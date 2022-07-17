911
Pro Pundit Teams July 17

FPL first-draft team reveals: 4-4-2 with Sancho

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2022/23, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from a different writer every day in the aftermath of the FPL relaunch, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our contributors will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is Az, who added to his list of top 10k finishes in 2021/22.

Ah, pre-season hype. Of course, a 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool’s reserve squad and a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory has got me excited over Manchester United players, who I vowed to avoid just a week ago.

The thing is, with “big at the back”, Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Erling Haaland (£11.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m) featuring in almost every draft I see, I am looking for ways in which I can differentiate my squad a little bit.

I always like to have at least 2-3 players who I can get a bit excited about when I watch them play (usually before the crippling disappointment sets in). My first draft video for Fantasy Football Scout over on YouTube for example had me talking up the prospects of Chelsea-bound Raheem Sterling (£10.0m). I’m still very much sold on the new Blues recruit, but of course, when you see what taking out a premium-priced player for the rest of your squad can do, there is temptation.

So, I’ve traded Sterling out for Luis Diaz (£8.0m), who watchers of my “Who is the best £8.0m midfielder” video will know I rated as my top pick in his price bracket. A popular choice on the FFS boards, I’m backing him to have a stellar campaign after his immediate impact when signing for Liverpool in January.

MAN UTD PLAYERS

Using this money, I’ve then been able to upgrade one of my heroes of last season, Bruno Guimarães (£6.0m), who sits in a whopping 20% of all teams at the time of writing. In comes Jadon Sancho (£7.5m). Now I know full well this is off the back of some, quite frankly, meaningless pre-season friendlies. However, when I initially saw his price tag of just £7.5m (a huge £2.0m down from £9.5m last season) my curiosity was piqued. To have any chance of success in the Premier League next season, Erik ten Haag will need to get the absolute best out of Sancho, who managed 38 goals and 51 assists in his time at Borussia Dortmund but struggled in his maiden season in England.

A big factor in my decision as to whether or not to start with Sancho will likely depend on what happens with talismanic figure Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m). Rumours continue to swirl that he isn’t happy at the club, but in truth, it is my belief that his presence in the team negatively impacts the assets around him. If we see Ronaldo depart the club, might we see Anthony Martial (£7.0m) or even Marcus Rashford (£6.5m) lead the line for the Red Devils? If this happens, ten Haag’s new “press high, play aggressively” approach would likely see United’s cut-price attackers back on the radar. However, if Ronaldo sticks around and the team remains glued to feeding the 37-year-old, I fear their assets may be dead weights once again.

I want to see a bright, bold and attacking United side. While Ronaldo’s goals were crucial for Manchester United finishing semi-respectably, my sense is that his general presence in the team hindered those around him. A perfect example of this was the 3-0 win against Spurs last season, in which he scored all three goals. However, United’s general play was really poor, and they simply relied on moments of brilliance from the Portuguese superstar. Looking at Ronaldo’s defensive contributions for example, over the season, he made just two interceptions across all matches (equal with Edinson Cavani who played just 162 minutes). In terms of tackles, Ronaldo’s total of 12 paled to the likes of Diogo Jota (£9.0m; 81), Ivan Toney (£7.0m; 59) and even the likes of Neal Maupay (£6.5m; 31). In fairness to Ronaldo, Spurs forward Harry Kane (£11.5m) didn’t show massive difference in his stats, with just three interceptions and 26 tackles. However, Kane created nearly double the number of chances (49) compared to Ronaldo (26), highlighting the impact he has on the players around him. No player had a better mins/shot than Ronaldo last season (22.3), but it’s likely these will be shared more around the team if he was to drop out, with Sancho (hopefully) reaping the rewards.

SPURS DEFENDERS

Az Membership Strategy Manager for FFS and one half of the FPL BlackBox YouTube series with Mark Sutherns.

911 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Raya
    James Taa Cancelo Tripier - neco
    Salah Diaz Martinelli Rashford - andreas
    Haland Jesus - greenwood

    1. Rashrod or Bruno G
    2. Go for 5-3-2 ??
    3. Other

    Open Controls
    1. EgyptianKing
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Good team imo!

      I like the Rash punt

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Can Robbo cover TAA?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      He can score as many, maybe more, over a period. Personally for the sake of 0.5 I’d be betting onTAA though

      Open Controls
    2. mrtapio
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      It's close, but I would be a little scared

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I read a stat he's been outscoring TAA ever since Diaz signed

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      over the season, yes

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Possibly - it’s the EO that’s the scary bit though

      Open Controls
    5. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Excepting injury shortened 20/21, VVD has scored similar to Robbo for 0.5 less.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        yea but VVD is no fun

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          That is true.

