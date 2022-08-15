427
Metrics August 15

How the all-time best FPL managers set up for Gameweek 2

427 Comments
Every Gameweek here at Fantasy Football Scout, we bring you analysis of the teams and chip usage of the leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers via the excellent LiveFPL website.

Usually we concentrate on the top 10,000 but we’re in the very early stages of the campaign and the front-runners are still jostling for position.

So instead, we’ll mostly take a quick look at how some of the FPL bosses with the best season histories are set up for Gameweek 2.

INTRODUCING THE ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’

Much like our very own Hall of Fame, the LiveFPL site features its own list of the leading 1,000 FPL managers of all time.

You can see the top 10 above, with a very familiar name at the top of the pile.

Other notable names you may recognise further down the list include Finn Sollie (2nd), John Canning (43rd), Pranil ‘Lateriser’ Sheth (52nd), Mark Sutherns (88th) and one of our new recruits for the 2022/23 season, Obay Eid (125th).

OWNERSHIP AND CAPTAINCY

How the all-time best FPL managers set up for Gameweek 2 2

One obvious thing to note is the rise in Erling Haaland‘s (£11.7m) ownership, which sat at 64.7% in Gameweek 1.

Harry Kane‘s (£11.4m) own ownership figure dropped from 35.6% to 5.6%, with the straight swap between the two forwards accounting for the majority of the 30% swing: 275 of the 1,000 managers featured here did that exact move.

The market movement was limited elsewhere, though, with over 60% of these bosses rolling a transfer. Expect the overall picture to be shaken up a bit more in Gameweek 3, when our hall of famers have two moves at their disposal.

Over two-thirds of them have a decision to be made over Leon Bailey (£5.0m) after the Aston Villa man’s benching in Gameweek 1, while 44% may be mulling over Pedro Neto‘s (£5.5m) output and short-term points prospects.

4-4-2 remains the most-selected formation, with over 90% owning a £4.5m forward of some variety and Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) sitting in 93.6% of squads. Neco Williams (£4.0m) is in almost two-thirds of these teams, meanwhile.

2.1% of these historic high achievers saw enough on the opening weekend to play their Wildcard and most of them – 18 of the 21 – shaped it around Darwin Nunez (£9.1m). Time will tell if that was a sage, bandwagon-beating move or an overreaction to the Uruguayan’s returns against Fulham.

While we’re not overly interested in the top 10k at this early stage, the average Wildcard played within this leading bunch shows a similar keen interest in Darwin and a move towards a lighter-in-midfield set-up:

How the all-time best FPL managers set up for Gameweek 2 3

427 Comments
  1. agueroooooney
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Grealish and Perisic are the obvious fires to put out, but I'm actually happy enough to keep them for another week. Any suggestions here?

    Ward
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Perisic
    Diaz - Grealish - Andreas
    Haaland - Kane - Jesus

    Sanchez - Neto - Neco - Colback

    2 FT 0.0 itb, nearly happy to leave as it is but don't want to waste a transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Downgrade Grealish, Perisic to James

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Who would you bring in for Grealish?

        Open Controls
    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Grealish to Martinelli

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. agueroooooney
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Done deal

        Open Controls
  2. reto1989
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      What's your ideal WC team would be if you pressed that button?

      Thanks a lot

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Ha, now that is lazy. I almost respect the gaul.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Asterix?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            Ha, now that's embarrassing.

            Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Just follow the WC posts on here and you can copy them to your heart's delight 😉

        Open Controls
    • Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      My FPL musings, thus far.

      1. Neco Williams is a genuine starter.

      2. Martinelli is a better option than initially thought.

      3. Gabby J becomes a serious captaincy option

      4. KdB can rival Haaland, Atleast until City get better with accommodating Haaland. I think away games with space for Haaland to exploit will prove he is a captaincy option in away games.

      5. Cucerella is a starter, James is brilliant, but could be utilised as a rcb in all big games. Formation change allowed the goal. (Tuchel went to 4 at the back)

      6. Newcastle can grind out clean sheets. Schar, Botman, Trippier should all be options again after this tough period.

      7. Fulham are premier league quality.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Agree with all those. Think I would rather start Cucurella every week than Neto. But I'd have to lose Neco Williams to get him.

        Open Controls
      2. SonnyPikey
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          eh, no.7...2 draws? easy tiger

          Open Controls
        • Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          What about Darwin?

