FPL team reveal: Haaland captain, Jesus a ‘hold’ for Gameweek 2

With Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, we’re once again getting tips and advice from our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors.

Next up is FPL Milanista, who is ranked 50th in our Hall of Fame and has posted overall ranks of 473rd and 1,547th in the last two FPL seasons. He is also a nine-year veteran of the Fantasy Football Scout site.

The new FPL season is underway and one of the major 50/50 calls resulted in a big swing among FPL managers in Gameweek 1.

Luckily, I decided to go for Erling Haaland (£11.6m, 13 points) over Harry Kane (£11.4m, 2 points) and that resulted in me hitting 73 points for the round, which is pretty satisfying at this point.

This is only the start, and as we always say, it’s consistency that truly matters in this game. Hence, I wouldn’t give much attention to overall rank or even Gameweek 1 points if for any reason you were on the wrong side of the Haaland/Kane swing, or maybe decided to punt against Mohamed Salah (£13.0m).

So, let’s jump into the key observations that were derived from Gameweek 1 and address some of the community’s dilemmas.

ARSENAL

The season kicked off with Crystal Palace hosting a ‘flying pre-season’ Arsenal side that didn’t disappoint on Friday night. The Gunners were well in it and a strong display across the field was encouraging enough to cement their presence in our sides for their favourable fixtures across the first eight Gameweeks.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), despite blanking, caught the eye with his movement and dribbling, and I can’t really see any justification for the 276k transfers out at the time I’m writing this. Gabriel Martinelli (£6.1m), who could have easily got a brace on the night, is one of those players I’d prioritise getting in if he couldn’t make it into your final 15-man squad.

LIVERPOOL

We move onto Liverpool, a side that most of us have tripled up on, but unfortunately were not rewarded with much except those who punted on Darwin Nunez (£9.1m), who changed the look of the Reds’ attack as soon as he was brought onto the pitch.

Yet, for the majority of us, the Luis Diaz (£8.0m) vs Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) debate continues into Gameweek 2 and I for one have no doubt that both will be rewarding their owners very soon.

We can’t speak about Liverpool and not give Fulham enough credit for the outstanding performance in that game, and if one side had to win it, it was the Cottagers who deserved it more.

HAALAND V KANE

Another team that was heavily backed in terms of FPL picks was Manchester City and their new monster up front, Erling Haaland, who scored twice and picked up maximum bonus in his Premier League debut. The Norwegian didn’t take too much time to adapt to life in England and is the bookies’ favourite to clinch the Golden Boot award. Haaland will be transferred in by more than a million teams before the Gameweek 2 deadline and it will be a very risky strategy to go into that Bournemouth fixture at home backing against the Cityzen’s number nine.

On the contrary, Harry Kane frustrated his owners as he blanked in a 4-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur, a game that had one star in Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m). Kane managed only one shot inside the box and accumulated a shy 0.14 expected goals (xG) on the day.

It is understandable that managers are switching to Haaland given the fact that Kane faces Chelsea away next. However, Spurs do still have favourable fixtures from Gameweek 3-6 and so sticking with the Englishman, who just dropped to under 20% ownership, may still be a viable strategy going forward.

CHELSEA

Spurs’ Gameweek 2 opponents, Chelsea, played out a dull game against a toothless Everton side and had to rely on a Jorginho (£6.0m) penalty to take home the three points. The Blues were not too satisfying in pre-season and continued to look that way but a game against Harry Kane’s troops may be a motivating factor for them to finally show up, especially as they do have a good recent record against Spurs.

The key talking point from Chelsea’s game is Reece James (£6.0m) attempting 17 crosses (a big chunk admittedly came from some iffy corner-kicks), seven more than any other defender this round. Despite him being booked and failing with 14 of his deliveries, he racked up a couple of bonus points – he’s simply one of those players who no matter how well or badly we think his ‘real-life’ performances are, he’ll be regularly rewarded on the Bonus Points System due to its love of his underlying numbers.

MAN UTD V BRIGHTON

The last game that I’d like to comment on before jumping straight into my team for Gameweek 2 is Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion. The Red Devils disappointed once again and their decent pre-season performances weren’t carried with them when it really mattered. United were totally lost and lacking any solution in the first 45 minutes, and only got better after Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m) was introduced in the second half.

