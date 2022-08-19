FPL Burning Questions: Lessons learned from Gameweek 2

Sonaldo and Pras are joined by Hibbo to discuss the key points of Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), before looking ahead at the main questions heading into Gameweek 3.

A look at the Season Ticker until Gameweek 8 led to further opinions about the better fixture runs – those of Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Arsenal and several others.

Furthermore, there is a look into the best captaincy options as well as the teams with promising goal and clean sheets projections.

The trio are all using a 5-3-2 formation, so end by revealing their transfer plans for the weekend and beyond.