          Open Controls
        • The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 16 mins ago

          Point 5, not sure they switched to 4 at the back, they put rlc in midfield Azpi where James was and James went to his normal RWB position

          Open Controls
        • Float
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          On point number 1, would you still say this if Forest didn't keep a clean sheet? They were pretty lucky not to concede against West Ham and have the third worst xG Against so far

          Open Controls
        • SonnyPikey
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            fulham and quality don't go in the same sentence

            Open Controls
        • amsemp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 40 mins ago

          4.9m to spend on a 4.5m MID. Worth getting Dasilva at 4.6m even though likely to only be bench cover, or save the 0.1m and just get a 4.5?

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              5 hours, 39 mins ago

              he won't keep hauling

              Open Controls
            • Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 38 mins ago

              Would save the 0.1

              Open Controls
            • Smoky Johnson
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 38 mins ago

              Got Andreas?

              Open Controls
              1. amsemp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 38 mins ago

                Yeah he’s my other 4.5 mid

                Open Controls
          2. Kitman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            Bailey > Almiron?

            Rotates well with Neco Williams, like for like but at least Almiron plays 90 and might dazzle (although been saying that for 3 years)

            Open Controls
            1. onceuponatyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 33 mins ago

              I have Almiron, as he was cheap and I knew he'd start those first two games (and was on fire in preseason).
              His end product is atrocious though, even if he works super hard and gets the ball up the pitch (and defends well). Toon have a couple of tough fixtures coming up, and he won't get 90 a week once Fraser is back next game. He'll likely start, but Fraser will get minutes at his expense - and quite likely take the spot if he gets results.

              Open Controls
          3. Smoky Johnson
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 36 mins ago

            Need defensive Chelsea cover. Cant afford James without squad surgery. Who do I got for?
            A. Cucurella
            B. Koulibaly
            C. Mendy

            Open Controls
            1. AIRMILES
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 27 mins ago

              You don't need Chelsea defensive cover unless it's an attacking defender. So maybe Cucurella.

              Open Controls
          4. Emiliano Sala
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Play Bailey or Andreas Pereira?

            Open Controls
            1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 29 mins ago

              Neither - do you have Neco?

              Open Controls
            2. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 21 mins ago

              Pereira

              Open Controls
          5. PKnox11
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              I think Im gonna keep Kane for the season. By the time the next wildcard is used, the difference between him and Haaland will be about 0.6m the way things are going.

              Open Controls
            • Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 34 mins ago

              I made the mistake of not capping Salah for his hatty against United in their first fixture last year - made sure to not make that mistake again in their second fixture and will cap him again this week. Anyone doing anything different?

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                Jesus and Haaland are other options but I'm probably going Mo as well.

                Open Controls
              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 32 mins ago

                Don't see why. It's the best fixture of the season.

                Open Controls
                1. Cheeky Onion
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours, 27 mins ago

                  It really is at the moment - a well drilled side should have a field day with this United team

                  Open Controls
              3. SonnyPikey
                  4 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Jesus away to bournemouth

                  Open Controls
                • I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 32 mins ago

                  On Jesus at the moment. I also made the mistake of not captaining Salah for his hattrick against United last season and I'm probably going to make it again.

                  Open Controls
              4. Float
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                2 FTs 0itb

                Pope
                TAA / Cancelo / James / Perisic
                Salah / Sterling / Díaz / Neto
                Jesus / Wilson
                (Ward / Pereira / Neco / Archer)

                Neto is the obvious move out. Could do Neto out for Martinelli then something like Wilson to Mitro or Perisic to a 4.5, but Fulham's fixtures suck and it seems like now is a good time to hold Perisic so not sure.

                Another thought I have depending on tonight is Díaz + Wilson > Martinelli + Darwin

                Open Controls
                1. Tdswan1991
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Love your team, nice to see some differentials

                  I think Martinelli is a must own (fixtures + xG involvement). I’d look to upgrade Neto rather than downgrade Diaz. Perisic is still suspect for minutes, would downgrade him. Not sexy but a Brighton defender has great fixtures coming up…

                  Open Controls
              5. Bambi
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 32 mins ago

                For 2FT:
                Digne and Bailey --> Perisic and DaSilva?

                Open Controls
                1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Risky choices, no from me

                  Open Controls
                2. BeWater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              6. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 31 mins ago

                Might WC if Darwin starts and hauls..

                Sanchez Ward
                TAA Cancelo James Trippier Tomiyasu
                Sanchez Martinelli KDH DaSilva Andreas
                Haaland Darwin Jesus

                Rip it apart...

                Open Controls
                1. AIRMILES
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Sorry to be dense. Who is your first midfielder?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Salah, not Sanchez.

                    I'm living in the past clearly.