The Seagulls on the other hand played a convincing 90 minutes and if it wasn’t for a Robert Sanchez (£4.5m)/Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) miscommunication, would have kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford. The signs are very encouraging for the Seagulls, who have some good fixtures to come.

MY TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 2

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

  1. PatrickK123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    My biggest dilemma this week is Bailey or Digne? On the one hand, Bailey seems more likely to get an attacking return, however Everton looked pretty toothless last week. But then again, Villa were pretty hopeless last week in general, so I could go with Andreas...

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      i'd give bailey another chance

      1. PatrickK123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm think I'm leaning Digne only because I actually thought Everton were really solid defensively against Chelsea last week and I smell a 0-0 incoming 😛

    2. Veni Vidi Vialli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      I’m playing both tbh. The only two guys that looked decent in that Villa side tbh. Will probably get rid of both GW4, so it’s now or never.

      1. PatrickK123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        The problem with that for my team is that I've already got Martinelli and Aaronson, both of whom I think will outperform Bailey

        1. Veni Vidi Vialli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Ah, I see. Then I’d go Digne for sure.

  2. KevIRL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Testing

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      we're hearing u loud and clear mate

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Tested

      1. KevIRL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Thanks fellas, holy moly 13 years.

        1. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          was gonna say you'd think you know how the site works by now 😀

          1. KevIRL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            haha. Good point and well made caller. Rarely in the comments I guess

    3. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      ....

  3. MShalkz
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Who to bench this week?

    R James Vs Spurs
    Neto Vs Fulham
    Bailey Vs Everton

    Cheers!

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Bailey might not start apparently so him

      1. DeathoftheParty
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        What did Gerrard say?

        1. SonnyPikey
            31 mins ago

            he was crap v bournemouth so beuindia might start instead

            1. DeathoftheParty
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              Choice words from SG

            2. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              But didn't get subbed off, strange

            3. Hey_Arnold
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              He was actually the best of a bad bunch if you watched the game. Some good runs and latching on to passes, didn't lose the ball once.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      This is one of the better threads, there's a few good ones and quite a few that feel like copycat rather than free thinking.

      This has quite a balanced tone to it too.

      https://twitter.com/FplStrategy/status/1557995279449788416?t=5dmHNOhb8M2RKQYtDuK6fA&s=19

    3. RWB_1991
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      We think Mahrez will start tomorrow?

      1. The Wayfarer
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        I think he will.

        1. RWB_1991
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I really hope so

          1. The Wayfarer
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Otherwise—and probably in any case—I'll be shipping him out and getting in Kulu.

      2. SonnyPikey
          32 mins ago

          think no

      3. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Eagerly awaiting Gerrard press conf & any clues about whether Bailey will keep place

        1. The 12th Man
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Same here
          Tempted to bench him for Andreas.

      4. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        What do you reckon to this wc? Not sure whether to go for it...
        Ederson Ward
        TAA James Walker Saliba Neco
        Salah Kulu Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
        Haaland Darwin Mitro

        1. The 12th Man
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Nice

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Would you press the trigger? There's about 6/7 changes....

        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          What's your current team?

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            Already taken a -4 to get Haaland in:
            Raya Ward
            TAA Robbo Cancelo Ait-Nouri Neco
            Salah Mount Martinelli Bailey Andreas
            Haaland Jesus Archer

            1. Swahealy
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Leave the -4 as it is then, teams grand, save the wc. You do understand teams are better at home than they are away, yea

        3. FPL Egregious
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yes

        4. Shark Team
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Lol this team has the players who did well in gw1, no way i would WC gw2

          1. Swahealy
            • 1 Year
            just now

            WC in GW2, lol don't tap the fishtank, let them keep swimming.

      5. TN
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        GTG?

        Meslier
        Trent Cancelo Trippier Zinchenko Cash
        Salah Diaz Rashford
        Haaland Jesus

        Ward Neto Andreas Plange

        0ft

        0.3itb (did the Kane --> Haaland already)

        Obviously I'd rather not have Rashford, will switch out next week probably unless it's worth a -4 to get in Martinelli?

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Looking good!

        2. Salt and Vinagre
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Looks good, maybe cash to walker next week

      6. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        If own both Neto & Bailey Who are people looking to replace them with as just looked and struggling for options?