          Open Controls
  3. mrtapio
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who will score most pts the first 8 GWs?

    A) Doherty + Martinelli + Ramsey
    B) N.Williams + Foden + Murphy
    C) N.Williams + Rash + Martinelli

    Alle these players can be other alternatives at the same price, depending on pre-sesong and other information before GW1.

    Open Controls
  4. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    How many clean sheets do we think Newcastle can keep this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      How long is a piece of string ?

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      I can see them potentially breaking into the top 6 at the expense of Man Utd or at least running them very close. How many does a team finishing 6th or so usually keep? I guess maybe 11-12?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Position has no correlation with no. of CS

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          Sorry but that is the most wrong comment I’ve ever seen on this website.

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            Man Utd had 8 CSs last season finishing 6th

            4 teams finishing below 6th had 11 CSs

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              13 mins ago

              That does not equal no correlation. I less we’re regularly seeing the likes of Norwich and West Brom keep more CSs than Liverpool and City. Trust me, there’s correlation.

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                12 mins ago

                *unless

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Villa finished 14th and had more CSs than Utd at 6th

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    7 mins ago

                    That doesn’t mean there’s no correlation, mate. Honestly, I absolutely promise you there is a correlation between league position and number of clean sheets.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Inazuma X1
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Slightly maybe but not over 50%

                      Open Controls
                  2. Slouch87
                    • 6 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    You are looking at this very simply as usual. There will be the odd exception to the norm.

                    Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            There's no correlation between the most wrong comment on this site and Inazuma being the poster

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 mins ago

              Hahaha brilliant

              Open Controls
            2. Slouch87
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              You are wasted on this site.b

              Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      11

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Wow that's low

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          37.5% improvement on last season that would be

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            2/9 is ~22%

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 4 Years
              22 mins ago

              2/8 is 25%***

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 4 Years
                21 mins ago

                Nvm it's 3/8 and you're correct

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I’d have been fired if I got that wrong…

                  Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      12-13

      Open Controls
  5. TheKeitaSuccess
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Some interesting findings on the 2/3 premium debate (based off two drafts I created) if you can be bothered to read. It shows there’s not as much difference as you’d think… I split players into 5 categories, and their approx target points (pre captaincy). In brackets is the avg points they’d have to hit individually per GW, or alternatively the amount they’d have to spread between them. Some have come up as .5 because the higher round up seemed unrealistic, and the lower seemed too low. So they’re only rough estimates…

    Top midfielders: Diaz, Saka, Mahrez etc (7.5/8mil midfielders)
    Good players: Cash, Tierney (mostly highish scoring defenders around the 5/5.5mil mark)
    Ok players: 4.5 keepers, Neto, Ramsey etc.

    3mium:
    3 premium attackers: 27.27%
    (6 each) or 18 between PGW (230 each PS)
    2 premium defenders: 18.18%
    (5 each) or 10 between PGW (190 each PS)
    1 top midfielder: 9.09%
    (4.5) PGW (170 PS)
    3 good players: 27.27%
    (4 each) or 12 between PGW (152 each PS)
    2 ok players: 18.18%
    (2.5 each) or 5 between PGW (95 each PS)

    =49.5 PGW & 1,881 PS
    Premium att/def = 45.45%
    Top/Good = 36.36%
    Ok = 18.18%

    2 Premiums:
    2 premium attackers: 18.18%
    (6 each) or 12 between PGW (230 each PS)
    2 premium defenders: 18.18%
    (5 each) or 10 between PGW (190 each PS)
    3 top midfielders: 27.27%
    (4.5) PGW or 13.5 between PGW(170 each PS)
    3 good players: 27.27%
    (4 each) or 12 between PGW (152 each PS)
    1 ok player: 9.09%
    (2.5) PGW (95 each PS)

    =50 PGW & 1,900 PS
    Premium att/def = 36.36%
    Top/Good = 54.54%
    Ok = 9.09%

    Conclusion: If all players hit their estimated targets, there would only be .5 difference between each team, and 19 points over the season - something which could easily be overturned by having more captaincy options anyway. On the 2 premium team there is a lot more pressure on the top mid/good players to perform. On the 3mium the highest percentage of points needs to come from those very players, the ones you’d expect to to perform anyway. There is also a higher margin for players with less points, as 18.18% of the team can hit around the 100 mark, compared to just 9.09% on the 2 premium team. So although the main argument against a 3mium is the team looks weaker with 4.5/5.5 players in there, they don’t actually matter too much in terms of your overall points anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very interesting! Thanks for doing this.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Great stuff!

