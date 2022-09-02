366
Fantasy5 September 2

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 6

366 Comments
The midweek Gameweek 5 is done and we very quickly move onto the next lot of Premier League matches – which means yet another chance to win £10,000 for free!

We’re talking about the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there is not just a £10k jackpot to be won from your Fantasy expertise but other prizes too.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 6 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Brentford v Leeds United
  • Chelsea v West Ham United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
  • Aston Villa v Manchester City
  • Manchester United v Arsenal

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 6, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 3 September.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

Eight players defeated their points target during Gameweek 5, with the £10,000 unable to be won because no player succeeded during Bournemouth v Wolves.

All five of our picks were unsuccessful – what were we thinking, doubting that Erling Haaland wouldn’t score a second successive hat-trick!? He did, whilst Ilkay Gundogan (8.5), Raul Jimenez (6.5) and Andrew Robertson (7.5) all blanked.

So here’s who we’ve settled on this week…

Luis Sinisterra (6.5) arrived at Leeds with exciting reports based on his time at Feyenoord. As a Raphinha replacement, it was satisfying to see him score against Everton in his first start for the club and bring in ten Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points.

The next two picks play for the perceived underdogs, starting with West Ham’s Tomas Soucek (5.5). His midweek goal against Tottenham was certainly due, having totalled 1.05 expected goals (xG) up to Gameweek 4. He faces a leaky Chelsea defence that has conceded eight goals in four outings.

Spurs assets have been given high points targets at home to Fulham, such as Harry Kane (10.5), Dejan Kulusevski (8.5) and the out-of-form Son Heung-min (8.5). The Cottagers look a decent side too, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid (5.5) playing all 450 minutes so far and netting against Brentford in Gameweek 3.

Man City’s trip to Aston Villa comes just before a string of games against Sevilla, Spurs and Dortmund, so it’s fair to assume ‘Pep Roulette’ will take place at Villa Park. Joao Cancelo (7.5) is a more secure starter than most and was removed in the 68th minute on Wednesday night, with a clean sheet and goal to his name.

Finally, Bukayo Saka (7.5) is on three assists so far and long overdue overdue a goal. Arsenal get an extra day of rest than opponents Man United and are top of the league with five wins from five.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 6 1

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

366 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Benching Neco and Gabriel at the moment. Gtg here folks and save ft?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Cucerella, Estupinan
    Sterling, Gundo, Martinelli, Harrison
    Haaland, Kane, Jesus

    Iversen, Neco, Gabriel, Andreas 1ft .2itb

    1. Brakos2k
    1. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Yup but I feel that Neco needs to be played this week...

      2. Camzy
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Team is fine. Roll.

      3. RamaJama
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Gtg

      4. Stimps
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      If there's anytime Neco will haul it'll be this GW

      5. Paqueta Rice
    5. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Thanks everyone.

      2. Echoes
  2. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Better replacement for Neto the troll:

    A: Aaronson
    B: Eze
    C: Gibbs white
    D: other (5.6 itb)

    1. Brakos2k
    1. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      2. EmreCan Hustle
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      3. Bavarian
    3. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      5. dan717
    5. dan717
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Like Aaronson, good fixtures over next 6

      Open Controls
    6. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I did Neto > Aaronson last week and it’s paid off already. He is well priced and involved a lot in an attacking side.

      7. Echoes
    7. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Aaronson sounds unanimous. Cheers gents.

      3. Puntillimon
  3. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I can understand not buying toney, but actively selling him for his run of games coming up to the point that his price drops is really strange

    1. Bushwhacker
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Brentford have looked less than threatening against not great opposition. Isak and Mitro are shiny things.

      2. FPL Brains
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Tbh. I've taken him out but only to put Kane in.

      3. Jebiga
    3. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Mitro's on fire

      4. x.jim.x
    4. x.jim.x
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      People switching to Mitrovic (who will inevitably blank while Toney puts 2 past Leeds)

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        this

        4. Mr Ozil
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Morning All,

    Best replacement for Rodrigoup to 8.8? Can’t get a City player (already have 3)

    Current midfield

    Salah Martienlli GroS Andreas Rodrigoi

    1. EmreCan Hustle
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Zaha?

      1. Mr Ozil
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Its either Zaha or Diaz at the moment
        Zaha’s fixtures aren’t great unfortunately

        1. x.jim.x
        1. x.jim.x
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Can see Zaha scoring past all of his next 5 opponents. Wouldn't be worried about United or Chelsea defence.

          Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Luis Diaz

      3. dan717
    3. dan717
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Tough price point. Zaha popular choice. Punt on Sancho?

      1. Gentle_Turks
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Tough price point? He’s got 8.8 to spend.

        4. FOO FIGHTER
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Zaha is a bit like Mitrovic this season. Looks like the are capable of scoring vs anyone.

      5. RamaJama
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Diaz

      6. GreennRed
    6. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Harrison or Sinestera

      Open Controls
  5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    2ft 1.5 itb
    Raya
    Robbo Taa Cancelo James Williams
    Salah Martinelli Neto
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward March Andreas Stansfield

    A) Robbo > Tripper (+ roll)
    B) Robbo + Neto > Trippier + Zaha/Foden/Diaz

    1. dan717
    1. dan717
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Neto probably needs to go? Like B with Foden.

      2. RamaJama
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B with Diaz

      6. tim
  6. tim
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Haaland C
    Salah or KDB VC?

    Cheers!

    1. RamaJama
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Haaland

      2. tim
    2. tim
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haaland C and Haaland VC, not possible my man.

      7. aapoman
  7. aapoman
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Robbo and Rodrigo* to:
    A. Trippier and Aaronson (stronger bench)
    or
    B. James and Reed (double Chelsea defense with Cucurella)

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A

      2. RamaJama
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A

      3. Camzy
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A

      8. DV8R
  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Isak or Toney for 2 GWs?

    Swapping to Mitro for GW8.

    9. TimoTime
  9. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Walker or Cucu to Trippier?

    Also have James and Cancelo...

    1. RamaJama
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Trippier

      1. TimoTime
      1. TimoTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Which of Cucu or Walker would you ship for him?

        Leaning towards Walker...

        10. tibollom
  10. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Got 1 FT 0.9 ITB..any suggestions?

    a. Roll FT
    b. Bailey to Aaronsson and play instead of andreas

    Sanchez
    Taa Cancelo James Neco
    Salah(vc) Diaz Marti Andreas
    jesus haaland (c)

    Ward Bailey Gabriel Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      b

      1. tibollom
      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Ok thanks

        2. RamaJama
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      B

      1. tibollom
      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        thanks ole

        3. dan717
    3. dan717
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Like the Aaronson pick for next few gameweeks

      1. tibollom
      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        thanks, B it is

        4. Bavarian
    4. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      b

      1. tibollom
      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        thank you sir

        11. dan717
  11. dan717
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Walker Perisic James (Neco)
    Salah Gundo Martinelli (Andreas, KDH)
    Toney Haaland Jesus

    1ft, 0.3 ITB.

    Not sure what to do here - way behind in cash league already, but I actually think team looks okay??

    Boring but could do Ramsdale > Pope?

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Id roll personally

      2. tibollom
    2. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      team looks good apart from Perisic maybe? OR sanchez in goal?

      1. dan717
      1. dan717
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I feel Perisic may be a keeper long term. Don't mind the odd benching and feels like he could be explosive. Heard someone say he is a 7 mil midfield priced as a 5.5 defender! When I've watched spurs he is a long way forward.

        12. Strchld
  12. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    What to do? 1 FT and 1.0m ITB.
    Would like to get Zaha in, but that would be -4.

    A) Save FT
    B) DaSilva to Aaronson or MacAllister
    C) Something else?

    Mendy
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier - Neco
    Salah - Martinelli - Diaz - (DaSilva - Pereira)
    Haaland - Jesus - (Greenwood)

    1. dan717
    1. dan717
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Starting 11 looks good so would be hard to drop any of those - A

      1. Strchld
      1. Strchld
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yea happy for starting XI, but if someone is rested bench isn't so good. Really like Aaronson as cheap midfielder, but don't know who to bench if I get him.

        Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Zinchenko owners! Selling? Sold? Hold?

    1. Puntillimon
    1. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Sold

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Who did you get?

        1. Puntillimon
        1. Puntillimon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Fofana xD so that I can upgrade rodrigo to zaha

          2. Fefguero
    2. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Who to buy for him is the question

      3. FOO FIGHTER
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Maybe Arteta could move Zinc into midfield with the injuries they have.

