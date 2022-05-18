176
Podcast May 18

Scoutcast: Who will be the Gameweek 38 FPL heroes?

176 Comments
Joe and Andy offer advice to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they prepare for the final Gameweek of the season.

Gameweek 38 is special. It has an almost mythical quality among FPL managers as they recall a time of surprise points hauls and a dramatic rise in the number of goals.

This week’s episode looks ahead to the latest final Gameweek of a season to see if the myth of a goal-fest finale is real.

Here they examine the average number of goals on final days over the last decade, compared to season averages.

They also look back on some particularly high-scoring encounters, with Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge of Manchester United one of the memorable final-day epics.

Then there is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane (£12.4m), a team and player that tend to thrive as the season draws to a close. With an enticing trip to Norwich City for the north London side, 2021/22 could see another stellar final-day attacking display.

Joe often becomes more of a ‘heart’ rather than ‘head’ FPL manager on the final day as he is so enamored by the narratives of a dramatic conclusion to a season. Brentford’s home clash with relegation-threatened Leeds looks particularly enticing.

There are plenty of statistics from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to look through, too. Could the most recent ‘expected goal involvement’ kings, goals imminent table and weakest defences give our Scoutcast pair more clues as to where the highest-scoring games will be?

There’s the community team to catch up on and elsewhere there are more regular features, including quick-fire questions and our duo’s captaincy and transfer plans.

This latest episode was streamed during Liverpool’s victory over Southampton during Gameweek 37 and following the announcement of yet another shock team selection from Jurgen Klopp.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

176 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Who has better chances to start:
      A. James
      B. Rudiger

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        B

        1. Mozumbus
            just now

            Thanks

        2. Shearer & Sutton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          B

          1. Mozumbus
              just now

              Thanks

          2. jason_ni
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            B

            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              Its his finally game (at home for Chelsea) and hes had a great season, youd think he has to start.

              1. Mozumbus
                  2 mins ago

                  Ok, thanks. Makes sense

          3. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Who scores more GW38:

            1. Diaz Nketiah
            2. Maddison (Bowen) Jesus

            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              not sure on Jesus mins (or Nketiah, will Laca finally get back in?)

              If maddison gets some rest tomorrow him, else maybe Diaz one.

              1. FCSB
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                It’s a tough one mate

          4. grennans2
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            A or B? 7 points behind in my ML at this point so it's tight. Thanks!

            A) Salah > Mane (start Jesus)
            B) Salah & Weghorst > Vardy & Diaz (-4) (bench Jesus or Saka)

            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              Is Weghorst in your starting 11? if so B

              1. grennans2
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                No, Jesus currently in it but slightly worried he might be benched for the last game so Weghorst would come in

          5. jason_ni
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Tallied up my non fh team points and it makes pleasant reading.
            Without FH, id be on 44 with 4 to go (Schmei - Alonso - Mount - Rich(C))

            On my FH im on 80 at the moment with 7 to go (Pickford - Cash - Digne - Mykolenko - Maddison - Vardy - Richa(C))

            Been a resounding success so far!

          6. Donny_Rover
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            How would you get Son or Kane into this team? £2.3m ITB

            Ramsdale
            James Cancelo TAA Robbo Laporte
            Salah Saka Foden Mount
            Nketiah

            Foster Richarlison KDH Broja

            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              42 mins ago

              Easy with a hit for Kane.

              No hit its Salah -> Son.

              Id almost he tempted to start Richa over Nketiah

            2. McSauce
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              38 mins ago

              Salah --> Son
              Laporte --> Sess
              Rich --> Kane

            3. hustler7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Very similar team to mine, I am thinking Salah to Son for free.

          7. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            59 mins ago

            Ramsdale
            TAA Matip Alonso Cancelo
            Salah Son Mount Saka
            Jesus Nketiah

            Dubravka KDH Broja Schar

            1. Salah >> KDB
            2. Salah >> Mane
            3. Salah Broja >> Maddison Kane [-4]
            4. Salah Jesus >> Diaz Kane [-4]
            5. Salah Jesus >> KDB Vardy [-4]

            Thanks

            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I'm tied between 1, 3, & 5. Will have to monitor minutes for Leicester boys tomorrow.

              With Liverpool winning yesterday and resting their first team, Liverpool and City assets look much more attractive

          8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 12 Years
            55 mins ago

            No son or kane for me this week. As much as everyone is going in on spurs I think it won't be as easy as people think and happy with not owning either. Son, as I thought before may not score again this season.

            I don't get the argument that kane is a differential to help you climb the ranks. No, the way to make up the biggest ground (and possibly lose it) is to actually go with a differential.

            I'm looking at the likes of Pulisic, Lukaku, Bruno, Ronaldo, Barnes, Vardy, Toney, Raphina, Diaz, Gabriel, Martinelli

            Go big or go home. If Son/Kane do well great but if spurs somehow do choke then I'm putting everything on my differentials

            1. DCSpurs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              If you have nothing to play for in your ML then go for it. Son and Kane double up looks great this week and having neither is a sure fire way to a red arrow if you ask me.

            2. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              Bruno or Ronaldo looks like desperate move for differentials

            3. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              You always say things and never do them.... Good luck with Son not scoring again this season.

            4. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Toney or Bowen then?

            5. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Planning on getting Toney for Watkins but will cap Son. Think he is good for at least 1 goal.

            6. cheeky moses
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I don't agree, but go for it mate.

            7. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I don't think it'll be as clear cut either. I'm a Newcastle fan and the best atmosphere i've ever experienced at a match is the last day of the 2016 season when we were already relegated and we beat Spurs 5-1. I'm not sure if Norwich are like Newcastle like, but we wanted to go out with a bang that day and they might too?
              BTW i'm a Son owner (without Kane) and will probably captain lol 2nd in ML, no way can catch first place (60 points) and only 12 points ahead of 3rd (before tonight obvs), 2nd and 3rd is difference between £50 and £100 so playing a little safe. If there was a chance I could catch first, i'd be captaining someone like Mount or even Toney maybe.
              MInd you, top 3 all have different captains tonight so things could change if we see lots of goals!
              Good luck whatever you decide 🙂

          9. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            "Ward is a fantastic player blah blah ..I have told Kasper that he is going to play against Chelsea and Soton" Who is he here? Kasper or Ward?

            1. DCSpurs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Kasper

            2. JBG
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Ugh! Was really hoping Ward would play vs Chelsea as well.

          10. Cheeky Onion
            • 4 Years
            40 mins ago

            Epic Comeback Update:

            Rival 1: 2426 (32-4) - Schmeichel, Cash, Alonso, Mount, Gordon, Rich, Watkins

            Me: 2403 (81) - Pickford - Digne, Madders, Zaha, Vardy, Ings, (R)ich

            Rival 2: 2400 (45) - Pickford, Castagne, Cash, Myko, Zaha, Coutinho, Rich, Vardy, (I)ngs

            Top 3 in ML get paid out - looking to hold off Rival 2 and gain some ground on Rival 1 for the final GW. Let's do it!

            1. Top Mark.S
              • 4 Years
              25 mins ago

              Please send more updates

              1. Cheeky Onion
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Will do Top Boy

                1. Top Mark.S
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Can't wait

                  1. Cheeky Onion
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Sarcasm confirmed

            2. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Heres an epic comeback for you!

              End of GW35
              Me - 2310 OR 36k
              ML Rival and Leader - 2394 OR 4k

              Today
              Me - 2540 OR 6K
              ML Rival and now second 2506 OR 15k

              84 point lead removed in 2 gw, with 1 gw left, and is now a 34 point lead to me as it stands.

              1. Top Mark.S
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Here's mine

                I was behind and now I am ahead

                1. jason_ni
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Wow - question is will it stay that way I guess.
                  Let me know how it finishes up for you Top Mark.S

                  1. Top Mark.S
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I will make sure my next update is as interesting as this one.

              2. Cheeky Onion
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Awesome stuff, I'm guessing you went off on both DGWs - KDB captain last week and the Leicester boy this week?

          11. dshv
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            Salah ->

            1. KDB
            2. salah/richarlison To kane/diaz (-4)

            Casper
            Robbo taa cancelo alonso
            Son kulusevski mount salah saka
            Nketiah

            Richarlison cash pukki. (5k rank want to stay there)

          12. Whats the Mata?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            Who scores more in gw38?

            A. Gordon + 4 points
            or
            B. Maddison

            Cheers

            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              If we can be sure Madders starts, then him

          13. Tcheco
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            Who shall I triple captain?

            Can get anyone in with a FT.

            1. cheeky moses
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Son

            2. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Son will probably be popular but their are so many options this week depending on your taste.

              1. boc610
                • 10 Years
                just now

                kane

            3. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Kane or Son

              Or Toney?

              1. Tcheco
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Toney I dare not

            4. Tcheco
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cheers boys I’m on Kane atm.

              I’m doing Salah to Son/KDB & taking it from there fingers crossed

          14. cheeky moses
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            A) Salah > KDB (FT)
            B) Salah + Pukki > Maddison + Kane (-4)

          15. DCSpurs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            29 mins ago

            Sitting at 24k OR, still have TC Richy and a few others tomorrow so hopefully go into gw 38 leading all MLS.

            Pickford
            Robertson Cancelo Alonso James Sessegnon
            Maddison Son Zaha Salah
            Richarlson

            Bench: Watkins, Ramsey, Greenwood

            Already gone Cash>Sess.

            Question is:

            A) No hits, hope Salah starts or gets 30 mins and becomes a differential.
            B) -4 Salah to Mane/KDB
            C) -8 Salah >KDB, Watkins > Vardy

            1. Tcheco
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              B with KDB for me

          16. abaalan
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Currently on weghorst as solo fwd. Worth switching to nketiah, Antonio or Toney as punts? (Likely part of a hit with havertz)

            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Toney or even Wilson

            2. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Toney

            3. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Toney to needle Leeds United...

              I guess the Met are prepared to avoid what they did at Brighton and many other grounds down the years, Birmingham City, Odsall etc.

              Would an abandoned match mean a points reduction for Leeds?

              What would happen with fpl, scores stand due to pitch invasion!

          17. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Me: Vardy x2, Watkins, Coutinho, Maddison, Richarlison

            Rival: Richarlison x2, Ings, Gordon, Digne, Cash + 29

            Need to try and cut some of the deficit before gwk 38, how are my chances?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Sit back and relax and find out tomorrow.

              He's probably better placed depending on Watkins and Coutinho. Who could bang.

            2. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Ings v Watkins is a tossup, wouldn't expect much from Gordon, a Villa clean sheet would be big, but the Leicester boys could burn you.

              I'd favor him for the rest of this week as it stands, but you have a chance.

              Let me know my chances above!

          18. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            If Chelsea win tomorrow will they rotate heavily for Sunday afternoon?

            Or any Leicester players too. No point risking a muscle injury.

            I'm guessing tomorrow's games are on Thursday because of the Europa final tonight with Rangers and Frankfurt.

            It's a bit of a wrinkle.

