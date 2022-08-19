62
Video August 19

FPL Burning Questions: Lessons learned from Gameweek 2

62 Comments
Share

Sonaldo and Pras are joined by Hibbo to discuss the key points of Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), before looking ahead at the main questions heading into Gameweek 3.

A look at the Season Ticker until Gameweek 8 led to further opinions about the better fixture runs – those of Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Arsenal and several others.

Furthermore, there is a look into the best captaincy options as well as the teams with promising goal and clean sheets projections.

The trio are all using a 5-3-2 formation, so end by revealing their transfer plans for the weekend and beyond.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    4 hours ago

    are any defenders close to dropping to 3.9 before the deadline? Need the 0.1 for maddison

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Mbete is close

      Open Controls
  2. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Mbete At City … only one I see ,.. but you wouldn’t want to waste a City spot on an enabler.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Reply fail to Putana

      Open Controls
  3. The Alli Way
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Robbo, Neto, Trippier & Greenwood

    OR

    Cucu, Xhaka, Perisic & Toney

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      2 easy

      Open Controls
  4. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Risers: Kulusevski (8.2)

    Fallers: Son (11.9) Maupay (6.3) Matip (5.9) Redmond (5.4) A.Doucouré (5.4) Pépé (5.3) Thiago (5.3) Digne (4.9) Cairney (4.9) Mighten (4.9) McArthur (4.9) Doherty (4.8)

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Cheers Raga!

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly! Any chance Doherty becomes an option again. He was so good at the back end of last season!

      Open Controls
      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Doesn't look good for predicted minutes based on FPL Reviews model https://twitter.com/sertalpbilal/status/1560447206179672065?s=20&t=flHKAjAwz4YLSy7yPjj3Zw

        Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Thanks Ragabolly and thank you Robertson 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. AppleDunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      The Mighten has fallen!

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        McArthur says I shall return!

        Open Controls
  5. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    RMT I wildcarded

    Sanchez
    TAA/Cancelo/Walker/James/Cucurella
    Salah/Diaz/Martinelli
    Haaland/Jesus

    Ward/Andreas/Reed/Greenwood

    0.8 ITB so can change Walker or Ccucrella to Perisic if he starts playing.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Template as you can possibly get. A good thing probably 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          I think the template is stronger than it has ever been.

          Open Controls
      • Zoostation
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        If on WC I’d get Spurs coverage

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Cane
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Is there any world out there that I captain Saka over Jesus?

        Open Controls
        1. Bregg Zit
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Could be one of the shrewdest moves of the weekend

          Open Controls
        2. lugs
          • 5 Years
          3 hours ago

          he's due, its the type of game i can see Arsenal getting a pen in with Bournemouth parking a double decker in their box

          Open Controls
        3. EmreCan Hustle
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          There are two ways to look at this.

          1. Haaland struggled to get chances but players around him scored goals for fun. So Saka could benefit.

          2. As long as Ben White is playing Saka may not have a partner who will bomb forward and support him in attack.

          Open Controls
        4. David Parkinson
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Owning him is testing enough, so no.

            Open Controls
          • Zoostation
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Bad idea

            Open Controls
        5. G054
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Mohammed vs United or Jesus vs Bournemouth?

          Who shall show us the path?

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            the Son Heung-min of god

            Open Controls
            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              0 goals 2 assists in 7 games against Wolves

              Open Controls
          2. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Darwinism has left the building

            Open Controls
          3. Yank Revolution
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I'm sticking with Buddha

            Open Controls
        6. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          LMS entry closed for another GW.
          Almost 200 new entries.

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            one more late entry please?

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Be quick - 88xxin

              Open Controls
              1. Indpush
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Made it. Thanks

                Open Controls
          2. Mauricios Cappuccino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I tried

            Open Controls
        7. C_G
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          had a cracking GW2, is this gtg for GW3?

          Ward

          James TAA Saliba Neco Walker

          Salah Martinelli KDB Andreas Bailey

          Kane Jesus (C)

          Sanchez Bailey Andreas Bailey

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Neco on bench?

            Open Controls
          2. David Parkinson
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              A trio of Baileys, well played.

              Open Controls
              1. C_G
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                oops copy paste issues haha

                Open Controls
                1. C_G
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  bench is:

                  Sanchez Bailey Andreas Greenwood

                  Open Controls
          3. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Play two:

            1. Andreas (BRE)
            2. Dasilva (ful)
            3. Neco (eve)

            Open Controls
            1. timmypnz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              1,3

              Open Controls
            2. Zoostation
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              None of them

              Open Controls
            3. Yank Revolution
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Neco

              Open Controls
            4. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              1 and 3

              Open Controls
          4. timmypnz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Thoughts appreciated, on wc.
            1) sanchez, ward
            james, canc, perisic/cuc, saliba, neco
            diaz, marti, kulu, sala, andreas
            jesus, haa, 4.5

            or 2)
            sanc, ward
            james, canc, cuc, patt, neco
            barnes, marti, kulu, sala, andreas
            jesus, haa, toney

            Like balance of 1, but really want the 3rd striker playing with ability to get nunez back in down the line. Like leicester this week too

            Open Controls
            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Why not players 1 + 2 vs 3 + 4 than posting 2 whole teams mostly the same

              Open Controls
              1. timmypnz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                newb sorry

                Open Controls
                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Keep it brief and people more likely to reply than too much text

                  Open Controls
                  1. timmypnz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    Agreed, cheers

                    Open Controls
            2. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Only 8m in top 10 scoring mids so far is Kulu. Multiple 8m mids looks horrible. I have none only contemplating 1 if any on WC. No Salah or TAA could be tragic

              Open Controls
              1. timmypnz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Salah in both teams. Very nervous about TAA

                Open Controls
                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  I misread Sala as Saka

                  Open Controls
          5. timmypnz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            1) patterson/barnes/toney
            or
            2) saliba/diaz/archer

            Way easier!! Cheers

            Open Controls
          6. jwilliams
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Play 2..

              1. Patterson vs NFO
              2. Rodrigo vs. CHE
              3. Andreas vs. BRE
              4. Dasilva vs FUL

              Leaning toward Patterson and Andreas.. thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. timmypnz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                1, 3

                Open Controls
            • Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Best option under 4.6m here?

              Mendy ward
              Taa robbo cancelo xxxx neco

              Open Controls
              1. timmypnz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                saliba for me

                Open Controls
              2. Zoostation
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Downgrade Robbo

                Open Controls
            • Asbestos City
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              How's this looking?

              Ward
              TAA Cancelo James
              KDB Kulu Maddison Dasilva Martinelli
              Haaland Jesus

              Iversen Neco Dunk Archer

              Open Controls
              1. swervinho
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Great

                Open Controls
            • TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              New Post

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/19/scoutcast-the-hot-fpl-topics-heading-into-gameweek-3/

              Open Controls
            • choco27
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              Need help:
              Start Andreas or N. Williams?
              Thanx

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm starting both.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.