Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 3 preview and team reveal

Before Saturday’s Gameweek 3 deadline, make sure to join Mark Sutherns and Andy North tonight at 7:45 pm for their live stream chatting about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Mark, a four-time top 1k finisher, collected 55 points in Gameweek 2, having used a free transfer to bring Erling Haaland (£11.7m) in for Harry Kane (£11.4m).

Whilst his beloved Nottingham Forest won their first home Premier League in over 23 years, the seven points of Neco Williams (£4.0m) were stranded on the bench.

Meanwhile, his lack of Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) paid off on Monday night, as the FPL superstar blanked against Crystal Palace.

As well as revealing their Gameweek 3 teams and transfers, Mark and Andy also answer some questions from those tuning into the stream live.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. rowdog24
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Cucarella
    B) Welbeck
    C) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cucurella, but he is a definite rotation risk.

      Open Controls
    2. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Dacra
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Few little WC tweaks..

    Mendy (Ward)
    Taa - Walker - Perisic (Neco, Patterson)
    Kdb - Martinelli - Diaz - Kulu (Andreas)
    Jesus - Haaland - Toney

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Prefer Salah but this looks excelent accept for Walker because Pep said in the press conference that Gomez is ready so I would change Walket and Perisic is by no means nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. Birds of Prey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I too have to WC, and also went kdb over Salah.
      Really similar, frontline same
      I might say Peresic> Sanchez upgrade Patterson> Cucurella or ARS def Z if you have itb
      IMO GL

      Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't get Perisic in WC. He will be heavily rotated. Rest looks good.

      Open Controls
  3. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you start with Doherty for GW3 or Pereira? I’ve Doherty in the starting 11 but if Pereira does well I’ll maybe get a point from the Irishman. Then again he may start. Conte making a point about sticking with players who know him and vice versa but surely Matt falls into that category?

    Open Controls
    1. Prison Mike
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Andreas

      Open Controls
      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers Prison Mike

        Open Controls
  4. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Was anything more said on Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No news is good news.

      Open Controls
  5. rikupo
      13 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      Trippier - TAA - Cancelo - James
      Salah - Diaz - Martinelli - Neto
      Jesus - Haaland

      Ward, Andreas, Neco & Archer

      £0.5 in the bank, 2 FT.
      Possibly, Trippier --> Walker or Cucurella (Kante injury might cause some issues?) or then Neto --> Dewsbury-Hall or Eze

      What would you do??

      Open Controls
      1. Prison Mike
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Walker

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cucurella

        Open Controls
    • EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Start ONE.

      A. Perisic
      B. Neco
      C. Andreas

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Prison Mike
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. 420king
        • 8 Years
        just now

        has to be A

        Open Controls
    • Prison Mike
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      -4 to change team structure… Yay or Nay?

      Robbo & Neto -> Cucurella & Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yay

        Open Controls
    • Worsle90
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Captain?

      A) Salah (MUN)
      B) Haaland (NEW)
      C) Jesus (BOU)

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Moneymar
          6 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Feed tha Sheep
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • nikzgfx
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Worsle90
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Conclusive, thanks

          Open Controls
        • Smoky Johnson
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Loving the Haaland differential captaincy. ❤️

          Open Controls
      3. Dacra
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Anyone else interested in getting Robbo tomorrow at 6.9 if he drops? Could be a steal.

        Open Controls
      4. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        What to make of Tuchel's comment for Cucu? Will he start or not sure?

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I think he starts

          Open Controls
          1. Thanos
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks Sheep!

            Open Controls
      5. abaalan
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Trippier -> Perisic free?
        or roll and just bench Trippier (playing Andreas and Neto)

        Open Controls
      6. Feed tha Sheep
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would you do Robertson & Rashford > Kulu & Walker/Perisic for free?

        Yes or no?

        Open Controls
        1. Thanos
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Yes, with Walker

          Open Controls
        2. balint84
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Makes sense. But Robbo's time is coming sooner or later

          Open Controls
          1. Feed tha Sheep
            • 10 Years
            just now

            That’s my worry

            Open Controls
        3. Worsle90
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      7. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Why are people going Cucurella over Zinchenko?

        Open Controls
        1. primal33
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cucurella is cheaper

          Open Controls
      8. balint84
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bench Dunk or Neto?

        Open Controls
      9. 420king
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Start one:

        A) Rodrigo
        B) Andreas
        C) Bailey

        Ward
        TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, James, Perišić
        Salah, Martinelli, _____
        Haaland, Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. Worsle90
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Andreas

          Open Controls
      10. Eirern
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who will score the most points the next 4-5 GWs?

        Kulusevski + Andreas P

        Rodrigo + Martinelli

        ?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kuluvseski will smash all three players

          Open Controls
        2. balint84
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Rodrinelli

          Open Controls
        3. Moneymar
            2 mins ago

            I’d say the brazookas

            Open Controls
          • Zimo
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I mean as a duo obviously the latter 2

            Open Controls
        4. Danstoke82
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Which one?

          A) Trippier > Cucarella -4
          B) Trippier > Perisic -4
          C) Hold Trippier and play 2 of Da Silva/Neto/Andreas

          Thanks in advance!

          Open Controls
          1. balint84
            • 6 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        5. Smoky Johnson
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Where are my Haaland captainers at? O/

          Open Controls
          1. Diedhiou See That?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            0\

            Nope

            Open Controls
        6. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Is Rodrigo the real deal this year? Marsh said he's gonna be there to start every week and be on Pens. Or are those fake quotes?

          Open Controls
        7. Diedhiou See That?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Ederson Ward
          TAA Cancelo Robertson James Gabriel
          Salah Martinelli Neto Pereira Dasilva
          Haaland Jesus

          0.5 ITB
          2 FTs

          Would you:

          A. Neto -> Gross, roll FT
          B. Robertson + Neto -> Cucurella + Diaz

          Open Controls
        8. Gaffer1984
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Anyone know if NETO from WOLVES is due a price drop tonight?
          Hear the guys talking about players due to rise & fall on some of the videos so wondering is there some way to know or find out for sure? Cheers!

          Open Controls