      I would keep for now.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Thanks! I’m in no rush to sell him.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          You can just play Neco if you own him for one GW should Zinc only return GW7.

          14. Fefguero
  14. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who to bring in for an injured zinchenko around the 5.1M?

    Thinking Gabriel or Saliba but the United fixture isn’t great

    1. Valdez
    1. Valdez
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Gabriel looks immense from corners, looks like scoring every time

      2. TN
    2. TN
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Agreed, I did Zinch --> Saliba

      The United fixture isn't great - probably not a CS but I think he's worth getting

      15. TN
  15. TN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Meslier
    Trent Cancelo James* Trippier Saliba
    Salah Diaz Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Andreas Dasilva Plange**

    Four 'issues' here:
    1) Ward isn't keeping CS's - not a massive issue but not good cos I tend to rotate keepers based on fixtures
    2) James - might not play
    4) Dasilva appears to have lost his place in the starting lineup
    3) Plange - left on loan

    2ft, 0.6 itb

    I'm targeting the following players as replacements:
    1) Henderson, Sanchez
    2) Neco, Cucurella
    3) Zaha, Gross
    4) any fodder

    What moves are a priority...?

    1. GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      1 is an issue when Leeds don't keep many CS either. James should be grand.
      Plange is fodder, no issue. The least important of the unimportant things.

      Open Controls
  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Haaland owners, so basically everyone! 😆 Even if you think his minutes will be managed against Villa do you still play it smart/safe and (c) based on his ownership and his ability to haul even with a cameo?

    1. RamaJama
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Yes

      2. GreennRed
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yes.

      3. Camzy
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yes. He's captain again for me. And I think he starts anyhow.

      4. The Mentaculus
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Expect him to be benched. I'm starting him still but capping KDB

      5. x.jim.x
    5. x.jim.x
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yes - there are 3 scenarios:

      1. He starts and scores a boat-load.
      2. He gets subbed on and scores a slightly smaller boat-load.
      3. He doesn't feature and we get Salah as vice, who will inevitably get dubious penalty points.

      1. Weasel Boy
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        This

        17. Malinwa
  17. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Would you prefer:
    A) Kane > Haaland. Keep Salah
    B) Salah + Jesus > Haaland + Bilva. Keep Kane

    1. RamaJama
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      18. Disturbed
  18. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Rodrigo > jwp
    B. Robbo Rodrigo > James zaha

    1. RamaJama
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      1. Disturbed
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Even for a hit?

        19. boc610
  19. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Forest involved in more transfers this season than the Catholic Church

    1. GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Those guys are really ripping up trees....

      2. Echoes
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Are Forest transferring in choirboys?

      20. FOO FIGHTER
  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I need Kuluvseski to give me a similar haul to GW1 in order for me not to flog him.

    1. Echoes
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'll let him know

      1. FOO FIGHTER
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        🙂

        21. Christina.
  21. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Why is Isak projected points per game so low in next 5?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Possibly because of his minutes so far. Not enough data.

      2. GreennRed
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Because he's new to PL, minutes should be managed, and doesn't have such a good goalscoring record.

      1. Christina.
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ah, Thanks. Interesting option.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          I would not rush to get him yet.

          Open Controls
  22. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Would you rather have,

    a) Zinchenko, Cucurella, Neco

    b) Gabriel, Dunk, Fofana

    1. GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      A.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      I have double Arsenal defence.

      If it was up to me, A with Gabriel.

      23. Toothless
  23. Toothless
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Zinch -> James (-4) ?

    Do we have any Zinch news yet?

    Open Controls
  24. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    A) Rodrigo to Zaha
    B) Cancelo, Greenwood to Trippier, Mitro (-4)

    1. Jam0sh
    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      A

      2. GreennRed
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

      25. Jebiga
  25. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Do you think Mitro can score in next two games ? Champions and europe league, and resting from the top 6 teams could bring some nice points to Mitro i think...

    1. Jam0sh
    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Of course he can

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I don’t think any defender/defence can manage him. He is physically superior and looks able to score against anyone.

      26. tibollom
  26. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    g2g guys? bench order?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Neco
    Salah Diaz Aaronsson Marti
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Andreas Gabriel Archer

    27. ZaZaZu
  27. ZaZaZu
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi, draft opens in less than an hour. Any chance Auba will be added to the game by then?

    Open Controls

