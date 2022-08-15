FPL Gameweek 2 review: How many matches Darwin will miss after red card

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Liverpool v Crystal Palace in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

Darwin Nunez (9.1m) was shown a red card on his first start at Anfield and will now miss Liverpool’s next three Premier League matches.

The Uruguayan had racked up five goal attempts, three shots in the box and two big chances after 57 minutes, but needlessly retaliated after being shoved in the back by Joachim Andersen (£4.5m).

As a result, Darwin will miss the Reds’ Gameweek 3 trip to rivals Manchester United, as well as home matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle United in Gameweeks 4 and 5 respectively.

With Diogo Jota (£8.9m) also out with a hamstring injury and Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) absent on Monday as a precaution, Jurgen Klopp’s attacking resources are certainly stretched at the minute.

“Darwin knows he let his teammates down. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see. He knows he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want. But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong – not a punishment but to make him stronger.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

“Not the start we wanted but two points is the least of our problems right now. It’s really tricky with injuries. We have to use next week to maybe bring one or two back, although I don’t know if that is possible. We have lost Darwin now as well, which does not help, but Bobby (Firmino) might be back, we will see.” – Jurgen Klopp

One player who did step up on the night was Luis Diaz (£8.0m), who opened his account for the season with a sublime equaliser from the edge of the box. The Colombian’s strike ensured he bagged maximum bonus, in what was a pleasing nine-point haul for his 19.6% ownership.

“Luis’s (Diaz) goal was unbelievable. He put in a super intense game and an incredible goal, of course we needed that. We had two other nice opportunities we were a bit unlucky with, but it’s a point. Not what we wanted before the game, but in the end, we will take it.” – Jurgen Klopp

Elsewhere, it was a frustrating night for owners of Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), both of whom blanked.

The Egyptian was deployed as a lone forward after the red card as Klopp shuffled his pack, and almost scored a late winner, but it was a below-par performance given his usual high standards.

Robertson, meanwhile, was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas (£4.5m) as part of a triple Liverpool change after 62 minutes, in one of his quieter nights going forward.

However, fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) fared better, pushing into midfield after Darwin’s red card, and despite conceding still bagged a bonus point after producing a succession of crosses and created chances for his teammates.

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass map (successful passes in green) v Crystal Palace in Gameweek 2

Rather surprisingly, Liverpool have now gone behind in their last six Premier League games dating back to April, and as a result, will be eager to get Joel Matip (£6.0m) back as soon as possible.

“Joel (Matip) will be two weeks. We will see with that. The week was crazy; I have experienced a lot of weeks but that was like we had a witch in the building. Honestly, like every day somebody else pulled out (of training) for the craziest reasons. In the end, Joey (Gomez) didn’t start. Nat (Phillips) did really well, I have to say, but Joey didn’t start because he only trained yesterday again. At the start of the week, (he had) a little issue. Bobby (Firmino) couldn’t make it. Hendo this morning, we got the information there was a little concern about something if he plays too long, so he didn’t play that long. That’s the situation. It was not too cool, but then the game we made of it I really liked it – I really liked the game. That’s how it is. We want to fight and I saw that a lot, and we played really good stuff. So, a lot of good performances and I liked it, but that’s it now. We drew, let’s carry on.” – Jurgen Klopp

Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) put Crystal Palace in front on the counter after getting in behind Liverpool’s defence.

At the time, it was Crystal Palace’s first shot of the game, but it was clearly a tactic Patrick Vieira and his team had worked on, which both Zaha and Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) touched on after the match.

“We knew it was going to be hard work and it was a case of taking our chances. We knew we would have to suffer but our plan was to soak it up and take chances, so I am happy with the point. They were pushing forward and I was looking for space in behind. It only takes one chance and I am glad I took it today. As soon as Eze played it through I had in my mind what I wanted to do. I didn’t want the goalkeeper to set himself so I just took it early. We are a good team and handling the big teams well, so I am very optimistic about this season, especially with the way we are playing.” – Wilfried Zaha

“We worked hard and could have nicked it in the end. It’s not easy to play your football here so to get a point is a good outcome for us. Liverpool play a high line, our aim was to get on the ball and open up space, get in behind – and it worked well for us today” – Eberechi Eze

In truth, Zaha should have netted a second too, when he fired his effort against the post and wide late on. However, the signs are good for the £7.0m midfielder, who takes on an Aston Villa side minus Diego Carlos (£5.0m) in Gameweek 3.

“I am really pleased. It is not an easy place to come and we defended well as a team. We were prepared to suffer and did. In our counter-attacks we were good. We needed a big team performance and we had it tonight. When we won the ball Wilf (Zaha) ran in behind and the timing of his run was really good. Wilf is a goalscorer. Today he could score more than one.” – Patrick Vieira

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips (Gomez 63), van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 63); Fabinho, Elliott (Carvalho 79), Milner (Henderson 63); Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell (Richards 79); Ayew (Edouard 63), Doucoure (Hughes 79), Schlupp (Olise 88), Eze (Milivojevic 79); Zaha