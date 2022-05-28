FPL Team of the Season: The final run-off vote

Like Disney with the Star Wars franchise, we’re really milking the Team of the Season article series for all its worth.

But we’ve got just one more poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

It’s all in the name of democracy, as – unlike in previous campaigns – we’re effectively giving you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it.

In past seasons, we’ve canvassed opinions before deciding on the final formation ourselves; how very autocratic.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

Aaron Ramsdale

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Joao Cancelo

Andrew Robertson

Mohamed Salah

Son Heung-min

Harry Kane

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the below list were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 23:59 BST on Sunday 29 May.

For a recap of their credentials, check out the links below:

