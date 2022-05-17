147
Scout Notes May 17

Klopp’s rotation, Matip’s form and the title race: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Southampton v Liverpool in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

LIVERPOOL TAKE TITLE RACE TO FINAL DAY

Liverpool fought back to beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino (£5.1m) and Joel Matip (£5.2m).

The victory means they move within a point of Manchester City going into the final day, and although it is still a big ask for the Reds as they will need Pep Guardiola’s side to slip up against Aston Villa, it does at least make things interesting.

Despite fielding a much-changed line-up, Liverpool completely dominated on the night, comfortably leading on shots (24/4) and possession (72%), with the likes of Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m), Kostas Tsimikas (£3.7m) and Minamino stepping up when needed.

As for Matip, the best-value defender in FPL netted his third goal of the season at St Mary’s and has now produced 80 points from Gameweek 26 onwards, eight more than team-mate Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) in that time:

KLOPP ROTATES

Jurgen Klopp insisted he had to freshen up his side against Southampton after Liverpool required extra time and penalties to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Alisson (£6.1m) and Konate were the only two players to retain their places, as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Sadio Mane (£11.8m) were both left out of the squad, while Robertson and Luis Diaz (£8.1m) were unused substitutes.

When asked about his decision to heavily rotate, Klopp said:

“Different things to consider. First of all, it was clear from the beginning we need here for this game, in the situation Southampton is, with the point they have to prove, with the results they had against other top-six teams, we need 100 per cent desire, fresh legs, we need to be ready for a proper fight, these kind of things.

From my point of view, you have to make a real starting line-up and then you need to have a look who can go after 120 minutes again, who is physically in the situation or mentally in the situation because obviously the season is intense for the boys. Some of them played pretty much all the time.

After the game against Chelsea, celebrations, then being really happy, then we settled, then… Southampton.

In the moment when I did the line-up I got really excited about it.” – Jurgen Klopp

With so many well-owned Liverpool assets either injured or handed a rest, here is a rundown of the autosubs coming off the bench for managers inside the top 10,000.

On the injury front, Klopp was forced into a half-time change after Joe Gomez (£4.7m) went down awkwardly on his ankle, which meant James Milner (£4.9m) was deployed at right-back after the break.

“I hope we are lucky. Joe [Gomez] himself has pain but not too much. He got, one time, a real shock to the system, but he is sitting in the dressing room and when I spoke to him he was in a good mood. I think maybe we were probably lucky but we have to figure that out.” – Jurgen Klopp on Joe Gomez

SAINTS LATE-SEASON STRUGGLES

After tonight’s defeat, Southampton have now lost eight of their 11 most recent league matches, with two draws and one win.

In that time, they have conceded a whopping 26 goals and rank 19th for expected goals conceded (xGC), which is encouraging for owners of Leicester City’s attacking assets ahead of Sunday’s King Power meeting.

“Like always a lot of ups and downs. We had the 40 points relatively early to stay in the league but couldn’t manage again to be higher. We must not forget that before this season they had us on the list to be relegated because we lost our best striker. We have a lot of things to do in the summer.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Southampton’s season

Romain Perraud (£4.8m), meanwhile, missed Gameweek 37 and will be out for five or six weeks with a fracture in his leg.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Diallo (Romeu 71), Redmond, Elyounoussi, Tella (S Armstrong 71), Broja (Adams 82)

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez (Henderson 45), Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott (Origi 65), Jones, Minamino, Jota, Firmino (Keita 83)

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history"

  1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Vote Quimby.

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I voted for Kodos

      1. NorCal Villan
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Troy McClure, who you know from such educational filmstrips as Locker Room Towelfight: The Blinding of Larry Driscoll

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        May all your disgraces be private!

        1. NorCal Villan
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            One of the discarded lyrics from Forever Young

        2. Username checks out
            2 hours ago

            Vote for Pedro

        3. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Best Salah replacement if you own Son(c) already and can't fit more Chelsea.

