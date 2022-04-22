404
FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is less than 24 hours away, so there are transfer decisions to be made for millions of us ahead of Double Gameweek 34.

The questions on Wildcard drafts, Chelsea assets, Free Hit sides and premium options are coming thick and fast in the comments section, so it’s with that in mind that we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your posers over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Schmikl (foster)
    Taylor rudi can taa scahr
    Mount son salah madds (cornet)
    Mateta (toney green)

    Which plan? (BB 36, FH 37/38)

    A) 34 rudi scahr -4 to alonso laporte, 35 cornet to ramsey, 36 greenwod to richar
    B) 34 rudi schar -4 to alonso zinc, 35 cornet taylor -4 to ramsey matip/cash, 36 green to richar
    C) 34 rudi cornet -4 to james/alonso mahrez, 35 mahrez to coutinho, 36 scahr to 6.1/6.9def.(or) scahr green -4 to puki 4.7/5.5def.
    D) 34 scahr to alonso, 35 cornet to cout, 36 taylor to matip/cash

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      D

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Start one from each:

    a) Pope{WOL) or Dubravka(nor)

    b) Hwang(bur) or Cash(lei

    Sorry for reposting, but didn't get any response.

    Open Controls
  3. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on FH team please?

    DDG
    Laporte Cancelo TTA
    Sterling Salah Jota Havertz Mount
    Werner Mateta

    Steele Dalot amarty dobbin

    Zero cash in bank.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Don’t like Mateta on a FH

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who would you prefer at max 5.4 … or drop down to 4.5 non player and invest the 0.9 into upgrading Dalot or amarty?

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I’d rather take a punt on Nketiah. Arteta has to start him after that performance against a weak UTD defence. You could alternatively drop Jota to Kulu and use funds from there or downgrade DDG

          Open Controls
  4. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Mount much more popular than Werner as captain is that because more secure ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Because he's an easier transfer. People either don't have money on their front line or have Kane.

      Some lucky few will have Lacazette & it's an easy move however.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Oh ok I can do either nacho to Werner or raph to mount?

        Open Controls
  5. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start
    A. Raphinha (cry)
    B. Kula (bre)

    Have Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
  6. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here, only BB left. Already did Maddison -> Mount

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TAA - T.Silva - Kilman - Schar - Thomas
    Salah - Son - Saka - Barnes - Mount
    Kane - Hwang - Broja

    0.5 ITB, 0 FT

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’d be desperately looking to get a City player in! You don’t even have 1

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cancelo or find a way to make Son KDB since you have Kane or something

      Open Controls
  7. darkmatt3r
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is there anything worth changing with this lot, 1ft 0 itb

    Sánchez

    Cancelo Robertson Emerson Royal

    Kdb Salah Mount(c) Saka Ramsey

    Kane Pukki

    Foster Gelhardt White Williams

    Open Controls
  8. Hawk Eye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Double Chelsea DEF or Werner?
    Got James & Mount.

    Open Controls