                    Open Controls
                    1. AIRMILES
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      5 hours, 25 mins ago

                      In which case, I think it's a great team. I'm also contemplating pulling my WC if Darwin does well tonight. I was hoping to save it till circa GW8, but when needs must.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                        • 6 Years
                        5 hours, 24 mins ago

                        I'm really hoping he doesn't start, comes on and does nowt. Wishful thinking.

                        Open Controls
              7. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 30 mins ago

                Seems the next band wagon be punted by the Twitter content providers is Groß ... as a replacement for Bailey or Neto etc .... Trap or a genius pick ?

                Open Controls
                1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 30 mins ago

                  The former, but who knows

                  Open Controls
                2. AIRMILES
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Two good GWs. I'd avoid, unless you can get him retrospectively.

                  Open Controls
                3. WVA
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  He's looked quality in his first two games, may have penalties, has good fixtures and has the potential to get 150 points plus, I like the look of him.

                  Open Controls
              8. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 27 mins ago

                *FIXED*

                Might WC if Darwin starts and hauls..

                Sanchez Ward
                TAA Cancelo James Trippier Tomiyasu
                Salah Martinelli KDH DaSilva Andreas
                Haaland Darwin Jesus

                Rip it apart...

                Open Controls
                1. AIRMILES
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 24 mins ago

                  I think my only issue with this is the lack of flexibility to bring in an 8.0 midfielder. But it's tough.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 23 mins ago

                    They're all pretty cack options at that price anyway I think. Poor choice of mids this year.

                    Open Controls
                2. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Is Trippier the best option at 5.0, especially for the next 4 weeks? Also, why Tomiyasu?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Why not? He'll be a starter soon, at 4.4. Steal

                    Possibly Cucurella for Tripper just not sure about double CHE def

                    Open Controls
                3. WVA
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Think i still prefer my current team?

                  Ederson
                  TAA Robbo Cancelo James Trippier
                  Salah Martinelli Gross
                  Haaland Jesus
                  Ward DaSilva Andreas Greenwood

                  Open Controls
              9. Kane Toads
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 25 mins ago

                Best Bailey replacement up to $5.5M ??

                Open Controls
                1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
                  • 8 Years
                  5 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Do you have any options?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kane Toads
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 41 mins ago

                    I'm thinking perhaps Hojbjerg/Jensen/Dasilva ??

                    Open Controls
                2. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 19 mins ago

                  There aren't many - KDH or Gordon are options. But they're in awful teams

                  Open Controls
                3. mad_beer ✅
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 19 mins ago

                  When did FPL switch to $?

                  Open Controls
                  1. ToffeePot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 1 min ago

                    since brexit

                    Open Controls
              10. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 19 mins ago

                Play Ward (SOU) or Sanchez (whu)?

                Open Controls
                1. Gazza2000
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Ward

                  Open Controls
                2. Tdswan1991
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Ward

                  West ham very unlucky not to score in their game vs Forest, wouldn’t bet on another blank from them

                  Open Controls
              11. FOO FIGHTER
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 18 mins ago

                You know what, let me just get this over and done with. If Darwin does nothing tonight I will still be called a plonker but I will be here anyway.

                Just my thoughts and I am sure many will agree.

                We have to remember, advice is asked and followed on this site. There is good advice and bad advice.

                Sometimes good advice should not be ignored from others on this site and obviously you need to go with your instinct at the end of the day but many posters on here who give good advice which detail the issue you have are lambasted and the lambasters just use their defence mechanism while they sit with the issue themselves and knowing they have those issues and problems reveal the truth using their defence mechanism to hide the problem they have by calling someone else a 'plonker' arguing with the person they called a 'plonker' about the problem they sit with using their defence mechanism.

                I am not an FPL expert or a youtuber etc. Any replies or question, please reply or asks question without using your defence mechanism.

                Open Controls
                1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 16 mins ago

                  I think you should change your name to Poo Fighter

                  Open Controls
                2. The Kanee Jerk
                    5 hours, 16 mins ago

                    I used to be adventurer like you but then I took a jerk to the knee.

                    Open Controls
                  • The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Penultimate paragraph could use some punctuation as a defense mechanism against plonkering of the brain

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 47 mins ago

                      In all seriousness, I have no issue with your promotion of Darwin & I doubt anyone else does. Its just that you seem a bit closed-minded to others' perspectives & get in these endless spats, as if changing your mind / agreeing to disagree were a sign of weakness

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Yes we agree to disagree is the end of it but calling someone a plonker or dogshite or *insert here* is a defence mechanism because that is when you can just agree or disagree.