          1. Keep Salah
          2. Mane / Diaz
          3. KdB
          4. Maddison
          5. Bowen
          6. (-4) Kane Trossard (bench Nketiah)
          7. (-4) Vardy Bowen (bench Nketiah)

          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            For 6 & 7 I'd be selling Dennis* too.

          2. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            6

        4. BurlingtonDriftersFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          4 or 7 for me.

          1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Sorry, reply fail to above.

            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              thanks.

        5. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Vvd and salah likely to start on Sunday do you think? Thanks

          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Yep

          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Have to wait until closer to the time. Klopp's comments pretty positivel (wants them to get game time before final) but wouldn't rule out Salah coming on 60 mins in for example

          3. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            VVD would likely be all or nothing, while Salah gets 25 or 65 minutes if fit.

        6. Brewstercat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Has anyone else had a shocking Free Hit? I’m on 38 points 🙁 Ings, Rich, Zaha, Cash, Andersen and Pickford to come - anyone think they’ll score points? I’m feeling they won’t

          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            I hope they score points because I have them all to come. But I'm on 62 points with Maddison Mings & the captaincy on Richarlison to add too.

            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              I'm hoping Young plays instead of Digne and that Vardy doesn't start to make up for being on the wrong side of the Digne/Mings and Vardy/Kane decisions.

          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Still plenty of players to come at least. It's only really the Leicester boys and Richarlison that have returned so far.

          3. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            I’m on 52 points with 3x Everton, digne and ings(c) and Richie to play. Made a big mistake not bringing in Leicester assets but just couldn’t trust Rodger’s and who would start

        7. Gudjohnsen
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Mount or Diaz?

          1. Brewstercat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Mount cos Diaz just burned me

            1. Paulo67
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              This

          2. Username checks out
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Fully rested Luis over rotation risk Mason.

            • sulldaddy
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Mount

            • Username checks out
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Thank me later for going with Diaz.

            • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              Best option here folks for the final week??……..

              A- Kane and Barnes
              Or
              B- Mount and Vardy

              Cheers everyone!!

              1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Too close to call.

              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Not much in it! Monitor who plays 90 in the Leicester game this GW maybe.

                1. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  So much reliant on this.

                2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Cheers mate!! I shall do!!

                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    *Reply to SJ

                  2. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    No worries
                    But I would lean B atm
                    Mount great record vs. bottom teams vs. Barnes historically being quite inconsistent in FPL (long suffering owner at the start of the season)

                    1. Paulo67
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 7 mins ago

                      I was one of them and then took him back in only to br dropped a few weeks ago then I transfer him out and he hauls

              3. Username checks out
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Not B

              4. Ronny Sandstone
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Who would you prioritise to get in Mount or Madison?

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Maddison.

                2. Paulo67
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Both of you can think I’m going to take out jota and saka for mount and madds

                  1. Ronny Sandstone
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Hmmmm would like both ideally, need to think it over

                    Cheers

              5. Paulo67
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Im chasing 20 points in my mini league. Looks like son is going to be the nailed on captain this week. As much as he’s the obvious choice I’m tempted to go with Kane and hope he out scores him. Anyone else in a similar predicament?

                1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Yeah, except I'm the one being chased. Not sure of the margin yet obviously, but I'd guess I'll be up by 20 too, at the end of this week.

                  I plan on capping Son, too but now you get me thinking....

                  1. Paulo67
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Well if you have son I’d cap him if you have a lead provided he hasn’t any other key player that worry you. He’s taking the risk

                  2. POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    The highest scoring FPL player who isn't flagged, in a must win game, against a relegated team that has conceded the most goals this season.

                    Don't overthink it.

                    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Yep. Thanks fellas.

                2. Big_Andy_GAWA
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  I own Kane and am going with him. Getting Son in would be too much of ripping up my team.

