Saturday.

He’s certainly looking better on the eye than Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), who is going through a bit of a poor run of performances at present – albeit while still registering good enough xGI figures to feature in the table above.

It’s interesting to see Teemu Pukki‘s (£5.9m) name up there in the above image, too. His goal and assist at Old Trafford made it six returns in as many matches, and he’s posting decent numbers on the underlying stats front; a name to add to the watchlist, perhaps, for those FPL managers looking at Bench Boost/cheaper options in Double Gameweek 36.

ABANDON ARSENAL?

It’s now three losses in a row for Arsenal and the love affair with their affordable FPL assets has lost its spark.

In fairness, this defeat owed more to their profligacy than anything else: there were chances galore created by Mikel Arteta’s side and an inspired display by Fraser Forster (£4.4m) between the posts, morsels of encouragement to take into next Saturday’s encounter with that woeful United defence.

“I can’t remember a game where Arsenal has played with this team, where they have created and dominated in a game more and better. But the result is what at the end we need to be where we have to be, and if we are not able to do that we aren’t not going to be there – it’s as simple as that. Because you don’t have enough quality to be there, because we have to win football matches and we have to score more goals, and that’s a problem we have at the moment.” – Mikel Arteta

For FPL managers on the never-ending lookout for a budget forward option, Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) got a start at St Mary’s in Lacazette’s absence – although he did little of real quality to suggest he’ll be a reliable starter for the rest of the season.

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) ought to have scored with the goal gaping, meanwhile, so we sit here writing this knowing that a few millimeters was the difference between an unsettling blank and faith-renewing haul.

The remaining fixtures for the Gunners are OK enough without popping off the page, so there is a valid question to be asked over whether the likes of Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) are still the attractive proposition they once were with a makeshift backline and being short of a striker who can actually convert the many chances created.

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Schmeichel - Pickford
    TAA - Rudiger - Doherty - White - Amartey
    Salah - Saka - Raphinha - Barnes - Kulusevski
    Kane - Lacazette - Cucho

    1 FT and 2.4m in the bank.

    Which Chelsea player to get?

    A. Raphina ➡ Havertz

    Or

    B. Doherty ➡ James

    1. Els365
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        How about both for a hit?

        1. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          No cash

          Open Controls
      • NorCal Villan
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Pandit of Pints 😎

          1. pundit of punts
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            😀

        • Els365
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Or Lacazette to Werner?

            1. pundit of punts
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              BB planned for 36 and Laca is a part of that plan.

        • Els365
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            If Chelsea get a double as expected, is it worth it doing son + fraser > mount + kai?

            Rest of the team is

            Sa (McGovern)
            Stones, Laporte, Trent (Burn, Davies)
            Fraser, Salah (c), son, barnes, saka
            Toney, Kane (broja)

            Thoughts on captaincy too? Stick with salah or go one of the Chelsea assets?

          • Flynny
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Hi....if Chelsea get a double how does this sound?

            Vvd and maddison to James and Mount - 4

            Thanks

            Dubravka (sa)
            Taa cancelo rudiger ( vvd schar )
            Salah saka kulu maddison (Ramsey)
            Kane Wood broja.

            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              just now

              So before transfers you are benching VVD (EVE) and Schar (nor) but fielding Broja (bha) ?!
              Can you get Mount without a hit?

          • moment
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Damn 0.1 short of Weghorst + Saka to Pukki + Mount…

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              That’s proper annoying when that happens!! I’m 0.1 short of being able to do Bruno, Martinelli and Doherty to Jota, Mount and Laporte, if only
              Doherty didn’t drop last night

            2. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Get Mateta instead of Pukki then

            3. Utopsis
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Get Dennis instead

          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            If chasing, Salah > KDB to fund CHE asset ... madness?

            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              No as salah lost form

          • SonnyPikey
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Palace will win

              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Nice

              2. Utopsis
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                No

            • JBG
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              I know this GW just started, but which one:

              A) Cucho to Mateta
              B) Cucho to Pukki
              C) Doherty+Cucho to Alonso+Pukki/Mateta -4

              If C, I will bench Cash(Leicester away) for Alonso.

            • Bobby
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Evening! Do we think maupay will play next game?

              1. Utopsis
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                No, change of shape is working

            • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Evening all!! Best option here??!! Both same amounts for me!!

              A- Saka, Alonso and J.Pedro
              Or
              B- Martinelli, James and Pukki

              Many thanks!!!

