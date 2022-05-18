Scoutcast: Who will be the Gameweek 38 FPL heroes?

Joe and Andy offer advice to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they prepare for the final Gameweek of the season.

Gameweek 38 is special. It has an almost mythical quality among FPL managers as they recall a time of surprise points hauls and a dramatic rise in the number of goals.

This week’s episode looks ahead to the latest final Gameweek of a season to see if the myth of a goal-fest finale is real.

Here they examine the average number of goals on final days over the last decade, compared to season averages.

They also look back on some particularly high-scoring encounters, with Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge of Manchester United one of the memorable final-day epics.

Then there is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane (£12.4m), a team and player that tend to thrive as the season draws to a close. With an enticing trip to Norwich City for the north London side, 2021/22 could see another stellar final-day attacking display.

Joe often becomes more of a ‘heart’ rather than ‘head’ FPL manager on the final day as he is so enamored by the narratives of a dramatic conclusion to a season. Brentford’s home clash with relegation-threatened Leeds looks particularly enticing.

There are plenty of statistics from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to look through, too. Could the most recent ‘expected goal involvement’ kings, goals imminent table and weakest defences give our Scoutcast pair more clues as to where the highest-scoring games will be?

There’s the community team to catch up on and elsewhere there are more regular features, including quick-fire questions and our duo’s captaincy and transfer plans.

This latest episode was streamed during Liverpool’s victory over Southampton during Gameweek 37 and following the announcement of yet another shock team selection from Jurgen Klopp.