      Tldr; RMTs are a waste of time

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Oooohhhhh, that's REALLY interesting.

        I have 3 drafts -

        i) The firework - go in big then play an early wildcard

        ii) My early 3mium

        iii) The draft I made on day 1 with 2 premiums - my boring one, the one I expect to go with.

        But you're making me look at my 3mium one once again .....

        Open Controls
  6. Donnie Chen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts? I think Sinisterra will rip it up at Leeds, hopefully a new Sarr at least....have considered Saka but have Jesus, want a Chelsea in there.

    Sanchez
    Cancelo TAA Tomiyasu
    Salah Neto Mount Sinisterra
    Jesus Haaland Wilson

    Subs: (Steele/Andreas/Vestergaard/N Williams)

    Open Controls
    1. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like that team.

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Decent and got different enough too

      Open Controls
  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Which 4.5M defender would you start with for the first 6ish games?

    A. Ait Nourri
    B. Jansson
    C. Castagne
    D. Tomi
    E. Botman
    F. Someone I have missed?

    Much appeciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      D. Tomi
      A. Ait-Nouri

      Open Controls
  8. Shattered Dreams
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Why is Neto in almost every team? Is a wisdom of the crowd thing or just a dumb follower the leader type affair?

    There are other 5.5 mids, including Ollise.

    Open Controls
    1. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I will probably end up with Olise/Eze instead of Neto but Palace fixtures not too good early on.

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Agree, also Fornals, Lanzini

      Open Controls
      1. Spoox777
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Fornals could be decent after GW1

        Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I am dumb and following a leader

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      No idea, think I prefer Gray at 5.5!

      Open Controls
      1. Donnie Chen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Gray is a good shout.

        Open Controls
    5. Chambolica Charente
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't make a no Neto team. You'll break the template then the sheep will have to think for themselves.

      Open Controls
  9. Spoox777
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Still too template i think + not sure on having Leeds GK's but too many have Raya & Balcombe. Would Pickford be a decent option?

    Raya or Meslier - (Balcombe or Klaesson)
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier - Tomiyasu
    Salah - Kulu - Neto - (Fornals) - (Andreas)
    Haaland - Jesus - (Mateta)

    Open Controls
    1. Donnie Chen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      The new chap at Brentford has made Raya less certain. I've moved to Sanchez/Steele

      Open Controls
      1. Spoox777
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Didn't know Brentford have signed a new GK ... thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
  10. JuulKrapuul
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Mendy (5.0) + VVD (6.5)
    B) Raya (4.5) + Robertson (7.0)

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      B, just

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which looks best:

    A) Jesus, Fornals, Cash
    B) Johnson, Martinelli, James

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A looks better.

      What do you think of Lanzini vs Fornals?

      Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sanchez or Raya…..Sanchez or Raya…..Sanchez or Raya….

    Open Controls
    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Meslier

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Call me boring but considering I’m not going particularly template, keeper is one area I will be - 4.5 max, which basically means it’s one of the aforementioned two.

        Open Controls
    2. Donnie Chen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I've gone from Reya to Sanchez as they have a new 4.5 keeper - all a bit in the air

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is true, hmm

        Open Controls
  13. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best midfield options 6.0 and under? Going with Neco Williams and Undav as playing bench fodder, but can upgrade the 3rd to someone that might do more... already have Neto and Martinelli.

    Open Controls
    1. Horlicks esq.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’m very excited for the Vieira signing arsenal have made. He’s carrying an injury at the moment, but at 34m I expect him to be playing regularly fairly soon

      Open Controls
      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah he looks good but where do you see him lining up?

        Next to Ode as two no. 8’s, instead of Ode or in a wide role?

        I would like to see him with Ode when we play low block teams that we struggle to break down..

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno Guimaraes Rodriguez Moura

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        That’s one player by the way

        Open Controls
      2. Chambolica Charente
        • 3 Years
        just now

        And yet the Hub points predictor doesn't agree with us.

        Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lots of good options at 5.5m - one or two of which will emerge as value options once the season starts.

      Wissa, Mac Allister, Olise, Gray, Gordon, Fraser, Carvalho, Lanzini, Fornals, Bailey.

      I just don't know who - there's the catch. If I have to bet, I will do so on Gray and Bailey.

      Open Controls
  14. Horlicks esq.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Undoubtedly I will have Salah come day one.

    This isn’t even a ‘look what you can do without him’ post.

