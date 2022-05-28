14
FPL May 28

FPL Team of the Season: The final run-off vote

14 Comments
Share

Like Disney with the Star Wars franchise, we’re really milking the Team of the Season article series for all its worth.

But we’ve got just one more poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

It’s all in the name of democracy, as – unlike in previous campaigns – we’re effectively giving you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it.

In past seasons, we’ve canvassed opinions before deciding on the final formation ourselves; how very autocratic.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

  • Aaron Ramsdale
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Joao Cancelo
  • Andrew Robertson
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Son Heung-min
  • Harry Kane

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the below list were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 23:59 BST on Sunday 29 May.

For a recap of their credentials, check out the links below:

READ MORE: Reece James, Antonio Rudiger
READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen
READ MORE: Ivan Toney, Cristiano Ronaldo

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Tragic Patter

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
  2. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    451

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah, looks that way

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      We want strikers on huge discount next season or we riot.

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Fahrenheit

        Open Controls
    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Excellent format for the run-off poll.
      Looks like being a strong team.

      Open Controls
    5. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Quadruple lol

      Open Controls
    6. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      YNWA!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Nights like this are why we follow Utd mate

        Open Controls
        1. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Seasons like this are why we follow Pool.

          Open Controls
    7. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      So I can't find news of any Mane announcement.
      Is he staying, going?

      Open Controls
    8. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Wtf, why Bowen?
      He is consistent all over the season.
      Should be first name on team of the season, or even player of the season...

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.