                  1. Paulo67
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    Do you have salah?

                3. Brewstercat
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Also chasing! Considering C Kane, also thinking about C Mount or James v Watford. BUT - if Son hauls we’re in big trouble. Other option is C Son but get in 2 or 3 other big differentials

              6. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Saka or Madisson in GW 38?

                1. Paulo67
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  I think madds has the better fixture and form to be honest

                  1. Username checks out
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      Appreciate the….honesty - facing the same dilemma.

                2. Big_Andy_GAWA
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Hi Guys,

                  For final game of the season:

                  Keep Saka? Or move to Bilva or Maddy?

                  Or lose Richarlison (ars) for someone? Maybe Jésus??

                  1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    I would do saka to Maddison.

                    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Fancy Leicester over Arsenal, then?

                  2. Cheeto__Bandito
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Richarlison to big Ivan Toney

                    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      That's a thought

                3. Big_Andy_GAWA
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Think Jésus could be a really shrewd pick this GW...(if he starts!!)

                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    If Jesus was the son of God that would be something.
                    I don't believe in God or Jesus, though I could do with a half decent chippy to sort out me sticking doors.

                    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      "your sticking doors"?

                      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        I think he's a doubt.

                  2. Mozumbus
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      I'm also pondering. That if is the main concern.
                      Whom do you think has the better chance to start:
                      A. Lukaku
                      B. Jesus
                      Thanks

                      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Hard to know what Pep does. Is most frustrating!! Grealish has worked his way into the side in recent times, which would and should mean Foffen through the middle. Probably Mahrez or Jésus on the right, then...

                  3. Cheeto__Bandito
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 55 mins ago

                    Who scores more - Mane or Kane?

                    1. Mozumbus
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        Kane

                      • Username checks out
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          Kayne West

                        • ZimZalabim
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                          not much in it imo

                          Mane great differential

                      • Henryyy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 44 mins ago

                        If Salah is out vs Wolves

                        Salah Dias -> Son (c) James -4

                        Yay or nay?

                        1. noissimbus
                            1 hour, 42 mins ago

                            Of course.

                            1. Username checks out
                                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                Of course yay or of course un-yay aka nay?

                            2. POTATO
                              • 1 Year
                              1 hour, 38 mins ago

                              Yes, captaincy and fixtures make it worth a try.

                            3. Brewstercat
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              Yep

                          • dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 40 mins ago

                            If all start who would you most want to bring in

                            A Lukaku
                            B Vardy
                            C Kane

                            1. Username checks out
                                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                Lukakster and it’s not even not close.

                                1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                  Is Havertz still injured?

                              • Mozumbus
                                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                  A with that if. Against Watford.
                                  I'm on WC: do you think I shall fit all 3 in? Thanks

                              • ZimZalabim
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                Neville has become such a weird pundit, he now seems to just want to be different for the sake of it, like there is no basis for the picks he makes apart from just picking someone different to the norm, and when I say norm I mean the obvious pick. They are the obvious pick for a reason also because they have clearly been the best or 1 of the top 2 and hell go for the 5th best because its different and no one else would choose that pick.

                                1. Username checks out
                                    42 mins ago

                                    Cheers for sharing!

                                    1. ZimZalabim
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      no worries UCO

                                      have u seen his end of season picks for this season ?

                                      Or the fact he picked Pogba as the one to watch pre season for like 4 seasons in a row ?

                                  • THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                    • 4 Years
                                    36 mins ago

                                    Give them a break, they've just had their experimental boosters.
                                    Just let the toxins settle a down a bit before being so curt.

                                    1. McGurn
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      26 mins ago

                                      Explain?

                                      1. ZimZalabim
                                        • 5 Years
                                        22 mins ago

                                        ...and the hunter has found his prey...

                                        1. McGurn
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 12 Years
                                          14 mins ago

                                          Eh?

                                        2. McGurn
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 12 Years
                                          12 mins ago

                                          I'm no prey pal, just wondered what he (and now you) are on about!!

                                          1. ZimZalabim
                                            • 5 Years
                                            4 mins ago

                                            I was just chatting shite, following the lead of the sheep hunter

                                            1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                              • 4 Years
                                              2 mins ago

                                              I'm not leading anybody, in fact I check behind me on a regular basis to make sure nobody is there.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. ZimZalabim
                                                • 5 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                thats good because 70% of all attacks are from the rear

                                      2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                        • 4 Years
                                        21 mins ago

                                        I don't have to explain myself to anyone unless I'm in a court of law having to prove my innocense to bunch of muppets proclaiming to be my peers over-seen by a bunch of corrupt wig wearing devil worshippers.

                                        1. McGurn
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 12 Years
                                          19 mins ago

                                          True you dont have to explain anything, but that explanation was just a bit silly.

                                          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                            • 4 Years
                                            16 mins ago

                                            Silly is a tad strong.

                                            1. McGurn
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 12 Years
                                              15 mins ago

                                              Fair play, i'll go with jovial!

                                              1. ZimZalabim
                                                • 5 Years
                                                10 mins ago

                                                jovial is a tad too nice

                                                I would suggest donkey brained perhaps unless u have a certificate to the contrary ?

                                                1. McGurn
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 12 Years
                                                  8 mins ago

                                                  I think this exchange is not real, just my brain's way of saying time to go to bed now

                                                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    6 mins ago

                                                    Let the bed bugs sleep 'till Noon.

                                                  2. ZimZalabim
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    3 mins ago

                                                    sleep well old boy

                                                    Just dont poop the bed 😛

                                        2. ZimZalabim
                                          • 5 Years
                                          15 mins ago

                                          are u amber heards lawyer ?

                                          1. McGurn
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 12 Years
                                            6 mins ago

                                            I confirm i am not

                                            1. ZimZalabim
                                              • 5 Years
                                              3 mins ago

                                              Thanks for the reply but I was asking the hunter

                                              1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                                • 4 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                My lawyers on it.

                                  • POTATO
                                    • 1 Year
                                    21 mins ago

                                    Pardon my ignorance, who is Neville and on what platform is he a pundit?

                                    1. ZimZalabim
                                      • 5 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      oh potato where have u come from ? you young spud

                                    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                      • 10 Years
                                      13 mins ago

                                      Gary Neville - on Sky!

                                      1. POTATO
                                        • 1 Year
                                        4 mins ago

                                        That explains it - I've never subscribed. EPL and CL are covered through Web subscription service in NZ and with a different set of pundits.

                                2. noquarternt
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                  9.6 for any mid, already got Kulu, Saka, Mahrez.

                                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                    Mbuemo

                                  2. klopptimusprime
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                    Mount/Madders

                                  3. ZimZalabim
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                    diaz jota foden

                                3. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                  How do we see Arsenal vs. Everton going, (providing Everton are safe from the drop) ?

                                  1. ZimZalabim
                                    • 5 Years
                                    55 mins ago

                                    high scoring game

                                    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                      • 10 Years
                                      52 mins ago

                                      Really?! Arsenal have barely been scoring of late.

                                      1. ZimZalabim
                                        • 5 Years
                                        48 mins ago

                                        two absolute garbage defences

                                        1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 3 Years
                                          25 mins ago

                                          So keep Saka then?

                                          1. ZimZalabim
                                            • 5 Years
                                            20 mins ago

                                            im holding him fwiw

                                            1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 3 Years
                                              15 mins ago

                                              Yeah, I probably will too. FOMO is pushing me towards Maddison, but I'm not sure.

                                              When in doubt, don't 🙂

                                4. Mozumbus
                                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                    Who will score more:
                                    A. Lukaku + Sessegnon
                                    B. Jesus + Cancelo

                                    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                      Hmmmm. Maybe the second one?