    But I do like this, and the same KDB overpriced thing to not go for him is starting to drip feed toward Salah as a similar issue. Diaz/Foden could all be better ‘value’ - the former maybe more so.

    Mendy

    Peri Chilwell TAA Laporte

    Diaz Neto Sancho

    Kane Haaland Jesus

    4m, Bailey, Tomi, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      looks pretty poor for a non Salah team tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Horlicks esq.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hmmm. Ok. Expand?

        If two of the front three bang each week I’m sorted. The defenders are in the points consistently and the plan in itself is a differential with 3 big hitters and a cheeky Sancho punt.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          looking at that team and thinking there has to be money in the bank, but it's actually on the bench.

          there is not three big hitters in this team?! just two

          Open Controls
  15. Adderz
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Salah + Rashford or Diaz + Kane?

    Open Controls
  16. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    MUFC next signings will be a striker and a RB along with Frenkie

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Frenkie ain’t coming

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        You haven't seen their latest offer, 350K a week, 6.5m signing on fee, 2m in agents fees and rohypnol to stop him kicking and screaming

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
      2. Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Will probably sell as well as the "Frankie says relax" t-shirts

        Open Controls
  17. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Dont understand some people mentioning Leeds assets.

    - their best attacking player gone (raphinha)
    - their best allround player/midfielder gone (Philips)
    - their best defender out for months (Dallas)

    I can only see them going downhill from here...

    (Hope im wrong because i like their way of play)

    Open Controls
    1. Donnie Chen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sinisterra will be good I think, loads of attacking returns at Feyenoord.

      Open Controls
  18. RN - Lyon Fan
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Man Utd have spent 450m on lukaku, Martial, Schneiderlin, Pogba, Fred, Maguire and Wan Bissaka.

    They've just added to that list in the form of Lisandro Martinez taking that total alone up to half a billion. Yet they wonder where it's going wrong...

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I swear you comment more about Man Utd than you do fantasy football or Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Banterboy.

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        …or Lacazette

        Open Controls
      3. RN - Lyon Fan
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        yup

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Fair

          Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      all good business

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      You forgot Di Maria, Depay, Mata, Herrera, Martial, Mkhitaryan, Bailly and Donny

      Open Controls
    4. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I do enjoy these posts..

      Nunez is getting a hard time already after Liverpool paid £65m for him. It's not my money so I couldn't care if was £165m that they paid for him

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        united fan spotted

        Open Controls
    5. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      They’ve spent very badly. I think for me, my main problem with this is I grew up over 200 miles from Manchester surrounded by Utd fans (that are no longer Utd fans) arguing that their biggest problem was the likes of Chelsea and City ‘buying the league’. It’s easy to see why people are riled up by this.

      Open Controls
  19. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey guys, help complete my team please, 11m for M + M combo.

    Neto and Ramsey now (have Andreas)

    Open Controls
  20. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    United spending £65M on a CB same height as pulisic and tielmans. Love to see it, VVD and Dias will piss themselves coming up for corners

    Open Controls
  21. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench Boost GW1 draft. Thoughts?

    Meslier
    Trent, Robertson, Cancelo, Justin
    Diaz, Saka, Mount, Maddison, Aaronson
    Kane
    (Travers, Neco, Solanke, Johnson)

    Got Solanke & Travers to rotate with Meslier & Aaronson in GW3

    Open Controls
  22. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer- B gives me second 8 m mid

    A Cancelo Chilwell Martinelli/6 m ( but who else in there)
    B Dias/Laporte Digne/Targett Mahrez/8 m

    Mendy
    TAA James **** ****
    Salah L Díaz **** Bailey
    Haaland Jesus

    Gazzaniga Nico Andreas Plange

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. InsertPunHere
        just now

        Could go Cancelo, 4.5, Bailey to Dasilva and then 8. I haven’t been able to get Salah, premium defenders, Haaland and Jesus in a draft without having 5 basement players (4 goalie, Neco, Andreas, Dasilva, 4.5 striker)

        Open Controls
    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Which starting combo look best for you?

      A: Haaland + Mahrez
      B: Haaland + Kulu
      C: Kane + Mahrez
      D: Kane + Kulu

      Open Controls
    4. RamaLangaDingDong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ok guys, try this one for size.

      Which pairing scores better IYO over the first 8 weeks?

      Neco Williams and Tripper
      or
      Coufal and Jonny

      - WHAM and WOL rotate better but I am hoping Trippier outscores them on his own...

      Whaddayathink?!

      Open Controls
    5. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Which option better:

      A. Mendy and Neto
      B. Raya and Martinelli

      Open Controls