                        Open Controls
                  • The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
                    • 8 Years
                    5 hours, 14 mins ago

                    We're the most lambasted people on here, we never get personal either. The mistreatment reminds me of a certain bearded guy who everybody betrayed. I'll give you a hint, his last name is Christ, he has the power of flight, he can heal leopards.

                    Open Controls
                    1. DeuloRad
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      5 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Rawwrr

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Kanee Jerk
                          5 hours, 8 mins ago

                          Deuleopard

                          Open Controls
                          1. DeuloRad
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            5 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Hahaha

                            Open Controls
                      2. hibster
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        5 hours, 7 mins ago

                        i thought you meant corbyn!

                        Open Controls
                    2. internal error
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      5 hours, 11 mins ago

                      A lot of the time, when ppl say things on here, its a misinformed opinion which is frustrating to see, as they can be quite forthright with it

                      Open Controls
                  • Black Knights
                    • 10 Years
                    5 hours, 17 mins ago

                  • Jinswick
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    5 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Any obvious move here?

                    Ramsdale
                    TAA, Cancelo, James, Cash
                    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Bailey
                    Haaland, Jesus

                    Ward, Andreas, Trippier, Bailey
                    Bank 0.0m, 1FT

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jinswick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 37 mins ago

                      * oops, Bailey on the bench is Archer

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tdswan1991
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Villa have some difficult fixtures coming up, I’d offload Cash for another 5m, seeing as you already have 3 Arsenal I’d consider Cucurella, looks to be a starter for the next few game weeks

                      Open Controls
                  • navraj01
                    • 5 Years
                    5 hours, 15 mins ago

                    opinions on this starting 11 for gw3

                    ederson
                    taa cancelo williams zinchenko
                    salah diaz martinelli bailey
                    haaland jesus

                    normally have trippier instead of williams, but theyre facing city. For GW4 transfer bailey out, any suggestions with who to put in, price of 6.4

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tdswan1991
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Not many midfielders that good < 8 million apart from martinelli.

                      Would consider downgrading Bailey to 4.5 and putting the extra million into Williams —> 5m defender

                      Open Controls
                  • Tdswan1991
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Ederson Ward
                    TAA Cancelo James Cash Williams
                    Salah Saka Martinelli Bailey Andreas
                    Haaland Jesus Greenwood

                    Thoughts: Cash -> Cucurella this week
                    Play Williams and bench Bailey next couple of game weeks…
                    Then switch Ederson —> Mendy, Saka —> Foden and Williams —> Gabriel

                    Switch to 5 3 2 formation going forward

                    Been stuck with triple city and arsenal with Ederson in goal.

                    Open Controls
                  • Clarity
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    5 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Ward/Pope
                    Dias, Trent, James, Cancelo/Neco
                    Martinelli, Salah, Bailey, Mount/Andreas
                    Jesus, Haaland/Archer

                    2FT 0ITB.

                    Dias > Walker a no brainer to upgrade Bailey? Missed .1 rise on Walker annoyingly.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tdswan1991
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 27 mins ago

                      Good thought but no real good options for midfield at 6.5m… I’d put the extra 1m into upgrading neco instead, could even downgrade Bailey to get extra funds for it too as you’ll only have 0.9m

                      Open Controls
                  • mcginnntonic
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Looking ok for this week?

                    Ramsdale
                    TAA Robbo Cancelo James
                    Salah Martinelli
                    Haaland Jesus Toney

                    Patterson Bailey Pereira or Dasilva for last spot?

                    Open Controls
                  • LosBlancos
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    5 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Move on Grealish on a ft? Haven't seen his stats yet but doesn't seem too promising.
                    Although I'm inclined to keep one more gw as a last shot

                    Open Controls
                    1. mcginnntonic
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 15 mins ago

                      I swapped him & archer for Toney & Dasilva before the price rise

                      Open Controls
                      1. LosBlancos
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 30 mins ago

                        That's actually not a bad shot. I didn't think much about moving to a 433
                        Could leave money to move Ward/Iverson on for Henderson

                        Open Controls
                  • Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 8 mins ago

                  • The Kanee Jerk
                      5 hours, 4 mins ago

                      If you have perfect consistency with FPL predictions does that makes you FPL influencer?

                      Open Controls
                    • RWB_1991
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Chances of Mahrez starting against Newcastle?

                      Open Controls
                    • fivetothree
                        2 hours, 37 mins ago

                        My GW3 team:-

                        Ward

                        TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, Walker, Williams
                        Salah, Martinelli, Mount
                        Jesus, Haaland

                        Subs

                        Sanchez, Perreira, Bailey, Greenwood

                        Keep as is?

                        Open Controls