                                      1. Mozumbus
                                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                          Thanks

                                      2. ILOVEBAPS
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                        A

                                        1. Mozumbus
                                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                            Thanks

                                      3. Mozumbus
                                          1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                          On WC:
                                          Which 3 to choose especially considering who starts
                                          A. Lukaku
                                          B. Kane
                                          C. Vardy
                                          D. Jesus
                                          E. Toney
                                          F. Nketiah

                                          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                            • 4 Years
                                            47 mins ago

                                            BCE

                                            1. Mozumbus
                                                just now

                                                Thanks

                                            2. ZimZalabim
                                              • 5 Years
                                              47 mins ago

                                              abe

                                              1. Mozumbus
                                                  just now

                                                  Thanks

                                              2. POTATO
                                                • 1 Year
                                                44 mins ago

                                                ABC, it's easy as 123

                                                1. Mozumbus
                                                    42 mins ago

                                                    If Vardy plays 90 minutes against Chelsea, then it's a concern, right?

                                                    1. POTATO
                                                      • 1 Year
                                                      35 mins ago

                                                      Absolutely, but you will know this before making your final choice. I didn't think he would start the last match and look what happened!

                                                    2. POTATO
                                                      • 1 Year
                                                      30 mins ago

                                                      Toney and Kane are the only nailed forwards imho. I only own Nketiah but worry that Lacazette will start. Lukaku is worth a punt though.

                                                      1. Mozumbus
                                                          12 mins ago

                                                          Thanks a bunch. ABE then.

                                                      2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        9 mins ago

                                                        Vardy is one of the freshest, rested, greyhound digging under the traps, playe rin the Prem and he's only 64.

                                                        1. Mozumbus
                                                            6 mins ago

                                                            Oops, haha

                                                          • THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                                            • 4 Years
                                                            6 mins ago

                                                            Innit 😆

                                                    3. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      41 mins ago

                                                      B, C, E, D, A, F

                                                      1. Mozumbus
                                                          2 mins ago

                                                          Thanks

                                                    4. Pad Randa (The OG)
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                      TC KdB, then?

                                                      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                                                        • 10 Years
                                                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                                        😮

                                                    5. ILOVEBAPS
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                                      Yo! Please list your preferences here.
                                                      To bring in under £8.4?
                                                      A. Zaha
                                                      B. Mount
                                                      C. Maddison
                                                      D. Diaz

                                                      1. Mozumbus
                                                          6 mins ago

                                                          BDCA

                                                      2. Ruinenlust
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        35 mins ago

                                                        Salah and Pukki -> Maddison and Kane (-4)

                                                        Yes or no?

                                                        1. ILOVEBAPS
                                                          • 10 Years
                                                          33 mins ago

                                                          Sure. If Salah not fit.

                                                          1. Ruinenlust
                                                            • 4 Years
                                                            27 mins ago

                                                            And if Salah was fit? You wouldn’t sell him for Kane vs nor?

                                                            1. ILOVEBAPS
                                                              • 10 Years
                                                              14 mins ago

                                                              Maybe not. I think either could haul given what’s on the line and the defences they are against.

                                                              1. Ruinenlust
                                                                • 4 Years
                                                                3 mins ago

                                                                Wolves are ranked fourth for fewest goals conceded while Norwich are last lmao

                                                      3. Ragabolly
                                                        • 12 Years
                                                        16 mins ago

                                                        Risers: De Bruyne (12.1)

                                                        Fallers: Salah (13.1)

                                                        1. ZimZalabim
                                                          • 5 Years
                                                          13 mins ago

                                                          cheers RB

                                                          Player of the first half of the season drops and Player of the second half of the season rises

                                                          Ominous sign for the award ?

                                                          1. Ruinenlust
                                                            • 4 Years
                                                            9 mins ago

                                                            Relax, KDB has had one good game

                                                            1. ZimZalabim
                                                              • 5 Years
                                                              4 mins ago

                                                              oh I agree with you I dont think Kdb shd even be in the team of the year. IMO Bernardo is a better shout from Citys midfield for the award, but the media expectation is that KDB will win it for the third time in a row, so was just stoking the flame.

                                                              I think Salah still deserves to win POTY