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          giving one more gw to both of them then replacing Bailey and maybe Neto also if he looks bad

        2. Salt and Vinagre
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Neto out and upgrade Nico to 5.0 defender, probably walker for my team. Will also be having a look at damsgaard for Brentford who apparently might be on set pieces and is a 5.5

      7. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        A Haaland blank tomorrow with Salah playing on Monday night will be very bad for my weekend

        Open Controls
        1. SonnyPikey
            33 mins ago

            duh.

          • Kellz86
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            Never captain a player on first match Fri or last match Mon, at least if you subscribe to that sort of superstition.

            1. SonnyPikey
                20 mins ago

                I've captained players on those days plenty of times and got hauls. load of tosh.

          • De Gea is GOAT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            40 mins ago

            Very early in the season still but would you do Perisic to Walker for -4? Thanks all

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Nah

            2. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Nope

          • FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            40 mins ago

            Am I correct in saying that if you have a fodder bench meaning players you don't want in your starting 11 because your bench hardly gets used which will in return reduce your chances of a trap or traps?

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              35 mins ago

              And fodder meaning 4.5's and 4.0's

              1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
                • 8 Years
                24 mins ago

                What about the rest of the meaning

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Who to pay

                  Bailey, Neto or Andreas?

                  1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Getting closer

                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Or should have ssked, what trap to play out of Neto or Bailey.

                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 9 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Slow down, pay them all, play Bailey or Andreas

                  3. Old Bull
                    • 9 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    I’d advise against bribery

            2. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
              • 8 Years
              34 mins ago

              Yes or no

              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                Also maybe

                1. zeslinguer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I don't know, can you repeat the question?

            3. SonnyPikey
                33 mins ago

                you're the most template player on here bro

              • Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Umm, I have fodder on the bench so I can put more money in my starting 11.

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Do you own a bench with 4.5's and 4.0's?

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yes, of course.

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Ok good!

                      Now you know your chances of traps are minimal.

            4. Timmygold
              • 1 Year
              38 mins ago

              Anyone else triple captaining Haland?

              1. SonnyPikey
                  34 mins ago

                  nah

                • The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
                  • 8 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Yes! It always fails for me in a double gameweek so why not now- someone else

                • AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Enough did on Salah last week.

                  Guess those who want early bragging rights will be.

                • Swahealy
                  • 1 Year
                  21 mins ago

                  Leave it for Salah v Man u 🙂

              2. yanky
                • 12 Years
                31 mins ago

                BENCH ONE

                a) Gabriel (LEI)
                b) James (TOT)
                c) Tripper (bha)
                d) Neto (FUL)

                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 9 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Why does anyone else know better than you? D

                2. The Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  D

                  1. SonnyPikey
                      26 mins ago

                      v fulham? no way. A or C

                      1. The Units
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        No way

                        1. SonnyPikey
                            24 mins ago

                            lol

                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Not A B or C imo

                    • FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      If you are on WC, fix your benching headache.

                    • FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25177439

                  2. Gunnerssss
                    • 5 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Capt kdb or haaland? Really leaning towards kdb

                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 9 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      (C) KDB then

                    2. SonnyPikey
                        26 mins ago

                        go with your gut

                      • Kellz86
                        • 4 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Haaland

                      • Swahealy
                        • 1 Year
                        20 mins ago

                        Bou gonna have a low block on constantly, could be tailor made for KDB

                    3. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Literally no useful information out of those press conferences so far.

                      1. SonnyPikey
                          25 mins ago

                          good.

                        • boc610
                          • 10 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          its almost as if these managers dont care about FPL.

                      2. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        29 mins ago

                        After bibgate last week, can anyone work out from villa training who is wearing bibs and potentially starting? Is Bailey?

                        1. SonnyPikey
                            25 mins ago

                            gerrard wearing a bib and throwing his toys out of the pram for starts

                            1. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              23 mins ago

                              Any idea mate if villa bibs mean they will play or is it the other way round at villa?!

                              1. SonnyPikey
                                  20 mins ago

                                  not sure what bibs mean there

                                  1. Finding Timo
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Bailey doesn’t hsve one but haven’t got a clue what that means

                            2. SonnyPikey
                                22 mins ago

                                Coutinho in danger of being dropped. Was way off it last week.

                              • Would Ed Woodward
                                • 3 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                Need to check who is looking him in the eye.

                                1. Finding Timo
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  Just spent 10 mins looking at photos and I can’t work out who is who anyway !

                            3. SonnyPikey
                                27 mins ago

                                palace to beat pool. ya heard it here last.

                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 9 Years
                                  23 mins ago

                                  Said no one ever

                                  1. SonnyPikey
                                      21 mins ago

                                      they beat city away last season. funnier things have happened.

                                2. InsertPunHere
                                    26 mins ago

                                    On a WC, so this might be a fairly long-term choice:
                                    Salah + Grealish
                                    De Bruyne + Diaz
                                    Already have Cancelo, Haaland, TAA, Nunez, so it’s just which way round to do the three triple-ups.

                                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                                      • 2 Years
                                      12 mins ago

                                      Salah + someone else in Grealish's price range then you won't be asking yourself next GW why you picked Grealish.

                                    2. Dynamic Duos
                                      • 9 Years
                                      12 mins ago

                                      What are your views on Monarchy?

                                  • Jerse
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    22 mins ago

                                    Yet again the luck content in this game produces so much variance. If anyone tells me that a team of (Ward;Trent,Robertson,James,Perisic, Diaz,Saka,Bailey,Neto,Haaland,Kane(C),Jesus: Subs Iverson,Neto,Perrerria,Williams ) would only return 40 points with the fixtures it had (Spurs 4-1 and Kane did not return), I would have thought you mad !. The goalkeeper combo maybe has issues, but the rest of the team was more than decent. Trent and Robbo 2 points between them !

                                    I went slightly different as I personally think Salah overvalued, particularly with Nunez at 9m (I initially had him in as I thought his past team stats, 4 goals in a friendly) who is in for GW2. Salah's returns against Fulham were at best fortunate. Whilst many are debating whether to take out Robertson or Diaz, I think for the 4m price difference Nunez for Salah for the 3rd Liverpool player seems arguably better as 4m possibly buys you 80 points minimum.

                                    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Yeah, it's just one week so of course there'll be variance. Liverpool defenders blank - nothing to worry about. Jesus, Son, Kane blank - just one of those days. Some calls such as relying on Leicester to keep a clean sheet is dubious, but that same team could well haul this weekend. Just stay calm!

                                    2. La Familia
                                        just now

                                        Variance evens out in the long run.

                                        That’s what I would tell myself continually after losing money at poker.

                                    3. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      22 mins ago

                                      Bench one from

                                      A Neto
                                      B Bailey
                                      C Trippier

                                      1. Dynamic Duos
                                        • 9 Years
                                        21 mins ago

                                        A

                                      2. LoneWolf1989
                                        • 1 Year
                                        15 mins ago

                                        B

                                      3. La Familia
                                          just now

                                          C

                                      4. g40steve
                                        • 4 Years
                                        21 mins ago

                                        What price will Dennis be announced at ??

                                        1. Dynamic Duos
                                          • 9 Years
                                          9 mins ago

                                          Who has he signed for?

                                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 2 Years
                                          8 mins ago

                                          Has he joined Forest?

                                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            • 2 Years
                                            just now

                                            If he has I would say 6.0

                                        3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          8 mins ago

                                          Won't be 5m!!

                                        4. g40steve
                                          • 4 Years
                                          8 mins ago

                                          Rumours deal is close

                                          1. g40steve
                                            • 4 Years
                                            just now

                                            https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjF-Yb8psH5AhXVilwKHT2AAfQQ6F56BAgiEAI&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FDeadlineDayLive%3Fref_src%3Dtwsrc%255Egoogle%257Ctwcamp%255Eserp%257Ctwgr%255Eauthor&usg=AOvVaw2B9uB6tEozDroLyuHJgMif

                                        5. PartyTime
                                          • 1 Year
                                          2 mins ago

                                          6.0

                                      5. LoneWolf1989
                                        • 1 Year
                                        15 mins ago

                                        Mitrovic or Toney

                                        1. Eastman
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 5 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Mitro

                                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            • 2 Years
                                            just now

                                            Agree

                                          2. LoneWolf1989
                                            • 1 Year
                                            just now

                                            Thanks pal

                                      6. Eastman
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 5 Years
                                        15 mins ago

                                        Rashford (bre) to Martinelli (LEI) or worth saving till next week for 2 transfers. Rest of team ok.

                                        1. LoneWolf1989
                                          • 1 Year
                                          just now

                                          Ditch Marcus Bono Rashford

                                      7. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        You have GOT to see this - the funniest ever new player announcement

                                        https://twitter.com/HLTCO/status/1558005227265081346

