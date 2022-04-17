126
Scout Notes April 17

Guimaraes shines as rotation hits hard at Leicester

126 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Newcastle United v Leicester City in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website (which now has a new look!), and our own Premium Members Area.

BRUNO’S THE BOY

Guimaraes shines as rotation hits hard at Leicester￼

After his brace of goals on Sunday, Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m) has now netted three times in five starts for Newcastle, one more than he managed in his final 47 Ligue 1 games for Lyon.

The budget-freeing differential scrambled the ball over the line for his side’s first-half equaliser, before his close-range header late on sealed the points.

The Brazilian is thriving as a right-sided number eight in Eddie Howe’s 4-3-3 formation and at times looks a level above those around him.

On the day, he posted match-leading totals for goal attempts (four), shots in the box (four) and big chances (four), although those figures do need context, given that three efforts arrived in the same action which resulted in the Magpies’ opener.

However, it’s hard to argue against the value he offers right now as a sub-£5.0m midfielder, despite some middling goal threat numbers.

GUIMARAES BY NUMBERS – LAST SIX MATCHES
MetricTotalRank v other Newcastle playersRank v other Premier League midfielders
Goals31st6th=
Shots121st26th=
Shots in the box91st=16th=
Shots on target61st14th=
Big chances41st5th=
Penalty box touches135th54th=
Non-pen xG2.371st6th

Above: Bruno Guimaraes’ touch heatmap in his last two outings

For Chris Wood (£6.8m), however, it was a day to forget as he departed after 69 minutes with just one shot on goal.

As a result of today’s win, Newcastle have now won five consecutive home league games and have lost just once in 11 home matches since Howe was appointed in November, with Crystal Palace up next on Wednesday.

“Magnificent in every aspect. Especially out of possession. Due to our three midfielders in there it was very good. He had treatment on his back at half-time. He looked fatigued. But it wasn’t in my plans to take him off. He cares deeply whether we win or lose. That’s what I love about him. You need players who will give their all on the pitch.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

“I thought we had the best chances. Leicester were probably in control of the game but we had some really good moments and I thought our defensive resilience in the second half, as Leicester took control of the ball, was excellent. We hung in there, made it difficult for them to penetrate us, and got rewarded for that with the counter-attack goal at the end.” – Eddie Howe

RODGERS ROTATES

Conte’s 3-4-3 in focus ahead of FPL Gameweek 12 fixture swing 8

Brendan Rodgers unsurprisingly made wholesale changes to the Leicester side that beat PSV in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

Just Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m) retained their places, which meant popular FPL picks James Maddison (£7.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) had to settle for cameos from the bench.

In their respective 30 and 24-minute run-outs, neither of the pair was able to make an impact, but on a more positive note, you would now expect the duo to feature from the off at Everton on Wednesday.

However, Barnes will need to step up after several sub-par performances, with Ademola Lookman (£5.9m) impressing in his absence. The winger has now produced back-to-back Premier League goals and also performed well as a substitute in Eindhoven, while Rodgers spoke only last week about how his best position was coming off the left.

As for Leicester, today marked the 17th goal of the season they have conceded from set-piece situations (more than any other side), while they have also suffered six defeats in their last eight Premier League away matches ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Everton.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez (Maddison 60), Lookman (Barnes 66), Daka (Iheanacho 78)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

126 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    1FT 2.0ITB.

    Will get James for sure. Take a -4 for maybe Mount?

    Sanchez
    Cancelo VVD TAA Schar
    Salah Son Maddison Saka
    Wood Broja

    Ramsdale Ramsey Coady Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Who for who? Who are the weakest players in your squad for the run in?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Coady and Maupay the weakest. Coady -> James to start with.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Good move. Then Saka v Mun to Mountx2 for -4 gw34 is decent considering the additional Che games

          Open Controls
  2. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    If you already owned Mendy and Rudiger, would you go:

    A) James
    B) Mount or Havertz

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FPL ElasticO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Dunno which. I’m thinking Mount is in form but he’s a mid, goes through barren spells and his form will probably end now - he’s never had 3 in 3 before today, let alone 4 in 4.

      Havertz is the striker, is an FPL mid playing as the striker, has some decent form but is streaky as hell.

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        I’m feeling Harvertz but the sheep in me says mount

        Open Controls
  3. AD2110
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Thoughts on Werner for Chelsea triple up?

    Werner, Mount/Havertz, James

    Open Controls
    1. FPL ElasticO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yeah looks good he seems to be the striker of choice ..

      Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Fail. Yeah. Good

        Open Controls
    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      I have planned for James, Mount, Werner

      Open Controls
  4. FPL ElasticO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Now that Chelsea have a DGW in 34. Who should you transfer out for Chelsea mid?

    A. Saka
    B. Kulusevski

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      A. They are utter turd at the mo whereas Spurs could’ve been a blip. Spurs we’re win lose win lose recently, so due a win.

      Open Controls
    3. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      GW34 in isolation

      Ars play Manu:
      Spurs play Bre

      Kulu's form is better than Saka's?
      Spurs recent performance is better than Ars?

      Easy short-term decision imo: A

      Open Controls
  5. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Surely Chelsea go full strength against Arsenal to secure top 4 and then rotation galore during the double. Would expect all of James, Alonso, Havertz, Mount to miss a game. Might just stick with Bruno and leave it as that

    Open Controls
    1. FPL ElasticO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I will get the Chelsea players they might have the greater upside in the DGW... Man U will struggle against Ars & Che... Don't judge them on their Nor performance....

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Maybe, but they're still top of the fixture ticker for the rest of the season.

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Looking at it now, I think it'll be relatively full strength for Arsenal, West Ham and United games (Weds, Sunday, Thursday) and then mass rotation against Everton once top 4 assured. Also will want to give points to Fat Frank.

      Open Controls
  6. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Is Alonso nailed on now? Or is Sarr still a threat?

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Sarr? Forgot he was even there.

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Depends on formation I think

      Open Controls
  7. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Current WC draft;

    Have 1 free hit left

    Big at the bag and no Salah is the headline

    Mendy
    Robbo - Trent - Cancelo - Laporte - James
    Saka - Coutinho - De Bruyne - Havertz
    Kane

    Foster -Gordon/Ramsey/Gumaer…— Gelhardt - Greenwood

    Open Controls
  8. Fred the Red
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Any updates on KDB injury? Really difficult to pick City assets (already have Cancelo) because of uncertainty of starts in mid for Foden and Mahrez, and Bernardo not offering much points potential, and of course KDB being really pricey.

    Make sense to just go with Cancelo and Laporte?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      He was on the bench yesterday, Pep said he couldn't really play. It's more of a cut than a muscular problem, he had to have stitches but there was a risk he would have torn them and it opened so he wasn't risked but he was warming up. I'm hoping he'll start v Brighton

      Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Pope Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Doherty Salah Raph Saka Martinelli Ramsey Kane Mateta Broja
    Thinking BB 36, FH 37
    So, Pope to Foster makes sense to get some money.
    Then, which of these for a hit?
    A) Raph to Mount
    B) Broja to Pukki
    C) Doherty to Laporte/T.Silva
    D) Martinelli to Elanga

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      A. But Saka instead

      Open Controls
  10. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    I’d prefer Saka to mount

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      If that's for me, cheers, could definitely do that

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yep You have Martinelli that’s more than enough for arsenal atm

        Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Laca to who?

    Pukki
    Werner
    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Anyone, he's crap !!!!

      Open Controls
  12. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Would you bring in Coutinho or Maddison, given Leicester's euro commitments?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.