              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                B- Pukki having a good spell of form and rather James over Alonso

                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Cheers mate!! Will be BB in 36 too so Pukki a better option than the Watford man!! Got him in my dads WC last week 2 goals and Assist so far so I have a happy dad!! Also put Elanga in his team too

            • Muscout
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Any reasoning behind why MCI are more likely to double in 37 now?

              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Think it is all down to Sky and its TV schedule

            • dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              If Chelsea double in 34 is Lacazette and Doherty to Mateta and Rüdiger worth -4 for team below (coming off a FH so losing second free but on the plus got Ronaldo 17 points albeit not as captain). Not really able to get Chelsea 3rd player without a hit.


              James Rüdiger Cancelo Robertson
              Salah Havertz Saka Kulusevski
              Kane Mateta

              Ramsdale Broja Gordon Digne

            • DropkickMurphys
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Still have BB and FH left. Which of the coming weeks shall I play those? I have 10 dgwers for gw36 right now. I went out to drink last night and forgot to play the FH.

              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                BB 36 and FH 37

                1. DropkickMurphys
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Thanks man

            • jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              My score so far is horrendous. Massive red incoming for me this week

              1. Wild Rover
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUHDVxqVpCA

                1. jonnybhoy
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Fair play laughed at that

                  1. Wild Rover
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    Best ever link. Good sport tbf 🙂

              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Don’t worry mate, loads in your boat!

            • J ⚒ Gimme ur Mané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Why’s everyone suddenly want mateta? Are palace likely to double with Chelsea?

              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Will double in 35 if Palace beat Chelsea otherwise will double in 37. Good fixtures left and price makes him attractive cheap option who may get decent points and helps fund additional premium defender or midfielder

            • jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Doherty, Saka + Adams to James, Havertz + Gelhardt worth -8pts?

            • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Best option out of Havertz and Mount anyone??!!

              A- Havertz
              Or
              B- Mount

            • Reinhold
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Is this a reasonable -8, as far as -8s go? (Granted that Chelsea get the DGW)

              Doherty, Ait Nouri, Kulusevski, Lacazette

              to

              Rudiger, Laporte, Mount, Pukki

            • Stimps
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              If Chelsea win tomorrow, worth a -8?

              Salah, Doherty, Cucho -> James, Mount, Werner?

            • FCSB
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Salah is very due now

              1. Shteve
                • 12 Years
                28 mins ago

                The pregnancy explains the poor form so.

                1. ToffeePot
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I wonder is it anything to do with Ramadan? Mane seems to be alright with it but it can definitely affect many athletes

            • SMOOTH
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              on WC

              A. KDB and Robbo
              B. Son and TAA

              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                B

            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Well done those with Ronaldo, must be honest I didn’t even consider him

            • SMOOTH
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              another one for WC

              A. Son and Pukki
              B. KDH and Kane

              will BB in 36 with pukki or KDH

              1. yeahbuddy
                • 10 Years
                just now

                A

            • HD7
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I plan to have this team for 35 until end of season. Anything you would switch here?

              Schmeichel
              TAA Robbo Cancelo James
              KDB Maddy Mount Saka Kulu
              Kane

              And get Son for 37 in a FH.

            • Slitherene
              • 4 Years
              59 mins ago

              Raya ¦ Foster
              Rudiger Cash Taylor
              Salah Son Sancho Willock
              Kane Lacazette Broja
              ¦ Amartey Gordon White

              0.5 ITB, 2 FT's

              Sancho -> Zaha?

              1. Slitherene
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Maybe Willock -> Ramsey

            • FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              50 mins ago

              What's missing on this 34WC? Forwards obviously. Trying to build a strong team for a 36BB and some with 2 doubles to go (Villa, Leicester).

              Schmeichel Foster
              TAA Robbo James Cancelo Cash
              Salah Mount Havertz Coutinho Maddison
              Pukki Dennis Mateta
              2.2 itb

              1. ToffeePot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                34 mins ago

                Son?

              2. SMOOTH
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                i have a very similar team but have FH 37 also so not too keen on villa until then

                mount - son
                cout - martinelli

                that seems to be some good TV

                1. FredrikH
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  106.2. Fair on Villa. They have another double before 37 though.

              3. Alisson WondHaaland
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Very nice, and great TV. Ive put Kane in my draft over Salah as I think striker options are scarce and Kane's fixtures are too good to ignore

                1. Alisson WondHaaland
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this GW34 WC with BB 36 planned?

                  Schmeichael Foster
                  TAA Robbo James Cancelo Davies
                  Foden Mount Havertz Maddison Gordon
                  Kane Watkins Pukki

                  0.0 ITB

                  General plan is 442 and then hopefully BB36 with 15 doublers

            • The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Doherty and Saka to James and Mount -4?

